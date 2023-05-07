Advanced search
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:21 2023-05-05 am EDT
21.35 AUD   +0.47%
05:44pWestpac first-half net profit rises 22%
RE
04:36pWestpac 1st Half Net Profit Rises 22% -- Update
DJ
04:02pWestpac 1st Half Net Profit Rises 22%
DJ
Westpac 1st Half Net Profit Rises 22%

05/07/2023 | 04:02pm EDT
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Westpac said its first-half net profit rose by 22% on year, driven by a higher net interest margin, alongside growth in home and business loans and ongoing discipline around costs.

The Australian bank said its net profit totaled 4.00 billion Australian dollars (US$2.70 billion) in the six months through March.

Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of A$0.70 per share compared to A$0.61 last year. Consensus forecasts compiled by FactSet projected Westpac's first-half profit would be A$3.90 billion, with an interim dividend of A$0.69 a share.

Westpac's CET1 capital ratio of 12.3% was above the company's target range of 11.0-11.5%, while its net interest margin--the difference between the interest income generated and the amount of interest paid out--was 1.96%. The net interest margin was up 5% on the same time last year, but flat on the second half of the 2022 fiscal year.


Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-07-23 1802ET

Financials
Sales 2023 21 877 M 14 758 M 14 758 M
Net income 2023 7 829 M 5 282 M 5 282 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 6,62%
Capitalization 74 811 M 50 466 M 50 466 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,42x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 37 476
Free-Float 99,5%
