Westpac Banking Corporation

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
Westpac Banking : 03/02/2021 Westpac rolls out support for customers affected by bushfires in Western Australia

02/03/2021 | 05:16pm EST
3 February 2021

Westpac has today made its Disaster Relief Package available to customers who have been impacted by bushfires in the Perth Hills and surrounding areas.

Allan Maitland, Westpac's Head of Retail, WA said the package will ensure immediate access to financial support for those who need it.

'We know that bushfires can have a significant emotional and financial toll on families and communities,' said Mr Maitland.

'We want impacted customers to know help is available if they require financial assistance during this challenging time, including home loan repayment deferrals and emergency credit card support.

'We urge any impacted customers to contact our Westpac Assist team as soon as possible on 1800 067 497 to discuss their needs.'

Westpac's Disaster Relief Package includes a range of options* for customers, such as:

  • Home loan customers may apply to defer repayments for up to three months;
  • Credit card customers may request an emergency credit limit increase and can apply to defer repayments for up to 90 days;
  • Business customers may request loan restructuring with no fees incurred;
  • Customers wishing to purchase replacement goods may apply for a personal loan at a discounted interest rate with no establishment fee; and
  • Waived interest rate adjustments for customers wishing to withdraw term deposits.

Insurance customers

Westpac customers with Home and Contents insurance may also be eligible to receive access to emergency funds and temporary accommodation under the terms of their policy. Affected customers can contact us on 1800 198 229 or via our website for more information or to make a claim.

More information about the Disaster Relief Package is available online at Westpac's Disaster Help Hub: westpac.com.au/disasterhelp.

Customers who need assistance or wish to utilise any special relief measures should contact Westpac Assist on 1800 067 497.

Media enquiries:

Westpac Media Relations

westpacmediarelations@westpac.com.au

*Westpac Home & Contents Insurance is issued by Westpac General Insurance Limited (WGIL) ABN 99 003 719 319 (except workers compensation cover where applicable). Westpac Banking Corporation ABN 33 007 457 141 (the Bank) arranges the insurance but does not guarantee the insurance. This information does not take into account your personal circumstances. Terms, conditions and limitations and exclusions apply. Read the Product Disclosure Statement to see if this insurance is right for you. WGIL is a subsidiary of the Bank.

*Eligibility and credit criteria, terms and conditions apply. This information has been prepared without taking your objectives, needs and overall financial information into account. For further information or to request the full terms and conditions please contact Westpac on the numbers stated above.

© Westpac Banking Corporation ABN 33 007 457 141 AFSL and Australian credit licence 233714.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 22:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
