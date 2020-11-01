Westpac Banking : Australia's Westpac cuts dividend, annual cash earnings drop 62%

Log in
11/01/2020 | 03:45pm EST

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp on Monday slashed its annual dividend and reported a 62% plunge in cash earnings due to write-downs and a record A$1.3 billion fine over a money-laundering case.

Australia's second-largest lender reported cash earnings of A$2.61 billion ($1.8 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, significantly lower than A$6.85 billion reported a year ago.

The figure, however, beat an average estimate of A$2.49 billion, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Westpac declared a final dividend of 31 cents per share, compared with 80 cents it paid last year. ($1 = 1.4231 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


Financials
Sales 2020 20 671 M 14 527 M 14 527 M
Net income 2020 2 680 M 1 883 M 1 883 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 1,44%
Capitalization 64 580 M 45 450 M 45 386 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 30 913
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,80 AUD
Last Close Price 17,91 AUD
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John McFarlane Chairman
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
Gary Thursby Chief Information Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-26.08%45 450
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.67%298 846
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-27.33%247 081
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.71%205 024
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.43%126 604
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.5.93%122 758
