Westpac Banking : Australia's Westpac cuts dividend, annual cash earnings drop 62%

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp on Monday
slashed its annual dividend and reported a 62% plunge in cash
earnings due to write-downs and a record A$1.3 billion fine over
a money-laundering case.
Australia's second-largest lender reported cash earnings of
A$2.61 billion ($1.8 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30,
significantly lower than A$6.85 billion reported a year ago.
The figure, however, beat an average estimate of A$2.49
billion, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
Westpac declared a final dividend of 31 cents per share,
compared with 80 cents it paid last year.
($1 = 1.4231 Australian dollars)
