  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Westpac Banking Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:26 2023-04-14 am EDT
22.25 AUD   +0.72%
05:27pWestpac Banking : 17/04/2023 Westpac Group expands fee free ATM access to almost 7,000 locations
PU
04/11Westpac Banking : 12/04/2023 Westpac supports expansion of energy storage in Melbourne
PU
04/06Westpac Banking : Issuer Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac Banking : 17/04/2023 Westpac Group expands fee free ATM access to almost 7,000 locations

04/16/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
Westpac Group expands fee free ATM access to almost 7,000 locations

17 April 2023

Westpac Group is expanding access to fee free cash for customers with the announcement of a new agreement with Armaguard. The agreement will provide Westpac, St.George, BankSA and Bank of Melbourne personal and business transaction account customers with fee free ATM withdrawals and balance enquiries at more than 1,700 atmx by Armaguard ATMs nationwide in the coming weeks. This includes more than 500 ATMs across regional, rural and remote locations.

This means the Group's personal and business transaction account customers can now make fee free cash withdrawals and balance enquiries at around 7,000 ATMs Australia-wide; the largest combined fleet of fee free ATMs of any of the four major banks in Australia.

Westpac Chief Executive, Consumer and Business Banking, Chris de Bruin, said this new partnership builds on the bank's strategy to offer customers more ways to do their banking.

"While the way Australians are banking is changing, access to cash remains important for some consumers. Through our agreement with Armaguard, we're providing a significant increase in the number of locations where our customers can withdraw cash fee free and check their balances to help them stay in control of their spending, including in locations where we do not have a physical presence," Mr de Bruin said.

"This is another significant investment in our customers aimed at expanding access and making it easier to perform their banking anywhere, anytime. Whether through digital and virtual banking, investments in our branch network like our co-locations, or through our valued agreement with Armaguard, we're looking to the future to ensure customers can do their banking in more ways than ever before," Mr de Bruin said.

Background information

Westpac Group personal and business transaction account customers can make fee free cash withdrawals and balance enquiries in Australia at the following ATM locations:

  • On-site Westpac, St.George, BankSA and Bank of Melbourne bank ATMs
  • atmx branded ATMs
  • Precinct branded ATMs
  • Any CBA, NAB or ANZ ATM

Media Contact:

media@westpac.com.au

Attachments

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2023 21:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
