This Interim Financial Results Announcement should be read in conjunction with the 2023 Westpac Group Annual Report and any public announcements made in the period by the Westpac Group in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and ASX Listing Rules.

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Introduction

Our interim period refers to the six months ended 31 March 2024 (First Half 2024). Throughout this Interim Financial Results Announcement (Results Announcement), we also refer to the six months ended 31 March 2023 (First Half 2023, or prior corresponding period), and the six months ended 30 September 2023 (Second Half 2023, or prior period).

The selected financial information for First Half 2024, First Half 2023 and Second Half 2023 contained in this Results Announcement is based on the financial statements contained in the unaudited consolidated Interim Financial Report for Westpac Banking Corporation (Westpac) and its controlled entities (collectively referred to as 'the Group') for the six months ended 31 March 2024. The Interim Financial Report has been prepared and presented in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards (AAS) as they relate to interim financial reports. The Interim Financial Report also complies with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as they relate to interim financial reports.

This Results Announcement contains certain statements that constitute 'forward-looking statements'. For an explanation of forward-looking statements and the risks, uncertainties and assumptions to which they are subject, see Section 3.1. Please consider those important disclaimers when reading the forward-looking statements in this Results Announcement.

In this Results Announcement references to 'Westpac', 'WBC', 'Westpac Group', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' are to Westpac Banking Corporation and its controlled entities, unless it clearly means just Westpac Banking Corporation. Percentage (%) movements are shown as % unless otherwise stated. This applies to all the tables in this Results Announcement. Unless otherwise stated, average balances represents a daily average over the relevant half year.

All dollar values in this Results Announcement are in Australian dollars unless otherwise noted. References to 'dollars', 'dollar amounts', '$', 'AUD' or 'A$' are to Australian dollars, references to 'US$', 'USD' or 'US dollars' are to United States dollars, references to 'NZ$', 'NZD' or 'NZ dollars' are to New Zealand dollars and references to 'GBP' are to British Pound Sterling. Refer to Section 3.7for information regarding the rates of exchange between the Australian dollar and the US dollar applied by the Group as part of its operating activities for First Half 2024, Second Half 2023 and First Half 2023.

Information on terms, acronyms and calculations used in this Results Announcement are provided in the Glossaryof the document.

Non-AAS financial measures

The Group's statutory results are prepared in accordance with AAS and are also compliant with IFRS.

In assessing the Group's performance and that of our operating segments, we use certain financial measures, including amounts, measures and ratios that are presented on a non-AAS basis, as described below.

Non-AAS financial measures and ratios do not have standardised meanings under AAS. As such they are unlikely to be directly comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the AAS results.