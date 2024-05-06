Westpac Banking Corporation is a banking company that provides a range of consumer, business and institutional banking and wealth management services through a portfolio of financial services brands and businesses. Its segments include Consumer Banking and Wealth, Institutional and Business Banking, and Financial Markets. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment provides financial services predominantly for individuals. The institutional and Business Banking segment provides a range of financial services for commercial, corporate, property finance, agricultural, institutional and government customers. The Financial Markets segment provides foreign exchange, interest rate derivatives, government and credit products, commodities, carbon, and energy capabilities. International Trade and Payments provides international trade solutions, payment products and services to consumer, business, and institutional customers. It also provides telephone banking services.

Sector Banks