    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:04 2022-11-13 pm EST
23.94 AUD   -0.58%
05:32pThree top Australian banks settle class action lawsuits for $84 mln
RE
11/11Australian shares hit five-month high on hopes of less aggressive Fed
RE
11/10Exclusive-Australian banks ease mortgage norms as property market cools
RE
Three top Australian banks settle class action lawsuits for $84 mln

11/13/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Three of Australia's 'big four' banks settled separate class action lawsuits for A$126 million ($84.51 million) with Slater & Gordon, who took the banks to court two years ago over sale of credit insurance products, the companies said on Monday.

Law firm Slater & Gordon in 2020 filed class action lawsuits against Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on behalf of around one million customers.

The lawsuit alleged the entities and associated parties made customers believe their policy payments were "compulsory or provided value to them", as well as misled or were deceptive in conduct over selling or issuing policies with no value, the law firm said.

CBA, the country's biggest lender, said the settlement involves other defendants including Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society (CMLA) and AIA Australia Ltd, who would together pay A$50 million to their customers if court approves the sum.

ANZ, along with QBE Insurance, and OnePath Life and OnePath General Insurance, indirect units of Swiss firm Zurich Insurance Group, will pay a total of A$47 million to their customers under the settlement, with ANZ contributing A$42 million, Slater & Gordon said.

Westpac would pay A$29 million, subject to court's approval.

($1 = 1.4910 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED -1.42% 24.31 Delayed Quote.-9.72%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.81% 105 Delayed Quote.4.76%
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED -3.47% 12.115 Delayed Quote.10.57%
SLATER AND GORDON LIMITED 0.94% 0.535 Delayed Quote.-26.71%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -0.62% 23.94 Delayed Quote.12.79%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD -1.85% 423.8 Delayed Quote.5.84%
