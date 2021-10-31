Westpac Annual Profit More Than Doubles, to Launch A$3.5 Billion Buyback

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. said its annual net profit more than doubled and it would seek to buy back shares worth up to 3.50 billion Australian dollars (US$2.63 billion).

Westpac said its net profit totaled A$5.46 billion in the 12 months through September, driven by a turnaround in impairment charges and lower notable items.

Analysts had expected a full-year net profit of A$5.38 billion, according to FactSet's consensus estimate.

Cash earnings--a measure tracked closely by analysts--roughly doubled to A$5.35 billion. Excluding notable items, cash profit rose by 33% to A$6.95 billion.

Last month, Westpac flagged it expected to take a hit of A$1.3 billion to its reported net profit and cash earnings in the second half of the 2021 fiscal year due to a range of notable items.

Directors of the lender declared a final dividend of A$0.60 per share, up from A$0.31 per share a year ago.

