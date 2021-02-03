Westpac Banking : 03/02/2021 Westpac rolls out support for customers affected by bushfires in Western Australia

3 February 2021

Westpac has today made its Disaster Relief Package available to customers who have been impacted by bushfires in the Perth Hills and surrounding areas.

Allan Maitland, Westpac's Head of Retail, WA said the package will ensure immediate access to financial support for those who need it.

'We know that bushfires can have a significant emotional and financial toll on families and communities,' said Mr Maitland.

'We want impacted customers to know help is available if they require financial assistance during this challenging time, including home loan repayment deferrals and emergency credit card support.

'We urge any impacted customers to contact our Westpac Assist team as soon as possible on 1800 067 497 to discuss their needs.'

Westpac's Disaster Relief Package includes a range of options* for customers, such as:

Home loan customers may apply to defer repayments for up to three months;

Credit card customers may request an emergency credit limit increase and can apply to defer repayments for up to 90 days;

Business customers may request loan restructuring with no fees incurred;

Customers wishing to purchase replacement goods may apply for a personal loan at a discounted interest rate with no establishment fee; and

Waived interest rate adjustments for customers wishing to withdraw term deposits.

Insurance customers

Westpac customers with Home and Contents insurance may also be eligible to receive access to emergency funds and temporary accommodation under the terms of their policy. Affected customers can contact us on 1800 198 229 or via our website for more information or to make a claim.

More information about the Disaster Relief Package is available online at Westpac's Disaster Help Hub: westpac.com.au/disasterhelp.

Customers who need assistance or wish to utilise any special relief measures should contact Westpac Assist on 1800 067 497.

