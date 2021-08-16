Westpac Banking : 3Q21 Capital, Funding and Asset Quality slides (PDF 540KB)

Financial results throughout this presentation are in Australian dollars and are based on cash earnings unless otherwise stated. Refer to the 2021 Interim Financial Results Presentation and Investor Discussion Pack for definition. All numbers relating to 3Q21 are on an unaudited basis. This document should be read in conjunction with Westpac's June 2021 Pillar 3 Report, incorporating the requirements of APS330. Numbers principally cover and compare the 3Q21 and 1H21 periods unless otherwise stated.
FOR THE 3 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
ABN 33 007 457 141
Fix. Simplify. Perform.
3Q21 Summary.
Summary
CET1 ratio of 12.0% compared to 12.3% at March 21, lower from dividend payment and higher RWA
RWA up $8.5bn or 2.0% over 3Q21, mostly higher credit RWA. Mortgage credit risk weight floor 25%1
Capital
Pro forma CET1 ratio 12.5%2
Given excess capital and franking credits, the Board will consider a return of capital, with an update expected at our FY21 results
Stressed assets to TCE 1.51%, 9bps lower than March 21
Mortgage 90+ day delinquencies - Australia 1.11% (down 9bps), New Zealand 0.37% (up 4bps)
Credit quality
Provision cover little changed. Total provisions to credit RWAs 1.55%, down 4bps over the quarter
Forum Finance alleged fraud included as an IAP in 3Q21
Relatively small number of new repayment deferrals related to recent lockdowns (to 11 August 21)
Funding and liquidity
Funding and liquidity remain strong. LCR 127% and NSFR 123%
Deposit to loan ratio 80.2%, compared to 79.8% at March 21
Term Funding Facility (TFF) fully drawn down ($30bn). $8bn drawn in 3Q21
Other
Australian mortgages and Australian business lending grew at 1x system in 3Q213
Confirming key 2H21 considerations indicated at 1H21
Margins for 2H21 expected to be lower than 1H21
FY21 expenses expected to be higher than FY20 (excl notable items)
Completed sale of General Insurance. Responding to PNG's ICCC interim findings on Westpac Pacific sale4
Announced sales of Motor Vehicle Finance, New Zealand Life insurance and Australian Life business
1 Risk weight floor % is ratio of risk weighted assets to exposure at default. 2 Refer to page 13 for further details of the announced divestments and the expected CET1 benefit. 3 Mortgage system is based on APRA banking statistics, business lending is based on RBA financial system. 4 On 26 July 2021, Westpac announced that PNG's Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) has released its draft determination indicating it proposes to deny authorisation to Kina Bank for the proposed acquisition of Westpac's stake in Westpac Bank PNG Limited. Westpac and Kina Bank are currently reviewing the draft determination and intend to make further submissions to the ICCC before its final determination is issued in September 2021, following a public consultation period.
2 Westpac Group 3Q21 Capital, Funding and Credit Quality Update
Supporting customers, communities and our people.
We have continued to operate effectively through the latest lockdown.
COVID-19
New and ongoing support to customers
New support for eligible customers announced in July 2021 including1:
Short term deferrals for mortgages, personal loans and small business loans
Repayment and interest rate reductions forcredit cards
Interest free temporary overdrafts up to $15k on a maximum 45-day term for business customers
Access to term deposit or farm management deposits early withno interest adjustment
To 11 August 21,$1.6bn in home loan balance deferrals (~3,700 customers) and $29.5m in business loan balance deferrals (~725 customers) have been approved2
This is in addition to standard hardship support options available to customers experiencing financial difficulty
Supporting our people
• Supporting vaccine rollout
- Special paid leave to get vaccinated
- Voluntary vaccination program currently
available to all employees in greater Sydney
and household members of customer facing
staff in the most impacted local government
areas (LGAs)
•Specialpaid leave when in isolation
•Pilot program for rapid antigen testing for
employees in some key operational sites and
the most impacted LGAs
• Over 25,000 employees working from home
• Less than 1% of capacity on site in our Sydney
Supporting key infrastructure
System availability>99% in 20213
96% of branches remain open4
Increased staff in operations and call centres
Continue to return certain capabilities and operations onshore
2020 support
In 2020 we provided $55bn in mortgage deferrals to 149k customers, and $10bn in business loan deferrals to 33k customers
Most customers returned to payment with ~$1.9bn in mortgages and $0.4bn in business lending migrating to hardship
CBD head office sites (275 Kent St and
Barangaroo)5
• Wellbeing and mental health support
1 For further details of support and conditions refer westpac.com.au. 2 Support provided only relates to those customers who have accessed COVID-19 emergency support since 10 July 2021. Business loans also include equipment finance and auto loans to business customers. 3 Refers to availability of customer channels. 4 Some branches have been operating at reduced hours but remain open. 5 Refers to the average number of employees on site for the four weeks to 6 August 2021 compared to the capacity of the buildings.
3 Westpac Group 3Q21 Capital, Funding and Credit Quality Update
Capital remains well above APRA's
unquestionably strong benchmark of 10.5%.
Capital
CET1 capital ratio movements
Key capital ratios (%)
Sep-20
Mar-21
Jun-21
• CET1 capital ratio of 12.0% at June 21, down from 12.3% at March 21 from
CET1 capital ratio
11.1
12.3
12.0
− Interim dividend payment (49bps)
− Increase in RWAs mainly from higher mortgage RWAs (22bps)
Additional Tier 1 capital ratio
2.1
2.2
2.2
− This was partly offset by 3Q21 cash earnings and the benefit from the
sale of Coinbase Inc. shares
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.2
14.5
14.2
• On a pro forma basis, the CET1 capital ratio is 12.5% including announced
divestments1
• Higher mortgage RWAs mostly from a management overlay to increase the
Tier 2 capital ratio
3.1
3.9
4.2
mortgage risk weight floor to 25% (RWA to EAD) reflecting anticipated
unwind of temporary COVID-19 stimulus effects and our expectation that
mortgage risk weights will rise from APRA's future RWA changes
Total regulatory capital ratio
16.4
18.4
18.4
CET1 capital ratio (%)
Risk weighted assets
438
429
437
(RWA) ($bn)
12.3
(0.5)
0.5
12.5
Leverage ratio
5.8
6.3
5.9
(0.2)
0.4
12.0
11.1
Level 1 CET1 capital ratio
11.4
12.6
12.2
Internationally
comparable ratios2
Leverage ratio
6.5
6.9
6.5
(internationally comparable)
CET1 capital ratio (internationally
Sep-20Mar-21
1H21
RWA
Other
Jun-21 Divestments Jun-21
16.5
18.1
17.7
dividend movements
Pro forma
comparable)
1 Refer to page 13 for further details of the announced divestments and the expected CET1 benefit. 2 Internationally comparable methodology aligns with the APRA study titled 'International Capital Comparison Study' dated 13 July 2015.
4 Westpac Group 3Q21 Capital, Funding and Credit Quality Update
Regulatory developments and risk weighted assets.
Regulatory developments
Risk weighted assets ($bn)
Capital
APRA advised that COVID-19 loan deferrals
will not be treated as a period of arrears or
437.9
428.9
11.1
(2.8)
0.2
0.0
0.1
437.4
loan restructuring
• On 21 July 2021, APRA released further
Reflects the roll-off of prior year
guidance on the implementation of Basel III
volatility from models
reforms including
- The CET1 requirement (comprising the
minimum requirement and buffers) for the
Up $8.5bn or 2.0%
major banks is proposed to increase from
8% to 10.5% from 1 January 2023
- The interest-only (IO) component of nonstandard mortgages amended to IO loans with a current contractual term >5 years and a loan to valuation ratio >80%. We estimate that less than $10bn of mortgages at 30 June 2021 meet this criteria
Sep-20
Mar-21
Credit
Market
IRRBB
Operational
Other
Jun-21
risk
risk
risk
Chart may not add due to rounding
Credit risk weighted assets ($bn)
We expect further clarity on the changes ahead of 1 January 2023 implementation
On 5 August 2021, APRA released the final revised APS 111 standard which will come into force from 1 January 2022. The changes are expected to reduce the Level 1 CET1 capital ratio by ~20bps, primarily from
Westpac's equity investment in WNZL
1 Refer to page 4 for further details.
359.4
4.7
6.9
0.8
(0.7)
358.2
347.1
(0.6)
Mostly from mortgages up $2.8bn
and corporate up $1.5bn
Up $11.1bn or 3.2%
Sep-20
Mar-21
Credit metrics
Higher
Mortgage risk
FX
Counterparty
Jun-21
lending
weight floor1
translation
credit and
impacts
mark-to-
market risk
5 Westpac Group 3Q21 Capital, Funding and Credit Quality Update
