Westpac Banking : Appendix 3Y - John McFarlane

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac")
ABN
33 007 457 141
Date
18 November 2020
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
John McFarlane
Date of last notice
10 November 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Ballimore Pty Ltd ATF Ballimore Super Fund
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise
(including r gi tered holder)
to the relevant interest.
Date of change
13 & 17 November 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
30,000
Class
Westpac fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
(a)
3,000 (13 November 2020)
(b)
7,000 (17 November 2020)
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
(a)
$18.29
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
(b)
$19.07
and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
40,000
Nature of change
On-market trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise
of options, issue of securities under dividend
reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
NO
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
