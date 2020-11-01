Log in
Westpac Banking : 02/11/2020 Westpac 2020 Full Year Result

11/01/2020 | 04:35pm EST

Conditions, fees and charges apply. These may change or we may introduce new ones in the future. Full details are available on request. Lending criteria apply to approval of credit products. This information does not take your personal objectives, circumstances or needs into account. Consider its appropriateness to these factors before acting on it. Read the disclosure documents for your selected product or service, including the Terms and Conditions or Product Disclosure Statement, before deciding. Unless otherwise specified, the products and services described on this website are available only in Australia from © Westpac Banking Corporation ABN 33 007 457 141 AFSL and Australian credit licence 233714.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 21:34:03 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 20 671 M 14 517 M 14 517 M
Net income 2020 2 680 M 1 882 M 1 882 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 1,44%
Capitalization 64 580 M 45 450 M 45 355 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 30 913
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,80 AUD
Last Close Price 17,91 AUD
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John McFarlane Chairman
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
Gary Thursby Chief Information Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-26.08%45 450
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.67%298 846
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-27.33%247 081
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.71%205 024
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.43%126 604
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.5.93%122 758
