    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/30 01:10:04 am EDT
24.51 AUD   +0.91%
Westpac Banking : 30/03/2022 Westpac makes it ok to talk pay

03/30/2022 | 01:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

30 March 2022

Westpac has today told employees it will change its approach to pay confidentiality and allow employees to have open discussions about their salary if they so choose.

The change was first made in December 2021 to contracts of new employees joining the bank, and, effective 1 April 2022, Westpac has confirmed that existing contract clauses will no longer apply.

Christine Parker, Westpac's Group Executive Human Resources, said that Westpac has been steadily making changes in recent years to improve equality for women in the workplace, and this is another step in reducing the risk of bias.

"More broadly, the past two years has seen increased visibility and awareness of important issues including gender equality, women's economic security and women's safety. There is more to do, but we're encouraged by the current conversations and willingness to engage," Ms Parker said.

Key actions to support gender equality and women's safety at Westpac:

  • It Starts with Respect: Westpac's ten point plan to address sexual harassment.
  • Domestic & Family Violence paid leave (20 day for employees, 10 day for carers).
  • Removal of pay confidentiality clauses in new employee contracts.
  • Not enforcing pay confidentiality clauses in existing employee contracts.
  • Superannuation paid for up to two years parental leave.
  • 16 weeks paid parental leave and early pregnancy loss leave.
  • Sexual harassment training from Board to all levels of the organisation.

Media Contact:

westpacmediarelations@westpac.com.au

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 222 M 14 427 M 14 427 M
Net income 2022 5 096 M 3 825 M 3 825 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 5,04%
Capitalization 84 936 M 63 749 M 63 749 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 40 143
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 24,29 AUD
Average target price 24,81 AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis King Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Peter Ralph Marriott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION13.77%63 749
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.04%415 962
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.36%351 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%250 431
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.54%196 960
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%185 236