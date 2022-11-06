Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Westpac Banking Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-11-04 am EDT
24.14 AUD   +0.96%
03:58pAustralia's Westpac annual profit falls on charge from sale of unit
RE
03:42pAustralia's Westpac annual profit falls 1.4% on sale of unit
RE
03:42pWestpac Banking : 07/11/2022 Westpac 2022 Full Year Result
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac Annual Net Profit Rises 4%

11/06/2022 | 04:12pm EST
By Alice Uribe


SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. said its annual net profit rose by 4.0%, as the company lifted its cost target due to the impact of higher inflation.

Westpac said its net profit totaled 5.69 billion Australian dollars (US$3.59 billion) in the 12 months through September, underpinned by its ongoing simplification plan and a focus on core banking. Analysts had expected a full-year net profit of A$5.47 billion, according to FactSet's consensus estimate.

"Westpac returned to growth in our key segments of Australian mortgages and business lending," said Chief Executive Peter King.. "In the second half, our banking divisions delivered strong growth in core earnings on the back of good cost and margin management."

Cash earnings--a measure tracked closely by analysts--fell 1% to A$5.28 billion.

While Westpac said its annual expenses were down 7% on year as it worked to simplify its business, the lender revised its fiscal 2024 cost target to A$8.6 billion. It had previously targeted an A$8 billion cost base by that year.

Directors declared a final dividend of A$0.64 per share, up from A$0.60 per share a year ago.

The group's closely watched common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.3% at the end of September.


Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-22 1611ET

Financials
Sales 2022 19 090 M 12 307 M 12 307 M
Net income 2022 5 362 M 3 457 M 3 457 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 5,07%
Capitalization 84 395 M 54 410 M 54 410 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 34 637
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 24,14 AUD
Average target price 25,05 AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis King Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Peter Ralph Marriott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION13.07%54 410
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.47%383 311
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.31%295 145
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.68%192 103
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.58%178 102
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.93%137 841