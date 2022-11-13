Three top Australian banks settle class action lawsuits for $84 mln

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Three of Australia's 'big four' banks
settled separate class action lawsuits for A$126 million ($84.51
million) with Slater & Gordon, who took the banks to
court two years ago over sale of credit insurance products, the
companies said on Monday.
Law firm Slater & Gordon in 2020 filed class action lawsuits
against Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking
Corp, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
on behalf of around one million customers.
The lawsuit alleged the entities and associated parties made
customers believe their policy payments were "compulsory or
provided value to them", as well as misled or were deceptive in
conduct over selling or issuing policies with no value, the law
firm said.
CBA, the country's biggest lender, said the settlement
involves other defendants including Colonial Mutual Life
Assurance Society (CMLA) and AIA Australia Ltd, who would
together pay A$50 million to their customers if court approves
the sum.
ANZ, along with QBE Insurance, and OnePath Life and OnePath
General Insurance, indirect units of Swiss firm Zurich Insurance
Group, will pay a total of A$47 million to their
customers under the settlement, with ANZ contributing A$42
million, Slater & Gordon said.
Westpac would pay A$29 million, subject to court's approval.
($1 = 1.4910 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft and Rashmi Aich)