  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Westpac Banking Corporation
  News
  Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
Australian regulator takes Westpac to court over multiple compliance failures

11/29/2021 | 03:51pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian passes below signs for Westpac Bank during the company's strategy update meeting in cen..

(Reuters) - Australian securities regulator said on Tuesday it has filed six civil penalty proceedings against Westpac Banking Corp, the country's third-largest bank, alleging widespread compliance failures across its business over many years.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), in a statement, alleged multiple Westpac brands were involved in fees-for-no-service, distribution of duplicate insurance policies and sale of credit card and flexi-loan debt with incorrect interest rates, among others.

"The conduct and breaches alleged in these proceedings caused widespread consumer harm and ranged across Westpac's everyday banking, financial advice, superannuation and insurance businesses," ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said.

"Westpac must urgently improve its systems and culture to ensure these systemic failures do not continue."

The allegations were made against Westpac's banking, superannuation, wealth management and its now divested general insurance businesses.

Westpac has admitted the allegations in each of the proceedings and will remediate about A$80 million ($57.06 million) to customers, ASIC said.

"The issues raised in these matters should not have occurred, and our processes, systems and monitoring should have been better," Westpac CEO Peter King said in a separate statement.

Westpac and ASIC will jointly submit proposed penalties for each of the proceedings totaling A$113 million, the bank added.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said Westpac's local unit needs to address risk governance and compliance concerns after an independent report highlighted "material shortcoming" in the board's oversight.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 19 677 M 14 028 M 14 028 M
Net income 2022 5 356 M 3 819 M 3 819 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 5,86%
Capitalization 76 656 M 54 563 M 54 648 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 40 143
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 20,92 AUD
Average target price 25,61 AUD
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Leslie Wilson Vance Group Executive-Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION8.00%54 980
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.43%478 546
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION50.97%374 504
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.30%241 080
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.36%198 039
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.47%193 102