Westpac Banking Corporation

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : Annual Profit Drops 66%

11/01/2020 | 04:09pm EST

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. reported a 66% slide in annual net profit, as it absorbed hefty one-off charges that included provisions tied to breaches of money-laundering and terrorism-financing laws.

Westpac said its net profit totaled 2.29 billion Australian dollars (US$1.61 billion) in the 12 months through September.

Cash earnings--a measure tracked closely by analysts--fell by 62% to A$2.61 billion. Excluding notable items, cash profit dropped by 34% to A$5.23 billion.

Last month, Westpac signaled it expected to book A$1.22 billion of exceptional items, including writedowns of A$568 million of goodwill and intangibles associated with Westpac Life Insurance Services Ltd., the company's Auto Finance business and capitalized software.

Westpac also said at the time that it would lift the provision and costs from a civil case related to the biggest breach of the Australia's money-laundering and terrorism financing laws in history by A$415 million. This includes A$404 million in provisions associated with its recent A$1.3 billion settlement with Australia's financial-intelligence agency that had previously been announced.

"2020 has been a particularly challenging year and our financial result is disappointing," said Chief Executive Peter Kind. "Our earnings have been significantly impacted by higher impairment charges, increased notable items and the sharp decline in economic activity."

Directors of the lender declared a final dividend of A$0.31 per share, representing a 49% payout of its annual statutory result and within guidance set by Australia's prudential regulator.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-20 1608ET


Financials
Sales 2020 20 671 M 14 527 M 14 527 M
Net income 2020 2 680 M 1 883 M 1 883 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 1,44%
Capitalization 64 580 M 45 450 M 45 386 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 30 913
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,80 AUD
Last Close Price 17,91 AUD
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John McFarlane Chairman
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
Gary Thursby Chief Information Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-26.08%45 450
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.67%298 846
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-27.33%247 081
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.71%205 024
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.43%126 604
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.5.93%122 758
