Westpac Banking : 30/03/2022 Westpac makes it ok to talk pay

30 March 2022

Westpac has today told employees it will change its approach to pay confidentiality and allow employees to have open discussions about their salary if they so choose.



The change was first made in December 2021 to contracts of new employees joining the bank, and, effective 1 April 2022, Westpac has confirmed that existing contract clauses will no longer apply.



Christine Parker, Westpac's Group Executive Human Resources, said that Westpac has been steadily making changes in recent years to improve equality for women in the workplace, and this is another step in reducing the risk of bias.



"More broadly, the past two years has seen increased visibility and awareness of important issues including gender equality, women's economic security and women's safety. There is more to do, but we're encouraged by the current conversations and willingness to engage," Ms Parker said.



Key actions to support gender equality and women's safety at Westpac:



It Starts with Respect: Westpac's ten point plan to address sexual harassment.

Domestic & Family Violence paid leave (20 day for employees, 10 day for carers).

Removal of pay confidentiality clauses in new employee contracts.

Not enforcing pay confidentiality clauses in existing employee contracts.

Superannuation paid for up to two years parental leave.

16 weeks paid parental leave and early pregnancy loss leave.

Sexual harassment training from Board to all levels of the organisation.



