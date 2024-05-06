WESTPAC
2024 INTERIM RESULTS INDEX
2024 Interim Results Presentation
Investor Discussion Pack of 2024 Interim Results
Earnings drivers
Credit quality and provisions
Non-credit risk management
Capital, Funding and Liquidity
Customer franchise
Sustainability
Segment results
Economics
Appendix
Contact us
Disclaimer
PETER KING
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
1H24 HIGHLIGHTS
DISCIPLINED
ENHANCED
RETURNING
PERFORMANCE
CUSTOMER FOCUS
SURPLUS CAPITAL
STRENGTHENED
COMMENCED
RISK MANAGEMENT
UNITE
1H24 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
1H24
2H23 Change
1H23 Change
Net profit1
$3,342m
5%
(16%)
Return on tangible equity2
10.5%
44 bps
(228 bps)
Excluding Notable Items
Revenue
$10,816m
1%
(1%)
Expenses
($5,395m)
3%
8%
Pre-provision profit
$5,421m
-
(8%)
Impairment charges to average loans annualised
9 bps
2 bps
(1 bp)
Net Profit
$3,506m
(1%)
(8%)
1 Also referred to as net profit attributable to owners of WBC, net profit after tax or statutory profit. 2 The return on tangible equity calculation is described further in the 2024 Interim Financial Results Announcement.
SURPLUS CAPITAL RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS
- Increased share buyback program up to $2.5bn1
- Buyback announced Nov-23: $1.5bn, 59% complete2
- Buyback extension: $1bn1
- Special dividend $0.5bn, 15cps3 fully franked
- Pro forma CET1 capital ratio 12.06%4
ORDINARY DIVIDEND
- 1H24 ordinary dividend 75cps3 fully franked
- 1H24 payout ratio of 74%5
- Payout ratio range 65 - 75%
- Dividend yield 5.7%6, fully franked 8.2%6
- Neutralise DRP for interim and special dividends
CET1 CAPITAL RATIO (%)
11.3
12.3
12.5
Mar-22Mar-23Mar-24 Target range 11% - 11.5%
DIVIDENDS PER SHARE (CENTS)
15
61
64
70
72
75
Up 4%
1H22
2H22
1H23
2H23
1H24
Ordinary dividend
Special dividend
1 Subject to market conditions. 2 As at 6-May-24. 3 Cents per share. 4 After buyback and special dividend. 5 Excluding Notable Items. 6 Based on 28-Mar-24 closing price of $26.10
A STRATEGY FOR GROWTH AND RETURN
OUR PURPOSE
AMBITION
Creating better futures together
To be our customers' #1 bank and partner through life
PILLARS
Customer
Easy
Expert
Advocate
care at
to do
solutions
for positive
the heart
business with
and tools
change
FOUNDATIONS
Strong
Proactive Risk
Data-informed
Passionate
balance
Management and
insights and
people who
sheet
Risk Culture
decisioning
make a difference
MEASURES
Return on tangible equity
Market position
CUSTOMER SERVICE
IMPROVING SERVICE
NPS1
in employee scorecards
Mortgage time to decision
down 4 days
to 6.0 days2
Business time to decision
down 2 days
to 7.7 days3
#1
Bond House
in Australia4
ENHANCING SAFETY
Agreed
Scam-Safe Accord
with other Australian banks
Launched
Westpac SaferPay
$120m
stopped or recovered in customer scam losses in 1H24
32% lower
customer scam
losses compared to 1H23
PROVIDING SUPPORT
5th largest taxpayer in Australia5
$1.7bn income tax expense and bank levy in 1H24
Increased lending to $785bn
~18k
customer hardship packages6
33
sustainable finance transactions in 1H247
1 Refer to page 118 for definition. 2 3rd party channel median (50th percentile) time to unconditional approval; 1H24 compared to 2H23. 3 Mar-24 compared to Sep-23. 4 Winner of 9 KangaNews Awards. 5 Westpac Tax Transparency Report 2023. 6 Includes accounts in hardship for Australian Consumer and Business segments. 7 Includes 23 labelled sustainable finance loans and 10 bond issuances. Excludes NZ sustainable finance loans.
CONSUMER: IMPROVING SERVICE
CONSUMER ROTE 9%
FOCUS ON CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT
- #1 Leading mobile banking app1
- Consumer NPS up 2 points to 42,3
- 100 co-located branches4
GROWING QUALITY DEPOSITS
- Household deposit growth, 1.1x system5
- Enhanced proposition and loyalty rewards
- Consistent positioning in market
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH IN MORTGAGES
- Mortgage growth at 1.0x system5
- Mortgage NPS equal first2
- Cashbacks removed by 30-Jun-24
1 The Forrester Digital Experience Review: Australian Mobile Banking Apps, Q4 2023. 2 Refer to page 118 for definition. 3 Compared to Sep-23.4 At 6-May-24.5 1H24, based on ADI System as published in the Monthly ADI statistics by APRA.
MORTGAGES: GROWTH IN LINE WITH SYSTEM
NEW OWNER OCCUPIED LENDING
FY22
FY23
1H24
•
OBP roll-out commenced
•
OBP rolled out to brokers
•
>95% of loans on OBP
•
Inconsistent service
•
Improved service
•
Consistent service
•
Halved TTD
1.1x
System growth1,3
0.9x
0.7x
WBC
Lending rate higher relative to peers2,3
WBC lower
TTD (days, OO & IPL)4
11.6
9.6
6.0
1 Based on ADI System as published in the Monthly ADI statistics by APRA - owner occupied housing loans to households. 2 Comparison between RBA Statistical Table F6, Lending rates; Housing credit; New loans funded in the month; Owner-occupied;Variable-rate; Large institutions, and Westpac's submission to the RBA under the same criteria. 3 1H24 is average Oct-23 to Feb-24; FY23 is average Oct-22 to Sep-23; and FY22 is average Oct-21 to Sep-22. 4 3rd party channel median (50th percentile) time to unconditional approval for the reporting period.
