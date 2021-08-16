Log in
Westpac Banking : 3Q21 Capital, Funding and Asset Quality slides (PDF 540KB)

08/16/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
3Q21

Capital, Funding and Credit Quality Update

Financial results throughout this presentation are in Australian dollars and are based on cash earnings unless otherwise stated. Refer to the 2021 Interim Financial Results Presentation and Investor Discussion Pack for definition. All numbers relating to 3Q21 are on an unaudited basis. This document should be read in conjunction with Westpac's June 2021 Pillar 3 Report, incorporating the requirements of APS330. Numbers principally cover and compare the 3Q21 and 1H21 periods unless otherwise stated.

FOR THE 3 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

ABN 33 007 457 141

Fix. Simplify. Perform.

3Q21 Summary.

Summary

  • CET1 ratio of 12.0% compared to 12.3% at March 21, lower from dividend payment and higher RWA
  • RWA up $8.5bn or 2.0% over 3Q21, mostly higher credit RWA. Mortgage credit risk weight floor 25%1

Capital

  • Pro forma CET1 ratio 12.5%2
  • Given excess capital and franking credits, the Board will consider a return of capital, with an update expected at our FY21 results
  • Stressed assets to TCE 1.51%, 9bps lower than March 21
  • Mortgage 90+ day delinquencies - Australia 1.11% (down 9bps), New Zealand 0.37% (up 4bps)

Credit quality

  • Provision cover little changed. Total provisions to credit RWAs 1.55%, down 4bps over the quarter
  • Forum Finance alleged fraud included as an IAP in 3Q21
  • Relatively small number of new repayment deferrals related to recent lockdowns (to 11 August 21)

Funding and liquidity

  • Funding and liquidity remain strong. LCR 127% and NSFR 123%
  • Deposit to loan ratio 80.2%, compared to 79.8% at March 21
  • Term Funding Facility (TFF) fully drawn down ($30bn). $8bn drawn in 3Q21

Other

  • Australian mortgages and Australian business lending grew at 1x system in 3Q213
  • Confirming key 2H21 considerations indicated at 1H21
    • Margins for 2H21 expected to be lower than 1H21
    • FY21 expenses expected to be higher than FY20 (excl notable items)
  • Completed sale of General Insurance. Responding to PNG's ICCC interim findings on Westpac Pacific sale4
  • Announced sales of Motor Vehicle Finance, New Zealand Life insurance and Australian Life business

1 Risk weight floor % is ratio of risk weighted assets to exposure at default. 2 Refer to page 13 for further details of the announced divestments and the expected CET1 benefit. 3 Mortgage system is based on APRA banking statistics, business lending is based on RBA financial system. 4 On 26 July 2021, Westpac announced that PNG's Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) has released its draft determination indicating it proposes to deny authorisation to Kina Bank for the proposed acquisition of Westpac's stake in Westpac Bank PNG Limited. Westpac and Kina Bank are currently reviewing the draft determination and intend to make further submissions to the ICCC before its final determination is issued in September 2021, following a public consultation period.

2 Westpac Group 3Q21 Capital, Funding and Credit Quality Update

Supporting customers, communities and our people.

We have continued to operate effectively through the latest lockdown.

COVID-19

New and ongoing support to customers

  • New support for eligible customers announced in July 2021 including1:
    • Short term deferrals for mortgages, personal loans and small business loans
    • Repayment and interest rate reductions for credit cards
    • Interest free temporary overdrafts up to $15k on a maximum 45-day term for business customers
    • Access to term deposit or farm management deposits early with no interest adjustment
  • To 11 August 21, $1.6bn in home loan balance deferrals (~3,700 customers) and $29.5m in business loan balance deferrals (~725 customers) have been approved2
  • This is in addition to standard hardship support options available to customers experiencing financial difficulty

Supporting our people

Supporting vaccine rollout

- Special paid leave to get vaccinated

- Voluntary vaccination program currently

available to all employees in greater Sydney

and household members of customer facing

staff in the most impacted local government

areas (LGAs)

Special paid leave when in isolation

Pilot program for rapid antigen testing for

employees in some key operational sites and

the most impacted LGAs

Over 25,000 employees working from home

Less than 1% of capacity on site in our Sydney

Supporting key infrastructure

  • System availability >99% in 20213
  • 96% of branches remain open4
  • Increased staff in operations and call centres
  • Continue to return certain capabilities and operations onshore

2020 support

  • In 2020 we provided $55bn in mortgage deferrals to 149k customers, and $10bn in business loan deferrals to 33k customers
  • Most customers returned to payment with
    ~$1.9bn in mortgages and $0.4bn in business lending migrating to hardship

CBD head office sites (275 Kent St and

Barangaroo)5

Wellbeing and mental health support

1 For further details of support and conditions refer westpac.com.au. 2 Support provided only relates to those customers who have accessed COVID-19 emergency support since 10 July 2021. Business loans also include equipment finance and auto loans to business customers. 3 Refers to availability of customer channels. 4 Some branches have been operating at reduced hours but remain open. 5 Refers to the average number of employees on site for the four weeks to 6 August 2021 compared to the capacity of the buildings.

3 Westpac Group 3Q21 Capital, Funding and Credit Quality Update

Capital remains well above APRA's

unquestionably strong benchmark of 10.5%.

Capital

CET1 capital ratio movements

Key capital ratios (%)

Sep-20

Mar-21

Jun-21

CET1 capital ratio of 12.0% at June 21, down from 12.3% at March 21 from

CET1 capital ratio

11.1

12.3

12.0

Interim dividend payment (49bps)

Increase in RWAs mainly from higher mortgage RWAs (22bps)

Additional Tier 1 capital ratio

2.1

2.2

2.2

This was partly offset by 3Q21 cash earnings and the benefit from the

sale of Coinbase Inc. shares

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.2

14.5

14.2

On a pro forma basis, the CET1 capital ratio is 12.5% including announced

divestments1

Higher mortgage RWAs mostly from a management overlay to increase the

Tier 2 capital ratio

3.1

3.9

4.2

mortgage risk weight floor to 25% (RWA to EAD) reflecting anticipated

unwind of temporary COVID-19 stimulus effects and our expectation that

mortgage risk weights will rise from APRA's future RWA changes

Total regulatory capital ratio

16.4

18.4

18.4

CET1 capital ratio (%)

Risk weighted assets

438

429

437

(RWA) ($bn)

12.3

(0.5)

0.5

12.5

Leverage ratio

5.8

6.3

5.9

(0.2)

0.4

12.0

11.1

Level 1 CET1 capital ratio

11.4

12.6

12.2

Internationally

comparable ratios2

Leverage ratio

6.5

6.9

6.5

(internationally comparable)

CET1 capital ratio (internationally

Sep-20Mar-21

1H21

RWA

Other

Jun-21 Divestments Jun-21

16.5

18.1

17.7

dividend movements

Pro forma

comparable)

1 Refer to page 13 for further details of the announced divestments and the expected CET1 benefit. 2 Internationally comparable methodology aligns with the APRA study titled 'International Capital Comparison Study' dated 13 July 2015.

4 Westpac Group 3Q21 Capital, Funding and Credit Quality Update

Regulatory developments and risk weighted assets.

Regulatory developments

Risk weighted assets ($bn)

Capital

  • APRA advised that COVID-19 loan deferrals

will not be treated as a period of arrears or

437.9

428.9

11.1

(2.8)

0.2

0.0

0.1

437.4

loan restructuring

On 21 July 2021, APRA released further

Reflects the roll-off of prior year

guidance on the implementation of Basel III

volatility from models

reforms including

- The CET1 requirement (comprising the

minimum requirement and buffers) for the

Up $8.5bn or 2.0%

major banks is proposed to increase from

8% to 10.5% from 1 January 2023

- The interest-only (IO) component of nonstandard mortgages amended to IO loans with a current contractual term >5 years and a loan to valuation ratio >80%. We estimate that less than $10bn of mortgages at 30 June 2021 meet this criteria

Sep-20

Mar-21

Credit

Market

IRRBB

Operational

Other

Jun-21

risk

risk

risk

Chart may not add due to rounding

Credit risk weighted assets ($bn)

    • We expect further clarity on the changes ahead of 1 January 2023 implementation
  • On 5 August 2021, APRA released the final revised APS 111 standard which will come into force from 1 January 2022. The changes are expected to reduce the Level 1 CET1 capital ratio by ~20bps, primarily from
    Westpac's equity investment in WNZL

1 Refer to page 4 for further details.

359.4

4.7

6.9

0.8

(0.7)

358.2

347.1

(0.6)

Mostly from mortgages up $2.8bn

and corporate up $1.5bn

Up $11.1bn or 3.2%

Sep-20

Mar-21

Credit metrics

Higher

Mortgage risk

FX

Counterparty

Jun-21

lending

weight floor1

translation

credit and

impacts

mark-to-

market risk

5 Westpac Group 3Q21 Capital, Funding and Credit Quality Update

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 21:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
