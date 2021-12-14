Westpac Banking : 2021 Annual General Meeting - CEO's Address

Good morning fellow shareholders and let me echo the Chairman's welcome.

For Westpac, 2021 was a year of transformation.

Profit materially increased, we established the foundations needed to improve the company and we effectively managed the challenges of COVID.

At last year's AGM, I shared our plan to transform Westpac. The big shift was sharpening our focus on banking in Australia and New Zealand and driving change using our strategic priorities of Fix, Simplify and Perform.

Much of 2021 was focused on the Fix priority, improving risk management, addressing customer remediation, and completing regulatory investigations.

We've made significant progress on simplifying the company having exited businesses, closed products and streamlined fees.

While our Fix and Simplify priorities remain, our focus, is increasingly turning to Perform - to strengthen our franchise, improve returns and reduce costs. I am confident the changes made over the last 18 months set us up to deliver.

The scale of change is taking time and significant investment. I'm acutely aware of the impact on shareholder returns and to the value of Westpac shares.

Many shareholders have written to us and I understand your desire that we move quicker to fix our issues. We will continue to challenge ourselves on speed of execution while balancing the need to ensure that change is enduring.

As CEO, I have accountability for delivering the plan. Together with my executive team, I am confident that we'll achieve our targets, particularly on reducing costs and improving returns.

Committed to customers

When I was appointed CEO, one of my first actions was to renew Westpac's purpose to focus our people on "Helping Australians and New Zealanders succeed". Our purpose has guided us through the pandemic as we worked to help many customers navigate the uncertainty.

We provided 160,000 temporary mortgage repayment deferrals with a value of $60 billion, we processed 233,000 requests for the early release of superannuation. For small businesses we provided 36,000 temporary loan repayment deferrals and extended more than half a billion dollars in government guaranteed business loans.

I want to specifically recognise our frontline teams who have been outstanding in their commitment to customers despite the disruption the pandemic brought to their own lives. I'm especially proud of the way we protected customers from scams and have helped customers move to new ways of banking.