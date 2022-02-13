Log in
Westpac Banking : 14/02/2022 Westpac successfully completes A$3.5 billion off-market share buy-back

02/13/2022 | 04:52pm EST
14 February 2022

Westpac Banking Corporation (Westpac) today finalised its off-market share buy-back (Buy-Back).

  • Completion of A$3.5 billion Buy-Back following strong demand
  • Approximately 167.5 million Westpac shares bought back, representing 4.6% of issued capital
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio reduces by 79 basis points1

Westpac CFO, Michael Rowland, said: "We are very pleased to have completed the $3.5 billion Buy-Back, reducing the number of shares outstanding by 4.6% of issued capital. The Buy-Back improves our capital efficiency, returns franking credits and reduces our share count for the benefit of all shareholders. Westpac's capital position remains strong after completing this Buy-Back."

For more information see full ASX statement. (PDF 113KB)

1Based on 31 December 2021 capital position.

Media Contact:

westpacmediarelations@westpac.com.au

1Based on 31 December 2021 capital position.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 21:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
