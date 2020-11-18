Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/17
19.02 AUD   +2.26%
04:07aWESTPAC BANKING : Appendix 3Y - John McFarlane
PU
11/17Australian shares end at nine-month high; NZ up for 11th day
RE
11/16WESTPAC BANKING : Issue of Tier 2 Capital - Cleansing Notice
PU
Westpac Banking : Appendix 3Y - John McFarlane

11/18/2020 | 04:07am EST

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac")

ABN

33 007 457 141

Date

18 November 2020

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

John McFarlane

Date of last notice

10 November 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Ballimore Pty Ltd ATF Ballimore Super Fund

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

(including r gi tered holder)

to the relevant interest.

Date of change

13 & 17 November 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

30,000

Class

Westpac fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

(a)

3,000 (13 November 2020)

(b)

7,000 (17 November 2020)

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

(a)

$18.29

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

(b)

$19.07

and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

40,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise

of options, issue of securities under dividend

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

Note:interestDetailsrelatedare only priorrequiredtoforchangea contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Note:Value/ConsiderationIf consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

NO

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 09:06:02 UTC
