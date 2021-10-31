Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Westpac Banking Corporation
  News
  Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac Annual Profit More Than Doubles, to Launch A$3.5 Billion Buyback

10/31/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. said its annual net profit more than doubled and it would seek to buy back shares worth up to 3.50 billion Australian dollars (US$2.63 billion).

Westpac said its net profit totaled A$5.46 billion in the 12 months through September, driven by a turnaround in impairment charges and lower notable items.

Analysts had expected a full-year net profit of A$5.38 billion, according to FactSet's consensus estimate.

Cash earnings--a measure tracked closely by analysts--roughly doubled to A$5.35 billion. Excluding notable items, cash profit rose by 33% to A$6.95 billion.

Last month, Westpac flagged it expected to take a hit of A$1.3 billion to its reported net profit and cash earnings in the second half of the 2021 fiscal year due to a range of notable items.

Directors of the lender declared a final dividend of A$0.60 per share, up from A$0.31 per share a year ago.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-21 1720ET

Analyst Recommendations on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2021 21 111 M 15 852 M 15 852 M
Net income 2021 5 155 M 3 871 M 3 871 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 94 063 M 70 591 M 70 632 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 33 607
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 25,67 AUD
Average target price 27,56 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Leslie Wilson Vance Group Executive-Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION32.52%70 591
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.07%502 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.64%391 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%244 093
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.80%212 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.52%204 482