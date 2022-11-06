Westpac Annual Net Profit Rises 4%

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. said its annual net profit rose by 4.0%, as the company lifted its cost target due to the impact of higher inflation.

Westpac said its net profit totaled 5.69 billion Australian dollars (US$3.59 billion) in the 12 months through September, underpinned by its ongoing simplification plan and a focus on core banking. Analysts had expected a full-year net profit of A$5.47 billion, according to FactSet's consensus estimate.

"Westpac returned to growth in our key segments of Australian mortgages and business lending," said Chief Executive Peter King.. "In the second half, our banking divisions delivered strong growth in core earnings on the back of good cost and margin management."

Cash earnings--a measure tracked closely by analysts--fell 1% to A$5.28 billion.

While Westpac said its annual expenses were down 7% on year as it worked to simplify its business, the lender revised its fiscal 2024 cost target to A$8.6 billion. It had previously targeted an A$8 billion cost base by that year.

Directors declared a final dividend of A$0.64 per share, up from A$0.60 per share a year ago.

The group's closely watched common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.3% at the end of September.

