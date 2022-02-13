Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac Banking : Appendix 3C - Final buy-back notification

02/13/2022 | 04:02pm EST
For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online form

Only use this form if the online version is not available

+Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3C

Notification of buy-back

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Westpac Banking Corporation

We (the entity named above) provide the following information

about our buy-back

1.2

*Registration type and number

ABN 33 007 457 141

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another

registration type and number (if you supply another registration

type, please specify both the type of registration and the

registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

WBC

1.4

*The announcement is

New announcement

Select whichever is applicable.

Update/amendment to

previous announcement

Cancellation of previous

announcement

Daily buy-back notification

Not applicable for selective buy-backs

(complete Part 4)

Final buy-back notification

(complete Part 5)

1.4b

*Reason for update

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is

"Update/amendment to previous announcement".

1.4c

*Date of initial notification of buy-back

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is

"Update/amendment to previous announcement" or "Cancellation

of previous announcement".

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this update

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is

"Update/amendment to previous announcement".

1.4e

*Reason for cancellation

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "Cancellation of

previous announcement".

1.4f

*Date of previous announcement to this cancellation

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "Cancellation of

previous announcement".

1.5

*Date of this announcement

14 February 2022

1.6

*Class of +securities the subject of the buy-back:

ASX Security Code: WBC

Note: only one type of buy-back for one class of security can be

Security Description: Ordinary

advised in this notification. If a buy-back extends to more than one

shares

class of security, a separate notification is required for each class.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

5 June 2021

For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3C

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 -Type of buy-back

Questio

Question

Answer

n No.

2.1

*The type of buy-back is

Employee share scheme buy-

Note this form is not required for minimum holding buy-backs (i.e.

back

buy-backs of unmarketable parcels). The only notification required

On-marketbuy-back

to ASX for a minimum holding buy-back is the lodgement of an

Appendix 3H within 5 business days of the completion of the

Equal access scheme buy-

minimum holding buy-back notifying ASX of the cancellation of the

securities bought back in accordance with listing rule 3.8A.

back

Selective buy-back

Other buy-back

Select one item.

Note: "Other buy-back" does not include

a minimum holding buy-back. The

section "Other buy-back" will generally

only be applicable to an entity

established outside Australia.

2.2

Please describe the type of buy-back

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Other buy-back".

Part 3 -Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1

*Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

3A.2

*Total number of +securities proposed to be bought

back

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Employee share

scheme buy-back, "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back".

3A.3

*Name of person or description of class of persons

whose +securities are proposed to be bought back

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Selective buy-

back".

3A.4

*Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-

back".

3A.4a

*Minimum number of +securities intended to be

bought back.

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-

back" and your response to Q 3A.4 is "Yes".

3A.5

*Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities?

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-

back"

3A.5a

*Maximum number of +securities proposed to be

bought back

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-

back" and your response to Q 3A.5 is "Yes".

3A.6

*Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back

+securities on the entity's behalf

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-

back".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 2

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3C

Notification of buy-back

3A.7

*Percentage of +securities the entity will offer to buy

back

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

only

scheme buy-back".

3A.8

*Approximate total number of +securities that will be

bought back if all buy-back offers are accepted

(disregarding any rounding and restrictions on

foreign participation)

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back".

3A.9

*Are the +securities being bought back for a cash

consideration?

use

Note: if the securities are being bought back for nil cash

consideration, answer this question "No".

3A.9a

*Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back

known?

Answer this question if your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes".

3A.9a(i)

*In what currency will the buy-back consideration be

paid?

Answer this question if your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes".

Note: all prices below are to be expressed in this currency.

personal

3A.9a(ii)

*Buy-back price per +security

Answer this question if your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your

response to Q3A.9a is "Yes".

3A.9a(iii)

*Capital component of buy-back price per +security

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back", your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your

response to Q3A.9a is "Yes".

3A.9a(iv)

*Dividend component of buy-back price per +security

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back", your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your

response to Q3A.9a is "Yes".

3A.9a(v)

*Indicative buy-back price per +security

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is anything other

than "On-marketbuy-back", your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and

your response to Q3A.9a is "No".

Please lodge an update to this form when the final buy-back price

is known.

3A.9b

*Please describe the consideration being provided to

For

buy back the +securities

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.9 is "No".

3A.10

*Do the buy-back terms allow for a scale-back?

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back".

3A.10a

*Please summarise the scale-back terms

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back" and your answer to Q 3A.10 is "Yes".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

5 June 2021

For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3C

Notification of buy-back

3A.11

*What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Fractions rounded up to the

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

next whole number

scheme buy-back".

Fractions rounded down to

the nearest whole number or

fractions disregarded

Fractions of 0.5 or more

rounded up

Fractions over 0.5 rounded

up

Not applicable

3A.12

*Reason for buy-back

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Other buy-

back".

3A.13

Please provide a URL for where the buy-back offer

document can be viewed online with offer

acceptance codes

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back"

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1

*Does the buy-back require security holder

approval?

Disregard any security holder approval that has already been

obtained.

3B.1a

Type of security holder approval required

Answer this question if your response to Q 3B.1 is "Yes".

3B.1b

*Anticipated date of security holder meeting to

approve the buy-back

Answer this question if your response to Q 3B.1 is "Yes".

3B.2

*Are there any restrictions on foreign participation in

the buy-back

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back".

3B.2a

*Please summarise the restrictions on foreign

participation

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back" and

your response to Q 3B.2 is "Yes".

3B.2b

*For holdings in the name of a custodian or nominee,

will the foreign participation restrictions be applied to

the address of the custodian or nominee or the

address of the beneficial holder?

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back" and

your response to Q 3B.2 is "Yes".

3B.3

*Are there any other conditions that need to be

satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes

unconditional

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Employee share

scheme buy-back, "Equal access scheme buy-back", "Selective

buy-back" or "Other buy-back"

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 4

5 June 2021

For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3C

Notification of buy-back

3B.3a *Please summarise the conditions

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Employee share scheme buy-back, "Equal access scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back" and your response to Q 3B.3 is "Yes".

Part 3C - Key dates

Employee Share Scheme, Selective and Other Buy-Backs

Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q 2.1 is "Employee share scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back"

3C.1 *Anticipated date buy-back will occur

On-marketbuy-back

Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-marketbuy-back"

3C.2 *Proposed buy-back start date

3C.3 *Proposed buy-back end date

Note: under ASIC Regulatory Guide 110, this date must be no longer than 12 months after the receipt of any approval necessary from security holders for the buy-back or, if no such approval is required, 12 months after notice is given to ASIC of the buy-back under the Corporations Act.

Equal access scheme buy-back

Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back"

3C.4

*Buy-back announcement date

This is day 0 in the timetable for an equal access scheme buy-

back in section 11 of appendix 7A of the listing rules.

Note: If the buy-back requires security holder approval, that

approval must be obtained before day 0.

3C.5

*+Record date for participation in the offer

This is the date on which the register is closed to determine

entitlements to the buy-back and must be at least 4 business days

after the announcement date (day 4 in the timetable in section 11

of appendix 7A of the listing rules). Setting this date will pre-

populate a number of the date fields in the remainder of the

timetable below.

Note: The record date and ex date cannot be changed (including

to postpone or cancel them) any later than 12 noon Sydney time

on the day before the previous ex date advised to ASX.

3C.6

*Ex date

Trading in the securities commences on an "ex buy-back" basis.

This is the business day prior to the record date (day 3 in the

timetable in section 11 of appendix 7A of the listing rules).

Note: The record date and ex date cannot be changed (including

to postpone or cancel them) any later than 12 noon Sydney time

on the day before the previous ex date advised to ASX.

3C.7

*Buy-back offer open date

3C.8

*Last date for entity to send serially numbered

acceptance forms to persons entitled

This date must be no more than 3 business days after the record

date

3C.9

*Last day to extend the buy-back offer close date

This date is 5 business days before the offer close date

3C.10

*Buy-back offer closing date

This date must be not less than 15 business days after the record

date

3C.11

*Anticipated date buy-back will occur

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 21:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
