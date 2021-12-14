Westpac Banking : 2021 Annual General Meeting - CEO's Address

We're consolidating our international footprint having closed subscale offices in Mumbai and Jakarta, with three more locations to close in 2022.
Improving service by making things simpler, faster, and more straight-forward is a focus. Our digital plans underpin this shift, with this year's highlight, the launch of our new mobile app and improving the stability of our banking infrastructure.
We are also testing a new payments solution for small businesses that replaces merchant terminals with a new app on their phone.
Our focus on the core business, streamlined operations and increased use of digital is simplifying the bank and improving service to customers.
As the Chairman indicated, taking action to limit global warming is an urgent priority and, as a provider of finance, we have a critical role to play. We must lead in our own actions whilst helping the economy transition to net zero by 2050. We've backed this by elevating our climate change response to be a company priority supported by Board-approved plans.
Of course, there's more to do, and work is underway to map-out what net zero requires from us and customers in high-emitting sectors. Consistent with the last 20 years, we will keep shareholders informed of our plans and progress.
Climate change is a risk, but it also presents opportunities.
The investment required to change the way we work and live, build new supply chains and electrify the economy is massive - and we will play our part.
Improving performance
Turning to performance, we more than doubled earnings over the year with cash earnings up 105% to $5.4 billion, mainly from a turnaround in impairments and lower notable item charges.
While our bottom line was up strongly, core earnings, or profit before impairment charges and notable items, was down 13%. This decline was mostly due to lower interest margins and higher expenses.
Whilst we successfully restored growth in mortgage lending this year, margins were down 7 basis points (excluding notable items and Treasury and Markets income) from the impact of low interest rates, intense competition and a significant shift to fixed rate mortgages. We also incurred higher expenses, mainly related to lifting our risk management capability.
Many shareholders have expressed their disappointment with our risk issues and the size of the investment to fix our management of risk.
We know we have to reset our cost base and we are already taking action to do so.
This year, we set a target to cut expenses from $13 billion to $8 billion by FY24 - and we are fully committed to achieving it.