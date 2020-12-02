Log in
Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/02
20.3 AUD   +0.10%
05:21pWESTPAC BANKING : Agrees to Improve Risk Governance After Regulatory Review
DJ
04:49pWESTPAC BANKING : enters into enforceable undertaking with APRA
PU
10:17aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: A flurry of acquisitions
Westpac Banking : Agrees to Improve Risk Governance After Regulatory Review

12/02/2020 | 05:21pm EST
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. has agreed to an enforceable undertaking with Australia's prudential regulator after accepting its governance fell short of requirements.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority examined Westpac's risk governance following earlier allegations by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre that the lender breached anti-money laundering laws.

Risk governance reviews conducted by Westpac and third parties over the past year were also examined by APRA, which it said highlighted that risk governance changes since its 2018 self-assessment had only been "incremental."

APRA on Thursday said that Westpac pledged to lift substantially its efforts to address risk governance deficiencies in the company.

"As one of the country's largest and most important financial institutions, Westpac should be a leader in risk management. Although the bank has made progress in some areas over the past year, it is not good enough," said APRA Deputy Chair John Lonsdale.

"We continue to observe new prudential issues arising while long-standing weaknesses persist, and we believe Westpac's governance, culture and accountability frameworks and practices are still in need of a substantial uplift," he added.

The enforceable undertaking requires Westpac to develop an integrated plan that incorporates all its major risk governance remediation programs, covering both financial and non-financial risks and obtain independent assurance over the implementation of the plan with direct reporting to APRA.

Executives and board members will also be accountable for the delivery of the plan and the success of their efforts will be reflected in their pay awards.

It comes after APRA on Tuesday announced enforcement action against Westpac after finding it had materially breached its prudential standards on liquidity in 2019 and 2020.

The breaches relate to the incorrect treatment of specific funding and loan products for the purposes of calculating the Liquidity Coverage Ratio and Net Stable Funding Ratio.

The regulator ruled that Westpac must undertake reviews by independent third parties of its compliance with liquidity reporting requirements, and the remediation of its control framework for liquidity risk management.

APRA said it would also require Westpac to apply a 10% add-on to the net cash out flow component of its LCR calculation, until the findings from independent reviews are addressed.

In December 2019, APRA applied a 1 billion Australian dollars (US$740 million) capital add-on to Westpac's operational risk capital requirement in response to AUSTRAC's allegations that it had breached anti-money laundering laws.

"The A$1 billion capital add-on will continue to apply until such time as it has completed the risk governance activities set out in the integrated remediation plan to APRA's satisfaction," said APRA.

Westpac, in September, said it would pay a A$920 million penalty - the largest in Australia's corporate history - for breaches of anti-money-laundering laws that included a failure to detect transfers that may have been used to facilitate child exploitation in Asia.

The bank also said it had failed to report more than 19.5 million international transfers and didn't keep records relating to the origin of some of them.

The proposed agreement with the federal government's financial-intelligence agency, which remains subject to court approval, includes further admissions by the bank it contravened the law another 76,000 times.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-20 1720ET

Financials
Sales 2021 20 174 M 14 956 M 14 956 M
Net income 2021 5 454 M 4 043 M 4 043 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 4,16%
Capitalization 73 224 M 54 056 M 54 283 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 36 849
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 21,28 AUD
Last Close Price 20,30 AUD
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
John McFarlane Chairman
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
Gary Thursby Chief Information Officer
Peter Ralph Marriott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-16.22%53 852
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.44%364 992
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.17%281 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.05%248 191
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.17%202 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.53%174 665
