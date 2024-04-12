Westpac celebrates opening of 100th co-location branch in Menai

12 April 2024



Westpac has today celebrated a major milestone with the opening of its 100th co-location branch in Menai. The co-location brings together the local Westpac and St.George teams under the same roof at Menai Marketplace.

Westpac commenced its program of branch co-locations in Darwin and has since invested $80m transforming its branch network to meet the needs of customers now and in the future. In Menai, more than $1.4m has been invested in the new branch.

Ross Miller, Chief Customer Engagement Officer at Westpac said "Over the past few years, we've undergone a significant transformation of our physical, digital and virtual banking offerings to ensure our customers can bank with us whenever they want, however they want.

"Our Menai branch is home to a team of expert bankers who our customers already know and trust. Our five meeting rooms are virtually enabled, meaning we can also connect our customers to further home lending and business banking expertise across the country at the push of a button.

"We're not just celebrating the opening of this branch, but also our investment in 100 communities across the country, as well as our continuing investment in new and convenient ways of banking for our customers.

"These branches provide ongoing employment opportunities for 1100 employees across the country, supporting 2.5m personal and business customers. They're a vital part of Westpac in 2024, and I couldn't be prouder of our teams who have brought them to life," said Mr Miller.

Westpac & St.George Menai opened on 9 April 2024 at Shop 46a, Menai Marketplace, Allison Crescent, Menai.

A more connected network

In 2023, Westpac announced the completion of a national rollout of new technology connecting its brands. This means, for the first time, customers are able to complete basic cash transactions in any Westpac, St.George, BankSA or Bank of Melbourne branch. This has increased the overall access to cash through Westpac's branch network for customers.

Westpac customers also have access to cash from more than 6,700 ATMs around Australia, including 2,300 fee-free atmx and Precinct ATMs and 2,000 in regional Australia. In addition, they can also access banking services through Australia Post's Bank@Post facilities which provide over-the-counter banking services at around 3,500 Bank@Post locations, including 1,800 in regional Australia.

