Westpac Banking : 2021 Annual General Meeting - Chairman's Address

For the banking sector, 2021 was a very positive year, with good earnings recovery, dividend enhancements, stock buybacks and significant increases in market value.

Westpac generally benefitted from this environment with significant earnings and dividend recovery.

Specifically, earnings more than doubled, capital was maintained at a healthy ratio of 12.3%, enabling dividends to be raised to a more normal full-year payment of 118 cents per share fully franked. This also allowed us to announce the return of up to $3.5 billion of capital to shareholders in the form of an off-market buyback.

However, these outcomes benefited from lower notable items and impairment charges which obscured an overall decline in core earnings following significant and necessary cost increases to fund operational and regulatory improvements. While the decisions we made restored mortgage growth following several periods of decline, this was at the expense of net interest margin, principally due to severe competition in the mortgage market. But also due to our desire to grow our book at market.

Overall, the result was disappointing, leading to a drop in our market value for which I apologise unreservedly on behalf of the Board.

Be assured, remedial action has been instituted by the Board and management to improve performance going forward, including a plan to reduce costs materially over the next three years without jeopardising investment in infrastructure and revenue opportunities.

There is some scepticism as to whether we can achieve this cost outcome. The Board is nevertheless confident that we will be able to execute this, and we fully expect costs to be down in 2022. Why are we confident about this?

Last year's total expenses were $13.3 billion. Excluding notable items these were $10.9 billion. Of this, $1.1 billion was temporary investment associated with our Fix and Simplify programs which we expect to roll-off. Additionally, some $800 million of our costs relate to businesses that are in the process of being sold, leaving an underlying cost base of around $9 billion. Accordingly, to achieve the $8 billion target in 2024 requires a net reduction in costs of 11%. We believe this is possible given the approved plans now in place.

It should also give shareholders some comfort that action is being taken to stabilise margins and lift growth in some of the higher margin parts of our portfolio - particularly business banking.

Strategy

Standing back from all of this, on the one hand, as Australia's oldest company and bank, we are a company with strong customer franchises, good brands, staff who are genuinely helpful to customers, and with leading climate and sustainability programs.