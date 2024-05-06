WESTPAC

2024 INTERIM RESULTS INDEX

2024 Interim Results Presentation

Investor Discussion Pack of 2024 Interim Results

Earnings drivers

Credit quality and provisions

Non-credit risk management

Capital, Funding and Liquidity

Customer franchise

Sustainability

Segment results

Economics

Appendix

Contact us

Disclaimer

2 Westpac Group 2024 Interim Results Presentation & Investor Discussion Pack

PETER KING

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

1H24 HIGHLIGHTS

DISCIPLINED

ENHANCED

RETURNING

PERFORMANCE

CUSTOMER FOCUS

SURPLUS CAPITAL

STRENGTHENED

COMMENCED

RISK MANAGEMENT

UNITE

4 Westpac Group 2024 Interim Results Presentation & Investor Discussion Pack

1H24 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

1H24

2H23 Change

1H23 Change

Net profit1

$3,342m

5%

(16%)

Return on tangible equity2

10.5%

44 bps

(228 bps)

Excluding Notable Items

Revenue

$10,816m

1%

(1%)

Expenses

($5,395m)

3%

8%

Pre-provision profit

$5,421m

-

(8%)

Impairment charges to average loans annualised

9 bps

2 bps

(1 bp)

Net Profit

$3,506m

(1%)

(8%)

1 Also referred to as net profit attributable to owners of WBC, net profit after tax or statutory profit. 2 The return on tangible equity calculation is described further in the 2024 Interim Financial Results Announcement.

5 Westpac Group 2024 Interim Results Presentation & Investor Discussion Pack

SURPLUS CAPITAL RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS

  • Increased share buyback program up to $2.5bn1
    • Buyback announced Nov-23: $1.5bn, 59% complete2
    • Buyback extension: $1bn1
  • Special dividend $0.5bn, 15cps3 fully franked
  • Pro forma CET1 capital ratio 12.06%4

ORDINARY DIVIDEND

  • 1H24 ordinary dividend 75cps3 fully franked
    • 1H24 payout ratio of 74%5
    • Payout ratio range 65 - 75%
  • Dividend yield 5.7%6, fully franked 8.2%6
  • Neutralise DRP for interim and special dividends

CET1 CAPITAL RATIO (%)

11.3

12.3

12.5

Mar-22Mar-23Mar-24 Target range 11% - 11.5%

DIVIDENDS PER SHARE (CENTS)

15

61

64

70

72

75

Up 4%

1H22

2H22

1H23

2H23

1H24

Ordinary dividend

Special dividend

1 Subject to market conditions. 2 As at 6-May-24. 3 Cents per share. 4 After buyback and special dividend. 5 Excluding Notable Items. 6 Based on 28-Mar-24 closing price of $26.10

6 Westpac Group 2024 Interim Results Presentation & Investor Discussion Pack

A STRATEGY FOR GROWTH AND RETURN

OUR PURPOSE

AMBITION

Creating better futures together

To be our customers' #1 bank and partner through life

PILLARS

Customer

Easy

Expert

Advocate

care at

to do

solutions

for positive

the heart

business with

and tools

change

FOUNDATIONS

Strong

Proactive Risk

Data-informed

Passionate

balance

Management and

insights and

people who

sheet

Risk Culture

decisioning

make a difference

MEASURES

Return on tangible equity

Market position

7 Westpac Group 2024 Interim Results Presentation & Investor Discussion Pack

CUSTOMER SERVICE

IMPROVING SERVICE

NPS1

in employee scorecards

Mortgage time to decision

down 4 days

to 6.0 days2

Business time to decision

down 2 days

to 7.7 days3

#1

Bond House

in Australia4

ENHANCING SAFETY

Agreed

Scam-Safe Accord

with other Australian banks

Launched

Westpac SaferPay

$120m

stopped or recovered in customer scam losses in 1H24

32% lower

customer scam

losses compared to 1H23

PROVIDING SUPPORT

5th largest taxpayer in Australia5

$1.7bn income tax expense and bank levy in 1H24

Increased lending to $785bn

~18k

customer hardship packages6

33

sustainable finance transactions in 1H247

1 Refer to page 118 for definition. 2 3rd party channel median (50th percentile) time to unconditional approval; 1H24 compared to 2H23. 3 Mar-24 compared to Sep-23. 4 Winner of 9 KangaNews Awards. 5 Westpac Tax Transparency Report 2023. 6 Includes accounts in hardship for Australian Consumer and Business segments. 7 Includes 23 labelled sustainable finance loans and 10 bond issuances. Excludes NZ sustainable finance loans.

8 Westpac Group 2024 Interim Results Presentation & Investor Discussion Pack

CONSUMER: IMPROVING SERVICE

CONSUMER ROTE 9%

FOCUS ON CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT

  • #1 Leading mobile banking app1
  • Consumer NPS up 2 points to 42,3
  • 100 co-located branches4

GROWING QUALITY DEPOSITS

  • Household deposit growth, 1.1x system5
  • Enhanced proposition and loyalty rewards
  • Consistent positioning in market

SUSTAINABLE GROWTH IN MORTGAGES

  • Mortgage growth at 1.0x system5
  • Mortgage NPS equal first2
  • Cashbacks removed by 30-Jun-24

1 The Forrester Digital Experience Review: Australian Mobile Banking Apps, Q4 2023. 2 Refer to page 118 for definition. 3 Compared to Sep-23.4 At 6-May-24.5 1H24, based on ADI System as published in the Monthly ADI statistics by APRA.

9 Westpac Group 2024 Interim Results Presentation & Investor Discussion Pack

MORTGAGES: GROWTH IN LINE WITH SYSTEM

NEW OWNER OCCUPIED LENDING

FY22

FY23

1H24

OBP roll-out commenced

OBP rolled out to brokers

>95% of loans on OBP

Inconsistent service

Improved service

Consistent service

Halved TTD

1.1x

System growth1,3

0.9x

0.7x

WBC

Lending rate higher relative to peers2,3

WBC lower

TTD (days, OO & IPL)4

11.6

9.6

6.0

1 Based on ADI System as published in the Monthly ADI statistics by APRA - owner occupied housing loans to households. 2 Comparison between RBA Statistical Table F6, Lending rates; Housing credit; New loans funded in the month; Owner-occupied;Variable-rate; Large institutions, and Westpac's submission to the RBA under the same criteria. 3 1H24 is average Oct-23 to Feb-24; FY23 is average Oct-22 to Sep-23; and FY22 is average Oct-21 to Sep-22. 4 3rd party channel median (50th percentile) time to unconditional approval for the reporting period.

10 Westpac Group 2024 Interim Results Presentation & Investor Discussion Pack

