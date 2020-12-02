Westpac Banking : Agrees to Improve Risk Governance After Regulatory Review

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. has agreed to an enforceable undertaking with Australia's prudential regulator after accepting its governance fell short of requirements.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority examined Westpac's risk governance following earlier allegations by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre that the lender breached anti-money laundering laws.

Risk governance reviews conducted by Westpac and third parties over the past year were also examined by APRA, which it said highlighted that risk governance changes since its 2018 self-assessment had only been "incremental."

APRA on Thursday said that Westpac pledged to lift substantially its efforts to address risk governance deficiencies in the company.

"As one of the country's largest and most important financial institutions, Westpac should be a leader in risk management. Although the bank has made progress in some areas over the past year, it is not good enough," said APRA Deputy Chair John Lonsdale.

"We continue to observe new prudential issues arising while long-standing weaknesses persist, and we believe Westpac's governance, culture and accountability frameworks and practices are still in need of a substantial uplift," he added.

The enforceable undertaking requires Westpac to develop an integrated plan that incorporates all its major risk governance remediation programs, covering both financial and non-financial risks and obtain independent assurance over the implementation of the plan with direct reporting to APRA.

Executives and board members will also be accountable for the delivery of the plan and the success of their efforts will be reflected in their pay awards.

It comes after APRA on Tuesday announced enforcement action against Westpac after finding it had materially breached its prudential standards on liquidity in 2019 and 2020.

The breaches relate to the incorrect treatment of specific funding and loan products for the purposes of calculating the Liquidity Coverage Ratio and Net Stable Funding Ratio.

The regulator ruled that Westpac must undertake reviews by independent third parties of its compliance with liquidity reporting requirements, and the remediation of its control framework for liquidity risk management.

APRA said it would also require Westpac to apply a 10% add-on to the net cash out flow component of its LCR calculation, until the findings from independent reviews are addressed.

In December 2019, APRA applied a 1 billion Australian dollars (US$740 million) capital add-on to Westpac's operational risk capital requirement in response to AUSTRAC's allegations that it had breached anti-money laundering laws.

"The A$1 billion capital add-on will continue to apply until such time as it has completed the risk governance activities set out in the integrated remediation plan to APRA's satisfaction," said APRA.

Westpac, in September, said it would pay a A$920 million penalty - the largest in Australia's corporate history - for breaches of anti-money-laundering laws that included a failure to detect transfers that may have been used to facilitate child exploitation in Asia.

The bank also said it had failed to report more than 19.5 million international transfers and didn't keep records relating to the origin of some of them.

The proposed agreement with the federal government's financial-intelligence agency, which remains subject to court approval, includes further admissions by the bank it contravened the law another 76,000 times.

