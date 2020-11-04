Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : Capital Notes 7 Prospectus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 03:45am EST

ASX Release

4 November 2020

Level 18, 275 Kent Street Sydney, NSW, 2000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

Prospectus for the Westpac Capital Notes 7 (WCN 7) Offer

and Westpac Capital Notes 3 (WCN 3) Reinvestment Offer Information

Westpac Banking Corporation today approved and lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission a prospectus regarding its offer for WCN 7 and WCN 3 Reinvestment Offer information. A copy of the prospectus is attached.

For further information:

David Lording

Andrew Bowden

Group Head of Media Relations

Head of Investor Relations

0419 683 411

0438 284 863

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, General Manager & Company Secretary.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute an offer in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933) (U.S. Person). WCN 7 are being offered in Australia only and will not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person.

Westpac

Capital Notes 7

Prospectus and Westpac Capital Notes 3 Reinvestment Offer Information

Issuer

Date of this Prospectus

Westpac Banking Corporation

4 November 2020

ABN 33 007 457 141

Arranger

Joint Lead Managers

Co-Managers

Westpac Institutional Bank

Westpac Institutional Bank

Bell Potter Securities Limited

ANZ Securities Limited

Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

E&P Corporate Advisory Pty Limited

Morgans Financial Limited

Ord Minnett Limited

Shaw and Partners Limited

CAUTION - Westpac Capital Notes 7 are not deposit liabilities of Westpac, are riskier than bank deposits and may not be suitable for some investors. Their complexity may make them difficult to understand and the risks associated with the Notes could result in the loss of all of your investment. If you do not fully understand how they work or the risks associated with them, you should obtain professional advice.

Important notices

About this Prospectus

This Prospectus relates to the offer of Westpac Capital Notes 7 ("Notes") at an Issue Price of $100 each to raise approximately $750 million with the ability to raise more or less.

The Westpac Capital Notes 7 offered under this Prospectus are designated as Series 2020-1.

This Prospectus is dated 4 November 2020 and was lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") on that date. ASIC and ASX Limited ("ASX") take no responsibility for the content of this Prospectus nor for the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates. This Prospectus expires on the date which is 13 months after the date of this Prospectus ("Expiry Date") and no Notes will be issued or transferred on the basis of this Prospectus after the Expiry Date.

Status of Westpac Capital Notes 7

Westpac Capital Notes 7 are fully paid, non-cumulative, convertible, transferable, redeemable, subordinated1, perpetual, unsecured notes issued by Westpac.

The Notes are not deposit liabilities or protected accounts of Westpac for the purposes of the Banking Act or Financial Claims Scheme and are not subject to the depositor protection provisions of Australian banking legislation (including the Australian Government guarantee of certain bank deposits).

Investment-type products are subject to investment risk, including possible delays in payment and loss of income and principal invested. Except as required by law, and only to the extent so required, neither Westpac nor any other person in any way warrants or guarantees the capital value or performance of the Notes, the performance of Westpac or any particular rate of return on any investment made under this Prospectus. If a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs, Westpac will be required to Convert some or all of the Notes (or, where Conversion does not occur for any reason and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then:

  1. those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; (ii) all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be); and (iii) Holders will suffer loss as a consequence).

If Conversion occurs in these circumstances, Holders may (in the case of a Capital Trigger Event) and are likely to (in the case of a Non-Viability Trigger Event) receive Ordinary Shares that are worth significantly less than the Face Value of the Notes. If Holders receive Ordinary Shares worth less than the Face Value of the Notes, they will suffer loss as a consequence.

Restrictions in foreign jurisdictions

This Offer is being made in Australia only and this Prospectus does not constitute an offer in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer. No action has been taken to register or qualify the Notes or the Offer or to otherwise permit a public offering of the Notes in any jurisdiction outside Australia. The distribution of this Prospectus (including an electronic copy) in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law.

You should read the foreign selling restrictions (including, in particular, the restrictions in the United States and on US Persons) in Section 7.13. If you come into possession of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia, you should seek advice on, and observe, any such restrictions. If you fail to comply with such restrictions that failure may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Exposure period

The Corporations Act prohibits the acceptance of Applications during the seven day period after the date this Prospectus was lodged with ASIC. This period is referred to as the "exposure period" and ASIC may extend this period by up to a further seven days (that is up to 14 days in total). The purpose of the exposure period is to enable this Prospectus to be examined by market participants before the Opening Date.

How to access a Prospectus and Apply

The Prospectus will only be available via the Offer website at www.westpac.com.au/westpaccapnotes7.

During the Offer Period:

  • Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders may apply for Notes by following the Reinvestment Application instructions via the Offer website at www.westpac.com.au/westpaccapnotes7;
  • Eligible Securityholders may apply for Notes by following the Securityholder Application instructions via the Offer website at www.westpac.com.au/westpaccapnotes7; and
  • Broker Firm Applicants can access a copy of this Prospectus, including a Broker Firm Application Form, by downloading an electronic copy at www.westpac.com.au/westpaccapnotes7 or from their Syndicate Broker.

The Prospectus is only available electronically to persons accessing and downloading it in Australia. If you access an electronic copy of this Prospectus, you should ensure that you download and read the entire Prospectus.

The Corporations Act prohibits any person from passing the Broker Firm Application Form on to another person unless it is attached to the complete and unaltered electronic version of this Prospectus.

For information on who is eligible to apply for any Notes under the Offer and how to make an Application - see Section 8 and the Broker Firm Application Form or the online Reinvestment Application instructions or online Securityholder Application instructions (as applicable).

Defined words and expressions

No withdrawal of Application

Some words and expressions used in this Prospectus are capitalised as

You cannot withdraw your Application once it has been lodged, except as

they have defined meanings. The Glossary in Appendix A and clause 16.2 of

permitted under the Corporations Act.

the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms in Appendix B define these words and

Refunds

expressions.

A reference to time in this Prospectus is to Sydney time, unless otherwise

If you are Allocated less than the number of Notes that you applied for, you

stated. A reference to $, A$, dollars and cents is to Australian currency, unless

will receive a refund as soon as possible after the Issue Date. If the Offer

otherwise stated.

does not proceed, any Application Payment you have made will be refunded

No representations other than in this Prospectus

to you. No interest will be payable on Application Payments.

Trading in Westpac Capital Notes 7

You should rely only on information in this Prospectus. No person is

authorised to provide any information or to make any representations in

It is your responsibility to determine your Allocation before trading in

connection with the Offer which are not contained in this Prospectus. Any

Notes to avoid the risk of selling Notes you do not own. To assist you in

information or representations not contained in this Prospectus may not be

determining your Allocation before the receipt of your Holding Statement,

relied upon as having been authorised by Westpac in connection with the

you may call the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Information Line (Monday

Offer.

to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, Sydney time) on 1300 668 378 (within

Past performance information

Australia) and +61 1300 668 378 (from outside Australia) if you are an

Eligible Securityholder, or contact your Syndicate Broker if you are a Broker

The financial information provided in this Prospectus is for information

Firm Applicant. If you sell Notes before you receive confirmation of your

purposes only and is not a forecast of operating results to be expected

Allocation, you do so at your own risk.

in future periods. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future

Providing personal information

performance.

This Prospectus does not provide investment advice - you should seek your

You will be asked to provide personal information to Westpac (directly or via

its agents, including the Registrar) if you apply for any Notes. See Section 7.14

own professional investment advice

for information on how Westpac (and its agents, including the Registrar on its

The information in this Prospectus is not investment advice and has

behalf) collects, holds and uses this personal information. You can also obtain

been prepared without taking into account your investment objectives,

a copy of Westpac's privacy policy at www.westpac.com.au/privacy.

financial situation and particular needs (including financial and taxation

Incorporation by reference

considerations) as an investor. You should consider the appropriateness

of the Notes having regard to these factors before deciding to apply for

Information contained in or accessible through the documents or websites

any Notes. It is important that you read the entire Prospectus (including

mentioned in this Prospectus does not form part of this Prospectus unless

the investment risks described in Sections 1.5 and 5) and seek professional

it is specifically stated that the document or website is incorporated by

investment advice from your financial adviser or other professional adviser

reference and forms part of this Prospectus.

before deciding whether to apply for any Notes.

Except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law, each Joint Lead

Manager and its respective directors, officers, employees and advisers

expressly disclaims and does not accept any liability for the contents of this

Prospectus, the Notes or the Offer.

This Prospectus also contains information in relation to (amongst other

things) the Reinvestment Offer. Neither Westpac nor any other person is

providing any investment advice or making any recommendation to Eligible

Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders in respect of the Reinvestment Offer.

Note:

1. See Sections 1.4 and 2.7 for a description of how the Notes will rank in a Winding Up.

Table of contents

Important notices

Guidance for retail investors

Key dates

  1. Investment overview
  2. Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7
  3. Reinvestment Offer for Westpac Capital Notes 3
  4. About Westpac
  5. Investment risks
  6. Australian tax summary
  7. Other information
  8. Applying for Westpac Capital Notes 7 Appendix A - Glossary
    Appendix B - Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms Corporate Directory

Inside front cover 2 3

4

18

38

45

54

74

80

87

93

105 Inside back cover

1

1

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Guidance for retail investors

1.

Read this

If you are considering applying for any Notes under the Offer, this Prospectus is important and

Prospectus in

should be read in its entirety (including the "Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms" in Appendix B).

full

You should have particular regard to the:

-- "Investment overview" in Section 1;

-- "Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7" in Section 2;

-- "Reinvestment Offer for Westpac Capital Notes 3" in Section 3; and

-- "Investment risks" in Section 5.

In considering whether to apply for any Notes, it is important to consider all risks and other

information regarding an investment in the Notes in light of your particular investment

objectives and circumstances.

Westpac Capital Notes 7 are not deposit liabilities of Westpac, are riskier than bank deposits

and may not be suitable for some investors. Their complexity may make them difficult to

understand and the risks associated with the Notes could result in the loss of all of your

investment. If you do not fully understand how they work or the risks associated with them,

you should obtain professional advice.

2.

Speak to your

You should seek professional advice from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other

professional

independent and qualified professional adviser about the Offer.

adviser

ASIC has published guidance on how to choose a professional adviser on its MoneySmart

website. You can also search 'choosing a financial adviser' at www.moneysmart.gov.au.

3.

Consider the

Further guidance on investing in bank hybrid securities can be found on ASIC's MoneySmart

ASIC guidance

website at www.moneysmart.gov.au or via a link at www.westpac.com.au/westpaccapnotes7.

for retail

A free copy of the ASIC guidance may also be obtained by calling ASIC on 1300 300 630

investors

(from within Australia) or +61 3 5177 3988 (from outside Australia).

4.

Learn more

Westpac's Guide to Bank Hybrids, a web-based guide to help investors understand some

about

of the typical features and risks associated with an investment in bank hybrid securities, is

investing in

available at www.westpac.com.au/bankhybridguide. The Guide to Bank Hybrids provides a

bank hybrid

brief overview of hybrid investments, including how to invest in an Australian bank and the

securities

typical features and risks of different types of bank hybrids. The Guide to Bank Hybrids may be

helpful when you are considering an investment in the Notes.

5.

Obtain further

Westpac is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and, as a result, is

information

subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act and the

about

ASX Listing Rules. In addition, Westpac must notify ASX immediately (subject to certain

Westpac and

exceptions) if it becomes aware of information about Westpac that a reasonable person would

Westpac

expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its securities, including the Notes.

Capital

Copies of documents lodged with ASIC can be obtained from, or inspected at, an ASIC

Notes 7

office and Westpac's ASX announcements may be viewed at www.asx.com.au (ASX code

WBC). Further information about Westpac, including Westpac's half-yearly and annual

financial reports, presentations and other investor information, can be obtained from

www.westpac.com.au/investorcentre.

6.

Use of

The value and availability of franking credits to you will depend on your particular

franking

circumstances and the tax rules that apply at the time of each Distribution.

credits

7.

Enquiries

If you have any questions in relation to the Offer, please call the Westpac Capital Notes 7

Information Line (Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, Sydney time) on 1300 668 378 (within

Australia) and +61 1300 668 378 (from outside Australia) (local call cost within Australia) or

contact your financial adviser or other professional adviser.

2

Key dates

Key dates for the Offer

Record date for determining Eligible Securityholders (7.00pm Sydney time)

28 October 2020

Announcement of the Offer and lodgement of this Prospectus with ASIC

4

November 2020

Bookbuild period commences

4 November 2020

Announcement of the Margin

12

November 2020

Lodgement of replacement Prospectus with ASIC

13

November 2020

Opening Date

13 November 2020

Closing Date for the Securityholder Offer (5.00pm Sydney time)

30

November 2020

Closing Date for the Broker Firm Offer (5.00pm Sydney time)

30

November 2020

Issue Date of Notes

4

December 2020

Commencement of normal settlement trading

7

December 2020

Holding Statements dispatched by

8

December 2020

Key dates for Westpac Capital Notes 7

Record Date for first Distribution

12 March 2021

First Distribution Payment Date1

22 March 2021

Option for Westpac to Convert2, Redeem3 or Transfer the Notes

22 March 2027

Scheduled Conversion Date4

22 March 2029

Key dates for the Reinvestment Offer

Reinvestment Offer Record Date for determining Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders

28 October 2020

(7.00pm Sydney time)

Opening Date for the Reinvestment Offer

13

November 2020

Record date for First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution (7.00pm Sydney time)

26

November 2020

Closing Date for the Reinvestment Offer (5.00pm Sydney time)

30

November 2020

Expected date of transfer of Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 to Westpac Capital Notes 3

4

December 2020

Nominated Party

Issue Date of Notes for the Reinvestment Offer

4

December 2020

Payment date for First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution5

4

December 2020

Key dates for the Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3

Record date for First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution (7.00pm Sydney time)

26

November 2020

Payment date for First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution6

4

December 2020

Record date for Second Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution (7.00pm Sydney time)

14

December 2020

Payment date for Second Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution7

22

December 2020

Record date for intended Final Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on Non-Participating

12 March 2021

Westpac Capital Notes 3 (7.00pm Sydney time)

Last day of trading in Westpac Capital Notes 3

12 March 2021

Payment date for intended Final Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution8 on Non-Participating

22 March 2021

Westpac Capital Notes 3

Expected date of transfer of Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 to Westpac Capital Notes

22 March 2021

3 Nominated Party

Dates may change

These dates are indicative only and may change. Westpac and the Joint Lead Managers may, in their absolute discretion, close the Offer early or extend the Offer Period without notice. Westpac may also withdraw the Offer at any time before Notes are issued. Accordingly, if you wish to apply for any Notes, you are encouraged to do so as soon as possible after the Opening Date.

Except as otherwise specified in the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms, if any of these dates are not Business Days and an event under the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms is stipulated to occur on that day, then the event will occur on the next Business Day.

Note:

  1. Distributions are payable quarterly, subject to satisfaction of the Distribution Payment Conditions - see Section 2.1.9.
  2. Subject to satisfaction of the Optional Conversion Restriction - see Section 2.4.2.
  3. There can be no certainty that APRA will provide its prior written approval for any such Redemption.
  4. Conversion of the Notes to Ordinary Shares on this date is subject to satisfaction of the Scheduled Conversion Conditions - see Section 2.2.3.
  5. Subject to satisfaction of the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms.
  6. Subject to satisfaction of the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms.
  7. Subject to satisfaction of the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms.
  8. Subject to satisfaction of the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms.

3

1

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

Investment overview

SECTION 1

This Section sets out:

  1. Key features of the Offer and Westpac Capital Notes 7
  2. Summary of the Distributions payable on Westpac Capital Notes 7
  3. Summary of certain events which may affect what Holders of Westpac Capital Notes 7 receive and when they receive it
  4. Ranking of Westpac Capital Notes 7 in a Winding Up of Westpac
  5. Key risks associated with an investment in Westpac Capital Notes 7 and Westpac
  6. Comparison of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 with certain other Westpac investments or products
  7. Structure of the Offer and how to apply for Westpac Capital Notes 7

CAUTION - Westpac Capital Notes 7 are not deposit liabilities of Westpac, are riskier than bank deposits and may not be suitable for some investors. Their complexity may make them difficult to understand and the risks associated with the Notes could result in the loss of all of your investment. If you do not fully understand how they work or the risks associated with them, you should obtain professional advice.

4

Section 1 Investment overview

1.1 Key features of the Offer and Westpac Capital Notes 7

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

1.1.1

The Offer

The Offer is for the issue of Westpac Capital Notes 7 to raise

Sections 2,

18, 38

approximately $750 million, with the ability to raise more or

3 and 8

and 87

less. The Offer includes the Reinvestment Offer, which is a

priority offer to Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders to

reinvest all or some of their Westpac Capital Notes 3 in the

Westpac Capital Notes 7.

1.1.2

The issuer

Westpac Banking Corporation ABN 33 007 457 141.

Section 4

45

1.1.3

Key features

Westpac Capital Notes 7 are:

Section 2

18

of Westpac

fully paid - the Issue Price ($100 per Note, which will also be

Capital Notes 7

the Initial Face Value of the Note) must be paid to Westpac

Westpac

105

before the Notes are issued;

Capital

non-cumulative - they offer Distributions which are

Notes 7

discretionary and unpaid Distributions do not accumulate.

Terms

Holders will not have any right to compensation if Westpac

does not pay a Distribution;

convertible - in certain circumstances, Westpac will be

required or permitted to Convert the Notes into Ordinary

Shares;

redeemable and transferable - in certain circumstances,

Westpac may be permitted to repay the Face Value (initially

$100 per Note) of the Notes to Holders or transfer the Notes

to a third party (but there are significant restrictions on

repayment of the Notes);

perpetual - they do not have a fixed maturity date and could

exist indefinitely if not Redeemed, Converted or Transferred

(in which case you would not receive your capital back,

although you may sell your Notes on the ASX at the

prevailing market price to realise your investment. However,

that price may be less than the Face Value (initially $100 per

Note) and there may be no liquid market in the Notes);

unsecured - they are not guaranteed nor are they deposit

liabilities or protected accounts of Westpac under the

Banking Act or Financial Claims Scheme and they are not

subject to the depositor protection provisions of Australian

banking legislation;

subject to a Capital Trigger Event and Non-Viability Trigger

Event - where such an event occurs (which includes where

Westpac suffers significant losses), some or all of the Notes

must be Converted into Ordinary Shares or, if Conversion

does not occur for any reason and Ordinary Shares are not

issued for any reason by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day

after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-

Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may

be), the rights of Holders attaching to those Notes will

be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event

Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion

Date (as the case may be), and Holders will lose all the value

of their investment in those Notes and they will not receive

any compensation or unpaid Distributions;

subordinated - in the event of a Winding Up, if the Notes

are still on issue and have not been Redeemed or Converted,

or otherwise had the rights attaching to them terminated,

they will rank ahead of Ordinary Shares, equally among

themselves and with Equal Ranking Capital Securities and

behind Senior Creditors. However, it is likely that a Capital

Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event would occur

prior to a Winding Up and the Notes would have been

Converted into Ordinary Shares or otherwise had the rights

attaching to them terminated; and

5

1

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

1.1.3

Key features

listed - Westpac will apply for the Notes to be quoted on

of Westpac

ASX and the Notes are expected to trade under ASX code

Capital Notes 7

WBCPJ.

(continued)

The Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms are complex and derive

from the detailed capital requirements that APRA applies to

these instruments. Westpac's ability to pay Distributions or

to Convert or Redeem the Notes is subject to a number of

restrictions, including APRA not objecting to the Distributions

and APRA giving prior written approval to a Redemption.

1.1.4

Use of

Westpac is issuing the Notes to raise regulatory capital

Sections

49

proceeds of

which satisfies the regulatory capital requirements of APRA.

4.1.5 and

the Westpac

The proceeds received under the Offer will be used by

4.2.1

Capital Notes 7

Westpac for general business purposes.

1.2 Summary of the Distributions payable on Westpac Capital Notes 7

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

1.2.1

Distributions

The Notes offer Holders quarterly, floating rate Distributions

Section 2.1

19 to 24

payable on

until the Notes are Converted at their full Face Value (or

Westpac

terminated following a failure to Convert) or Redeemed.

Capital Notes 7

The Distribution Payment Dates are quarterly, being 22 March,

Westpac

106 to

22 June, 22 September and 22 December of each year. The

Capital

108

first Distribution is scheduled to be paid on 22 March 2021.

Notes 7

The Distribution Rate is determined in accordance with the

Terms

clause 3

following formula:

(3 month BBSW Rate + Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate1)

The Margin is expected to be in the range of 3.40% to

3.60% per annum and will be determined at the end of the

Bookbuild.

Distributions are expected to be fully franked.

1.2.2

Distributions

Payments of Distributions are within the absolute discretion

Sections

19, 23

may not

of Westpac, which means Westpac does not have to

2.1.1 and

to 24

be paid on

pay them. Distributions are also only payable if the other

2.1.9 to 2.1.11

Westpac

Distribution Payment Conditions are satisfied.

Capital Notes 7

Distributions are non-cumulative, which means that unpaid

Westpac

107 to

Distributions will not be made up or accumulate. Holders will

not have any rights to compensation if Westpac does not pay

Capital

108

Distributions. Failure to pay any Distribution is not an event

Notes 7

of default2 and Holders have no right to apply for a Winding

Terms

Up on the grounds of non-payment of a Distribution.

clauses 3.3,

If for any reason a Distribution has not been paid in full for a

3.4, 3.7 and

3.8

relevant Distribution Payment Date, then until a Distribution

is paid in full on a subsequent Distribution Payment Date (or

all Notes are Converted at their full Face Value, Redeemed or

terminated following a failure to Convert), Westpac must not:

-- determine or pay any Dividends on its Ordinary Shares; or

-- undertake any discretionary Buy Back or Capital

Reduction,

unless the amount of the unpaid Distribution is paid in full

within 20 Business Days of the relevant Distribution Payment

Date (and in certain other limited circumstances). These

restrictions would not apply where the reason a Distribution

was not paid was because the Distribution Rate was zero or

negative (see Section 2.1.3).

Note:

  1. The Tax Rate is 30% (or 0.30 expressed as a decimal) as at the date of this Prospectus but that rate may change.
  2. The Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms do not include any events of default.

6

Section 1 Investment overview

1.3 Summary of certain events which may affect what Holders of Westpac Capital Notes 7 receive and when they receive it

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

1.3.1 Events that

The Notes do not have a fixed maturity date and Holders

Sections 2.2

24 to

may affect

do not have a right to request or require Westpac to

to 2.6

35

the Westpac

Convert, Redeem or arrange for the Transfer of the Notes.

Capital Notes 7

Accordingly, what will happen to the Notes is uncertain.

It is possible that the Notes could remain on issue indefinitely

Westpac

108 to

and the Face Value (initially $100 per Note) will not be

Capital

113

repaid.

Notes 7

The diagram and table in this Section 1.3.1 summarise certain

Terms

clauses 4

events that may occur while the Notes are on issue and

to 8

what Holders may receive in relation to the Notes under the

Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms.

AT WESTPAC'S OPTION

SCHEDULED CONVERSION DATE

4 December

22 March 2029, the first

Each Distribution

22 March 2027

Payment Date after the

2020,

possible Scheduled

first possible Scheduled

the Issue Date

Conversion Date

Conversion Date

1

2

3

4

5

Scheduled Conversion

If Scheduled Conversion

Conversion, Redemption (subject to

subject to the Scheduled

does not occur on

APRA approval) or Transfer at Westpac's

Conversion Conditions

the first possible

option (see Sections 2.3 and 2.4)

being satisfied (see

Scheduled Conversion

Section 2.2.3)

Date of 22 March 2029,

then Scheduled

Conversion will occur

on the first Distribution

Payment Date after

that date on which the

Scheduled Conversion

Conditions are satisfied

(see Section 2.2.3).

Conversion

Redemption

Transfer

You receive

You receive

You receive

You receive

You receive

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary

the Face

the Face

Shares

Value from

Value

Westpac

from a

nominated

third party

purchaser

Perpetual

EVENTS THAT COULD OCCUR AT ANY TIME:

Tax Event or Regulatory Event

Conversion, Redemption (subject to APRA approval) or Transfer at Westpac's option if a Tax Event or Regulatory

Event occurs (see Sections 2.3 and 2.4)

Acquisition Event

Automatic Conversion if an Acquisition Event occurs subject to the Second Scheduled Conversion Condition, as it

applies to an Acquisition Event, being satisfied (see Section 2.6)

Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event

Automatic Conversion if a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs (or if Conversion

does not occur for any reason by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date, all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated)

(see Section 2.5)

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

7

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Event

When?

Is APRA

Are there

What value

In what form

Where to

approval

other pre-

will a Holder

will that value

find further

required?

conditions to

receive?

be provided

information?

the event?

to Holders?

Redemption

22 March

Yes3

Yes,

Face Value

Cash

Sections 2.3.1

at Westpac's

2027 or if a

before or

(initially $100

to 2.3.4

option

Tax Event or

concurrently

per Note) plus

Westpac

Regulatory

with

a Distribution5

Event

Redemption4

Capital

occurs

Notes 7

Terms

clause 7

Transfer at

22 March

No

No

Face Value

Cash6

Sections 2.3.1

Westpac's

2027 or if a

(initially $100

and 2.3.5

option

Tax Event or

per Note) plus

Westpac

Regulatory

a Distribution5

Event

Capital

Notes 7

occurs

Terms

clause 8

Conversion

22 March

No

Yes7

Ordinary

A variable

Section 2.4

at Westpac's

2027 or if a

Shares worth

number of

Westpac

option

Tax Event or

approximately

Ordinary

Capital

Regulatory

$101.018 per

Shares

Event

Note plus a

plus a cash

Notes 7

Terms

occurs

Distribution5

Distribution5

clauses 6

and 9

Scheduled

22 March

No

Yes7

Ordinary

A variable

Section 2.2

Conversion

2029

Shares worth

number of

Westpac

approximately

Ordinary

Capital

$101.018 per

Shares

Note plus a

plus a cash

Notes 7

Terms

Distribution5

Distribution5

clauses 4

and 9

Conversion

If an

No

Yes7

Ordinary

A variable

Section 2.6

upon an

Acquisition

Shares worth

number of

Westpac

Acquisition

Event

approximately

Ordinary

Capital

Event

occurs

$101.018 per

Shares

Note plus a

plus a cash

Notes 7

Terms

Distribution5

Distribution5

clauses 5.9

and 9

Note:

  1. Holders should not expect that APRA's approval will be given if requested.
  2. Westpac may only Redeem Notes if it replaces them with capital of the same or better quality (and the replacement is done under conditions that are sustainable for the income capacity of Westpac) or obtains confirmation that APRA is satisfied that Westpac does not have to replace the Notes.
  3. The Distribution would be for the period from (but excluding) the last Distribution Payment Date to (and including) the relevant Conversion Date, Redemption Date or Transfer Date (as applicable). Payments of Distributions are within the absolute discretion of Westpac, which means Westpac does not have to pay them. Distributions are also only payable if the Distribution Payment Conditions are satisfied.
  4. On Transfer, Holders will receive the Face Value in cash from the Nominated Party to whom the Notes are transferred.
  5. Conversion is conditional on Westpac's share price being above a specified level in the period prior to Conversion.
  6. Based on the Initial Face Value of $100 per Note and the VWAP of Ordinary Shares during the relevant VWAP Period before the Conversion Date, with the benefit of a 1% discount. The value of Ordinary Shares received on the Conversion of one Note may be worth more or less than $101.01 depending on the market price of Ordinary Shares before Conversion and the Face Value of the Notes at the Conversion Date.

8

Section 1 Investment overview

Event

When?

Is APRA

Are there

What value

In what form

Where to

approval

other pre-

will a Holder

will that value

find further

required?

conditions to

receive?

be provided

information?

the event?

to Holders?

1

2

Conversion

If a Capital

No

No

A variable

A variable

upon a

Trigger

value,

number of

Capital

Event or

depending on

Ordinary

Trigger

Non-Viability

the price of

Shares up to

Event or

Trigger

the Ordinary

the Maximum

Non-Viability

Event

Shares at the

Conversion

Trigger Event

occurs

relevant time.

Number.

However,

However, if

Holders may

Conversion

(in the case

of the Notes

of a Capital

does not

Trigger Event)

occur for

and are likely

any reason

to (in the

and Ordinary

case of a

Shares are

Non-Viability

not issued for

Trigger

any reason

Event) receive

by 5.00pm

significantly

on the fifth

less than

Business

approximately

Day after

$101.01 for

the Capital

each Note

Trigger Event

(based on the

Conversion

Initial Face

Date or

Value of $100

Non-Viability

per Note), and

Trigger Event

the value may

Conversion

be nothing if

Date (as the

Conversion

case may

does not

be), then

occur for

the rights

any reason

of Holders

and Ordinary

attaching

Shares are

to those

not issued for

Notes will be

any reason

terminated

by 5.00pm

immediately

on the fifth

on the Capital

Business

Trigger Event

Day after

Conversion

the Capital

Date or

Trigger Event

Non-Viability

Conversion

Trigger Event

Date or

Conversion

Non-Viability

Date (as the

Trigger Event

case may be)

Conversion

and Holders

Date (as the

will lose all

case may be)9.

of the value

of their

investment

in those

Notes and

they will not

receive any

compensation

or unpaid

Distributions.

Sections 2.5 and 5.1.9 to 5.1.11

Westpac

Capital

Notes 7

Terms clauses 5.1 to 5.8 and 9

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

APPENDIX A APPENDIX

Note:

9. Section 2.5 provides further detail on the circumstances in which Holders are likely to receive significantly less than $101.01 due to a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event.

9

B

Westpac Capital Notes 7

1.4 Ranking of Westpac Capital Notes 7 in a Winding Up of Westpac

The table in this Section 1.4 illustrates how the Notes would rank upon a winding up of Westpac, if they are on issue at that time. It is likely that a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event would occur prior to a Winding Up and the Notes would have been Converted into Ordinary Shares or otherwise had the rights attaching to them terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be) where Conversion does not occur for any reason and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be).

Higher ranking

Illustrative examples10

Preferred and secured debt

Liabilities in Australia in relation to protected accounts (generally,

savings accounts and term deposits) and other liabilities preferred

by law including employee entitlements and secured creditors

Unsubordinated unsecured

Trade and general creditors, bonds, notes and debentures and other

debt

unsubordinated unsecured debt obligations. This includes covered

bonds which are an unsecured claim on Westpac, though they are

secured over assets that form part of the Westpac Group

Subordinated unsecured

Westpac NZD Subordinated Notes, other subordinated bonds,

debt and subordinated

notes and debentures and other subordinated unsecured debt

perpetual debt

obligations with a fixed maturity date and subordinated perpetual

floating rate notes issued in 1986

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Westpac Capital Notes 7, Westpac Capital Notes 2, Westpac

securities

Capital Notes 3, Westpac Capital Notes 4, Westpac Capital Notes 5,

Westpac Capital Notes 6 and Westpac USD AT1 Securities

Lower ranking

Ordinary shares

Ordinary Shares

1.5 Key risks associated with an investment in Westpac Capital Notes 7

and Westpac

Before applying for any Notes, you should consider whether the Notes are a suitable investment for you. There are risks involved with investing in the Notes and in Westpac. Many of these risks are outside the control of Westpac and the Westpac Directors. These risks include those in this Section 1.5 and Section 5 and any other matters referred to in this Prospectus.

1.5.1 Key risks of the Westpac Capital Notes 7

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

Distributions may not

There is a risk that Distributions will not be paid.

Section 2.1.9

23 and

be paid

Distributions are discretionary and are only payable subject

and 5.1.1

55

to the satisfaction of the Distribution Payment Conditions.

For example, this includes the Distribution not resulting in

a breach of capital requirements and APRA not otherwise

objecting to the payment of the Distribution.

Distributions are non-cumulative. If a Distribution is not

paid in full because the Distribution Payment Conditions are

not satisfied, Holders are not entitled to receive the unpaid

Distribution.

Note:

10. This diagram and the descriptions are simplified and illustrative only, and do not include every type of security or obligation that may be issued or entered into by Westpac, or every potential claim against Westpac in a Winding Up. Westpac will from time to time issue additional securities or incur other obligations that rank ahead of, equally with, or subordinated to, the Notes. Further, some of the securities represented in the diagram (for example, Westpac NZD Subordinated Notes and Additional Tier 1 Capital securities) may be converted into Ordinary Shares, which will then rank equally with other Ordinary Shares.

10

Section 1 Investment overview

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

It is not certain

Conversion may not occur on 22 March 2029, being the

Sections

59 to

whether and when

first possible Scheduled Conversion Date, or at all if the

5.1.14 to

60

the Westpac

Scheduled Conversion Conditions are not satisfied.

5.1.16

Capital Notes 7

Conversion, Redemption or Transfer may occur in certain

will be Converted,

circumstances before the Scheduled Conversion Date,

Redeemed or

which may be disadvantageous to Holders in light of market

Transferred

conditions or your individual circumstances.

Holders have no right to request that their Notes be

Converted, Redeemed or Transferred. Unless their Notes are

Converted, Redeemed or Transferred, Holders would need

to sell their Notes on ASX at the prevailing market price to

realise their investment. That price may be less than the Face

Value (initially $100 per Note) and there may be no liquid

market in the Notes.

Westpac Capital

The Notes are not deposit liabilities or protected accounts

Important

Inside

Notes 7 are not

of Westpac for the purposes of the Banking Act or Financial

Notices and

front

deposit liabilities or

Claims Scheme and are not subject to the depositor

Section 5.1.3

cover

protected accounts

protection provisions of Australian banking legislation

and 56

(including the Australian Government guarantee of certain

bank deposits).

Market price of the

The Notes may trade at a market price below Face Value

Sections

55 and

Westpac Capital

(initially $100 per Note).

5.1.1 and

56

Notes 7 may fluctuate

Circumstances in which the market price of the Notes may

5.1.4

decline include general conditions, changes in government

policy, changes in regulatory policy, impacts of regulatory

change, changes in investor perception and sentiment in

relation to Westpac, changes in the market price of other

securities issued by Westpac or other issuers and the

occurrence of or increase in the likelihood of the occurrence

of a Capital Trigger Event or a Non-Viability Trigger Event.

Liquidity of the

The market for the Notes will likely be less liquid than the

Section 5.1.5

56

Westpac Capital

market for Ordinary Shares.

Notes 7 may be low

Holders who wish to sell their Notes may be unable to do so

at an acceptable price, or at all, if insufficient liquidity exists

in the market for the Notes.

Use of franking

The value and availability of franking credits to a Holder will

Sections

22 to

credits

depend on that Holder's particular circumstances and the

2.1.6, 5.1.7

23, 57

tax rules that apply at the time of each Distribution.

and 6.3.1

and 75

to 76

Changes in the

The Distribution Rate will fluctuate (and may increase and/

Sections

19 and

Distribution Rate

or decrease) over time with movements in the 3 month

2.1.2 and

56 to

BBSW Rate. It is possible for the 3 month BBSW Rate to

5.1.6

57

become negative. Should this occur, the negative amount

will be taken into account in calculating the Distribution Rate

(but there is no obligation on Holders to pay Westpac if the

Distribution Rate becomes negative and there would be no

Distribution in those circumstances).

There is a risk that the Distribution Rate may become less

attractive compared to returns available on comparable

securities or investments.

11

1

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

Conversion or

The value of Ordinary Shares received for each Note that is

Sections

32 to

termination of rights

Converted upon the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event

2.5.4, 2.5.5,

34, 57

on account of a

or Non-Viability Trigger Event may (in the case of a Capital

2.5.6, 5.1.9,

to 59

Capital Trigger Event

Trigger Event) and is likely to (in the case of a Non-Viability

5.1.10 and

or a Non-Viability

Trigger Event) be significantly less than approximately

5.1.11

Trigger Event

$101.01 for each Note (based on the Initial Face Value of

$100 per Note). This is because the number of Ordinary

Shares issued on Conversion is limited by the Maximum

Conversion Number, as required by APRA. The Maximum

Conversion Number applied on a Conversion of this kind is

based on an Ordinary Share price that reflects 20% of the

Ordinary Share price at the time of issue of the Notes.

If Conversion of Notes does not occur for any reason and

Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm

on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event

Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion

Date (as the case may be) (including, for example, due to

applicable law, order of a court or action of any government

authority, including regarding the insolvency, Winding

Up or other external administration of Westpac, as a

result of Westpac's inability or failure to comply with its

obligations under the terms and conditions of the Notes

in relation to Conversion, or as a result of laws relating to

Australian foreign investment laws, Australian financial

sector ownership laws, Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act or

operational delays), then:

-- those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such

Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as

the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed

or Transferred on any subsequent date; and

-- all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated

immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion

Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as

the case may be), and Holders will lose all of the value of

their investment in those Notes and they will not receive

any compensation or unpaid Distributions.

Credit ratings

Any credit rating assigned to the Notes or other Westpac

Section

59

securities could be reviewed, suspended, withdrawn or

5.1.12

downgraded by credit rating agencies, or credit rating

agencies could change their rating methodology, at any time

which could adversely affect the market price and liquidity

of the Notes and other Westpac securities.

The price used to

The Ordinary Share price used to calculate the number

Section

59

calculate the number

of Ordinary Shares to be issued on Conversion may be

5.1.13

of Ordinary Shares

different to the market price of Ordinary Shares at the time

to be issued on

of Conversion because the price used in the calculation is

Conversion may not

based on the VWAP during the relevant period prior to the

be the market price

Conversion Date.

The value of Ordinary Shares Holders receive based on

the calculation may therefore be less than the value of

those Ordinary Shares based on the market price on the

Conversion Date.

No fixed maturity

As the Notes are perpetual instruments and have no fixed

Section

60

date

maturity date, there is a risk the Notes could remain on issue

5.1.17

indefinitely and Holders may not be repaid their investment.

12

Section 1 Investment overview

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

Ranking of the

In the event of a Winding Up, if the Notes are still on issue

Sections 1.4,

10, 35,

Westpac Capital

and have not been Redeemed or Converted, they will rank

2.7, 5.1.10,

58 to

Notes 7

ahead of Ordinary Shares, equally among themselves and

5.1.11, 5.1.24

59, 61

with all Equal Ranking Capital Securities and behind Senior

and 5.1.25

to 62

Creditors (including depositors and holders of Westpac's

senior or less subordinated debt). This means that if there

is a shortfall of funds on a Winding Up to pay all amounts

ranking senior to, and equally with, the Notes, Holders will

lose all or some of their investment.

However, it is likely that a Capital Trigger Event or Non-

Viability Trigger Event would occur prior to a Winding Up

and the Notes would have been Converted into Ordinary

Shares, in which case Holders will hold Ordinary Shares

and rank equally with other holders of Ordinary Shares in

a Winding Up. If Conversion does not occur for any reason

following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger

Event and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by

5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger

Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event

Conversion Date (as the case may be), all rights attaching to

those Notes will be terminated on the Capital Trigger Event

Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion

Date (as the case may be), and Holders will lose all of the

value of their investment in those Notes and they will not

receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions and those

Notes will have no ranking in a Winding Up.

Changes in

Any fall in Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

Sections

49 to

regulatory capital

Ratio as a result of future changes to regulatory capital

4.2.1, 4.2.2,

52 and

requirements

requirements may adversely impact the market price of the

4.2.3, 4.2.4

60

Notes or potentially increase the chance at a later date that

and 5.1.18

Conversion takes place due to the occurrence of a Capital

Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event.

Future issues of

Westpac may issue further securities which rank equally with

Section

61 to 62

securities by Westpac

or ahead of the Notes.

5.1.24

13

1

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

Westpac Capital Notes 7

1.5.2 Key risks associated with Westpac and the Westpac Group

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

COVID-19 and a

The Westpac Group is vulnerable to the impacts of a

Section 5.2.1

63

pandemic like

communicable disease outbreak or a pandemic. The

COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has had, and may continue to have,

a negative impact on Westpac's customers, shareholders,

employees and financial performance. The pandemic has

also disrupted, and will continue to disrupt, numerous

industries and global supply chains, causing a negative

effect on economic activity.

Legal or regulatory

Westpac could be adversely affected by changes in laws,

Sections

63 to

change and

regulations or regulatory policy, by failing to comply with

5.2.2 to

67 and

compliance

laws, regulations or regulatory policy, or by other regulatory

5.2.4, 5.2.6

68

action (including as a result of reviews and inquiries

and 5.2.10

commissioned by governments or regulators).

Availability and cost

Adverse credit and capital market conditions or depositor

Sections

67 to

of funding

preferences, or failure to maintain Westpac's credit ratings,

5.2.9 and

68

may significantly affect the availability and cost of Westpac's

5.2.12

funding.

Financial market

Westpac could be adversely affected by disruptions to

Sections

68 and

volatility

global financial markets or other financial market volatility.

5.2.11 and

70

5.2.18

Economic conditions,

Economic disruptions, declines in asset values or declines in

Sections

69 to

asset values,

commodity prices may cause Westpac to incur higher credit

5.2.13 to

70

commodity prices

losses on lending and counterparty exposures.

5.2.16

and credit losses

Other risks

Westpac could be adversely affected by other events such

Sections

66, 67

as reputational damage, cyberattacks, technology failures,

5.2.5, 5.2.7,

and 70

changes in competition, operational failures, poor data

5.2.8, 5.2.17

to 73

quality or other risks.

and 5.2.19

to 5.2.30

1.6 Comparison of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 with certain other Westpac investments or products

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

Differences between

There are differences between term deposits, Westpac

term deposits,

Capital Notes 6, Westpac Capital Notes 7 and Ordinary

Westpac Capital

Shares. You should consider these differences in light of

Notes 6, Westpac

your investment objectives, financial situation and particular

Capital Notes 7 and

needs (including financial and taxation considerations)

Ordinary Shares

before deciding to invest in the Notes.

Please refer to the table in Section 3.4 setting out the key

differences between Westpac Capital Notes 3 (which is the

subject of the Reinvestment Offer) and Westpac Capital

Notes 7.

See table in

15 to 16

this Section

1.6.

Section 3.4

41 to 42

14

Section 1 Investment overview

Westpac Term

Westpac Capital

Westpac Capital

Ordinary Shares

Deposit

Notes 6

Notes 7

ASX code

Not quoted on

WBCPI

WBCPJ11

WBC

ASX

Legal form

Deposit

Unsecured subordinated debt obligation

Ordinary share

Protection under

Yes12

No

the Banking Act or

Financial Claims

Scheme

Term

Seven days to

Perpetual (no

Perpetual (no fixed

Perpetual (no fixed

60 months

fixed maturity

maturity date) with

maturity date)

date) with the first

the first possible

possible scheduled

Scheduled Conversion

conversion date on

Date in approximately

31 July 202613

Perpetual (no fixed

maturity date) with

the first possible

Scheduled Conversion

Date in approximately

8.3 years14

Distribution/

Fixed15

Floating, calculated

Floating, calculated

Variable dividends

interest/dividend

as the

as the

as determined by

rate

(margin + 3 month

(Margin + 3 month

Westpac

BBSW rate) ×

BBSW Rate) ×

(1 - tax rate)

(1 - tax rate)

Margin

N/A

3.70% per annum

The Margin is

N/A

expected to be

in the range of

3.40% to 3.60% per

annum and will be

determined at the

end of the Bookbuild

Distribution/

Either at specific

Quarterly (subject to Westpac's absolute

Semi-annually

interest/dividend

intervals, at

discretion and distribution payment conditions)

(if determined)

payment frequency

maturity or at

early closure by

the customer

Are there

No, subject to

Yes, subject to

Yes, subject to

Yes, subject to

conditions to

applicable laws15

Westpac's absolute

Westpac's absolute

Westpac's absolute

payment of

discretion and

discretion and

discretion and

distributions/

distribution payment

Distribution Payment

applicable laws and

interest/dividend

conditions

Conditions (see

regulations

payments?

Section 2.1.9)

Interest/

N/A

Yes, applies to

Yes, applies to

No

distribution/

Ordinary Shares until

Ordinary Shares until

dividend payments

the next quarterly

the next quarterly

restriction

distribution payment

Distribution Payment

if interest/

date

Date16

distribution/

dividend not paid

Franking

N/A

Frankable and grossed-up for a non franked

Frankable

of interest/

portion

distribution/

dividend

Note:

  1. Westpac will apply for Westpac Capital Notes 7 to be quoted on ASX and they are expected to trade under the code WBCPJ.
  2. Customers may be entitled to payment under the Financial Claims Scheme for deposits up to an amount per account holder per ADI of $250,000.
  3. Subject to possible early redemption (with APRA's prior written approval), conversion or transfer in certain circumstances.
  4. Subject to possible early Redemption (with APRA's prior written approval), Conversion or Transfer in certain circumstances.
  5. Interest rate adjustments may apply if a customer withdraws an amount before the end of the term of the Westpac Term Deposit.
  6. These restrictions would not apply where the reason a Distribution was not paid was because the Distribution Rate was zero or negative (see Section 2.1.3).

15

1

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Westpac Term

Westpac Capital

Westpac Capital

Ordinary Shares

Deposit

Notes 6

Notes 7

Transferable by

No

Yes, quoted on ASX

Yes, quoted on ASX17

Yes, quoted on ASX

holder

Investor's ability to

Yes, by closing

No

withdraw or redeem

the deposit18

Redemption at

No

Yes, on 31 July

Yes, on 22 March

No

issuer's option

2024, and in

2027, and in

(subject to APRA

certain specified

certain specified

approval and

circumstances

circumstances

certain other

(see Section 2.3)

conditions)

Transfer to

No

Yes, on 31 July

Yes, on 22 March

No

nominated party at

2024, and in

2027, and in

issuer's option

certain specified

certain specified

circumstances

circumstances

(see Section 2.3)

Conversion to

No

Yes, on 31 July

Yes, on 22 March

N/A

Ordinary Shares

2024, and in

2027, and in

at issuer's option

certain specified

certain specified

(subject to certain

circumstances

circumstances

conditions)

(see Section 2.4)

Potential

No

Yes, scheduled

Yes, Scheduled

N/A

Conversion to

conversion on 31 July

Conversion on 22

Ordinary Shares

2026 (subject to the

March 2029, (subject

(other than on a

satisfaction of the

to the satisfaction

Capital Trigger

scheduled conversion

of the Scheduled

Event or Non-

conditions), and in

Conversion

Viability Trigger

certain specified

Conditions), and in

Event)

circumstances

certain specified

circumstances

(see Section 2.2)

Conversion to

No

Yes, following a capital trigger event or non-

N/A

Ordinary Shares on

viability trigger event

a Capital Trigger

If a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability

Event or Non-

Trigger Event occurs and conversion of the

Viability Trigger

notes does not occur for any reason and

Event

Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason

by 5.00pm on the fifth business day after the

Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-

Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as

the case may be), then all rights in relation to

those notes will be terminated immediately on

the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or

Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date

(as the case may be) (and holders will lose all

of the value of their investment in those notes

and they will not receive any compensation or

unpaid distributions)

Refer to Section 2.5 for more information in

relation to the conversion of Westpac Capital

Notes 7 on a Capital Trigger Event or Non-

Viability Trigger Event

Ranking

See Sections 1.4, 2.7, 5.1.11, 5.1.12, 5.1.25 and 5.1.26

Note:

  1. Westpac will apply for Westpac Capital Notes 7 to be quoted on ASX and they are expected to trade under the code WBCPJ.
  2. For Westpac Term Deposits opened or renewed on or after 1 August 2014, customers must usually give 31 days' notice to close the Westpac Term Deposit during its term.

16

Section 1 Investment overview

1.7 Structure of the Offer and how to apply for Westpac Capital Notes 7

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

1.7.1

Offer structure

The Offer consists of:

See

38 and

and who can

-- a Reinvestment Offer - to Eligible Westpac Capital

Sections 3

87

apply

Notes 3 Holders;

and 8

-- a Securityholder Offer - to Eligible Securityholders;

-- a Broker Firm Offer - to Australian resident clients of the

Syndicate Brokers; and

-- an Institutional Offer - to Institutional Investors invited by

Westpac Institutional Bank.

There is no guaranteed Allocation under the Offer, but

Westpac will give priority to Applications received under

the Reinvestment Offer (including Applications made

through Syndicate Brokers). This priority will not extend

to Applications for additional Westpac Capital Notes 7 by

Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders.

If there is excess demand, Applications may be scaled back

by Westpac.

There is no general public offer of the Notes. However,

Westpac reserves the right to accept Applications from

other persons at its discretion.

1.7.2

How to apply

For information on how to apply for the Notes, see Section 8

Section 8

87

and the Broker Firm Application Form, online Securityholder

Application instructions and online Reinvestment Application

instructions.

1.7.3

Minimum

Applications must be for a minimum of 50 Notes ($5,000).

Section 8

87

Application

If your Application is for more than 50 Notes, you must

amount

apply in multiples of 10 Notes ($1,000) thereafter.

If you are an Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holder, you

may apply to reinvest all or some of your Westpac Capital

Notes 3 in Westpac Capital Notes 7 under the Reinvestment

Offer. However, if you wish to participate in the Reinvestment

Offer and:

-- you own 50 Westpac Capital Notes 3 or fewer, you must

apply to reinvest all your Westpac Capital Notes 3; or

-- you own more than 50 Westpac Capital Notes 3, you

must apply to reinvest a minimum of 50 Westpac Capital

Notes 3 ($5,000).

If you apply to reinvest all your Westpac Capital Notes 3, you

may also apply for additional Westpac Capital Notes 7. Your

application for additional Westpac Capital Notes 7 must be

for a minimum of 50 additional Westpac Capital Notes 7

($5,000), and in multiples of 10 Westpac Capital Notes 7

($1,000) thereafter (over and above your Application for

reinvestment).

17

1

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7

SECTION 2

This Section sets out:

  1. Distributions
  2. Conversion on the Scheduled Conversion Date
  3. Optional Redemption and optional Transfer
  4. Optional Conversion
  5. Automatic Conversion - Capital Trigger Event and Non-Viability Trigger Event
  6. Automatic Conversion - Acquisition Event
  7. Ranking of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 in a Winding Up
  8. Other key features of the Westpac Capital Notes 7

CAUTION - Westpac Capital Notes 7 are not deposit liabilities of Westpac, are riskier than bank deposits and may not be suitable for some investors. Their complexity may make them difficult to understand and the risks associated with the Notes could result in the loss of all of your investment. If you do not fully understand how they work or the risks associated with them, you should obtain professional advice.

18

Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7

1

The following is an overview of the key terms of Westpac Capital Notes 7. It is important that you read this Prospectus, the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms, the Notes Deed Poll and Westpac's Constitution in full before deciding to invest in Westpac Capital Notes 7. If you have any questions, you should seek advice from your financial adviser or other professional adviser.

The full Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms are contained in Appendix B. Rights and liabilities attaching to Westpac Capital Notes 7 may also arise under the Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws.

2.1 Distributions

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.1.1

Distributions

Distributions on Notes are calculated based on the

Westpac

106 to

on Westpac

Distribution Rate and are expected to be paid quarterly in

Capital

108

Capital Notes 7

arrear.

Notes 7 Terms

Distributions are discretionary, non-cumulative and only

clause 3

payable subject to the satisfaction of the Distribution

Payment Conditions.

Distributions are expected to be fully franked and

accordingly Holders are expected to receive cash

Distributions and franking credits.

2.1.2

Distribution

The Distribution Rate is a floating rate and will generally

Westpac

106 to

Rate

be set on the first Business Day of each Distribution Period

Capital

107

using the following formula:

Notes 7 Terms

clause 3.1

Distribution Rate = (3 month BBSW Rate + Margin) x

(1 - Tax Rate)

3 month BBSW

The 3 month BBSW Rate on the first

Rate

Business Day of the Distribution Period

(except for the first Distribution Period,

where the 3 month BBSW Rate will be

determined on the Issue Date)

Margin

The Margin is expected to be in the range

of 3.40% to 3.60% per annum. The Margin

will be determined at the end of the

Bookbuild and will not change after that

determination is made

Tax Rate

The Australian corporate tax rate

applicable to the franking account of

Westpac at the relevant Distribution

Payment Date expressed as a decimal. At

the date of this Prospectus, the relevant

Tax Rate is 30% or, expressed as a

decimal in the formula, 0.30 (but that rate

may change)

As an example, assuming a Margin of 3.40% per annum, if the 3 month BBSW Rate on the Issue Date is the same as on 23 October 2020 and assuming that the Distribution will be fully franked, the Distribution Rate for that Distribution Period would be calculated as follows:1

3 month BBSW Rate at

0.0600% per annum

23 October 2020

Plus the assumed Margin

+ 3.4000% per annum

Equivalent unfranked Distribution Rate

3.4600% per annum

Multiplied by (1 - Tax Rate)

x 0.70

Distribution Rate

2.4220% per annum

Note:

1. The calculation of the Distribution Rate will be rounded to four decimal places. The Distribution Rate in this Section 2.1.2 is for illustrative purposes only and does not indicate the actual Distribution Rate. It is not a guarantee or forecast of the actual Distribution Rate that may be achieved. The actual Distribution Rate may be higher or lower than this and may vary each Distribution Period depending on the applicable 3 month BBSW Rate, the Margin and the Tax Rate.

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

19

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.1.3 Calculation of Distributions

Distributions will be calculated as follows:

Distribution =

Distribution Rate x Face Value x N

365

Distribution Rate

See Section 2.1.2

Face Value

Initially $100 per Note

N

The number of days in the Distribution

Period

Distribution

The period from (but excluding) the

Period

Issue Date in the case of the first

Distribution Period, or otherwise from

(but excluding) each Distribution

Payment Date, to (and including) the

next Distribution Payment Date

Distribution

See Section 2.1.7

Payment Date

As an example, if the Distribution was fully franked and the Distribution Rate was 2.4220% per annum as calculated in Section 2.1.2, then the cash amount of the Distribution on each Note for the Distribution Period (if the Distribution Period was 90 days) would be calculated as follows:2,3

Distribution Rate

2.4220% per annum

Multiplied by the Face Value

x $100

Multiplied by the number of days in

the Distribution Period (N)

x 90

Divided by

÷365

Cash amount of Distribution

$0.5972

Franking credits4 attached to the

cash amount of the Distribution

$0.2560

It is possible for the 3 month BBSW Rate to become negative. Should this occur, the negative amount will be taken into account in calculating the Distribution Rate.

As an example, if the Margin is 3.4000% per annum, the 3 month BBSW Rate is -1.0000% per annum and assuming that the Distribution will be fully franked, the Distribution Rate for that Distribution Period would be calculated as follows:2,3

3 month BBSW Rate

-1.0000% per annum

Plus the assumed Margin

+ 3.4000% per annum

Equivalent unfranked Distribution Rate

2.4000% per annum

Multiplied by (1 - Tax Rate)

x 0.70

Distribution Rate

1.6800% per annum

However, even if the Distribution Rate was negative because the combination of a negative 3 month BBSW Rate and the Margin produced a negative number, there would be no obligation on Holders to pay Westpac and there would be no distribution in those circumstances.

Westpac

106 to

Capital

107

Notes 7 Terms

clause 3.1

Note:

  1. Distribution Periods will generally have 90-92 days in them. The number of days in the first Distribution Period will be 109 days and is longer than the normal Distribution Period.
  2. All calculations of payments will be rounded to four decimal places. For the purposes of making any payment in respect of a Holder's aggregate holding of Notes, any fraction of a cent will be rounded to the nearest one Australian cent (with one half of an Australian cent being rounded up to one Australian cent). The Distribution Rate on which this calculation is based, and the Distribution, are for illustrative purposes only and do not indicate the actual Distribution Rate or Distribution. It is not a guarantee or forecast of the actual Distribution that may be obtained. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.
  3. See Section 2.1.6 in relation to the use of franking credits by Holders.
  4. The calculation of the Distribution Rate will be rounded to four decimal places. The Distribution Rate in this Section 2.1.3 is for illustrative purposes only and does not indicate the actual Distribution Rate. It is not a guarantee or forecast of the actual Distribution Rate that may be achieved. The actual Distribution Rate may be higher or lower than this and may vary each Distribution Period depending on the applicable 3 month BBSW Rate, the Margin and the Tax Rate.

20

Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7

1

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.1.4 3 month BBSW

The 3 month BBSW Rate is a key benchmark interest rate

Westpac

106 to

Rate

for the Australian money market. It is the primary short-term

Capital Notes 7

107

interest rate benchmark used in the financial markets for

Terms clause 3.1

the pricing and valuation of Australian dollar securities and

as a lending reference rate. This rate changes to reflect the

supply and demand within the cash and currency markets.

The movements in the 3 month BBSW Rate over the last

10 years are set out in the graph in this Section 2.1.4.6 The

rate on 23 October 2020 was 0.06% per annum.

3 month BBSW Rate (% per annum)

7.00%

6.00%

5.00%

4.00%

3.00%

2.00%

1.00%

0.00%

Oct-2010Oct-2012Oct-2014Oct-2016Oct-2018

If Westpac determines that a "BBSW Rate Disruption Event" has occurred, Westpac may select an Alternative BBSW Rate and make other related changes to the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms (subject, in each case, to APRA's prior written approval, which may or may not be given).

Broadly, a "BBSW Rate Disruption Event" occurs where the 3 month BBSW Rate has been discontinued or is no longer generally accepted in the Australian market for securities such as Westpac Capital Notes 7.

Westpac is required to act in good faith and in a commercially reasonable manner in selecting an Alternative BBSW Rate, and may consult with sources of market practice that it considers appropriate, but may otherwise exercise its discretion.

Note:

6. This graph is for illustrative purposes only and does not indicate, guarantee or forecast the actual 3 month BBSW Rate. Past levels are not necessarily indicative of future levels. The actual 3 month BBSW Rate for the first and any subsequent Distribution Period may be higher or lower than the rates in the graph in this Section 2.1.4. Source: IRESS.

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

21

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.1.5

Franking of

Westpac expects, but does not guarantee, that Distributions

Section 2.1.6

22 to 23

Distributions

will be fully franked.

Westpac

106 to

If a Distribution is not fully franked then the amount of

Capital Notes 7

107

the cash Distribution entitlement would be adjusted to

Terms clauses

compensate for the unfranked amount. The formula for

3.1 and 3.2

determining the adjusted Distribution is:

Adjusted

Distribution

1 - [Tax Rate x (1 - Franking Rate)]

Distribution =

Distribution

The Distribution entitlement on

that Distribution Payment Date as

calculated under clause 3.1 of the

Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms - see

Section 2.1.3

Tax Rate

See Section 2.1.2

Franking Rate

The percentage of the Distribution

that would carry franking credits

If there is a change in the Tax Rate, the Distribution Rate will

change accordingly. For example, if the Tax Rate decreases,

the cash amount of any Distribution that Westpac may pay

would increase and the franking credits attached to that

Distribution would decrease.

2.1.6

Franking

It is expected (but not guaranteed) that Holders will receive

Sections 5.1.7

57 and

credits in

franking credits in respect of Distributions (other than where

and 6

74

respect of

a Holder's lack of entitlement to franking credits is a result

Distributions

of an act by, or circumstance affecting, the Holder). The

franking credits represent each Holder's share of tax paid by

Westpac on the profits from which the cash Distribution is

paid.

Impact of franking credits

If the Distribution is fully franked, the potential value of the

franking credits attached to a Distribution at the Distribution

Rate of 2.4220% per annum in the example in Section 2.1.2

would be 1.0380% per annum. If that potential value is taken

into account in full, the combined value of those franking

credits and the cash Distribution would be equivalent to an

unfranked Distribution Rate of approximately 3.4600% per

annum. However, you should be aware that the potential

value of the franking credits does not accrue to you at the

same time as you receive the cash Distribution and you may

not be able to obtain full value for these depending on your

circumstances (see the following information in this Section

2.1.6 for more information).

Use of franking credits by Holders

Australian resident Holders may be entitled to use franking

credits to offset their tax liability and Australian resident

Holders that are individuals or complying superannuation

entities may be entitled to a refund of excess franking

credits, to the extent that the franking credits exceed their

tax liability.

You should be aware that your ability to use the franking

credits, either as an offset to your tax liability or by claiming

a refund after the end of the year of income, will depend on

your individual tax position.

22

Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7

1

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.1.6

Franking

Investors should refer to the Australian tax summary in

credits in

Section 6 and the Class Ruling (when published), and should

respect of

seek professional advice in relation to their tax position.

Distributions

Investors should also monitor any potential changes to

(continued)

government policy relating to franking credits on an ongoing

basis.

2.1.7

Distribution

Distributions are payable quarterly in arrear on the

Westpac

106 to

Payment Dates

Distribution Payment Dates, subject to satisfaction of the

Capital

107 and

Distribution Payment Conditions.

Notes 7 Terms

117

The Distribution Payment Dates are:

clauses 3.1, 3.5,

3.6 and 11.1(b)

22 March, 22 June, 22 September and 22 December of

each year commencing on 22 March 2021, until the Notes

are Converted at their full Face Value (or terminated

following a failure to Convert) or Redeemed; and

the Conversion Date (other than a Capital Trigger

Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event

Conversion Date), Redemption Date or Transfer Date, if

those dates are not 22 March, 22 June, 22 September and

22 December.

If a Distribution Payment Date is not a Business Day, then the

Distribution will be paid on the next Business Day (without

any interest in respect of the delay).

The first Distribution Period runs from (but excludes) the

Issue Date to (and includes) 22 March 2021. Thereafter, each

Distribution Period runs from (but excludes) the previous

Distribution Payment Date to (and includes) the next

Distribution Payment Date. You should note that the first

Distribution Period is a longer period of 109 days and other

Distribution Periods will otherwise generally be 90 to 92

days.

The Distribution Rate for the first Distribution Period will be

determined on the Issue Date.

After the first Distribution Period, the Distribution Rate will

be determined on the first Business Day of each Distribution

Period.

Distributions will be paid to persons who are Holders on the

Record Date in respect of the Distribution.

2.1.8

Method of

Distributions will be paid in Australian dollars. Westpac

Section 8.5.1

91 to 92

payment of

will only pay Distributions directly into an Australian dollar

Westpac

117

Distributions

account of a financial institution. Westpac reserves the

Capital

right to vary the way in which any Distribution is paid

Notes 7 Terms

in accordance with the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms

clause 11

(provided that Distributions are always paid in cash).

2.1.9

Distribution

Distributions are only payable subject to satisfaction of the

Section 5.1.1

55

Payment

Distribution Payment Conditions, being:

Westpac

107

Conditions

Westpac's absolute discretion;

Capital

the payment of the Distribution not resulting in a breach

Notes 7 Terms

clause 3.3

of Westpac's capital requirements (on a Level 1 basis) or

of the Westpac Group's capital requirements (on a Level 2

basis) under the then current Prudential Standards at the

time of the payment;

the payment of the Distribution not resulting in Westpac

becoming, or being likely to become, insolvent; and

APRA not otherwise objecting to the payment.

Distributions will also be subject to the Corporations Act and

any other law regulating the payment of Distributions.

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

23

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.1.10 Consequence if

Payments of Distributions are within the absolute discretion

Westpac

107

a Distribution is

of Westpac and are non-cumulative. If a Distribution is not

Capital

not paid in full

paid in full because the Distribution Payment Conditions

Notes 7 Terms

are not satisfied or because of any other reason, Holders

clause 3.4

will not be entitled to receive the unpaid portion of that

Distribution. No interest accrues on any unpaid Distributions

and Westpac has no liability to the Holder and the Holder

has no claim in respect of such non-payment.Non-payment

of a Distribution will not be an event of default7 and Holders

have no right to apply for a Winding Up on the grounds of

Westpac's failure to pay a Distribution.

2.1.11 Dividend

If for any reason a Distribution has not been paid in full for a

Westpac

107 to

and capital

relevant Distribution Payment Date, then until a Distribution

Capital

108

restrictions

is paid in full on a subsequent Distribution Payment Date (or

Notes 7 Terms

may apply to

all Notes are Converted at their full Face Value, Redeemed or

clauses 3.7 and

Westpac if a

terminated following a failure to Convert) Westpac must not:

3.8

Distribution is

determine or pay any Dividends on its Ordinary Shares; or

not paid

undertake any discretionary Buy Back or Capital

Reduction,

unless the amount of the unpaid Distribution is paid in full

within 20 Business Days of the relevant Distribution Payment

Date (and in certain other limited circumstances). These

restrictions would not apply where the reason a Distribution

was not paid was because the Distribution Rate was zero or

negative (see Section 2.1.3).

2.2 Conversion on the Scheduled Conversion Date

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.2.1

Meaning of

Conversion means the conversion of the Notes into a

Westpac

113

Conversion

variable number of Ordinary Shares in accordance with

Capital

the formula contained in clause 9.1 of the Westpac Capital

Notes 7 Terms

Notes 7 Terms.

clause 9.1

On Conversion of a Note on the Scheduled Conversion

Date, the Holder's rights in relation to that Note will be

immediately and irrevocably terminated and Westpac will

apply the Face Value of each Note by way of payment for

the subscription for the Ordinary Shares. The Ordinary

Shares issued will have the same rights as other Ordinary

Shares on issue at the relevant time.

2.2.2

Scheduled

The Notes do not have a maturity date but have a Scheduled

Westpac

108

Conversion

Conversion Date. Conversion is scheduled to occur on the

Capital

Date

Scheduled Conversion Date, which will be the earlier of:

Notes 7 Terms

22 March 2029; and

clause 4.1

the first Distribution Payment Date after 22 March 2029,

on which the Scheduled Conversion Conditions are satisfied.

Note:

7. The Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms do not include any events of default.

24

Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7

1

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.2.3 Scheduled

The Scheduled Conversion Conditions in relation to a

Westpac

108

Conversion

potential Scheduled Conversion Date are satisfied where:

Capital

Conditions

First Scheduled Conversion Condition: the VWAP of

Notes 7 Terms

clause 4.2

Ordinary Shares on the 25th Business Day before (but not

including) the Scheduled Conversion Date is greater than

56.12% of the Issue Date VWAP; and

Second Scheduled Conversion Condition: the VWAP of

Ordinary Shares during the 20 Business Days before (but

not including) the Scheduled Conversion Date is greater

than 50.51% of the Issue Date VWAP.

The percentages used in the Scheduled Conversion

Conditions are derived from market precedents and the

cap on the number of Ordinary Shares that are permitted

to be issued under applicable Prudential Standards and

ratings guidance.

The diagram in this Section 2.2.3 illustrates the timeframes

that are relevant for the Scheduled Conversion Conditions

using the date 22 March 2029 as a potential Scheduled

Conversion Date. These dates are indicative only and may

change.

15 February 2029

22 February 2029

21 March 2029

22 March 2029

25th Business Day

First Business Day of VWAP

Last Business Day of

Scheduled Conversion Date

before the Scheduled

Period (20th Business Day

VWAP Period (Business

(subject to satisfaction

Conversion Date

before the Scheduled

Day before the Scheduled

of the Scheduled

Conversion Date)

Conversion Date)

Conversion Conditions)

20 Business Day VWAP Period

2

3

4

5

6

First Scheduled Conversion Condition

Second Scheduled Conversion Condition

The VWAP of Ordinary Shares on the 25th

The VWAP of Ordinary Shares during the

Business Day before (but not including)

20 Business Days before (but not including)

the Scheduled Conversion Date is greater

the Scheduled Conversion Date is greater

than 56.12% of the Issue Date VWAP

than 50.51% of the Issue Date VWAP

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

25

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.2.4 Purpose of

It is intended that upon a Scheduled Conversion, Holders

Westpac

108 and

the Scheduled

should receive Ordinary Shares worth approximately $101.01

Capital

113 to

Conversion

per Note (based on the Initial Face Value of $100 per Note

Notes 7 Terms

116

Conditions

and the VWAP of Ordinary Shares during the 20 Business

clauses 4.2

Days before the Scheduled Conversion Date, with the benefit

and 9

of a 1% discount)8.

There is a cap on the number of Ordinary Shares (Maximum

Conversion Number) that Holders can be issued upon

Scheduled Conversion of the Notes, due to Prudential

Standards and ratings guidance. The Maximum Conversion

Number in the case of Scheduled Conversion is set by

dividing the Face Value (initially $100 per Note) by 50% of

the Issue Date VWAP.

If the price of Ordinary Shares were to fall significantly

and there were no Scheduled Conversion Conditions, the

number of Ordinary Shares that you would receive might

be limited by the Maximum Conversion Number. In that

case, the value of those Ordinary Shares would be likely to

be less than $101.01 per Note. In order to give Holders some

protection against receiving Ordinary Shares worth less than

approximately $101.01 per Note, the Scheduled Conversion

Conditions operate, so that where the VWAP of Ordinary

Shares has fallen to or is less than the specified percentage

of the Issue Date VWAP (see Section 2.2.3), Scheduled

Conversion is deferred. However, there can be no guarantee

that the Conversion Conditions will be satisfied in the future.

2.2.5 Consequences

If the Scheduled Conversion Conditions are not satisfied

Westpac

108

if the

on 22 March 2029, Conversion will not occur until the

Capital

Scheduled

next Distribution Payment Date on which the Scheduled

Notes 7 Terms

Conversion

Conversion Conditions are satisfied, if ever.

clauses 4.1 and

Conditions are

4.2

not satisfied

2.2.6 VWAP and

In general terms, VWAP refers to the average of the daily

Westpac

108, 113

Issue Date

volume weighted average sales prices of Ordinary Shares

Capital

to 114,

VWAP

sold on ASX and Chi-X during the relevant period.

Notes 7 Terms

122 and

The Issue Date VWAP means the VWAP of Ordinary Shares

clauses 4.2, 9.1

124

to 9.8 and 16.2

during the 20 Business Days on which trading in Ordinary

(definition of

Shares took place immediately preceding (but not including)

"Issue Date

the Issue Date (as adjusted in accordance with the Westpac

VWAP" and

Capital Notes 7 Terms).

"VWAP")

The satisfaction of the Scheduled Conversion Conditions

on a potential Scheduled Conversion Date will depend on

the price of Ordinary Shares. For example9, if the Issue Date

VWAP is $18.00, then, for the First Scheduled Conversion

Condition and Second Scheduled Conversion Condition to be

satisfied:

the VWAP for the First Scheduled Conversion Condition

would need to be at least $10.11 (which is greater than

56.12% of the Issue Date VWAP); and

the VWAP for the Second Scheduled Conversion

Condition would need to be at least $9.10 (which is

greater than 50.51% of the Issue Date VWAP).

Note:

  1. However, if the market price of Ordinary Shares on the Scheduled Conversion Date is different to the price used to calculate the number of Ordinary Shares to be issued on Conversion, the value of Ordinary Shares resulting from the Conversion of one Note may be worth more or less than $101.01. The value of Ordinary Shares Holders receive could also be less than this amount if the Face Value has previously been reduced (following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event - see Section 2.5 for more information). If the Scheduled Conversion Conditions are not met, the Notes will not Convert on the Scheduled Conversion Date and the Scheduled Conversion Conditions will be re-tested on the next possible Scheduled Conversion Date. The Notes may remain on issue indefinitely.
  2. This example is for illustrative purposes only and does not indicate whether or not the Scheduled Conversion Conditions will actually be satisfied in respect of a potential Scheduled Conversion Date.

26

Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7

1

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.2.7 How many

Upon Conversion, Holders will receive for each Note they

Westpac

113

Ordinary Shares

hold a variable number of Ordinary Shares calculated using

Capital

will I receive if

the following formula:

Notes 7 Terms

the Westpac

clause 9.1

Face Value

Capital Notes 7

are Converted?

0.99 x VWAP

Face Value

Initially $100 per Note

VWAP

The VWAP during the VWAP Period

VWAP Period

In the case of a Scheduled Conversion,

the period of 20 Business Days on

which trading in Ordinary Shares took

place immediately preceding (but not

including) the Scheduled Conversion

Date

For example, assuming the VWAP is $18.00, the number

of Ordinary Shares that Holders will receive for each Note

on the Scheduled Conversion Date would be calculated as

follows:

Face Value

$100.00

Divide by 0.99 x VWAP

$17.82

Ordinary Shares per Note

5.6117

Assuming the price of the Ordinary Shares on the Scheduled

Conversion Date is also $18.00, the aggregate value of the

Ordinary Shares would be approximately $101.01 (calculated

by multiplying 5.6117 Ordinary Shares by the Ordinary Share

price of $18.00).

Please be aware, the example in this Section 2.2.7 is for

illustrative purposes only. The actual VWAP and number of

Ordinary Shares that Holders may receive on Conversion

on the Scheduled Conversion Date may be higher or lower

than in this example. In addition, if the total number of

Ordinary Shares to be allotted and issued in respect of a

Holder's aggregate holding of Notes includes a fraction of

an Ordinary Share, that fraction of an Ordinary Share will be

disregarded. This has not been considered in the example in

this Section 2.2.7.

2.2.8 What if I do not

If you do not wish to receive Ordinary Shares, you can notify

Westpac

115

wish to receive

Westpac of this at any time but no less than 15 Business

Capital

Ordinary

Days prior to the Conversion Date. If Conversion occurs and

Notes 7 Terms

Shares or if I

you have notified Westpac that you do not wish to receive

clause 9.10

am prohibited

Ordinary Shares, or if you are an Ineligible Holder10, then

or restricted

Westpac will issue the relevant number of Ordinary Shares to

from receiving

the Sale Agent who will hold the Ordinary Shares on trust for

Ordinary

sale for your benefit11. At the first reasonable opportunity, the

Shares?

Sale Agent will arrange for the sale of the Ordinary Shares

on your behalf and pay the proceeds less selling costs,

brokerage, stamp duty and other taxes and charges, to you.

No guarantee is given in relation to the timing or price at

which any sale will occur or whether a sale can be achieved.

Note:

  1. Westpac will treat a Holder as not being an Ineligible Holder unless the Holder has otherwise notified it after the Issue Date prior to the Conversion Date.
  2. If Conversion is occurring because of the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event and the Conversion is not effective and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason to the Sale Agent by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then: (i) those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and (ii) all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be) and Holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those Notes and they will not receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions.

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

27

Westpac Capital Notes 7

2.3 Optional Redemption and optional Transfer

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.3.1

Westpac's

Westpac may elect to Redeem or Transfer:

Westpac

111 to

option to

all or some of the Notes on 22 March 2027; or

Capital

113, 123

Redeem or

Notes 7 Terms

and 124

all of the Notes following a Tax Event or Regulatory Event.

Transfer the

clauses 7, 8 and

Westpac

Redemption is subject to Westpac receiving APRA's prior

16.2 (definition

Capital Notes 7

of "Tax Event"

written approval. There can be no certainty that APRA will

and "Regulatory

provide its prior written approval.

Event")

2.3.2

Tax Event

A Tax Event will occur if Westpac determines, after receiving

Section 2.1.6

22 to 23

a supporting opinion of reputable legal counsel or other tax

and Westpac

and 124

adviser in Australia experienced in such matters, that (as a

Capital

result of a Change of Law) there is a more than insubstantial

Notes 7 Terms

risk that:

clause 16.2

Westpac would be exposed to a more than de minimis

(definition of

"Tax Event")

adverse tax consequence or increased cost in relation to

the Notes; or

any Distribution would not be a frankable distribution

within the meaning of Division 202 of the Tax Act.

A Tax Event will not arise where, at the Issue Date, Westpac

expected the event would occur.

2.3.3

Regulatory

Broadly, a Regulatory Event will occur if Westpac determines,

Westpac

123

Event

after receiving a supporting opinion of reputable legal

Capital

counsel in Australia experienced in such matters or

Notes 7 Terms

confirmation from APRA that, as a result of a change of law

clause 16.2

or regulation after the Issue Date:

(definition of

more than de minimis additional requirements would be

"Regulatory

Event")

imposed on the Westpac Group or there would be a more

than de minimis negative impact on the Westpac Group in

relation to (or in connection with) Notes which Westpac

determines to be unacceptable; or

Westpac will not be entitled to treat some or all of the

Notes as Additional Tier 1 Capital of the Westpac Group.

A Regulatory Event will not arise where, at the Issue Date,

Westpac expected the event would occur.

2.3.4 Meaning of

Redemption means Westpac will pay to Holders the Face

Westpac

111 to 112

Redemption

Value (initially $100 per Note) for each Note Redeemed.

Capital

and 123

Westpac may only Redeem Notes if it replaces them with

Notes 7 Terms

clauses 7

capital of the same or better quality (and the replacement

and 16.2

is done under conditions that are sustainable for the income

(definition of

capacity of Westpac) or obtains confirmation that APRA is

"Redemption")

satisfied that Westpac does not have to replace the Notes.

Holders cannot request Redemption of their Notes.

2.3.5

Meaning of

Transfer means Westpac will arrange for a Nominated

Westpac

112 to

Transfer

Party to undertake to purchase Notes from Holders for the

Capital

113, 123

Face Value. On Transfer, Holders will receive the Face Value

Notes 7 Terms

and 124

(initially $100 per Note) for each Note from the Nominated

clauses 8 and

Party, paid in cash.

16.2 (definitions

If the Nominated Party does not pay the Face Value to

of "Transfer"

and

Holders on 22 March 2027 or on a Transfer Date following

"Nominated

a Tax Event or Regulatory Event, the Transfer will not

Party")

proceed and Holders will continue to hold their Notes.

The Nominated Party means one or more third parties

selected by Westpac in its absolute discretion, which cannot

be a member of the Westpac Group or a related entity (as

described in the Prudential Standards) of Westpac.

Holders cannot request a Transfer of Notes.

28

Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7

1

2.4 Optional Conversion

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.4.1

When does

Subject to satisfaction of the Optional Conversion

Westpac

111, 123

Westpac have

Restriction, Westpac may elect to Convert:

Capital

and 124

an option

all or some of the Notes on 22 March 2027; or

Notes 7

to Convert

Terms clauses

all of the Notes following a Tax Event or Regulatory Event.

Westpac

6 and 16.2

Capital Notes

(definition of

7?

"Tax Event" and

"Regulatory

Event")

Sections 2.3.2

28

and 2.3.3

2.4.2

Restrictions

There are two types of restrictions or conditions that apply

Westpac

111

or conditions

to Optional Conversion:

Capital Notes 7

on Optional

1. A restriction that may prevent Westpac from choosing

Terms clauses

Conversion

6.2 and 6.4

to Convert the Notes (i.e., from sending an Optional

Conversion Notice to Holders)

The Optional Conversion Restriction applies to

Optional Conversion such that Westpac may not

elect to Convert the Notes if on the second Business

Day before the date on which Westpac is to send an

Optional Conversion Notice the VWAP of Ordinary

Shares is:

-- less than or equal to 56.12% of the Issue Date

VWAP, where Westpac chooses to Convert the

Notes on 22 March 2027; and

-- less than or equal to 22.20% of the Issue Date

VWAP, where Westpac chooses to Convert the

Notes on an Optional Conversion Date following a

Tax Event or Regulatory Event.

2. A condition that may prevent Westpac from Converting

the Notes on the Optional Conversion Date

Once an Optional Conversion Notice has been sent,

Westpac may still be prevented from Converting the

Notes by the operation of the Second Scheduled

Conversion Condition, which is deemed to apply to

Optional Conversion as though the proposed Optional

Conversion Date were a Scheduled Conversion Date.

The Second Scheduled Conversion Condition

otherwise applies as set out in Section 2.2.3, except

that in the case of Optional Conversion on an Optional

Conversion Date following a Tax Event or Regulatory

Event, it applies as if the reference to 50.51% referred

to 20.20% of the Issue Date VWAP.

The percentages used in the restrictions and conditions in

this Section 2.4.2 for Optional Conversion are derived from

market precedents and the cap on the number of Ordinary

Shares that are permitted to be issued under the Prudential

Standards and ratings guidance.

2.4.3 Number of

If the Notes are Converted on an Optional Conversion

Section 2.2.7

27

Ordinary

Date, Holders will receive a variable number of Ordinary

Westpac

124

Shares Holders

Shares on the Conversion Date equal to the Conversion

Capital

will receive on

Number calculated in the same manner as if Conversion was

Notes 7 Terms

an Optional

occurring on the Scheduled Conversion Date (see Section

clause 16.2

Conversion

2.2.7), except that the VWAP Period will be 20 Business Days

(definition

Date

on which trading in Ordinary Shares took place immediately

of "VWAP

preceding, but not including, the Optional Conversion Date.

Period")

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

29

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.4.4 Consequences

If Westpac chooses to Convert the Notes (and gives an

Westpac

111

if Conversion

Optional Conversion Notice to Holders) but the Second

Capital

does not occur

Scheduled Conversion Condition (applied as described in

Notes 7 Terms

on an Optional

Section 2.4.2) prevents Conversion from occurring on the

clause 6.5

Conversion

Optional Conversion Date, Westpac will notify Holders and

Date

the Conversion will be deferred until the first Distribution

Payment Date on which the Scheduled Conversion

Conditions are satisfied as if that Distribution Payment

Date was a Scheduled Conversion Date (the "Deferred

Conversion Date"). The Scheduled Conversion Conditions

apply to Conversion on the Deferred Conversion Date except

that in the case of a Tax Event or Regulatory Event, the

Second Scheduled Conversion Condition will apply as if it

referred to 20.20% of the Issue Date VWAP.

2.5 Automatic Conversion - Capital Trigger Event and Non-Viability Trigger Event

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.5.1 Automatic Conversion of Westpac Capital Notes 7 - Capital Trigger Event and Non- Viability Trigger Event

Westpac must Convert all or some of the Notes following a:

  • Capital Trigger Event; or
  • Non-ViabilityTrigger Event.

The Scheduled Conversion Conditions do not need to be satisfied following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event.

The proportion of Notes that will be Converted in these circumstances will be the number of Notes (or the percentage of the Face Value of the Notes) as is necessary to satisfy APRA that Westpac will no longer be non- viable (in the case of a Non-Viability Trigger Event) or be dependent on restoration of Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio to above 5.125% (either or both on a Level 1 or Level 2 basis, as the case may be) (in the case of a Capital Trigger Event). Where a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs because APRA has determined that without a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support, Westpac would become non-viable, all Notes must be Converted at their full Face Value.

If Conversion does not occur for any reason following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then:

  • those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and
  • the Holder's rights in relation to those Notes will be immediately and irrevocably terminated on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), and Holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those Notes and they will not receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions.

Westpac

108 to

Capital

110

Notes 7 Terms

clauses 5.2 to

5.8

30

Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7

1

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.5.1

Automatic

If Westpac is required to Convert some of the Notes following

Conversion

a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event, Westpac

of Westpac

must treat Holders on an approximate pro-rata basis among

Capital

themselves and other holders of Relevant Securities or in a

Notes 7 -

manner that is otherwise, in the opinion of Westpac, fair and

Capital Trigger

reasonable. This is subject to such adjustments as Westpac

Event and

may determine to take into account the effect on marketable

Non-Viability

parcels of Notes and the need to round to whole numbers

Trigger Event

of Ordinary Shares and the face value of any Notes or other

(continued)

Relevant Securities remaining on issue and the need to effect

the conversion, write-off or write-down immediately, provided

that such determination does not impede the immediate

Conversion of the relevant number of Notes.

2.5.2

Capital Trigger

A Capital Trigger Event will occur when Westpac determines,

Sections 4.1.5,

49, 51

Event

or APRA notifies Westpac in writing that it believes,

4.2.4 and 4.2.5

to 52

Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio is equal to or

less than 5.125% on either or both a Level 1 or Level 2 basis.

Westpac

108 to

Upon a Capital Trigger Event occurring, Westpac must

Capital

109, 110

Convert (or otherwise, if Conversion does not occur for any

Notes 7 Terms

and 113

reason and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason

clauses 5.1, 5.2,

by 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the fifth Business Day after

5.7, 5.8 and 9.1

the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date, terminate the

rights attaching to), that number of the Notes (or such

percentage of the Face Value of the Notes) as is sufficient

(taking into consideration any conversion, write-off or write

down of other Relevant Securities) to return either or both

the Westpac Level 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio or

Westpac Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (as the

case may be) to above 5.125%.

Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio on a Level 2 basis of 11.1% as at 30 September 2020 equates to a surplus of $26.3 billion of Common Equity Tier 1 Capital above the Capital Trigger Event level of 5.125%. Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio on a Level 1 basis of 11.4% as at 30 September 2020 equates to a surplus of $27.2 billion of Common Equity Tier 1 Capital above the Capital Trigger Event level of 5.125%.

See Sections 4.2.4 to 4.2.5 for more information about Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio.

The graph in this Section 2.5.2 illustrates the historical Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of Westpac on a Level 1 and Level 2 basis.

Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

(Level 1 and Level 2 basis) (%)

CET 1 ratio - Level 1

CET1 ratio - Level 2

AT1 Trigger

Level 1Level 2

11.4%

11.1%

10.2%

10.4%

10.5%

10.6%

10.7%

11.0%

11.1%10.8%

10.4%

10.5%

10.6%

10.7%

9.7% 9.5%

10.0%

10.6%

5.125%

Sep-16

Mar-17

Sep-17

Mar-18

Sep-18

Mar-19

Sep-19

Mar-20

Sep-20

The graph in this Section 2.5.2 is for illustrative purposes only and does not indicate, guarantee or forecast Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio. The ratio may be higher or lower and may be affected by regulatory change, changes in the level of capital, changes in RWA calculations, and/or unexpected events affecting Westpac's business, operations and financial condition.

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

31

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.5.3 Non-Viability

A Non-Viability Trigger Event will occur when APRA notifies

Westpac

109, 110

Trigger Event

Westpac in writing that it believes Conversion of the Notes

Capital

and 113

(or conversion, write-off or write down of other capital

Notes 7 Terms

instruments of the Westpac Group) or a public sector

clauses 5.3, 5.4,

injection of capital, or equivalent support, is necessary

5.7, 5.8 and 9.1

because, without it, Westpac would become non-viable.

Upon a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurring, Westpac must

Convert (or otherwise, if Conversion does not occur for any

reason and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason

by 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the fifth Business Day after

the Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date, terminate

the rights attaching to), that number of the Notes (or such

percentage of the Face Value of the Notes) as is necessary

(when added to the amount of any other Relevant Securities

converted, written-off or written down) to satisfy APRA that

Westpac will no longer be non-viable. Where a Non-Viability

Trigger Event occurs because APRA has determined that

without a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent

support, Westpac would become non-viable, all Notes must

be Converted at their full Face Value.

Whether a Non-Viability Trigger Event will occur is at

the discretion of APRA. APRA has not provided specific

guidance on when it will consider an entity to be non-viable

and there are currently no Australian precedents for this.

However, APRA has indicated that non-viability is likely to

arise prior to insolvency. Non-viability could be expected

to include situations in which an entity is suffering from

significant financial stress or cannot raise money in the

public or private market.

2.5.4 How many

If Notes are Converted following a Capital Trigger Event or

Westpac

110, 113,

Ordinary

Non-Viability Trigger Event then in respect of each Note

Capital

124

Shares will

that is Converted, Holders will receive a number of Ordinary

Notes 7 Terms

I receive on

Shares equal to the lower of:

clauses 5.5,

Conversion

the Maximum Conversion Number (which, applied on a

5.7, 9.1 and

following a

16.2 (definition

Conversion of this kind, is based on an Ordinary Share

Capital Trigger

of "VWAP

price that reflects 20% of the Ordinary Share price at the

Event or

Period")

time of issue of the Notes); and

Non-Viability

the Conversion Number calculated in the same manner

Trigger Event?

as if Conversion was occurring on the Scheduled

Conversion Date (see Section 2.2.7) except that the

VWAP Period will be the 5 Business Days in which trading

of Ordinary Shares took place immediately preceding,

but not including, the Capital Trigger Event Conversion

Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date, as

applicable.

In addition, the Conversion of Notes into Ordinary Shares

on a Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability

Trigger Event Conversion Date is not subject to the

Scheduled Conversion Conditions being satisfied. This means

that, due to the application of the Maximum Conversion

Number, depending on the market price of Ordinary Shares

at the time, Holders may (in the case of a Capital Trigger

Event) and are likely to (in the case of a Non-Viability Trigger

Event) receive significantly less than approximately $101.01

per Note (based on the Initial Face Value of $100 per Note).

If Holders receive Ordinary Shares worth less than the Face

Value of the Notes, they will suffer loss as a consequence.

The value received may be nothing if Conversion does not

occur for any reason and Ordinary Shares are not issued for

any reason by 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the fifth Business

Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-

Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may

be).

32

Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7

1

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.5.5 Is there a limit

Yes. The Maximum Conversion Number is used to limit the

Westpac

113 to

on the number

number of Ordinary Shares to be issued on Conversion

Capital

114

of Ordinary

following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event.

Notes 7 Terms

Shares I will

The example in this Section 2.5.5 illustrates how many Ordinary

clauses 9.1 to

receive on

9.8

Shares may be issued for each Note on Conversion following a

Conversion

Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event, assuming

following a

a VWAP of $3.00 and an Issue Date VWAP of $18.00. This

Capital Trigger

example is for illustrative purposes only. The actual VWAP, Issue

Event or

Date VWAP and Maximum Conversion Number may be higher

Non-Viability

or lower than provided in this example, and may be adjusted in

Trigger Event?

certain circumstances as outlined in the Westpac Capital Notes

7 Terms.

Step 1 - Calculate the Conversion Number of Ordinary

Shares for each Note

Face Value

$100.00

Divide by 0.99 x VWAP

$2.97

Ordinary Shares per Note

33.6700

Step 2 - Calculate the Maximum Conversion Number for

each Note applicable to Conversion in the case of a Capital

Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event

Face Value

$100.00

Divide by 0.20 x Issue Date VWAP

$3.60

Ordinary Shares per Note

27.7778

Step 3 - Assess the effect of the Maximum Conversion

Number

In this example, the Maximum Conversion Number is lower than the Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares for each Note. As a result, the number of Ordinary Shares a Holder would receive for each Note would be limited to the Maximum Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares for each Note. For example, a Holder of a single Note would receive 27 Ordinary Shares on Conversion in the case of a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as a fraction of an Ordinary Share to be allotted in respect of a Holder's aggregate holding of Notes will be disregarded). If those Ordinary Shares were sold on the ASX at the same price as the VWAP (being $3.00), the Holder would receive $81.00, thereby suffering a loss of $19.00 on their investment of $100.00 on the Initial Face Value of the Note.

The Maximum Conversion Number will be announced by Westpac to the ASX at the time of issue of the Notes.

The Maximum Conversion Number may be adjusted up or down to reflect transactions affecting the capital of Westpac (including bonus issues, share splits, consolidations or other similar transactions not involving any cash payment (or the giving of any other form of consideration) to or by holders of Ordinary Shares) as set out in the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms. The Maximum Conversion Number will not be adjusted to reflect other transactions which may affect the price of Ordinary Shares, including, for example, rights issues, returns of capital, buy-backs or special dividends.

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

33

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.5.6 What happens

If for any reason Conversion of Notes does not occur

Westpac

110

if Westpac

(including, for example, due to applicable law, order of

Capital

does not issue

a court or action of any government authority, including

Notes 7 Terms

Ordinary

regarding the insolvency, Winding Up or other external

clause 5.8

Shares for

administration of Westpac, as a result of Westpac's inability

any reason

or failure to comply with its obligations under the terms

following a

and conditions of the Notes in relation to Conversion, or as

Capital Trigger

a result of operational delays) and the Ordinary Shares are

Event or

not issued for any reason by 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the

Non-Viability

fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion

Trigger Event?

Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the

case may be), then:

those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such

Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as

the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or

Transferred on any subsequent date; and

all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated

immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date

or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the

case may be), and Holders will lose all of the value of their

investment in those Notes and they will not receive any

compensation or unpaid Distributions.

2.6 Automatic Conversion - Acquisition Event

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.6.1

Automatic

Westpac must Convert all of the Notes following an

Westpac

110

Conversion

Acquisition Event subject to a modified application of the

Capital

of Westpac

Second Scheduled Conversion Condition (see Section 2.6.3).

Notes 7 Terms

Capital Notes

clause 5.9

7 - Acquisition

Event

2.6.2

Acquisition

An Acquisition Event will occur where:

Westpac

120 to

Event

a takeover bid is made for Ordinary Shares and certain

Capital

121

Notes 7 Terms

conditions are satisfied; or

clause 16.2

a scheme of arrangement is proposed and approved and

(definition of

certain conditions are satisfied.

"Acquisition

However, an Acquisition Event will not have occurred where

Event")

Westpac is replaced as the ultimate holding company of the

Westpac Group by an Approved Successor in accordance

with the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms.

2.6.3

Conditions on

The Second Scheduled Conversion Condition will apply in

Westpac

108 and

Conversion

a modified form following an Acquisition Event such that

Capital

110

following an

Conversion will not occur unless the VWAP of Ordinary

Notes 7 Terms

Acquisition

Shares during the 20 Business Days12 before (but not

clauses 4.2(a)

Event

including) the Acquisition Event Conversion Date is greater

(ii) and 5.9(b)

than 20.20% of the Issue Date VWAP.

Note:

12. If trading in Ordinary Shares after an Acquisition Event occurs for less than 20 Business Days, the VWAP Period will be the number of Business Days after the occurrence of the Acquisition Event on which trading in Ordinary Shares takes place, immediately preceding, but not including, the Business Day before the Acquisition Event Conversion Date.

34

Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7

1

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.6.4 How many

If Notes are Converted following an Acquisition Event,

Ordinary

Holders will receive a variable number of Ordinary

Shares will

Shares on the Conversion Date equal to the Conversion

I receive on

Number calculated in the same manner as if Conversion

Conversion

was occurring on the Scheduled Conversion Date

following an

(see Section 2.2.7), subject to the following adjustments:

Acquisition

the VWAP Period will be the 20 Business Days13 on

Event?

which trading in Ordinary Shares took place immediately

preceding, but not including, the Acquisition Event

Conversion Date;

the First Scheduled Conversion Condition will not apply; and

the Second Scheduled Conversion Condition will be applied

as if the reference to 50.51% were a reference to 20.20%.

Section 2.2.7

27

Westpac

110, 113

Capital

and 124

Notes 7 Terms

clauses 5.9(b),

9.1 and 16.2

(definition

of "VWAP

Period")

2

3

4

2.7 Ranking of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 in a Winding Up

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.7.1 Ranking of Westpac Capital Notes 7 in a Winding Up

In the event of a Winding Up (and assuming the Notes are still on issue and have not been Redeemed or Converted or otherwise had the rights attaching to them terminated following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event), the right of Holders to receive a return of capital will rank ahead of Ordinary Shares, equally among themselves and with Equal Ranking Capital Securities, but subordinated to Senior Creditors. The ranking of the Notes in a Winding Up will be adversely affected if a Capital Trigger Event or

a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs. It is likely that such an event would occur prior to a Winding Up, requiring the Conversion of Notes. If Conversion has occurred, Holders will hold Ordinary Shares and will rank equally with other holders of Ordinary Shares.

However, if for any reason Conversion of Notes following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event does not occur (including, for example, due to applicable law, order of a court or action of any government authority, including regarding the insolvency, Winding Up or other external administration of Westpac, as a result of Westpac's inability or failure to comply with its obligations under the terms and conditions of the Notes in relation to Conversion, or as a result of operational delays) and the Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then:

  • those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and
  • all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be).

In these circumstances, Holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those Notes and they will not receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions and those Notes will have no ranking in a Winding Up.

Sections 1.4,

10, 59

5.1.11, 5.1.12,

and 62

5.1.25, and

5.1.26

Westpac

106, 110,

Capital Notes 7

115 and

Terms clauses

118 to

2, 5.8, 9.9 and

119

13.4

5

6

6

7

8

APPENDIX A APPENDIX

Note:

13. If trading in Ordinary Shares after an Acquisition Event occurs for less than 20 Business Days, the VWAP Period will be the number of Business Days after the occurrence of the Acquisition Event on which trading in Ordinary Shares takes place, immediately preceding, but not including, the Business Day before the Acquisition Event Conversion Date.

B

35

Westpac Capital Notes 7

2.8 Other key features of the Westpac Capital Notes 7

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.7.1

Ranking of

For a diagrammatic representation of the way Notes will

Westpac Capital

rank on a Winding Up, see Section 1.4.

Notes 7 in a

For the potential effect on the assets of Westpac available to

Winding Up

meet the claims of a Holder in a Winding Up where Westpac

(continued)

is replaced by an Approved Successor as the ultimate

holding company of the Westpac Group, see Section 5.1.26.

2.8.1

Approved

Where Westpac is replaced as the ultimate holding

Westpac

111 and

Successor

company of the Westpac Group by an Approved Successor

Capital

118 to

and certain other conditions are satisfied, Conversion of

Notes 7 Terms

119

the Notes will not be triggered but Westpac may instead

clauses 5.10

be allowed to make amendments (provided APRA's prior

and 13.4

written approval is obtained) to substitute the Approved

Successor as the debtor of the Notes and the issuer of

ordinary shares issued on Conversion and to make certain

other amendments to the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms.

Accordingly, if:

Westpac is replaced by an Approved Successor as the

ultimate holding company of the Westpac Group; and

a substitution of the Approved Successor as the debtor of

the Notes and the issuer of ordinary shares on Conversion

is effected under the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms,

Holders will be obliged to accept Approved Successor

Shares on Conversion, and will not receive Ordinary Shares

on Conversion.

2.8.2

No restriction

Westpac may issue other securities, including further Notes,

Section 5.1.24

61 to 62

on future issues

or other Capital Securities that rank equally with, ahead

Westpac

119

of securities by

of or behind the Notes whether in respect of distributions,

Westpac

dividends, return of capital or principal in a Winding Up or

Capital

Notes 7 Terms

otherwise, without the approval of Holders.

clause 14.2

2.8.3

Participation

The Notes do not carry a right for Holders to participate in

Westpac

119

in future issues

new issues of Westpac securities.

Capital

of securities by

Notes 7 Terms

Westpac

clause 14.7

2.8.4 No set-off

Neither Westpac nor any Holder is entitled to set-off any

Westpac

119

amounts due in respect of the Notes against any amount of

Capital

any nature owed by Westpac to the Holder or by the Holder

Notes 7 Terms

to Westpac (as applicable).

clause 14.3

2.8.5

Voting rights

Holders have no right to vote at any general meeting of

Section 7.4.4

82

Westpac before Conversion.

Westpac

119

Holders have certain voting rights which can be exercised at

Capital

a meeting of Holders, as set out in the Notes Deed Poll.

Notes 7 Terms

Following Conversion, Holders will become holders of

clause 14.7

Ordinary Shares and have the voting rights that attach to

Ordinary Shares.

36

Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7

1

Topic

Summary

Further

Page(s)

information

2.8.6 Notes Deed

A trustee has not been appointed for the Notes. Instead, a

See the final

N/A

Poll

Notes Deed Poll will be made by Westpac in favour of each

form of the

person who is from time to time a Holder.

Notes Deed

The Notes Deed Poll will contain:

Poll, available

at Westpac's

the agreement of Westpac to observe its obligations as

website at

set out in the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms;

www.westpac.

an obligation on Westpac to appoint the Registrar and

com.au/

westpaccap

procure the Registrar to establish and maintain a Westpac

notes7

Capital Notes 7 Register; and

provisions for meetings of Holders.

Holders will be bound by the terms of the Notes Deed Poll,

the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms and this Prospectus

when Notes are Allotted or transferred to them or they

purchase Notes.

The Registrar will hold the original executed Notes Deed

Poll on behalf of Holders. Each Holder can enforce the

obligations of Westpac under the Notes Deed Poll and

the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms independently of the

Registrar and each other Holder.

The Notes Deed Poll is expected to be executed by Westpac

on or around the date of the Bookbuild. An electronic copy

of the final form of the Notes Deed Poll can be viewed and

downloaded from Westpac's website at www.westpac.com.

au/westpaccapnotes7. The final form of the Notes Deed

Poll is incorporated by reference into this Prospectus.

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

37

Reinvestment Offer for Westpac Capital Notes 3

SECTION 3

This Section sets out:

  1. Overview of Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Reinvestment Offer
  2. Key details of the Reinvestment Offer
  3. Options for Westpac Capital Notes 3 holders
  4. Key differences between Westpac Capital Notes 3 and Westpac Capital Notes 7
  5. Risks associated with the Reinvestment Offer
  6. Further information about Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Reinvestment Offer

CAUTION - Westpac Capital Notes 7 are not deposit liabilities of Westpac, are riskier than bank deposits and may not be suitable for some investors. Their complexity may make them difficult to understand and the risks associated with the Notes could result in the loss of all of your investment. If you do not fully understand how they work or the risks associated with them, you should obtain professional advice.

38

Section 3 Reinvestment Offer for Westpac Capital Notes 3

1

3.1 Overview of Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Reinvestment Offer

Topic

Summary

3.1.1

What are

Westpac Capital Notes 3 are fully paid, non-cumulative, convertible, transferable,

Westpac

redeemable, subordinated, perpetual, unsecured notes issued by Westpac acting through

Capital

its London branch. Westpac Capital Notes 3 were issued on 8 September 2015 and trade

Notes 3?

on ASX under the code "WBCPF".

3.1.2

What is

On 22 March 2021, Westpac has the option under the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms to:

happening

arrange for the transfer of all or some Westpac Capital Notes 3 for their face value of

to Westpac

$100 to a nominated third party selected by Westpac; and/or

Capital

redeem all or some Westpac Capital Notes 3 for their face value of $100 (subject

Notes 3?

to APRA approval, which may or may not be given); and/or

convert all or some Westpac Capital Notes 3 into Ordinary Shares.

Westpac intends to issue a transfer notice to transfer all outstanding Westpac Capital

Notes 3 (for $100 per Westpac Capital Note 3) on 22 March 2021 to the Westpac Capital

Notes 3 Nominated Party. The transfer notice will be lodged on the ASX when issued by

Westpac.

3.1.3

What is the

The Reinvestment Offer is an opportunity for Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders to

Reinvestment

apply to reinvest all or some of their Westpac Capital Notes 3 in Westpac Capital Notes 7

Offer?

(and apply for additional Westpac Capital Notes 7). Any reinvestment in Westpac Capital

Notes 7 will occur before the intended transfer of Westpac Capital Notes 3 on 22 March

2021.

3.1.4

What is the

Westpac Capital Notes 3 that are reinvested in Westpac Capital Notes 7 under the

difference

Reinvestment Offer are referred to in this Prospectus as Participating Westpac Capital

between

Notes 3. Westpac Capital Notes 3 that are not reinvested in Westpac Capital Notes 7 under

Participating

the Reinvestment Offer are referred to in this Prospectus as Non-Participating Westpac

Westpac

Capital Notes 3.

Capital Notes 3

and Non-

Participating

Westpac

Capital

Notes 3?

3.1.5 What happens To facilitate the Reinvestment Offer, Westpac lodged a transfer notice in respect of

to Participating Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 only on the ASX on 4 November 2020. In accordance

Westpac

with that transfer notice, any Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 will be transferred to the

Capital

Westpac Capital Notes 3 Nominated Party on 4 December 2020 and the transfer proceeds

Notes 3 upon

($100 per Participating Westpac Capital Note 3) will be automatically applied towards the

reinvestment?

subscription for Westpac Capital Notes 7. Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders will

be Allocated one Westpac Capital Note 7 for each Participating Westpac Capital Note 3.

3.1.6 What happens Any Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 will remain on issue following completion

to Non-

of the Reinvestment Offer and will be dealt with in accordance with the Westpac Capital

Participating

Notes 3 Terms. All rights attaching to the Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 will

Westpac

continue, including to any distributions determined to be paid.

Capital

If Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 are transferred to the Westpac Capital

Notes 3?

Notes 3 Nominated Party on 22 March 2021 as intended by Westpac (see Section 3.1.2),

the transfer proceeds ($100 per Non-Participating Westpac Capital Note 3) will be paid to

Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders.

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

39

Westpac Capital Notes 7

3.2 Key details of the Reinvestment Offer

TopicSummary

3.2.1 Who is eligible To be eligible to participate in the Reinvestment Offer, Westpac Capital Notes 3 holders

to participate

must be registered holders of Westpac Capital Notes 3 shown on the Register at 7.00pm

in the

(Sydney time) on the Reinvestment Offer Record Date, being 28 October 2020 as having an

Reinvestment

address in Australia.

Offer?

3.2.2 What will

Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders will be Allocated one Westpac Capital Note 7

Participating

for each Participating Westpac Capital Note 3 reinvested on 4 December 2020 and will be

Westpac Capital

entitled to the distributions on Westpac Capital Notes 3 set out in Option 1 in Section 3.3.

Notes 3 Holders

receive?

  1. How do I apply Please refer to Section 8.2.1 for details of how to apply under the Reinvestment Offer. to participate
    in the Reinvestment Offer?
  2. Do Applications Westpac will give priority to Applications received under the Reinvestment Offer (including
    received under Applications made through Syndicate Brokers) when Allocating the Westpac Capital

the Reinvestment Notes 7. This priority does not apply to Applications for additional Westpac Capital Notes 7

Offer have by Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders (as further described in Option 1 in Section 3.3). priority?

3.2.5 Can Westpac No. Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders who apply to participate in the Reinvestment Capital Notes 3 Offer are taken to agree to a holding lock being placed on their Westpac Capital Notes 3

be sold after elected for reinvestment, pending completion of the Reinvestment Offer. Once the holding

an Application lock has been applied, you will not be able to dispose of or otherwise successfully deal with

under the those Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3. Reinvestment

Offer has been made?

3.2.6 Is any brokerage No brokerage or stamp duty is payable on the reinvestment of the transfer proceeds of

or stamp duty Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 under the Reinvestment Offer or an Application for

payable? additional Westpac Capital Notes 7.

3.3 Options for Westpac Capital Notes 3 holders

Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders have two options to consider which are described in the table below. Participation in the Reinvestment Offer is optional for Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders.

TopicSummary

Option 1 - Reinvest all or some of your Westpac Capital Notes 3 in Notes

If you choose not to participate in the Reinvestment Offer or to participate in the Reinvestment Offer only in respect of some of your Westpac Capital Notes 3, please also refer to Option 2 in respect of any Non- Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3

  • Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders may apply to participate in the Reinvestment Offer in respect of all or some of their Westpac Capital Notes 3 held on the Reinvestment Offer Record Date. See Section 8.2.1 for details on how to apply.
  • You do not need to submit an Application Payment in respect of Westpac Capital
    Notes 3 being reinvested as the transfer proceeds ($100 per Westpac Capital Note 3) will be automatically reinvested in the equivalent number of Westpac Capital Notes 7.
  • If you choose to reinvest all of your Westpac Capital Notes 3, you may also apply for additional Westpac Capital Notes 7. You will need to submit an Application Payment for any additional Westpac Capital Notes 7. See Section 8.2.1 for details on how to apply.
  • You will be paid the First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution of $0.5726 on
    4 December 2020 for each Participating Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 26 November 2020, provided the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms are satisfied. This is the last distribution you will receive on any Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3.
  • If you have elected to participate in the Reinvestment Offer in respect of only some of your Westpac Capital Notes 3, please see Option 2 below in relation to distributions intended to be paid on any Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3.

40

Section 3 Reinvestment Offer for Westpac Capital Notes 3

1

TopicSummary

Option 2 - Do not participate in the Reinvestment Offer

  • If you are a Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holder, no further action is required and you can continue to hold your Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3, which will be dealt with in accordance with the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms.
  • Westpac intends to arrange for the transfer of all remaining Westpac Capital Notes 3 to the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Nominated Party on 22 March 2021. If the intended transfer were to occur, you will be paid the transfer proceeds of $100 per Non-Participating Westpac Capital Note 3 that you still hold on that date.
  • You will be paid the following distributions on Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3:
    -- the First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution of $0.5726 on 4 December 2020 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 26 November 2020;
    -- the Second Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on 22 December 2020 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 14 December 2020; and
    -- the intended Final Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on 22 March 2021 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 12 March 2021,
    in each case provided that the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms are satisfied.
  • Non-ParticipatingWestpac Capital Notes 3 Holders may choose to sell their Non- Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 on ASX at the prevailing market price, which may be higher or lower than the transfer proceeds of $100 (if the intended transfer were to occur). The last day of trading for Westpac Capital Notes 3 is expected to be 12 March 2021. It is also expected that off-market transfers of Westpac Capital Notes 3 will not be accepted after 12 March 2021. You may be required to pay applicable brokerage if you choose to sell Westpac Capital Notes 3 on ASX.

2

3

4

5

3.4 Key differences between Westpac Capital Notes 7 and Westpac Capital Notes 3

The terms and conditions of Westpac Capital Notes 3 and Westpac Capital Notes 7 are similar. However, there are some key differences between Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Westpac Capital Notes 7 which you should be aware of before deciding whether to reinvest your Westpac Capital Notes 3 under the Reinvestment Offer.

The following table describes the key features of Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Westpac Capital Notes 7 and highlights the differences between them. This table is not an exhaustive description of the differences between Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Westpac Capital Notes 7. If you have any questions about the differences between Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Westpac Capital Notes 7, you should seek advice from your financial or other professional adviser before deciding to invest in the Westpac Capital Notes 7.

6

6

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Westpac Capital Notes 3

Issuer

Westpac

Westpac, acting through its London branch

Issue price

$100

ASX code

WBCPJ

WBCPF

Legal form

Note - unsecured subordinated debt obligation

Distributions

Discretionary, non-cumulative, floating

Discretionary, non-cumulative, floating rate

rate Distributions, payable quarterly in

distributions, payable quarterly in arrear,

arrear, subject to the satisfaction of the

subject to the satisfaction of distribution

Distribution Payment Conditions

payment conditions

Expected to be fully

Yes

franked

Distribution rate

(margin + 3 month BBSW rate) x (1 - tax rate)

Margin

Margin is expected to be in the range of

margin of 4.00% per annum

3.40% to 3.60% per annum and will be

determined at the end of the Bookbuild

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

41

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Westpac Capital Notes 3

Maturity date

No fixed maturity date but scheduled

No fixed maturity date but scheduled to

to Convert into Ordinary Shares on

convert into Ordinary Shares on 22 March

22 March 2029 (subject to satisfaction of

2023 (subject to satisfaction of scheduled

the Scheduled Conversion Conditions)

conversion conditions)

Redemption at

Yes, on 22 March 2027, and in certain

Yes, on 22 March 2021 and in certain

the issuer's option

specified circumstances (as described in

specified circumstances

(subject to APRA's

Section 2.3)

prior written

approval)

Transfer to a

Yes, on 22 March 2027, and in certain

Yes, in respect of Participating Westpac

nominated party at

specified circumstances (see Section 2.3)

Capital Notes 3 on 4 December 2020 or

the issuer's option

in respect of Non-Participating Westpac

Capital Notes 3 on 22 March 2021

Potential conversion

Yes, Scheduled Conversion on

Yes, scheduled conversion on 22 March

to Ordinary Shares

22 March 2029, (as described in Section

2023, optional conversion on 22 March 2021

(other than on a

2.2), Optional Conversion (as described

or following an acquisition event, in each

Capital Trigger Event

in Section 2.4) or following an Acquisition

case subject to certain conditions

or Non-Viability

Event (as described in Section 2.6), each

Trigger Event)

being subject to certain conditions

Conversion to

Yes, following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event

Ordinary Shares on a

If a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs and Conversion of the

Capital Trigger Event

notes does not occur for any reason and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by

or Non-Viability

5.00pm (Sydney time) on the fifth business day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion

Trigger Event

Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then all rights

in relation to those notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event

Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be) (and

holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those notes and they will not receive

any compensation or unpaid distributions)

In the event of Conversion following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event

the Maximum Conversion Number may limit the number of Ordinary Shares to be issued. See

Section 2.5.5, which applies equally to Westpac Capital Notes 7 and Westpac Capital Notes 3

Ranking in a Winding

If notes are on issue at the time of a Winding Up, they will rank ahead of Ordinary Shares,

Up of Westpac

equally among themselves and with all Equal Ranking Capital Securities and behind Senior

Creditors (including depositors and holders of Westpac's senior or less subordinated debt)

of Westpac

However, it is likely that a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event would occur

prior to a Winding Up

If notes have been Converted into Ordinary Shares, holders will become holders of Ordinary

Shares and will rank equally with other holders of Ordinary Shares

If conversion is not possible following a Capital Trigger Event or a Non-Viability Trigger

Event, all rights in relation to those notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital

Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case

may be) and holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those notes. In these

circumstances, those notes will have no ranking in a Winding Up

42

Section 3 Reinvestment Offer for Westpac Capital Notes 3

3.5 Risks associated with the Reinvestment Offer

1

TopicSummary

3.5.1 What are the By participating in the Reinvestment Offer, you will be making an investment in Westpac

risks associated Capital Notes 7. For further information about the risks relating to an investment in

with the Westpac Capital Notes 7 and in Westpac, see Section 5. These risks should be considered

Reinvestment carefully before you apply to reinvest in Westpac Capital Notes 7 under the Reinvestment

Offer?Offer or apply for additional Westpac Capital Notes 7.

There are also the risks that you may not receive the full Allocation of Westpac Capital Notes 7 that you apply for or that the Offer does not proceed (and the transfer of Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 does not occur). See Option 2 in Section 3.3 and Section 3.6.4 for further details.

If following the Reinvestment Offer, you hold both Westpac Capital Notes 7 and any Non- Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3, you will hold two securities with different terms and conditions until, as intended by Westpac, your Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 are transferred to the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Nominated Party on 22 March 2021.

3.6 Further information about Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Reinvestment Offer

Topic

Summary

3.6.1

Why have

Westpac has amended the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms primarily to facilitate the

the Westpac

Reinvestment Offer, in particular to enable:

Capital Notes 3

the transfer of Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 to the Westpac Capital Notes

Terms been

3 Nominated Party on 4 December 2020 for $100 per Participating Westpac Capital

amended?

Note 3;

the potential redemption or conversion of Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3

following their transfer to the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Nominated Party on 4 December

2020; and

the payment of the First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution and the Second

Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution.

The amended Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms were lodged by Westpac with the ASX on

4 November 2020.

3.6.2

How will

Distribution payments to all Westpac Capital Notes 3 holders will be made in accordance

payments of

with your payment instructions recorded on the Register. You may amend these

distributions

instructions with the Registrar up to 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the record date for the

and transfer

relevant payment.

proceeds be

In respect of Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3, transfer proceeds will be automatically

made?

applied towards the subscription for Westpac Capital Notes 7.

3.6.3

What are

Section 6 provides information about the general taxation consequences of participating in

the taxation

the Reinvestment Offer.

consequences

of the

The Australian taxation consequences of participating in the Reinvestment Offer will

depend on your individual circumstances. You should obtain your own taxation advice

Reinvestment

before you hold or dispose of Westpac Capital Notes 3.

Offer?

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

43

Westpac Capital Notes 7

TopicSummary

3.6.4 What happens If you have elected to apply to reinvest all or some of your Westpac Capital Notes 3 under

if the Offer

the Reinvestment Offer and the Offer does not proceed, your Westpac Capital Notes 3 will

does not

remain on issue and be dealt with in accordance with the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms.

proceed?

You will be paid:

  • the First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on 4 December 2020 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 26 November 2020 (provided the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms are satisfied);
  • the Second Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on 22 December 2020 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 14 December 2020 (provided the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms are satisfied);
  • the transfer proceeds of $100 per Westpac Capital Note 3 you still hold on 22 March 2021 (provided all remaining Westpac Capital Notes 3 are transferred to the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Nominated Party on 22 March 2021 as intended by Westpac); and
  • the intended Final Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on 22 March 2021 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date for that distribution (provided the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms are satisfied).

3.6.5 What will

If the transfer in respect of Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 does not occur

happen if the

as intended on 22 March 2021 for any reason, the Non-Participating Westpac Capital

transfer of Non-

Notes 3 will remain on issue and all rights attaching to them will continue, including to

Participating

any distributions determined to be paid, until otherwise dealt with in accordance with the

Westpac

Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms. See Section 3.4 for a description of the key features of

Capital Notes 3

Westpac Capital Notes 3.

does not occur

as intended?

44

About Westpac

SECTION 4

This Section sets out:

  1. Overview of Westpac's business including summary financial information
  2. Capital management strategy and capital ratios
  3. Funding and liquidity

CAUTION - Westpac Capital Notes 7 are not deposit liabilities of Westpac, are riskier than bank deposits and may not be suitable for some investors. Their complexity may make them difficult to understand and the risks associated with the Notes could result in the loss of all of your investment. If you do not fully understand how they work or the risks associated with them, you should obtain professional advice.

1

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

A APPENDIX

B APPENDIX

45

Westpac Capital Notes 7

4.1 Overview of Westpac's business including summary financial information

4.1.1 Overview of Westpac's business

Westpac is one of the four major banking organisations in Australia and one of the largest banking organisations in New Zealand. Westpac provides a broad range of banking and financial services in these markets, including consumer, business and institutional banking and wealth management services.

Westpac has branches, affiliates and controlled entities throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia and in the Pacific region, and maintains branches and offices in some of the key financial centres around the world.

As at 30 September 2020, Westpac and its controlled entities had total assets of approximately $912 billion. Westpac's Ordinary Shares and certain other securities are quoted on ASX and, as at 23 October 2020, Westpac's Ordinary Share market capitalisation was approximately $68 billion.

The performance of Ordinary Shares during the period from 22 October 2010 to 23 October 2020 is set out in the graph in this Section 4.1.1.

Westpac Ordinary Shares daily closing price1

$45 $40 $35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10

$5

$0

Oct-2010

Oct-2012

Oct-2014

Oct-2016

Oct-2018

Oct-2020

4.1.2 Organisational structure

Westpac's business is focused in Australia and New Zealand, operating under multiple brands. The Westpac Group operates through an extensive branch and ATM network, significant online capability, and call centres supported

by specialist relationship and product managers. Our operations comprise the following key divisions:

Consumer is responsible for sales and service of banking products, including mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and savings and deposit products to consumer customers in Australia. Banking products are provided under the Westpac, St.George, BankSA, Bank of Melbourne, and RAMS brands. Consumer works with Business, WIB, and Specialist Businesses in the sales, service, and referral of certain financial services and products including general and life insurance, superannuation, platforms, auto lending and foreign exchange.

Business provides business banking products and services for Australian SME and Commercial customers (including Agribusiness) generally up to $200 million in exposure. The division also serves Private Wealth. SME includes relationship managed and non-relationship managed SME customers. The division offers a wide range of banking products and services to support their borrowing, payments and transaction needs. In addition, specialist services are provided for cash flow finance, trade finance, equipment finance and property finance. Business operates under the Westpac, St.George, BankSA, and Bank of Melbourne brands. Business works with Consumer, WIB, and Specialist Businesses in the sale, referral and service of select financial services and risk management products (including corporate superannuation, foreign exchange and interest rate hedging).

Westpac Institutional Bank ("WIB") delivers a broad range of financial products and services to corporate, institutional and government customers operating in, or with connections to, Australia and New Zealand. WIB operates through dedicated industry relationship and specialist product teams, with expert knowledge in financing, transactional banking, and financial and debt capital markets. Customers are supported throughout Australia and via branches and subsidiaries located in New Zealand, the US, UK and Asia. WIB works with all the Westpac Group's divisions in the provision of markets' related financial needs including foreign exchange and fixed interest solutions.

Westpac New Zealand provides banking, wealth and insurance products and services for consumer, business and institutional customers in New Zealand. Westpac conducts its New Zealand banking business through two banks: Westpac New Zealand Limited, which is incorporated in New Zealand, and Westpac Banking Corporation (New Zealand Branch), which is incorporated in Australia. Westpac New Zealand operates through a network of branches and ATMs in both the North and South Islands. Business and institutional customers are also served through relationship and specialist product teams. Banking products and services are provided under the Westpac brand while insurance and wealth products are provided under Westpac Life and BT brands, respectively. Westpac New Zealand maintains its own infrastructure, including technology, operations and treasury in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Specialist Businesses provides automobile finance, Australian life, general and lenders mortgage insurance, investment product and services (including margin lending and equities broking), superannuation and retirement products as well as wealth administration platforms. It also manages Westpac Pacific which provides a full range of banking services in Fiji and Papua New Guinea. The division operates under the Westpac, St.George, BankSA, Bank of Melbourne, and BT brands. Specialist Businesses works with Consumer, Business and WIB in the provision of select financial services and products. The businesses within the division have undergone a strategic review process and the outcome is that Westpac does not view itself as the long- term owner of these businesses and will seek to exit them over time as market conditions permit.

Note:

1. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future performance. Source: IRESS

46

Westpac Group Businesses include:

  • Treasury, which is responsible for the management of the Westpac Group's balance sheet including wholesale funding, capital and the management of liquidity. Treasury also manages the interest rate risk and foreign exchange risks inherent in the balance sheet, including managing the mismatch between Westpac Group assets and liabilities. Treasury's earnings are primarily sourced from managing the Westpac Group's balance sheet and interest rate risk, (excluding Westpac New Zealand) within set risk limits;

Section 4 About Westpac

  • Group Technology, which is responsible for technology strategy and architecture, infrastructure and operations, applications development and business integration in Australia; and
  • Core Support, which comprises Westpac Group support functions, including Australian banking operations, property services, strategy, finance, risk, compliance, legal, human resources, and customer and corporate relations.

1

2

3

4.1.3 Consolidated Income Statement and selected financial information2

Reported

Reported

30 September

30 September

2019

2020

$m

$m

Interest income

33,222

27,047

Interest expense

(16,315)

(10,351)

Net interest income

16,907

16,696

Non-interest income

3,742

3,487

Net operating income before operating expenses and impairment charges

20,649

20,183

Operating expenses

(10,106)

(12,739)

Impairment charges

(794)

(3,178)

Profit before income tax

9,749

4,266

Income tax expense

(2,959)

(1,974)

Net profit for the period

6,790

2,292

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

(6)

(2)

Net profit attributable to owners of Westpac Banking Corporation

6,784

2,290

Selected financial information

Expense to income ratio

48.9%

63.1%

Statutory earnings per Ordinary Share - basic (cents)

196.5

63.7

Fully franked dividends per Ordinary Share (cents)

174

31

Note:

2. The Consolidated Income Statement has been derived from Westpac's audited financial report as at and for the year ended 30 September 2020.

4

5

6

6

7

8

A APPENDIX

B APPENDIX

47

Westpac Capital Notes 7

4.1.4 Consolidated Balance Sheet and unaudited pro-forma Consolidated Balance Sheet3

Reported

Reported

Pro-forma

30 September

30 September

Pro-forma

30 September

2019

2020

Adjustments

2020

$m

$m

$m

$m

Assets

Cash and balances with central banks

20,059

30,129

190

30,319

Collateral paid

5,930

4,778

4,778

Trading securities and financial assets

measured at fair value through income

statement and investment securities

105,182

132,206

132,206

Derivative financial instruments

29,859

23,367

23,367

Loans

714,770

693,059

693,059

Life insurance assets

9,367

3,593

3,593

Other assets

21,459

24,814

24,814

Total assets

906,626

911,946

190

912,136

Liabilities

Collateral received

3,287

2,250

2,250

Deposits and other borrowings

563,247

591,131

591,131

Other financial liabilities

29,215

40,925

40,925

Derivative financial instruments

29,096

23,054

23,054

Debt issues

181,457

150,325

150,325

Life insurance liabilities

7,377

1,396

1,396

Other liabilities

5,614

10,842

10,842

Total liabilities excluding loan capital

819,293

819,923

819,923

Loan capital

21,826

23,949

190

24,139

Total liabilities

841,119

843,872

190

844,062

Net assets

65,507

68,074

68,074

Shareholders' equity

Total equity attributable to owners of

65,454

68,023

68,023

Westpac Banking Corporation

Non-controlling interests

53

51

51

Total shareholders' equity and non-

controlling interests

65,507

68,074

68,074

Impact of the issue of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 on Westpac's consolidated balance sheet

The unaudited pro-forma balance sheet shows the adjustments that would be made to Westpac's consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2020, assuming:

  • an issue of $750 million of Notes4, less Offer costs of $10 million; and
  • the redemption of $550 million of Westpac Capital Notes 3.5

There is no impact from the pro-forma adjustments to Westpac's net assets and shareholders' equity. The anticipated proceeds received under the Offer will be used by Westpac for general business purposes.

Note:

  1. The Consolidated Balance Sheet has been derived from Westpac's audited financial report as at 30 September 2020.
  2. Westpac may raise more or less than $750 million under the Offer and these figures will be impacted accordingly.
  3. This assumes $550 million of Westpac Capital Notes 3 are reinvested in Notes. The actual Westpac Capital Notes 3 reinvestment rate may be more or less and this figure will be impacted accordingly.

48

Section 4 About Westpac

4.1.5 Capital adequacy position and pro-forma capital adequacy position (Level 1 and 2)6

Capital ratios

Reported

Reported

Pro-forma

Pro-forma

(Level 1)

30 September

30 September

Adjustments

30 September

2019

2020

2020

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

11.0%

11.4%

-

11.4%7

Additional Tier 1 Capital Ratio

2.2%

2.1%

0.04%

2.2%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.2%

13.5%

0.04%

13.6%

Tier 2 Capital Ratio

2.9%

3.2%

-

3.2%

Total Capital Ratio

16.1%

16.7%

0.04%

16.8%

Capital and Leverage ratios

Reported

Reported

Pro-forma

Pro-forma

(Level 2)

30 September

30 September

Adjustments

30 September

2019

2020

2020

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

10.7%

11.1%

-

11.1%7

Additional Tier 1 Capital Ratio

2.2%

2.1%

0.04%

2.2%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.8%

13.2%

0.04%

13.3%

Tier 2 Capital Ratio

2.8%

3.1%

-

3.1%

Total Capital Ratio

15.6%

16.4%

0.04%

16.4%

APRA leverage ratio

5.7%

5.8%

0.02%

5.8%

1

2

3

4

5

Impact of the issue of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 on Westpac's Level 2 capital adequacy position

The table in this Section 4.1.5 shows the unaudited pro- forma capital adequacy position as at 30 September 2020 assuming the following pro-forma adjustments:

  • the issue of $750 million of Notes8; and
  • the redemption of $550 million of Westpac Capital Notes 3.9

On a Level 1 basis, the pro-forma adjustments increase the Tier 1 Capital Ratio and Total Capital Ratio by 0.04%. On a Level 2 basis, the pro-forma adjustments increase the Tier 1 Capital Ratio and Total Capital Ratio by 0.04%.

4.2 Capital management strategy and capital ratios

4.2.1 Capital adequacy framework

APRA is the prudential regulator of the Australian financial services industry. It oversees credit unions, building societies, general insurance and reinsurance companies, life insurers, friendly societies, most members of the superannuation industry, and Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions ("ADIs") such as Westpac. APRA's website at www.apra.gov.au includes further details of its functions and Prudential Standards.

APRA's Prudential Standards aim to ensure that ADIs remain adequately capitalised to support the risks associated with their activities and to generally protect Australian depositors.

APRA applies a tiered approach to measuring Westpac's capital adequacy by assessing financial strength at three levels:

  • Level 1, comprising Westpac and its subsidiary entities that have been approved by APRA as being part of a single 'Extended Licensed Entity' for the purposes of measuring capital adequacy;
  • Level 2, the consolidation of Westpac and all its subsidiary entities (including offshore subsidiaries such as Westpac New Zealand Limited) except those entities specifically excluded by APRA regulations such as insurance or wealth management subsidiaries; and
  • Level 3, the consolidation of Westpac and all its subsidiary entities.

APRA measures an ADI's regulatory capital as a percentage of RWA, by reference to:

  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ("CET1"), the highest quality components of capital that consists of paid- up share capital, retained profits and certain reserves, less certain intangible assets, capitalised expenses and software, and investments and retained profits in insurance and funds management subsidiaries that are not consolidated for capital adequacy purposes. The ratio of CET1 to RWA is called the "Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio" ("CET1 Ratio");
  • Tier 1 Capital, being the sum of Common Equity Tier 1 Capital and Additional Tier 1 Capital. Additional Tier 1 Capital comprises high quality components of capital that consists of certain securities not included in Common Equity Tier 1 Capital, such as the Notes. The ratio of Tier 1 Capital to RWA is called the "Tier 1 Capital Ratio"; and
  • Total Capital, being the sum of Tier 1 Capital and Tier 2 Capital. Tier 2 Capital includes subordinated instruments and other components of capital that, to varying degrees, do not meet the criteria for Tier 1 Capital, but nonetheless contribute to the overall strength of an ADI and its capacity to absorb losses. The ratio of Total Capital to RWA is called the "Total Capital Ratio".

APRA has confirmed that the Notes will be eligible for inclusion as Additional Tier 1 Capital under Prudential Standard APS 111.

6

6

7

8

A APPENDIX

Note:

  1. Capital ratios may not sum due to rounding.
  2. The impact of Offer costs of $10 million on the pro-forma Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio is less than 0.01%.
  3. Westpac may raise more or less than $750 million under the Offer and these figures will be impacted accordingly.
  4. This assumes $550 million of Westpac Capital Notes 3 are reinvested in Notes. The actual Westpac Capital Notes 3 reinvestment rate may be more or less and this figure will be impacted accordingly.

B APPENDIX

49

Westpac Capital Notes 7

4.2.2 Regulatory capital requirements

Under APRA's Prudential Standards, Australian ADIs, including Westpac, are required to maintain at least the following regulatory capital minimum ratios of capital to RWA at Level 1 and Level 2:

  • 4.5% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital;
  • 6% Tier 1 Capital; and
  • 8% Total Capital.

meeting their repayment obligations). In addition, the Australian Government's Coronavirus SME Guarantee Scheme is to be regarded as an eligible guarantee by the Australian Government for RWA calculation purposes. The temporary capital treatment is available until the earlier of either a maximum of ten months from when the initial repayment deferral was granted or, 31 March 2021;

  • Deferral of APRA's implementation of the Basel III capital reforms by a year to January 2023; and

APRA may also require ADIs, including Westpac, to meet prudential capital requirements ("PCR") above the regulatory capital minimums. APRA does not allow the PCR for individual ADIs to be disclosed.

APRA also requires ADIs to hold an additional buffer of capital above the ADI's regulatory capital minimum of CET1 ("capital buffer"). This must be met with CET1. The capital buffer comprises:

  • a capital conservation buffer. The capital conservation buffer for a domestic systemically important bank ("D-SIB") is 3.5% of RWA, unless otherwise determined by APRA. APRA has determined that Westpac is a D-SIB; and
  • a countercyclical capital buffer. The countercyclical capital buffer is set on a jurisdictional basis and APRA is responsible for setting the requirement in Australia, currently within a range of 0% to 2.5% of RWA10. The countercyclical capital buffer requirement is currently set to zero for Australia and New Zealand.

APRA's Prudential Standards are generally consistent with the international regulatory framework for banks, also known as Basel III, issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision ("BCBS"), except where APRA has exercised certain discretions. On balance, the application of these discretions acts to reduce capital ratios reported under APRA's Prudential Standards relative to the BCBS approach and to those reported in some other jurisdictions.

4.2.3 Regulatory capital developments

APRA announcements on capital

As part of its response to the current economic environment following the COVID-19 pandemic, APRA has made the following announcements on capital:

  • Updated guidance on capital management and dividends: For 2020, APRA's expects ADI's to retain at least half their earnings, actively use the dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) and/or other capital management initiatives to at least partially offset the reduction in capital from distributions. Westpac took this guidance into consideration when determining the final FY20 dividend;
  • Adjustment to expectations for bank capital: As announced in March 2020, APRA does not expect ADI's to meet the "unquestionably strong" CET1 capital benchmark of 10.5% in the period ahead (as long as they remain above the current regulatory requirement);
  • Temporary amendments to the calculation of RWA for COVID-19 support packages: Where a support package provides an option to defer repayments for a period of time, for RWA calculation purposes, a bank need not treat the period of the repayment holiday as a period of arrears (provided the borrower had previously been
  • Deferral APRA's revised APS 222: Associations with Related Entities standard by a year to 1 January 2022.

APRA's proposed revisions to subsidiary capital investment treatment

APRA has proposed changes to APS 111 Capital Adequacy Measurement of Capital including changes to the existing approach for equity exposures in banking and insurance subsidiaries (Level 1). There is no impact to Westpac's reported capital ratios on a Level 2 basis. APRA has indicated that they intend to recommence consultation and a revised standard will come into effect from 1 January 2022 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional loss absorbing capacity

On 9 July 2019, APRA announced a requirement for the Australian major banks (including Westpac) to increase their total capital requirements by three percentage points of RWA as measured under the current capital adequacy framework. This increase in total capital will take full effect from 1 January 2024.

The additional capital is expected to be raised through Tier 2 Capital and is likely to be offset by a decrease in other forms of long-term wholesale funding. Westpac is continuing to make progress towards the new requirements. As at 30 September 2020, the Tier 2 ratio was 3.15%.

APRA is still targeting an additional four to five percentage points of loss-absorbing capacity. Over the next four years, APRA has stated that it will consider feasible alternative methods for raising the remaining 1-2 percentage points.

Regulatory developments in New Zealand

On 5 December 2019, the RBNZ announced changes to the capital adequacy framework in New Zealand including a Tier 1 capital requirement of 16% of RWA for systemically important banks (including Westpac New Zealand Limited ("WNZL")) and recalibrating RWA for internal rating based banks, such as WNZL, such that aggregate RWA will increase to 90% of standardised RWA.

Westpac believes WNZL is already strongly capitalised with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 15% at 30 September 2020 based on the current RBNZ rules. On a pro forma basis, (including the new RWA and capital requirements) at 30 September 2020 and assuming a Tier 1 capital ratio of 16% to 17%, WNZL would require a further NZ$1.6 to NZ$2.2 billion of Tier 1 capital to meet the new requirements that are fully effective in 2028.

In response to the impacts of COVID-19, and to support credit availability, the RBNZ has delayed the start date of the new capital regime by 12 months to 1 July 202111. Banks will be given up to seven years to comply.

Note:

  1. ADIs will be notified of any decision to set, or increase, the level of the countercyclical buffer up to 12 months before the date from which it applies.
  2. The RBNZ will consider further delays in 2021 if it considers that market conditions warrant it.

50

Freeze on New Zealand Bank Dividends

In addition, on 2 April 2020, the RBNZ announced that there shall be no payment of dividends on ordinary shares by all locally incorporated banks in New Zealand, and that they should not redeem non-CET1 capital instruments during the period of economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-payment of dividends from WNZL only affects Westpac's Level 1 CET1 Ratio. Westpac is well capitalised and as at 30 September 2020 had a Level 1 CET1 Ratio of 11.4%. WNZL does not have any externally issued non-CET1 capital instruments outstanding.

4.2.4 Capital management strategy

Westpac's approach to capital management seeks to ensure that it is adequately capitalised as an ADI. Westpac evaluates its approach to capital management through an internal capital adequacy assessment process, the key features of which include:

  • the development of a capital management strategy, including consideration of regulatory minimums, capital buffers and contingency plans;
  • consideration of both regulatory and economic capital requirements;
  • a stress testing framework that challenges the capital measures, coverage and requirements including the impact of adverse economic scenarios; and
  • consideration of the perspectives of external stakeholders including rating agencies and equity and debt investors.

During the period of disruption caused by COVID-19, Westpac is operating with the following principles in relation to capital:

  • prioritise maintaining capital strength;
  • retain capital to absorb further downside on credit quality and acknowledge a high degree of uncertainty regarding the length and depth of this stress;
  • allow for capital flexibility to support lending to customers; and
  • in line with APRA guidance, Westpac will seek to maintain a buffer above the regulatory minimum (currently at least 8% for D-SIBs including Westpac) and may utilise some of the "unquestionably strong" buffer. At 30 September 2020 the CET1 buffer above the regulatory minimum of 8% is $13.7 billion.

These principles take into consideration:

  • current regulatory capital minimums and the capital conservation buffer, which together are the total CET1 Ratio requirement. In line with the above, the total CET1 Ratio requirement for Westpac is at least 8.0%, based upon an industry minimum CET1 Ratio requirement of 4.5% plus a capital buffer of at least 3.5% applicable to D-SIBs12;
  • stress testing to calibrate an appropriate buffer against a downturn; and
  • quarterly volatility of capital ratios due to the half yearly cycle of dividend payments.

Section 4 About Westpac

Westpac will revise its target capital levels once the medium to longer term impacts of COVID-19 are clearer and APRA's review of the capital adequacy framework is finalised.

Distribution restrictions

Should an ADI's Level 1 or Level 2 CET1 Ratio fall below the CET1 Ratio requirement ("Distribution Restriction Trigger" or "DRT"), restrictions on the distribution of earnings will apply ("Maximum Distributable Amount"). This includes restrictions on the amount of earnings that can be distributed through dividends, Additional Tier 1 Capital distributions (which will include Distribution payments on the Notes) and discretionary staff bonuses ("Tier 1 Capital Distributions"). The Distribution Restriction Trigger is currently 8.0% for D-SIBs, however it may be higher for individual ADIs (including Westpac).

The Maximum Distributable Amount that can be paid as Tier 1 Capital Distributions is limited in accordance with the diagram in this Section 4.2.4 which sets out the indicative Distribution Restriction Trigger. Earnings are defined as distributable profits calculated prior to deduction of Tier 1 Capital Distributions on an after tax basis. An ADI can apply to APRA to make payments in excess of the Maximum Distributable Amount. APRA will only grant approval where it is satisfied that an ADI has established measures to raise capital equal to or greater than the amount above the constraint that it wishes to distribute. The Corporations Act does not limit the sources of payment of Distributions on the Notes to the profits of a particular year or period.

In addition, under the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms, if a Distribution has not been paid in full for a relevant Distribution Payment Date, Westpac must not (unless in certain limited circumstances):

  • determine or pay any Dividends on its Ordinary Shares; or
  • undertake any discretionary Buy Back or Capital Reduction.

This means that Westpac would give priority to the payment of distributions on Additional Tier 1 Capital securities (including Notes) over payments of Dividends so it is not restricted from paying Dividends. The restrictions on determining or paying a Dividend will be of limited application in circumstances where Westpac has deferred its decision on determining a Dividend or determines not to pay a Dividend. On 18 August 2020, Westpac announced that, as a result of the uncertain economic and operating conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board had determined not to pay an HY2020 interim dividend.

Other Additional Tier 1 Capital securities within the Westpac Group include similar restrictions if distributions on those securities are not paid in full.

1

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

A APPENDIX

APPENDIX

Note:

12. Noting that APRA may apply higher CET1 Ratio requirements for an individual ADI.

B

51

Westpac Capital Notes 7

Distribution restrictions

Distribution Restriction Trigger13

Indicative Level 2 buers15

Distribution

Maximum

CET1 Ratio 11.1% as at

Restriction

Management

FY20

$7.4bn

Trigger (DRT)

Distributable

30 September 2020

Buer

earnings••

Amount

8.0%

≤ PCR14 + 3.5%

CET1

4th Quartile

60%

$13.7bn

above

Capital

3rd Quartile

≤ PCR + 2.625%

40%

DRT

bu•er

2nd Quartile

≤ PCR + 1.75%

20%

CET1

3.5%

$12.6bn

1st Quartile

≤ PCR + 0.875%

between DRT

0%

and 5.125%

Minimum

Distribution

CET1 trigger

increasingly

CET1

5.125%

CET1

restricted

$22.4bn

4.5%

< 5.125%

APRA Prudential Standard

Westpac

4.2.5 CET1 Ratio and the Notes

Under the Terms, the Notes include certain loss absorption features required by APRA, such as Conversion of the Notes into Ordinary Shares or the termination of Holders' rights (if Conversion does not occur for any reason), when Westpac's CET1 Ratio falls to or below a certain threshold - see Sections 2.5.2, 4.2.3, 5.1.8 and 5.1.9 for a discussion on the Capital Trigger Event. A Capital Trigger Event may occur if Westpac's CET1 Ratio declines to (or falls below) 5.125%, on either a Level 1 or Level 2 basis, as defined by APRA.

The table at the end of this Section 4.2.5 shows Westpac's CET1 surplus above the Capital Trigger Event level of

5.125% and Distribution Restriction Trigger of 8.0%. The Distribution Restriction Trigger of 8.0% applies to D-SIBs, however it may be higher for individual ADIs (including Westpac) - see Section 4.2.4.

A CET1 Ratio of 11.4% on a Level 1 basis and 11.1% on a Level 2 basis at 30 September 2020 equates to:

  • a surplus of $27.2 billion and $26.3 billion for the Level 1 Westpac Group and Level 2 Westpac Group respectively of CET1 above the Capital Trigger Event level of 5.125%; and
  • a surplus of $14.7 billion and $13.7 billion for the Level 1 Westpac Group and Level 2 Westpac Group respectively of CET1 above a Distribution Restriction Trigger of 8.0%.

Differences between Westpac's Level 1 and Level 2 CET1 Ratios relate principally to the level of capital held by, and RWA of, offshore banking subsidiaries and insurance subsidiaries of the ADI. Westpac's capital management policy for Westpac's subsidiaries assumes surplus capital is repatriated from subsidiaries (subject to subsidiary board approval, relevant regulatory approvals and regulatory requirements for Westpac subsidiaries).

Westpac gives no assurance as to what its CET1 Ratio on a Level 1 or Level 2 basis will be at any time as it may be significantly impacted by regulatory changes to the measurement of capital or RWA calculations, and unexpected events affecting its business, operations and financial condition.

Note:

  1. The Distribution Restriction Trigger is currently 8.0% for D-SIBs, however, it may be higher for individual ADIs (including Westpac). Applicable at Level 1 and Level 2.
  2. Prudential capital requirement.
  3. Based on Westpac's capital position as at 30 September 2020 and assuming that industry minimums apply as at 30 September 2020.
  4. Represents an additional potential amount that may be available to absorb losses (based on Westpac's financial year 2020 statutory profit before impairment charges and income tax expense). This amount is not a forecast of future earnings and past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future performance.

52

Section 4 About Westpac

CET1 surplus above the Capital Trigger Event and Distribution Restriction Trigger

Reported

Reported

Reported

30 September

30 September

2019

31 March 2020

2020

Level 1 Westpac Group

Surplus ($bn) above Capital Trigger Event level of 5.125%

$24.7

$26.1

$27.2

Surplus ($bn) above Distribution Restriction Trigger of 8.0%17

$12.6

$13.5

$14.7

Level 2 Westpac Group

Surplus ($bn) above Capital Trigger Event level of 5.125%

$23.8

$25.2

$26.3

Surplus ($bn) above Distribution Restriction Trigger of 8.0%17

$11.4

$12.5

$13.7

1

2

3

4.3 Funding and liquidity

4.3.1 Funding

The Westpac Group monitors the composition and stability of its funding so that it remains within the Westpac Group's funding risk appetite. This includes compliance with both the Liquidity Coverage Ratio ("LCR") and Net Stable Funding Ratio ("NSFR").

In March 2020, the RBA introduced the Term Funding Facility ("TFF") providing funding to eligible ADIs at a fixed interest rate of 25 basis points for a maximum of three years. As at 30 September 2020, Westpac's total allowance is $19.7 billion and Westpac had drawn down $17.9 billion. Westpac has included its total allocation in the LCR and NSFR calculations for 30 September 2020.

A supplementary allowance of $11.9 billion will be available to Westpac from 1 October 2020.

LCR

The LCR enhances banks' short-term resilience by requiring banks to hold sufficient HQLA, as defined, to withstand

30 days under a regulator-defined acute stress scenario.

Given the limited amount of Government debt in Australia, the RBA, jointly with APRA, makes available to ADIs a CLF. Subject to the satisfaction of qualifying conditions, the CLF can be accessed to help meet the LCR requirement.

As at 30 September 2020, the Westpac Group's LCR was 150%.

Net Stable Funding Ratio

The Westpac Group is required to maintain a NSFR, designed to encourage longer-term funding resilience, of at least 100%. Westpac had a NSFR of 122% at 30 September 2020.

4

5

6

4.3.2 Liquidity

The Westpac Group has a liquidity risk management framework which seeks to meet cash flow obligations under a wide range of market conditions, including name specific and market-wide stress scenarios, as well as meeting the regulatory requirements of the LCR and NSFR.

Liquid Assets

The Westpac Group has a number of sources of liquidity that provide a buffer against periods of liquidity stress. These include high-quality liquid assets ("HQLA") and the Committed Liquidity Facility ("CLF"), both of which are used to meet the Westpac Group's LCR requirements. The Westpac Group also has access to non-HQLA and other assets that are eligible for repurchase with a central bank, under certain conditions. In total, Westpac held $221.2 billion in unencumbered liquid assets as at

30 September 2020 including $131.7 billion in HQLA, which comprise of cash, deposits with central banks, government securities and other high-quality securities that are repo- eligible with the RBA.

The Westpac Group also holds a portfolio of non-HQLA liquid assets including private securities and self-originated

  1. rated mortgage backed securities, which are repo- eligible with the RBA.

Note:

17. The Distribution Restriction Trigger of 8.0% applies to D-SIBs, however it may be higher for individual ADIs (including Westpac) - see Section 3.2.4.

6

7

8

A APPENDIX

B APPENDIX

53

Investment risks

SECTION 5

This Section sets out:

  1. Investment risks relating to the Westpac Capital Notes 7
  2. Investment risks relating to Westpac

CAUTION - Westpac Capital Notes 7 are not deposit liabilities of Westpac, are riskier than bank deposits and may not be suitable for some investors. Their complexity may make them difficult to understand and the risks associated with the Notes could result in the loss of all of your investment. If you do not fully understand how they work or the risks associated with them, you should obtain professional advice.

54

Section 5 Investment risks

1

Before applying for any Notes, you should consider whether the Notes are a suitable investment for you. There are risks associated with an investment in the Notes, many of which are outside the control of Westpac. These risks include those in this Section 5 and other matters referred to in this Prospectus. You should carefully consider the risks described and the other information in this Prospectus before investing in Notes. The risks and uncertainties described in this Section 5 are not the only ones Westpac faces. Additional risks and uncertainties that Westpac is unaware of, or that Westpac currently deems to be immaterial, may also become important factors that affect the Notes or Westpac.

5.1 Investment risks relating to

the Westpac Capital Notes 7

Set out in this Section 5.1 are risks associated specifically with an investment in the Notes. In particular, these risks arise from the nature of the Notes and the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms. You should also consider the other risks in Section 5.2 as they relate to Westpac.

5.1.1 Distributions may not be paid

There is a risk that Distributions may not be paid. The Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms do not oblige Westpac to pay Distributions, which are only payable at Westpac's discretion and are subject to satisfaction of the Distribution Payment Conditions, being:

  • Westpac's absolute discretion;
  • the payment of Distributions not resulting in a breach of Westpac's capital requirements (on a Level 1 basis) or of the Westpac Group's capital requirements (on a Level 2 basis) under the then current Prudential Standards at the time of payment;
  • the payment of Distributions not resulting in Westpac becoming, or being likely to become, insolvent for the purposes of the Corporations Act; and
  • APRA not otherwise objecting to the payment.

APRA has stated in response to the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic that APRA expects that ADIs (such as Westpac) limit or materially reduce discretionary capital distributions until the economic outlook is clearer (for further information see Sections 4.2.3 and 5.2.1). Discretionary capital distributions may include distributions on AT1 capital instruments such as the Notes. APRA's guidance on capital management does not prohibit Westpac from paying Distributions, however there is a risk that if the economic outlook remains negative or uncertain for a prolonged period of time or worsens, APRA may object to the payment of a Distribution, including where Westpac is above its CET1 Ratio requirement

(see Section 4.2.4). To date, APRA has not objected to distributions on AT1 capital instruments. In addition, changes in laws and regulations applicable to Westpac may impose additional requirements which prevent Westpac from paying a Distribution.

There are also restrictions on the amount of earnings that can be distributed through Tier 1 Capital Distributions should an ADI's Level 1 or Level 2 CET1 Ratios fall below the Distribution Restriction Trigger (as more fully described in Section 4.2.4). This may result in a Distribution Payment Condition not being satisfied. Payments of Distributions are non-cumulative and decisions to pay a Distribution cannot

Note:

1. The Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms do not include any events of default.

be deferred. If a Distribution is not paid in full because the Distribution Payment Conditions are not satisfied or because of any other reason, Holders will not be entitled to receive the unpaid portion of that Distribution. No interest accrues on any unpaid Distributions and Westpac has

no liability to the Holder and the Holder has no claim in respect of such non-payment.

Non-payment of a Distribution will not be an event of default1 and Holders have no right to apply for a Winding Up on the grounds of Westpac's failure to pay a Distribution.

However, if a Distribution has not been paid in full for a relevant Distribution Payment Date, then until a Distribution is paid in full on a subsequent Distribution Payment Date (or all Notes are Converted at their full Face Value, Redeemed or terminated following a failure to Convert) Westpac must not:

  • determine or pay any Dividends on its Ordinary Shares; or
  • undertake any discretionary Buy Back or Capital Reduction,

unless the amount of the unpaid Distribution is paid in full within 20 Business Days of the relevant Distribution Payment Date (and in certain other limited circumstances). These restrictions would not apply where the reason a Distribution was not paid was because the Distribution Rate was zero or negative (see Section 2.1.3).

This means that Westpac would give priority to the payment of distributions on Additional Tier 1 Capital securities (including Notes) over payments of Dividends so it is not restricted from paying Dividends.

The restrictions on determining or paying a Dividend will be of limited application in circumstances where Westpac has deferred its decision on determining a Dividend or determines not to pay a Dividend. For example, on 18 August 2020, Westpac announced that, as a result of the uncertain economic and operating conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board had determined not to pay a 2020 interim dividend.

Further, the terms of Westpac's future securities could limit Westpac's ability to make payments on the Notes. If Westpac does not make payments on other securities, payments may not be permitted to be made in respect of the Notes.

5.1.2 Westpac may initiate Conversion, Redemption or Transfer of Notes

Westpac may initiate Conversion, Redemption (subject to APRA's prior written approval) or Transfer of:

  • some or all of the Notes on 22 March 2027; or
  • all of the Notes following the occurrence of a Tax Event or Regulatory Event.

If Westpac elects to Redeem Notes, APRA's prior written approval is required. There can be no certainty that APRA will provide its prior written approval. Westpac may only Redeem Notes if it replaces them with capital of the same or better quality (and the replacement is done under conditions that are sustainable for the income capacity of Westpac), or obtains confirmation that APRA is satisfied that Westpac does not have to replace the Notes. APRA may not provide its written approval for Westpac to Redeem Notes if, for example, it were to adopt a similar

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

55

Westpac Capital Notes 7

approach to RBNZ following the RBNZ's announcement on 2 April 2020 that all locally incorporated banks in New Zealand should not redeem non-CET1 capital instruments during the period of economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For further information see Sections 4.2.3 and 5.2.1.

Holders have no right to request or require a Conversion, Redemption or Transfer of their Notes.

Any Conversion, Redemption or Transfer may occur on dates not previously contemplated by Holders, which may be disadvantageous to Holders in light of market conditions or Holders' individual circumstances. This means that the period for which Holders will be entitled to the benefit of the rights attaching to the Notes is unknown.

Where Holders receive cash on Redemption or Transfer, the rate of return at which Holders could reinvest their funds may be lower than the Distribution Rate at the time. Further, upon Redemption, Holders will receive the Face Value of the Notes which may be less than their market value immediately prior to Redemption.

5.1.3 Investments in Notes are not deposit liabilities or protected accounts under the Banking Act or Financial Claims Scheme

Investments in the Notes are an investment in Westpac and will be affected by the ongoing performance, financial position and solvency of Westpac. They are not deposit liabilities or protected accounts of Westpac for the purposes of the Banking Act or Financial Claims Scheme and are not subject to the depositor protection provisions of Australian banking legislation (including the Australian Government guarantee of certain bank deposits). Therefore, the Notes are not guaranteed or insured by the Australian Government, any government agency or compensation scheme of Australia or any other jurisdiction.

5.1.4 Market price of the Notes may fluctuate

Westpac will apply for quotation of the Notes on ASX, but Westpac is unable to forecast the market price and liquidity of the market for the Notes. The Notes may experience market price volatility more or less than Westpac Ordinary Shares. The market price for the Notes may fluctuate due to various factors, including:

  • Australian and international general conditions (including inflation rates, interest rates and currency exchange rates), changes in government policy, changes in regulatory policy, impacts of regulatory change (including intervention by ASIC in the market for the Notes or similar securities), changes in the laws relating to the taxation treatment of Notes (including the availability of franking), the expressed views of regulators, investor sentiment and general market movements, which may or may not have an impact on Westpac's actual operating performance;
  • operating results of Westpac that vary from expectations of securities analysts and investors;
  • changes in expectations as to Westpac's future financial performance, including financial estimates by securities analysts and investors;
  • changes in market valuations of other financial services institutions;
  • announcement of acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures or capital commitments by Westpac or its competitors;
  • changes in the market price of Ordinary Shares and/or other debt securities or other capital securities issued by Westpac or by other issuers, or changes in the supply of equity securities or capital securities issued by Westpac or by other issuers;
  • the occurrence or increase in the likelihood of the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event or a Non-Viability Trigger Event;
  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global, regional and national economies and markets; and
  • other major Australian and international events such as hostilities and tensions, and acts of terrorism.

It is possible that the Notes will trade at a market price above or below the Face Value as a result of these and other factors.

5.1.5 The liquidity of the Notes may be low

The market for the Notes will likely be less liquid than the market for Ordinary Shares. Holders who wish to sell their Notes may be unable to do so at an acceptable price, or at all, if insufficient liquidity exists in the market for the Notes.

The liquidity of the market for the Notes may be impacted by a number of factors, including changes in law such as the new product design and distribution obligations that come into force in October 2021. The impact of those obligations is untested but they may affect the liquidity of funding instruments (including Additional Tier 1 Capital securities such as the Notes) if they lead to a material reduction in future issuance volumes or secondary trading activity by investors. If they increase the difficulty of undertaking further issuance of Additional Tier 1 Capital securities such as the Notes, this could also in turn affect the likelihood of Westpac electing to Redeem or Transfer the Notes rather than Converting them. See Section 7.12.

Westpac does not guarantee the market price or liquidity of the Notes. There is a risk that if Holders sell Notes before the Scheduled Conversion Date, Holders may lose some of the money they have invested.

5.1.6 Changes in the Distribution Rate

The Distribution Rate is calculated for each Distribution Period by reference to the relevant 3 month BBSW Rate, which is influenced by a number of factors and varies over time. The Distribution Rate will fluctuate and may increase and/or decrease over time with movements in the 3 month BBSW Rate. It is possible for the 3 month BBSW Rate to become negative. The 3 month BBSW Rate is influenced by the Interbank Overnight Cash Rate which is set by

the RBA. One scenario under which the 3 month BBSW Rate sets negative is if RBA's Cash Rate Target (or other overnight rates such as rates on exchange settlement balances) is cut below 0.00%. The 3 month BBSW Rate could move before the Cash Rate is adjusted in anticipation of any moves by the RBA over a 3 month horizon. Noting the 3 month BBSW Rate is a market set rate, even in a scenario where the Cash Rate is at or above 0.00%, it could move negative depending on supply and demand in the prime bank paper market. The Eurozone, Switzerland, Japan and Denmark are examples of jurisdictions where central banks have set negative monetary policy rates. Should this occur, the negative amount will be taken into account in calculating the Distribution Rate (but there is no obligation on Holders to pay Westpac if the Distribution

56

Rate becomes negative and there would be no Distribution in those circumstances).

Refer to the graph in Section 2.1.4 to see the movements in the 3 month BBSW Rate over the last 10 years.

As the Distribution Rate fluctuates, there is a risk that the rate may become less attractive when compared to returns available on comparable securities issued by Westpac or other issuers or other investments.

Westpac does not guarantee any particular rate of return on the Notes.

5.1.7 Use of franking credits by Holders

Australian resident Holders may be entitled to use franking credits to offset their tax liability and Australian resident Holders that are individuals or complying superannuation entities may be entitled to a refund of excess franking credits, to the extent that the franking credits exceed their tax liability.

You should be aware that your ability to use the franking credits, either as an offset to your tax liability or by claiming a refund after the end of the year of income, will depend on your individual tax position.

Investors should refer to the Australian tax summary in Section 6 and the Class Ruling (when published), and should seek professional advice in relation to their tax position and monitor any potential changes to government policy relating to franking credits on an ongoing basis.

5.1.8 A Capital Trigger Event or a Non- Viability Trigger Event may occur

A Capital Trigger Event occurs when Westpac determines, or APRA notifies Westpac in writing that it believes, that either or both the Westpac Level 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio or Westpac Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio is equal to, or is less than, 5.125%.

The Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio is the ratio of Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to its RWA, where Common Equity Tier 1 Capital comprises the highest quality components of capital.

A Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs when APRA notifies Westpac in writing that it believes:

  • Conversion of the Notes (or conversion,
    write-off or write down of other capital instruments of the Westpac Group) is necessary because, without it, Westpac would become non-viable; or
  • a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support, is necessary because, without it, Westpac would become non-viable.

It should be noted that whether a Non-Viability Trigger Event will occur is at the discretion of APRA and there are currently no Australian precedents. The circumstances in which APRA may exercise its discretion are not limited to when APRA may have a concern about a bank's capital levels but may also include when APRA has a concern about a bank's funding and liquidity levels or any other matters affecting a bank's viability.

APRA has not provided specific guidance as to how it would determine non-viability. However, APRA has indicated that non-viability is likely to arise prior to insolvency. Non-viability could be expected to include serious impairment of Westpac's financial position, concerns about its capital, funding or liquidity levels and/ or insolvency. However, it is possible that APRA's definition

Section 5 Investment risks

of non-viability may not necessarily be confined to these matters and APRA's position on these matters may change over time. As the occurrence of a Non-Viability Trigger Event is at the discretion of APRA, there can be no assurance given as to the factors and circumstances that might give rise to such an event.

Refer to Section 4.2.5 for further details regarding the surplus of Common Equity Tier 1 Capital above the Capital Trigger Event level of 5.125%.

Differences between Westpac's Level 1 and Level 2 CET1 Ratios relate principally to the level of capital held by, and RWA of, offshore banking subsidiaries. Westpac's capital management policy for Westpac's subsidiaries assumes surplus capital is repatriated from subsidiaries (subject to subsidiary board approval, relevant regulatory approvals and regulatory requirements for Westpac subsidiaries).

Westpac gives no assurance as to what its CET1 Ratio on a Level 1 or Level 2 basis will be at any time as it may be significantly impacted by regulatory changes to the measurement of capital or RWA calculations, and unexpected events affecting its business, operations and financial condition.

A Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event may result in the loss of some or all of the value of the Notes. See Sections 5.1.9, 5.1.10 and 5.1.11.

5.1.9 Conversion following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event

Upon the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event or Non- Viability Trigger Event, Westpac is required to Convert all or some of the Notes (or a percentage of the Face Value of each Note) into the Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares based on the VWAP during the 5 Business Days prior to, but not including, the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date.

If a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs because APRA has determined that without a public sector injection of capital, or other public sector support, Westpac would become non-viable, then Westpac must Convert all of the Notes.

Conversion following a Capital Trigger Event or Non- Viability Trigger Event is not subject to the Scheduled Conversion Conditions being satisfied and Westpac is required to issue to Holders the Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares on the Conversion Date, which will not exceed the Maximum Conversion Number.

Maximum Conversion Number

The Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event is subject to the Maximum Conversion Number. The Maximum Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event will be calculated based on a VWAP set to reflect 20% of the Issue Date VWAP.

Accordingly, depending upon the Ordinary Share price during the 5 Business Days prior to a Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date, the value of Ordinary Shares received for each Note may (in the case of a Capital Trigger Event) and is likely to (in the case of a Non-Viability Trigger Event) be significantly less than approximately $101.01 for each Note (based on the Initial Face Value of $100 per Note).

1

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

57

Westpac Capital Notes 7

The Maximum Conversion Number may be adjusted to reflect a consolidation, division or reclassification, or pro-rata bonus issue, of Ordinary Shares. However, no adjustment will be made to it on account of other transactions which may affect the price of Ordinary Shares, including for example, rights issues, returns of capital, buy-backs or special dividends. The Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms do not limit the transactions that Westpac may undertake with respect to its share capital and any such action may increase the risk that Holders receive only the Maximum Conversion Number and so adversely affect the position of Holders.

Order of Conversion of Relevant Securities

If Westpac is only required to convert a certain amount of Relevant Securities, Westpac will determine the amount of Notes which will be Converted and other Relevant Securities which will be converted, written-off or be written down as follows:

  • first, Westpac is required to convert, write-off or write down such number or amount of the face value of any other Relevant Securities whose terms require them to be converted, written-off or written down before Conversion of the Notes as is necessary to return either or both Westpac's Level 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio or Westpac's Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio, as the case may be, to above 5.125% or to satisfy APRA that Westpac will no longer be non-viable; and
  • second, if conversion, write-off or write down of those Relevant Securities is not sufficient, Westpac is required to Convert the Notes and/or convert, write-off or write down other Relevant Securities, on a pro-rata basis or in a manner that is otherwise, in the opinion of Westpac, fair and reasonable, the Face Value of the Notes and the face value of any Relevant Securities whose terms require or permit them to be converted, written-off or written down in that manner (subject
    to such adjustments as Westpac may determine to take into account the effect on marketable parcels and whole numbers of Ordinary Shares and any Notes or Relevant Securities remaining on issue and the need to effect conversion, write-off or write-down immediately),

but such determination will not impede the immediate Conversion of the relevant number of Notes or percentage of the Face Value of each Note (as the case may be), or, if applicable, termination of the relevant Holders' rights and claims.

However, Westpac has no obligation to have or maintain on issue any Relevant Securities (and does not, and may never, have on issue Relevant Securities) which are required to be converted, written-off or written down ahead of Notes and Westpac gives no assurance that there will be any such instruments on issue at the time at which the Notes may be required to be Converted.

Further, in Converting Notes or converting, writing-off or writing down other Relevant Securities, although Westpac will endeavour to treat Holders and holders of other Relevant Securities on an approximately proportionate basis, Westpac may discriminate to take account of the effect on marketable parcels of Notes and other logistical considerations. Accordingly, should a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event occur and only some of the Notes must be Converted, it is possible that not all Holders will have their Notes Converted into Ordinary Shares.

Westpac expects that any ASX purchase or sale transactions in Notes that have not settled on the date a

Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs will continue to settle in accordance with the normal ASX T+2 settlement, although Westpac expects that the seller will be treated as having delivered, and the buyer will be treated as having acquired, the number of Ordinary Shares into which the Notes have been Converted as a result of the occurrence of the Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event.

Ordinary Shares

The Ordinary Shares issued on Conversion may not be listed. Westpac's Ordinary Shares may not have been listed for some period of time, for example, if Westpac is acquired by another entity and delisted. The price of Ordinary Shares and the ability to trade them may be affected if not listed.

The Ordinary Shares may not be able to be sold at prices representing their value based on the VWAP. In particular, the VWAP prices will be based on trading days which occur before the Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event.

Ordinary Shares are a different type of investment to the Notes. Like Distributions on the Notes, Dividends are payable at the absolute discretion of Westpac, but, unlike Distributions, Dividends are not scheduled to be paid

at any particular time and the amount of each Dividend is also discretionary (and not subject to a formula). In a Winding Up, claims of holders of Ordinary Shares rank behind claims of holders of all other securities and debts of Westpac. The market price of Ordinary Shares may fluctuate and be more sensitive than that of Notes to changes in Westpac's performance, operational issues and other business issues.

5.1.10 Termination of rights where Conversion does not occur following a Capital Trigger Event or Non- Viability Trigger Event

If for any reason Conversion of Notes does not occur and the Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then:

  • those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and
  • all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), and Holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those Notes and they will not receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions.

Conversion of Notes may not occur, for example, due to applicable law, order of a court or action of any government authority, including regarding the insolvency, Winding Up or other external administration of Westpac, as a result of Westpac's inability or failure to comply with its obligations under the terms and conditions of the Notes in relation to Conversion, or as a result of operational delays. Those laws and the grounds on which a court or government authority may make orders or take action preventing the Conversion of Notes may change and the change may be adverse to the interests of Holders. Further, pandemics (such as COVID-19) and the related restrictions on access to facilities and systems of Westpac and/or its

58

agents may increase the risk of a breakdown in process or operational delays, which may result in Conversion of the Notes not occurring and Holders losing all of the value of their investment.

5.1.11 Ranking of the Notes

In the event of a Winding Up, if the Notes are still on issue and have not been Redeemed or Converted, they will rank for payment:

  • ahead of Ordinary Shares;
  • equally with all Equal Ranking Capital Securities which at the Issue Date, would include Westpac Capital Notes 2, Westpac Capital Notes 3, Westpac Capital Notes 4, Westpac Capital Notes 5, Westpac Capital Notes 6 and Westpac USD AT1 Securities; and
  • behind Senior Creditors.

If, in a Winding Up, the Notes have not been Converted, Redeemed, or Transferred, Holders will be entitled to be paid the Liquidation Sum at the commencement of the Winding Up (or if less actual cash is available to Westpac for distribution to Holders, a proportionate share of that cash). The Liquidation Sum is an amount of surplus assets equal to $100 per Note (as adjusted for a Conversion under clauses 5.2 or 5.4 of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms or termination of rights under clause 5.8 of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms).

The claim for the Liquidation Sum effectively ranks equally with Equal Ranking Capital Securities, but is subordinated to Senior Creditors. As the Notes rank behind Senior Creditors, there is a risk that in the Winding Up, there will be insufficient funds to provide to Holders any return of their initial investment.

However it is likely that any Capital Trigger Event or Non- Viability Trigger Event would occur prior to a Winding Up, requiring the Conversion of the Notes.

Where a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs, the ranking of Notes in a Winding Up will be adversely affected.

If the Notes have been Converted (including upon the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event), Holders will hold Ordinary Shares and rank equally with other holders of Ordinary Shares in a Winding Up.

If for any reason Conversion of Notes does not occur following one of these events (including, for example, due to applicable law, order of a court or action of any government authority, including regarding the insolvency, Winding Up or other external administration of Westpac, as a result of Westpac's inability or failure to comply with its obligations under the terms and conditions of the Notes in relation to Conversion, or as a result of operational delays) and the Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then:

  • those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and
  • all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), and Holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those Notes and they will not

Section 5 Investment risks

receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions. In these circumstances, those Notes will have no ranking in a Winding Up.

5.1.12 Changes to credit rating

Any credit rating assigned to the Notes or other Westpac securities could be reviewed, suspended, withdrawn or downgraded. Credit rating agencies may withdraw, revise or suspend credit ratings or change the methodology by which securities are rated at any time. Any revisions and any other changes could adversely affect the market price and liquidity of the Notes or other Westpac securities.

5.1.13 The Ordinary Share price used to calculate the Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares may be different to the market price of Ordinary Shares at the time of Conversion

The number of Ordinary Shares issued to Holders upon Conversion will depend on the VWAP of Ordinary Shares over the 20 Business Days on which trading in Ordinary Shares took place immediately prior to the relevant Conversion Date (or in the case of a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event, the VWAP over 5 Business Days prior to the Conversion Date). Accordingly, the Ordinary Share price used to calculate the Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares may be different to the market price of Ordinary Shares at the time of Conversion so that the value of Ordinary Shares Holders receive may be less than the value of those Ordinary Shares based on the Ordinary Share price on the Conversion Date.

Holders receiving Ordinary Shares on Conversion may not be able to sell those Ordinary Shares at the price on which the Conversion calculation is based, or at all.

5.1.14 Holders cannot request Conversion, Redemption or Transfer of the Notes

Holders have no right to request Conversion, Redemption or Transfer of the Notes for any reason. Therefore, to realise their investment Holders would have to sell their Notes on the ASX at the prevailing market price. Depending on market conditions at the time, the Notes may be trading at a market price below the Face Value and/or the market for the Notes may not be liquid. Brokerage fees may also be payable if Notes are sold through a broker. Westpac does not guarantee that Holders will be able to sell Notes on ASX at an acceptable price or at all.

5.1.15 Conversion may or may not occur on 22 March 2029

The Notes may Convert into Ordinary Shares on 22 March 2029, being the first possible Scheduled Conversion Date. However, there is a risk that Conversion will not occur on 22 March 2029 because the Scheduled Conversion Conditions are not satisfied - see Sections 2.2.3 and 2.2.5. The Scheduled Conversion Conditions will not be satisfied if the VWAP of Ordinary Shares on the 25th Business Day on which trading in Ordinary Shares took place before (but not including) the Scheduled Conversion Date is less than or equal to 56.12% of the Issue Date VWAP, or the VWAP of Ordinary Shares during the period of 20 Business Days on which trading in Ordinary Shares took place before (but not including) the Scheduled Conversion Date is less than or equal to 50.51% of the Issue Date VWAP.

1

2

3

4

5

6

6

7

8

B APPENDIX A APPENDIX

59

Westpac Capital Notes 7

If Conversion does not occur on a potential Scheduled Conversion Date, Distributions will continue to be paid on the Notes, subject to the Distribution Payment Conditions.

The Notes are perpetual instruments. If the Ordinary Share price deteriorates significantly and never recovers, it is possible that the Scheduled Conversion Conditions will never be satisfied and, if this occurs, the Notes may never Convert.

5.1.16 Westpac may issue a Transfer Notice requiring the Transfer of Notes to a Nominated Party

Westpac may elect to issue a Transfer Notice, requiring all or some Notes (in the case of a Transfer on 22 March 2027) or all Notes (in the case of a Tax Event or Regulatory Event) to be Transferred to a Nominated Party for a cash amount per Note equal to the Face Value.

Upon a Transfer of Notes (in the circumstances described in Section 5.1.16), it will be the Nominated Party's obligation to pay the aggregate Face Value of the Notes being Transferred, not Westpac's. If the Nominated Party does not pay this amount to Holders, the Transfer will not proceed, in which case Holders will continue to hold Notes in accordance with the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms.

Where Holders receive cash pursuant to a Transfer, the rate of return at which Holders could reinvest their funds may be lower than the Distribution Rate at the time.

5.1.17 No fixed maturity date

The Notes are perpetual instruments. The Notes may Convert on a potential Scheduled Conversion Date, but it is possible that market conditions at the time may be such that the Scheduled Conversion Conditions are not satisfied. If the Ordinary Share price falls far enough and never recovers it is possible that the Notes will not Convert at any point in time. Furthermore, any Optional Conversion, Redemption or Transfer is subject to the discretion of Westpac and certain other restrictions. Redemption is also subject to obtaining APRA's prior written approval. It is possible that Optional Conversion, Redemption or Transfer will not occur at any point in time.

5.1.18 Changes to regulatory capital requirements in Australia

Any fall in Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio as a result of future changes to regulatory capital requirements may adversely impact the market price of the Notes or potentially increase the chance at a later date that Conversion of Notes takes place due to the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event (a Capital Trigger Event will occur where Westpac determines, or APRA notifies Westpac in writing that it believes, that Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio is equal to or less than 5.125% on a Level 1 or Level 2 basis) or a Non-Viability Trigger Event (a Non-Viability Trigger Event will occur where APRA notifies Westpac in writing that it believes Conversion of the Notes or conversion, write-off or write down of other capital instruments of the Westpac Group or a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support, is necessary because, without it, Westpac would become non-viable).

See Section 5.1.9 for the risk associated with Conversion of the Notes due to the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event.

See Sections 4.2.1, 4.2.2, 4.2.3 and 4.2.4 for more information about the Basel III capital framework and proposed changes to regulatory capital requirements,

including the potential for capital ratios, minimum requirements and the Notes' Capital Trigger Event level of 5.125% to stay the same or increase. The Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms may be amended without the approval

of Holders to comply with applicable laws (including the requirements of any statutory authority, such as APRA - see Section 5.1.26).

5.1.19 Regulatory classification

APRA has confirmed that the Notes will be eligible for inclusion as Additional Tier 1 Capital under APRA's Prudential Standard APS 111.

However, if APRA subsequently determines that the Notes do not or will not qualify for Additional Tier 1 Capital treatment (under the Basel III capital adequacy framework, as amended from time to time), Westpac may decide that a Regulatory Event has occurred and may elect to Convert, Redeem (subject to APRA's prior written approval) or Transfer the Notes - see Sections 2.3 and 2.4.

A Regulatory Event may also occur as a result of other regulatory changes. See Section 2.3.3 for information on what constitutes a Regulatory Event, and Section 5.2.2 for risks associated with regulation for Westpac generally.

5.1.20 Taxation treatment

A general description of the Australian taxation consequences of investing in the Notes is set out in Section 6. The information in Section 6 is provided in general terms and is not intended to provide specific advice in relation to the circumstances of any particular potential investor or Holder. Accordingly, you should seek independent advice in relation to your individual tax position before you choose to apply for or invest in the Notes.

A Tax Event will occur if Westpac determines, after receiving a supporting opinion of reputable legal counsel or other tax adviser in Australia experienced in such matters, that (as a result of a Change of Law), there is a more than insubstantial risk that:

  • Westpac would be exposed to a more than de minimis adverse tax consequence or increased cost in relation to the Notes; or
  • any Distribution would not be a frankable distribution within the meaning of Division 202 of the Tax Act.

In each of those situations, the risk may itself be a Tax Event, even before the cost or adverse tax consequence is incurred or the Distribution ceases to be frankable. If a Tax Event occurs, Westpac may Convert, Redeem or Transfer the Notes (subject to the conditions contained in the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms, including that Westpac has obtained a supporting opinion of r