MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Australian Stock Exchange > Westpac Banking Corporation WBC AU000000WBC1 WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION (WBC) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/03 17.7 AUD -0.56% 03:45a WESTPAC BANKING : Capital Notes 7 Prospectus PU 01:19a Australia shares end flat after volatile trade as U.S. vote too close to call RE 11/03 Australia's 'Big Four' banks pocket cenbank cut, trim fixed loan rates RE Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Westpac Banking : Capital Notes 7 Prospectus 0 11/04/2020 | 03:45am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX Release 4 November 2020 Level 18, 275 Kent Street Sydney, NSW, 2000 NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES Prospectus for the Westpac Capital Notes 7 (WCN 7) Offer and Westpac Capital Notes 3 (WCN 3) Reinvestment Offer Information Westpac Banking Corporation today approved and lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission a prospectus regarding its offer for WCN 7 and WCN 3 Reinvestment Offer information. A copy of the prospectus is attached. For further information: David Lording Andrew Bowden Group Head of Media Relations Head of Investor Relations 0419 683 411 0438 284 863 This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, General Manager & Company Secretary. Disclaimer This announcement does not constitute an offer in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933) (U.S. Person). WCN 7 are being offered in Australia only and will not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person. Westpac Capital Notes 7 Prospectus and Westpac Capital Notes 3 Reinvestment Offer Information Issuer Date of this Prospectus Westpac Banking Corporation 4 November 2020 ABN 33 007 457 141 Arranger Joint Lead Managers Co-Managers Westpac Institutional Bank Westpac Institutional Bank Bell Potter Securities Limited ANZ Securities Limited Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited Commonwealth Bank of Australia E&P Corporate Advisory Pty Limited Morgans Financial Limited Ord Minnett Limited Shaw and Partners Limited CAUTION - Westpac Capital Notes 7 are not deposit liabilities of Westpac, are riskier than bank deposits and may not be suitable for some investors. Their complexity may make them difficult to understand and the risks associated with the Notes could result in the loss of all of your investment. If you do not fully understand how they work or the risks associated with them, you should obtain professional advice. Important notices About this Prospectus This Prospectus relates to the offer of Westpac Capital Notes 7 ("Notes") at an Issue Price of $100 each to raise approximately $750 million with the ability to raise more or less. The Westpac Capital Notes 7 offered under this Prospectus are designated as Series 2020-1. This Prospectus is dated 4 November 2020 and was lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") on that date. ASIC and ASX Limited ("ASX") take no responsibility for the content of this Prospectus nor for the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates. This Prospectus expires on the date which is 13 months after the date of this Prospectus ("Expiry Date") and no Notes will be issued or transferred on the basis of this Prospectus after the Expiry Date. Status of Westpac Capital Notes 7 Westpac Capital Notes 7 are fully paid, non-cumulative, convertible, transferable, redeemable, subordinated1, perpetual, unsecured notes issued by Westpac. The Notes are not deposit liabilities or protected accounts of Westpac for the purposes of the Banking Act or Financial Claims Scheme and are not subject to the depositor protection provisions of Australian banking legislation (including the Australian Government guarantee of certain bank deposits). Investment-type products are subject to investment risk, including possible delays in payment and loss of income and principal invested. Except as required by law, and only to the extent so required, neither Westpac nor any other person in any way warrants or guarantees the capital value or performance of the Notes, the performance of Westpac or any particular rate of return on any investment made under this Prospectus. If a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs, Westpac will be required to Convert some or all of the Notes (or, where Conversion does not occur for any reason and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then: those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; (ii) all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be); and (iii) Holders will suffer loss as a consequence). If Conversion occurs in these circumstances, Holders may (in the case of a Capital Trigger Event) and are likely to (in the case of a Non-Viability Trigger Event) receive Ordinary Shares that are worth significantly less than the Face Value of the Notes. If Holders receive Ordinary Shares worth less than the Face Value of the Notes, they will suffer loss as a consequence. Restrictions in foreign jurisdictions This Offer is being made in Australia only and this Prospectus does not constitute an offer in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer. No action has been taken to register or qualify the Notes or the Offer or to otherwise permit a public offering of the Notes in any jurisdiction outside Australia. The distribution of this Prospectus (including an electronic copy) in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law. You should read the foreign selling restrictions (including, in particular, the restrictions in the United States and on US Persons) in Section 7.13. If you come into possession of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia, you should seek advice on, and observe, any such restrictions. If you fail to comply with such restrictions that failure may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. Exposure period The Corporations Act prohibits the acceptance of Applications during the seven day period after the date this Prospectus was lodged with ASIC. This period is referred to as the "exposure period" and ASIC may extend this period by up to a further seven days (that is up to 14 days in total). The purpose of the exposure period is to enable this Prospectus to be examined by market participants before the Opening Date. How to access a Prospectus and Apply The Prospectus will only be available via the Offer website at www.westpac.com.au/westpaccapnotes7. During the Offer Period: Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders may apply for Notes by following the Reinvestment Application instructions via the Offer website at www.westpac.com.au/westpaccapnotes7;

Eligible Securityholders may apply for Notes by following the Securityholder Application instructions via the Offer website at www.westpac.com.au/westpaccapnotes7; and

Broker Firm Applicants can access a copy of this Prospectus, including a Broker Firm Application Form, by downloading an electronic copy at www.westpac.com.au/westpaccapnotes7 or from their Syndicate Broker. The Prospectus is only available electronically to persons accessing and downloading it in Australia. If you access an electronic copy of this Prospectus, you should ensure that you download and read the entire Prospectus. The Corporations Act prohibits any person from passing the Broker Firm Application Form on to another person unless it is attached to the complete and unaltered electronic version of this Prospectus. For information on who is eligible to apply for any Notes under the Offer and how to make an Application - see Section 8 and the Broker Firm Application Form or the online Reinvestment Application instructions or online Securityholder Application instructions (as applicable). Defined words and expressions No withdrawal of Application Some words and expressions used in this Prospectus are capitalised as You cannot withdraw your Application once it has been lodged, except as they have defined meanings. The Glossary in Appendix A and clause 16.2 of permitted under the Corporations Act. the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms in Appendix B define these words and Refunds expressions. A reference to time in this Prospectus is to Sydney time, unless otherwise If you are Allocated less than the number of Notes that you applied for, you stated. A reference to $, A$, dollars and cents is to Australian currency, unless will receive a refund as soon as possible after the Issue Date. If the Offer otherwise stated. does not proceed, any Application Payment you have made will be refunded No representations other than in this Prospectus to you. No interest will be payable on Application Payments. Trading in Westpac Capital Notes 7 You should rely only on information in this Prospectus. No person is authorised to provide any information or to make any representations in It is your responsibility to determine your Allocation before trading in connection with the Offer which are not contained in this Prospectus. Any Notes to avoid the risk of selling Notes you do not own. To assist you in information or representations not contained in this Prospectus may not be determining your Allocation before the receipt of your Holding Statement, relied upon as having been authorised by Westpac in connection with the you may call the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Information Line (Monday Offer. to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, Sydney time) on 1300 668 378 (within Past performance information Australia) and +61 1300 668 378 (from outside Australia) if you are an Eligible Securityholder, or contact your Syndicate Broker if you are a Broker The financial information provided in this Prospectus is for information Firm Applicant. If you sell Notes before you receive confirmation of your purposes only and is not a forecast of operating results to be expected Allocation, you do so at your own risk. in future periods. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future Providing personal information performance. This Prospectus does not provide investment advice - you should seek your You will be asked to provide personal information to Westpac (directly or via its agents, including the Registrar) if you apply for any Notes. See Section 7.14 own professional investment advice for information on how Westpac (and its agents, including the Registrar on its The information in this Prospectus is not investment advice and has behalf) collects, holds and uses this personal information. You can also obtain been prepared without taking into account your investment objectives, a copy of Westpac's privacy policy at www.westpac.com.au/privacy. financial situation and particular needs (including financial and taxation Incorporation by reference considerations) as an investor. You should consider the appropriateness of the Notes having regard to these factors before deciding to apply for Information contained in or accessible through the documents or websites any Notes. It is important that you read the entire Prospectus (including mentioned in this Prospectus does not form part of this Prospectus unless the investment risks described in Sections 1.5 and 5) and seek professional it is specifically stated that the document or website is incorporated by investment advice from your financial adviser or other professional adviser reference and forms part of this Prospectus. before deciding whether to apply for any Notes. Except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law, each Joint Lead Manager and its respective directors, officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaims and does not accept any liability for the contents of this Prospectus, the Notes or the Offer. This Prospectus also contains information in relation to (amongst other things) the Reinvestment Offer. Neither Westpac nor any other person is providing any investment advice or making any recommendation to Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders in respect of the Reinvestment Offer. Note: 1. See Sections 1.4 and 2.7 for a description of how the Notes will rank in a Winding Up. Table of contents Important notices Guidance for retail investors Key dates Investment overview Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7 Reinvestment Offer for Westpac Capital Notes 3 About Westpac Investment risks Australian tax summary Other information Applying for Westpac Capital Notes 7 Appendix A - Glossary

Appendix B - Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms Corporate Directory Inside front cover 2 3 4 18 38 45 54 74 80 87 93 105 Inside back cover 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX Westpac Capital Notes 7 Guidance for retail investors 1. Read this • If you are considering applying for any Notes under the Offer, this Prospectus is important and Prospectus in should be read in its entirety (including the "Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms" in Appendix B). full • You should have particular regard to the: -- "Investment overview" in Section 1; -- "Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7" in Section 2; -- "Reinvestment Offer for Westpac Capital Notes 3" in Section 3; and -- "Investment risks" in Section 5. • In considering whether to apply for any Notes, it is important to consider all risks and other information regarding an investment in the Notes in light of your particular investment objectives and circumstances. • Westpac Capital Notes 7 are not deposit liabilities of Westpac, are riskier than bank deposits and may not be suitable for some investors. Their complexity may make them difficult to understand and the risks associated with the Notes could result in the loss of all of your investment. If you do not fully understand how they work or the risks associated with them, you should obtain professional advice. 2. Speak to your • You should seek professional advice from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional independent and qualified professional adviser about the Offer. adviser • ASIC has published guidance on how to choose a professional adviser on its MoneySmart website. You can also search 'choosing a financial adviser' at www.moneysmart.gov.au. 3. Consider the • Further guidance on investing in bank hybrid securities can be found on ASIC's MoneySmart ASIC guidance website at www.moneysmart.gov.au or via a link at www.westpac.com.au/westpaccapnotes7. for retail • A free copy of the ASIC guidance may also be obtained by calling ASIC on 1300 300 630 investors (from within Australia) or +61 3 5177 3988 (from outside Australia). 4. Learn more • Westpac's Guide to Bank Hybrids, a web-based guide to help investors understand some about of the typical features and risks associated with an investment in bank hybrid securities, is investing in available at www.westpac.com.au/bankhybridguide. The Guide to Bank Hybrids provides a bank hybrid brief overview of hybrid investments, including how to invest in an Australian bank and the securities typical features and risks of different types of bank hybrids. The Guide to Bank Hybrids may be helpful when you are considering an investment in the Notes. 5. Obtain further • Westpac is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and, as a result, is information subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act and the about ASX Listing Rules. In addition, Westpac must notify ASX immediately (subject to certain Westpac and exceptions) if it becomes aware of information about Westpac that a reasonable person would Westpac expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its securities, including the Notes. Capital • Copies of documents lodged with ASIC can be obtained from, or inspected at, an ASIC Notes 7 office and Westpac's ASX announcements may be viewed at www.asx.com.au (ASX code WBC). Further information about Westpac, including Westpac's half-yearly and annual financial reports, presentations and other investor information, can be obtained from www.westpac.com.au/investorcentre. 6. Use of • The value and availability of franking credits to you will depend on your particular franking circumstances and the tax rules that apply at the time of each Distribution. credits 7. Enquiries • If you have any questions in relation to the Offer, please call the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Information Line (Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, Sydney time) on 1300 668 378 (within Australia) and +61 1300 668 378 (from outside Australia) (local call cost within Australia) or contact your financial adviser or other professional adviser. 2 Key dates Key dates for the Offer Record date for determining Eligible Securityholders (7.00pm Sydney time) 28 October 2020 Announcement of the Offer and lodgement of this Prospectus with ASIC 4 November 2020 Bookbuild period commences 4 November 2020 Announcement of the Margin 12 November 2020 Lodgement of replacement Prospectus with ASIC 13 November 2020 Opening Date 13 November 2020 Closing Date for the Securityholder Offer (5.00pm Sydney time) 30 November 2020 Closing Date for the Broker Firm Offer (5.00pm Sydney time) 30 November 2020 Issue Date of Notes 4 December 2020 Commencement of normal settlement trading 7 December 2020 Holding Statements dispatched by 8 December 2020 Key dates for Westpac Capital Notes 7 Record Date for first Distribution 12 March 2021 First Distribution Payment Date1 22 March 2021 Option for Westpac to Convert2, Redeem3 or Transfer the Notes 22 March 2027 Scheduled Conversion Date4 22 March 2029 Key dates for the Reinvestment Offer Reinvestment Offer Record Date for determining Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders 28 October 2020 (7.00pm Sydney time) Opening Date for the Reinvestment Offer 13 November 2020 Record date for First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution (7.00pm Sydney time) 26 November 2020 Closing Date for the Reinvestment Offer (5.00pm Sydney time) 30 November 2020 Expected date of transfer of Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 to Westpac Capital Notes 3 4 December 2020 Nominated Party Issue Date of Notes for the Reinvestment Offer 4 December 2020 Payment date for First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution5 4 December 2020 Key dates for the Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 Record date for First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution (7.00pm Sydney time) 26 November 2020 Payment date for First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution6 4 December 2020 Record date for Second Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution (7.00pm Sydney time) 14 December 2020 Payment date for Second Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution7 22 December 2020 Record date for intended Final Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on Non-Participating 12 March 2021 Westpac Capital Notes 3 (7.00pm Sydney time) Last day of trading in Westpac Capital Notes 3 12 March 2021 Payment date for intended Final Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution8 on Non-Participating 22 March 2021 Westpac Capital Notes 3 Expected date of transfer of Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 to Westpac Capital Notes 22 March 2021 3 Nominated Party Dates may change These dates are indicative only and may change. Westpac and the Joint Lead Managers may, in their absolute discretion, close the Offer early or extend the Offer Period without notice. Westpac may also withdraw the Offer at any time before Notes are issued. Accordingly, if you wish to apply for any Notes, you are encouraged to do so as soon as possible after the Opening Date. Except as otherwise specified in the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms, if any of these dates are not Business Days and an event under the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms is stipulated to occur on that day, then the event will occur on the next Business Day. Note: Distributions are payable quarterly, subject to satisfaction of the Distribution Payment Conditions - see Section 2.1.9. Subject to satisfaction of the Optional Conversion Restriction - see Section 2.4.2. There can be no certainty that APRA will provide its prior written approval for any such Redemption. Conversion of the Notes to Ordinary Shares on this date is subject to satisfaction of the Scheduled Conversion Conditions - see Section 2.2.3. Subject to satisfaction of the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms. Subject to satisfaction of the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms. Subject to satisfaction of the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms. Subject to satisfaction of the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms. 3 1 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX Investment overview SECTION 1 This Section sets out: Key features of the Offer and Westpac Capital Notes 7 Summary of the Distributions payable on Westpac Capital Notes 7 Summary of certain events which may affect what Holders of Westpac Capital Notes 7 receive and when they receive it Ranking of Westpac Capital Notes 7 in a Winding Up of Westpac Key risks associated with an investment in Westpac Capital Notes 7 and Westpac Comparison of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 with certain other Westpac investments or products Structure of the Offer and how to apply for Westpac Capital Notes 7 CAUTION - Westpac Capital Notes 7 are not deposit liabilities of Westpac, are riskier than bank deposits and may not be suitable for some investors. Their complexity may make them difficult to understand and the risks associated with the Notes could result in the loss of all of your investment. If you do not fully understand how they work or the risks associated with them, you should obtain professional advice. 4 Section 1 Investment overview 1.1 Key features of the Offer and Westpac Capital Notes 7 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 1.1.1 The Offer • The Offer is for the issue of Westpac Capital Notes 7 to raise Sections 2, 18, 38 approximately $750 million, with the ability to raise more or 3 and 8 and 87 less. The Offer includes the Reinvestment Offer, which is a priority offer to Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders to reinvest all or some of their Westpac Capital Notes 3 in the Westpac Capital Notes 7. 1.1.2 The issuer • Westpac Banking Corporation ABN 33 007 457 141. Section 4 45 1.1.3 Key features Westpac Capital Notes 7 are: Section 2 18 of Westpac • fully paid - the Issue Price ($100 per Note, which will also be Capital Notes 7 the Initial Face Value of the Note) must be paid to Westpac Westpac 105 before the Notes are issued; Capital • non-cumulative - they offer Distributions which are Notes 7 discretionary and unpaid Distributions do not accumulate. Terms Holders will not have any right to compensation if Westpac does not pay a Distribution; • convertible - in certain circumstances, Westpac will be required or permitted to Convert the Notes into Ordinary Shares; • redeemable and transferable - in certain circumstances, Westpac may be permitted to repay the Face Value (initially $100 per Note) of the Notes to Holders or transfer the Notes to a third party (but there are significant restrictions on repayment of the Notes); • perpetual - they do not have a fixed maturity date and could exist indefinitely if not Redeemed, Converted or Transferred (in which case you would not receive your capital back, although you may sell your Notes on the ASX at the prevailing market price to realise your investment. However, that price may be less than the Face Value (initially $100 per Note) and there may be no liquid market in the Notes); • unsecured - they are not guaranteed nor are they deposit liabilities or protected accounts of Westpac under the Banking Act or Financial Claims Scheme and they are not subject to the depositor protection provisions of Australian banking legislation; • subject to a Capital Trigger Event and Non-Viability Trigger Event - where such an event occurs (which includes where Westpac suffers significant losses), some or all of the Notes must be Converted into Ordinary Shares or, if Conversion does not occur for any reason and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non- Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), the rights of Holders attaching to those Notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), and Holders will lose all the value of their investment in those Notes and they will not receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions; • subordinated - in the event of a Winding Up, if the Notes are still on issue and have not been Redeemed or Converted, or otherwise had the rights attaching to them terminated, they will rank ahead of Ordinary Shares, equally among themselves and with Equal Ranking Capital Securities and behind Senior Creditors. However, it is likely that a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event would occur prior to a Winding Up and the Notes would have been Converted into Ordinary Shares or otherwise had the rights attaching to them terminated; and 5 1 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX Westpac Capital Notes 7 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 1.1.3 Key features • listed - Westpac will apply for the Notes to be quoted on of Westpac ASX and the Notes are expected to trade under ASX code Capital Notes 7 WBCPJ. (continued) The Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms are complex and derive from the detailed capital requirements that APRA applies to these instruments. Westpac's ability to pay Distributions or to Convert or Redeem the Notes is subject to a number of restrictions, including APRA not objecting to the Distributions and APRA giving prior written approval to a Redemption. 1.1.4 Use of • Westpac is issuing the Notes to raise regulatory capital Sections 49 proceeds of which satisfies the regulatory capital requirements of APRA. 4.1.5 and the Westpac The proceeds received under the Offer will be used by 4.2.1 Capital Notes 7 Westpac for general business purposes. 1.2 Summary of the Distributions payable on Westpac Capital Notes 7 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 1.2.1 Distributions • The Notes offer Holders quarterly, floating rate Distributions Section 2.1 19 to 24 payable on until the Notes are Converted at their full Face Value (or Westpac terminated following a failure to Convert) or Redeemed. Capital Notes 7 • The Distribution Payment Dates are quarterly, being 22 March, Westpac 106 to 22 June, 22 September and 22 December of each year. The Capital 108 first Distribution is scheduled to be paid on 22 March 2021. Notes 7 • The Distribution Rate is determined in accordance with the Terms clause 3 following formula: (3 month BBSW Rate + Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate1) • The Margin is expected to be in the range of 3.40% to 3.60% per annum and will be determined at the end of the Bookbuild. • Distributions are expected to be fully franked. 1.2.2 Distributions • Payments of Distributions are within the absolute discretion Sections 19, 23 may not of Westpac, which means Westpac does not have to 2.1.1 and to 24 be paid on pay them. Distributions are also only payable if the other 2.1.9 to 2.1.11 Westpac Distribution Payment Conditions are satisfied. Capital Notes 7 • Distributions are non-cumulative, which means that unpaid Westpac 107 to Distributions will not be made up or accumulate. Holders will not have any rights to compensation if Westpac does not pay Capital 108 Distributions. Failure to pay any Distribution is not an event Notes 7 of default2 and Holders have no right to apply for a Winding Terms Up on the grounds of non-payment of a Distribution. clauses 3.3, • If for any reason a Distribution has not been paid in full for a 3.4, 3.7 and 3.8 relevant Distribution Payment Date, then until a Distribution is paid in full on a subsequent Distribution Payment Date (or all Notes are Converted at their full Face Value, Redeemed or terminated following a failure to Convert), Westpac must not: -- determine or pay any Dividends on its Ordinary Shares; or -- undertake any discretionary Buy Back or Capital Reduction, unless the amount of the unpaid Distribution is paid in full within 20 Business Days of the relevant Distribution Payment Date (and in certain other limited circumstances). These restrictions would not apply where the reason a Distribution was not paid was because the Distribution Rate was zero or negative (see Section 2.1.3). Note: The Tax Rate is 30% (or 0.30 expressed as a decimal) as at the date of this Prospectus but that rate may change. The Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms do not include any events of default. 6 Section 1 Investment overview 1.3 Summary of certain events which may affect what Holders of Westpac Capital Notes 7 receive and when they receive it Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 1.3.1 Events that • The Notes do not have a fixed maturity date and Holders Sections 2.2 24 to may affect do not have a right to request or require Westpac to to 2.6 35 the Westpac Convert, Redeem or arrange for the Transfer of the Notes. Capital Notes 7 Accordingly, what will happen to the Notes is uncertain. • It is possible that the Notes could remain on issue indefinitely Westpac 108 to and the Face Value (initially $100 per Note) will not be Capital 113 repaid. Notes 7 • The diagram and table in this Section 1.3.1 summarise certain Terms clauses 4 events that may occur while the Notes are on issue and to 8 what Holders may receive in relation to the Notes under the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms. AT WESTPAC'S OPTION SCHEDULED CONVERSION DATE 4 December 22 March 2029, the first Each Distribution 22 March 2027 Payment Date after the 2020, possible Scheduled first possible Scheduled the Issue Date Conversion Date Conversion Date 1 2 3 4 5 Scheduled Conversion If Scheduled Conversion Conversion, Redemption (subject to subject to the Scheduled does not occur on APRA approval) or Transfer at Westpac's Conversion Conditions the first possible option (see Sections 2.3 and 2.4) being satisfied (see Scheduled Conversion Section 2.2.3) Date of 22 March 2029, then Scheduled Conversion will occur on the first Distribution Payment Date after that date on which the Scheduled Conversion Conditions are satisfied (see Section 2.2.3). Conversion Redemption Transfer You receive You receive You receive You receive You receive Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares Ordinary the Face the Face Shares Value from Value Westpac from a nominated third party purchaser Perpetual EVENTS THAT COULD OCCUR AT ANY TIME: Tax Event or Regulatory Event Conversion, Redemption (subject to APRA approval) or Transfer at Westpac's option if a Tax Event or Regulatory Event occurs (see Sections 2.3 and 2.4) Acquisition Event Automatic Conversion if an Acquisition Event occurs subject to the Second Scheduled Conversion Condition, as it applies to an Acquisition Event, being satisfied (see Section 2.6) Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event Automatic Conversion if a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs (or if Conversion does not occur for any reason by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date, all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated) (see Section 2.5) 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 7 Westpac Capital Notes 7 Event When? Is APRA Are there What value In what form Where to approval other pre- will a Holder will that value find further required? conditions to receive? be provided information? the event? to Holders? Redemption 22 March Yes3 Yes, Face Value Cash Sections 2.3.1 at Westpac's 2027 or if a before or (initially $100 to 2.3.4 option Tax Event or concurrently per Note) plus Westpac Regulatory with a Distribution5 Event Redemption4 Capital occurs Notes 7 Terms clause 7 Transfer at 22 March No No Face Value Cash6 Sections 2.3.1 Westpac's 2027 or if a (initially $100 and 2.3.5 option Tax Event or per Note) plus Westpac Regulatory a Distribution5 Event Capital Notes 7 occurs Terms clause 8 Conversion 22 March No Yes7 Ordinary A variable Section 2.4 at Westpac's 2027 or if a Shares worth number of Westpac option Tax Event or approximately Ordinary Capital Regulatory $101.018 per Shares Event Note plus a plus a cash Notes 7 Terms occurs Distribution5 Distribution5 clauses 6 and 9 Scheduled 22 March No Yes7 Ordinary A variable Section 2.2 Conversion 2029 Shares worth number of Westpac approximately Ordinary Capital $101.018 per Shares Note plus a plus a cash Notes 7 Terms Distribution5 Distribution5 clauses 4 and 9 Conversion If an No Yes7 Ordinary A variable Section 2.6 upon an Acquisition Shares worth number of Westpac Acquisition Event approximately Ordinary Capital Event occurs $101.018 per Shares Note plus a plus a cash Notes 7 Terms Distribution5 Distribution5 clauses 5.9 and 9 Note: Holders should not expect that APRA's approval will be given if requested. Westpac may only Redeem Notes if it replaces them with capital of the same or better quality (and the replacement is done under conditions that are sustainable for the income capacity of Westpac) or obtains confirmation that APRA is satisfied that Westpac does not have to replace the Notes. The Distribution would be for the period from (but excluding) the last Distribution Payment Date to (and including) the relevant Conversion Date, Redemption Date or Transfer Date (as applicable). Payments of Distributions are within the absolute discretion of Westpac, which means Westpac does not have to pay them. Distributions are also only payable if the Distribution Payment Conditions are satisfied. On Transfer, Holders will receive the Face Value in cash from the Nominated Party to whom the Notes are transferred. Conversion is conditional on Westpac's share price being above a specified level in the period prior to Conversion. Based on the Initial Face Value of $100 per Note and the VWAP of Ordinary Shares during the relevant VWAP Period before the Conversion Date, with the benefit of a 1% discount. The value of Ordinary Shares received on the Conversion of one Note may be worth more or less than $101.01 depending on the market price of Ordinary Shares before Conversion and the Face Value of the Notes at the Conversion Date. 8 Section 1 Investment overview Event When? Is APRA Are there What value In what form Where to approval other pre- will a Holder will that value find further required? conditions to receive? be provided information? the event? to Holders? 1 2 Conversion If a Capital No No A variable A variable upon a Trigger value, number of Capital Event or depending on Ordinary Trigger Non-Viability the price of Shares up to Event or Trigger the Ordinary the Maximum Non-Viability Event Shares at the Conversion Trigger Event occurs relevant time. Number. However, However, if Holders may Conversion (in the case of the Notes of a Capital does not Trigger Event) occur for and are likely any reason to (in the and Ordinary case of a Shares are Non-Viability not issued for Trigger any reason Event) receive by 5.00pm significantly on the fifth less than Business approximately Day after $101.01 for the Capital each Note Trigger Event (based on the Conversion Initial Face Date or Value of $100 Non-Viability per Note), and Trigger Event the value may Conversion be nothing if Date (as the Conversion case may does not be), then occur for the rights any reason of Holders and Ordinary attaching Shares are to those not issued for Notes will be any reason terminated by 5.00pm immediately on the fifth on the Capital Business Trigger Event Day after Conversion the Capital Date or Trigger Event Non-Viability Conversion Trigger Event Date or Conversion Non-Viability Date (as the Trigger Event case may be) Conversion and Holders Date (as the will lose all case may be)9. of the value of their investment in those Notes and they will not receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions. Sections 2.5 and 5.1.9 to 5.1.11 Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms clauses 5.1 to 5.8 and 9 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 APPENDIX A APPENDIX Note: 9. Section 2.5 provides further detail on the circumstances in which Holders are likely to receive significantly less than $101.01 due to a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event. 9 B Westpac Capital Notes 7 1.4 Ranking of Westpac Capital Notes 7 in a Winding Up of Westpac The table in this Section 1.4 illustrates how the Notes would rank upon a winding up of Westpac, if they are on issue at that time. It is likely that a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event would occur prior to a Winding Up and the Notes would have been Converted into Ordinary Shares or otherwise had the rights attaching to them terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be) where Conversion does not occur for any reason and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be). Higher ranking Illustrative examples10 Preferred and secured debt Liabilities in Australia in relation to protected accounts (generally, savings accounts and term deposits) and other liabilities preferred by law including employee entitlements and secured creditors Unsubordinated unsecured Trade and general creditors, bonds, notes and debentures and other debt unsubordinated unsecured debt obligations. This includes covered bonds which are an unsecured claim on Westpac, though they are secured over assets that form part of the Westpac Group Subordinated unsecured Westpac NZD Subordinated Notes, other subordinated bonds, debt and subordinated notes and debentures and other subordinated unsecured debt perpetual debt obligations with a fixed maturity date and subordinated perpetual floating rate notes issued in 1986 Additional Tier 1 Capital Westpac Capital Notes 7, Westpac Capital Notes 2, Westpac securities Capital Notes 3, Westpac Capital Notes 4, Westpac Capital Notes 5, Westpac Capital Notes 6 and Westpac USD AT1 Securities Lower ranking Ordinary shares Ordinary Shares 1.5 Key risks associated with an investment in Westpac Capital Notes 7 and Westpac Before applying for any Notes, you should consider whether the Notes are a suitable investment for you. There are risks involved with investing in the Notes and in Westpac. Many of these risks are outside the control of Westpac and the Westpac Directors. These risks include those in this Section 1.5 and Section 5 and any other matters referred to in this Prospectus. 1.5.1 Key risks of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information Distributions may not • There is a risk that Distributions will not be paid. Section 2.1.9 23 and be paid Distributions are discretionary and are only payable subject and 5.1.1 55 to the satisfaction of the Distribution Payment Conditions. For example, this includes the Distribution not resulting in a breach of capital requirements and APRA not otherwise objecting to the payment of the Distribution. • Distributions are non-cumulative. If a Distribution is not paid in full because the Distribution Payment Conditions are not satisfied, Holders are not entitled to receive the unpaid Distribution. Note: 10. This diagram and the descriptions are simplified and illustrative only, and do not include every type of security or obligation that may be issued or entered into by Westpac, or every potential claim against Westpac in a Winding Up. Westpac will from time to time issue additional securities or incur other obligations that rank ahead of, equally with, or subordinated to, the Notes. Further, some of the securities represented in the diagram (for example, Westpac NZD Subordinated Notes and Additional Tier 1 Capital securities) may be converted into Ordinary Shares, which will then rank equally with other Ordinary Shares. 10 Section 1 Investment overview Topic Summary Further Page(s) information It is not certain • Conversion may not occur on 22 March 2029, being the Sections 59 to whether and when first possible Scheduled Conversion Date, or at all if the 5.1.14 to 60 the Westpac Scheduled Conversion Conditions are not satisfied. 5.1.16 Capital Notes 7 • Conversion, Redemption or Transfer may occur in certain will be Converted, circumstances before the Scheduled Conversion Date, Redeemed or which may be disadvantageous to Holders in light of market Transferred conditions or your individual circumstances. • Holders have no right to request that their Notes be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred. Unless their Notes are Converted, Redeemed or Transferred, Holders would need to sell their Notes on ASX at the prevailing market price to realise their investment. That price may be less than the Face Value (initially $100 per Note) and there may be no liquid market in the Notes. Westpac Capital • The Notes are not deposit liabilities or protected accounts Important Inside Notes 7 are not of Westpac for the purposes of the Banking Act or Financial Notices and front deposit liabilities or Claims Scheme and are not subject to the depositor Section 5.1.3 cover protected accounts protection provisions of Australian banking legislation and 56 (including the Australian Government guarantee of certain bank deposits). Market price of the • The Notes may trade at a market price below Face Value Sections 55 and Westpac Capital (initially $100 per Note). 5.1.1 and 56 Notes 7 may fluctuate • Circumstances in which the market price of the Notes may 5.1.4 decline include general conditions, changes in government policy, changes in regulatory policy, impacts of regulatory change, changes in investor perception and sentiment in relation to Westpac, changes in the market price of other securities issued by Westpac or other issuers and the occurrence of or increase in the likelihood of the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event or a Non-Viability Trigger Event. Liquidity of the • The market for the Notes will likely be less liquid than the Section 5.1.5 56 Westpac Capital market for Ordinary Shares. Notes 7 may be low • Holders who wish to sell their Notes may be unable to do so at an acceptable price, or at all, if insufficient liquidity exists in the market for the Notes. Use of franking • The value and availability of franking credits to a Holder will Sections 22 to credits depend on that Holder's particular circumstances and the 2.1.6, 5.1.7 23, 57 tax rules that apply at the time of each Distribution. and 6.3.1 and 75 to 76 Changes in the • The Distribution Rate will fluctuate (and may increase and/ Sections 19 and Distribution Rate or decrease) over time with movements in the 3 month 2.1.2 and 56 to BBSW Rate. It is possible for the 3 month BBSW Rate to 5.1.6 57 become negative. Should this occur, the negative amount will be taken into account in calculating the Distribution Rate (but there is no obligation on Holders to pay Westpac if the Distribution Rate becomes negative and there would be no Distribution in those circumstances). • There is a risk that the Distribution Rate may become less attractive compared to returns available on comparable securities or investments. 11 1 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX Westpac Capital Notes 7 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information Conversion or • The value of Ordinary Shares received for each Note that is Sections 32 to termination of rights Converted upon the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event 2.5.4, 2.5.5, 34, 57 on account of a or Non-Viability Trigger Event may (in the case of a Capital 2.5.6, 5.1.9, to 59 Capital Trigger Event Trigger Event) and is likely to (in the case of a Non-Viability 5.1.10 and or a Non-Viability Trigger Event) be significantly less than approximately 5.1.11 Trigger Event $101.01 for each Note (based on the Initial Face Value of $100 per Note). This is because the number of Ordinary Shares issued on Conversion is limited by the Maximum Conversion Number, as required by APRA. The Maximum Conversion Number applied on a Conversion of this kind is based on an Ordinary Share price that reflects 20% of the Ordinary Share price at the time of issue of the Notes. • If Conversion of Notes does not occur for any reason and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be) (including, for example, due to applicable law, order of a court or action of any government authority, including regarding the insolvency, Winding Up or other external administration of Westpac, as a result of Westpac's inability or failure to comply with its obligations under the terms and conditions of the Notes in relation to Conversion, or as a result of laws relating to Australian foreign investment laws, Australian financial sector ownership laws, Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act or operational delays), then: -- those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and -- all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), and Holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those Notes and they will not receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions. Credit ratings • Any credit rating assigned to the Notes or other Westpac Section 59 securities could be reviewed, suspended, withdrawn or 5.1.12 downgraded by credit rating agencies, or credit rating agencies could change their rating methodology, at any time which could adversely affect the market price and liquidity of the Notes and other Westpac securities. The price used to • The Ordinary Share price used to calculate the number Section 59 calculate the number of Ordinary Shares to be issued on Conversion may be 5.1.13 of Ordinary Shares different to the market price of Ordinary Shares at the time to be issued on of Conversion because the price used in the calculation is Conversion may not based on the VWAP during the relevant period prior to the be the market price Conversion Date. • The value of Ordinary Shares Holders receive based on the calculation may therefore be less than the value of those Ordinary Shares based on the market price on the Conversion Date. No fixed maturity • As the Notes are perpetual instruments and have no fixed Section 60 date maturity date, there is a risk the Notes could remain on issue 5.1.17 indefinitely and Holders may not be repaid their investment. 12 Section 1 Investment overview Topic Summary Further Page(s) information Ranking of the • In the event of a Winding Up, if the Notes are still on issue Sections 1.4, 10, 35, Westpac Capital and have not been Redeemed or Converted, they will rank 2.7, 5.1.10, 58 to Notes 7 ahead of Ordinary Shares, equally among themselves and 5.1.11, 5.1.24 59, 61 with all Equal Ranking Capital Securities and behind Senior and 5.1.25 to 62 Creditors (including depositors and holders of Westpac's senior or less subordinated debt). This means that if there is a shortfall of funds on a Winding Up to pay all amounts ranking senior to, and equally with, the Notes, Holders will lose all or some of their investment. • However, it is likely that a Capital Trigger Event or Non- Viability Trigger Event would occur prior to a Winding Up and the Notes would have been Converted into Ordinary Shares, in which case Holders will hold Ordinary Shares and rank equally with other holders of Ordinary Shares in a Winding Up. If Conversion does not occur for any reason following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), all rights attaching to those Notes will be terminated on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), and Holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those Notes and they will not receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions and those Notes will have no ranking in a Winding Up. Changes in • Any fall in Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Sections 49 to regulatory capital Ratio as a result of future changes to regulatory capital 4.2.1, 4.2.2, 52 and requirements requirements may adversely impact the market price of the 4.2.3, 4.2.4 60 Notes or potentially increase the chance at a later date that and 5.1.18 Conversion takes place due to the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event. Future issues of • Westpac may issue further securities which rank equally with Section 61 to 62 securities by Westpac or ahead of the Notes. 5.1.24 13 1 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX Westpac Capital Notes 7 1.5.2 Key risks associated with Westpac and the Westpac Group Topic Summary Further Page(s) information COVID-19 and a • The Westpac Group is vulnerable to the impacts of a Section 5.2.1 63 pandemic like communicable disease outbreak or a pandemic. The COVID-19 COVID-19 pandemic has had, and may continue to have, a negative impact on Westpac's customers, shareholders, employees and financial performance. The pandemic has also disrupted, and will continue to disrupt, numerous industries and global supply chains, causing a negative effect on economic activity. Legal or regulatory • Westpac could be adversely affected by changes in laws, Sections 63 to change and regulations or regulatory policy, by failing to comply with 5.2.2 to 67 and compliance laws, regulations or regulatory policy, or by other regulatory 5.2.4, 5.2.6 68 action (including as a result of reviews and inquiries and 5.2.10 commissioned by governments or regulators). Availability and cost • Adverse credit and capital market conditions or depositor Sections 67 to of funding preferences, or failure to maintain Westpac's credit ratings, 5.2.9 and 68 may significantly affect the availability and cost of Westpac's 5.2.12 funding. Financial market • Westpac could be adversely affected by disruptions to Sections 68 and volatility global financial markets or other financial market volatility. 5.2.11 and 70 5.2.18 Economic conditions, • Economic disruptions, declines in asset values or declines in Sections 69 to asset values, commodity prices may cause Westpac to incur higher credit 5.2.13 to 70 commodity prices losses on lending and counterparty exposures. 5.2.16 and credit losses Other risks • Westpac could be adversely affected by other events such Sections 66, 67 as reputational damage, cyberattacks, technology failures, 5.2.5, 5.2.7, and 70 changes in competition, operational failures, poor data 5.2.8, 5.2.17 to 73 quality or other risks. and 5.2.19 to 5.2.30 1.6 Comparison of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 with certain other Westpac investments or products Topic Summary Further Page(s) information Differences between • There are differences between term deposits, Westpac term deposits, Capital Notes 6, Westpac Capital Notes 7 and Ordinary Westpac Capital Shares. You should consider these differences in light of Notes 6, Westpac your investment objectives, financial situation and particular Capital Notes 7 and needs (including financial and taxation considerations) Ordinary Shares before deciding to invest in the Notes. • Please refer to the table in Section 3.4 setting out the key differences between Westpac Capital Notes 3 (which is the subject of the Reinvestment Offer) and Westpac Capital Notes 7. See table in 15 to 16 this Section 1.6. Section 3.4 41 to 42 14 Section 1 Investment overview Westpac Term Westpac Capital Westpac Capital Ordinary Shares Deposit Notes 6 Notes 7 ASX code Not quoted on WBCPI WBCPJ11 WBC ASX Legal form Deposit Unsecured subordinated debt obligation Ordinary share Protection under Yes12 No the Banking Act or Financial Claims Scheme Term Seven days to Perpetual (no Perpetual (no fixed Perpetual (no fixed 60 months fixed maturity maturity date) with maturity date) date) with the first the first possible possible scheduled Scheduled Conversion conversion date on Date in approximately 31 July 202613 Perpetual (no fixed maturity date) with the first possible Scheduled Conversion Date in approximately 8.3 years14 Distribution/ Fixed15 Floating, calculated Floating, calculated Variable dividends interest/dividend as the as the as determined by rate (margin + 3 month (Margin + 3 month Westpac BBSW rate) × BBSW Rate) × (1 - tax rate) (1 - tax rate) Margin N/A 3.70% per annum The Margin is N/A expected to be in the range of 3.40% to 3.60% per annum and will be determined at the end of the Bookbuild Distribution/ Either at specific Quarterly (subject to Westpac's absolute Semi-annually interest/dividend intervals, at discretion and distribution payment conditions) (if determined) payment frequency maturity or at early closure by the customer Are there No, subject to Yes, subject to Yes, subject to Yes, subject to conditions to applicable laws15 Westpac's absolute Westpac's absolute Westpac's absolute payment of discretion and discretion and discretion and distributions/ distribution payment Distribution Payment applicable laws and interest/dividend conditions Conditions (see regulations payments? Section 2.1.9) Interest/ N/A Yes, applies to Yes, applies to No distribution/ Ordinary Shares until Ordinary Shares until dividend payments the next quarterly the next quarterly restriction distribution payment Distribution Payment if interest/ date Date16 distribution/ dividend not paid Franking N/A Frankable and grossed-up for a non franked Frankable of interest/ portion distribution/ dividend Note: Westpac will apply for Westpac Capital Notes 7 to be quoted on ASX and they are expected to trade under the code WBCPJ. Customers may be entitled to payment under the Financial Claims Scheme for deposits up to an amount per account holder per ADI of $250,000. Subject to possible early redemption (with APRA's prior written approval), conversion or transfer in certain circumstances. Subject to possible early Redemption (with APRA's prior written approval), Conversion or Transfer in certain circumstances. Interest rate adjustments may apply if a customer withdraws an amount before the end of the term of the Westpac Term Deposit. These restrictions would not apply where the reason a Distribution was not paid was because the Distribution Rate was zero or negative (see Section 2.1.3). 15 1 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX Westpac Capital Notes 7 Westpac Term Westpac Capital Westpac Capital Ordinary Shares Deposit Notes 6 Notes 7 Transferable by No Yes, quoted on ASX Yes, quoted on ASX17 Yes, quoted on ASX holder Investor's ability to Yes, by closing No withdraw or redeem the deposit18 Redemption at No Yes, on 31 July Yes, on 22 March No issuer's option 2024, and in 2027, and in (subject to APRA certain specified certain specified approval and circumstances circumstances certain other (see Section 2.3) conditions) Transfer to No Yes, on 31 July Yes, on 22 March No nominated party at 2024, and in 2027, and in issuer's option certain specified certain specified circumstances circumstances (see Section 2.3) Conversion to No Yes, on 31 July Yes, on 22 March N/A Ordinary Shares 2024, and in 2027, and in at issuer's option certain specified certain specified (subject to certain circumstances circumstances conditions) (see Section 2.4) Potential No Yes, scheduled Yes, Scheduled N/A Conversion to conversion on 31 July Conversion on 22 Ordinary Shares 2026 (subject to the March 2029, (subject (other than on a satisfaction of the to the satisfaction Capital Trigger scheduled conversion of the Scheduled Event or Non- conditions), and in Conversion Viability Trigger certain specified Conditions), and in Event) circumstances certain specified circumstances (see Section 2.2) Conversion to No Yes, following a capital trigger event or non- N/A Ordinary Shares on viability trigger event a Capital Trigger If a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Event or Non- Trigger Event occurs and conversion of the Viability Trigger notes does not occur for any reason and Event Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm on the fifth business day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non- Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then all rights in relation to those notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be) (and holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those notes and they will not receive any compensation or unpaid distributions) Refer to Section 2.5 for more information in relation to the conversion of Westpac Capital Notes 7 on a Capital Trigger Event or Non- Viability Trigger Event Ranking See Sections 1.4, 2.7, 5.1.11, 5.1.12, 5.1.25 and 5.1.26 Note: Westpac will apply for Westpac Capital Notes 7 to be quoted on ASX and they are expected to trade under the code WBCPJ. For Westpac Term Deposits opened or renewed on or after 1 August 2014, customers must usually give 31 days' notice to close the Westpac Term Deposit during its term. 16 Section 1 Investment overview 1.7 Structure of the Offer and how to apply for Westpac Capital Notes 7 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 1.7.1 Offer structure • The Offer consists of: See 38 and and who can -- a Reinvestment Offer - to Eligible Westpac Capital Sections 3 87 apply Notes 3 Holders; and 8 -- a Securityholder Offer - to Eligible Securityholders; -- a Broker Firm Offer - to Australian resident clients of the Syndicate Brokers; and -- an Institutional Offer - to Institutional Investors invited by Westpac Institutional Bank. • There is no guaranteed Allocation under the Offer, but Westpac will give priority to Applications received under the Reinvestment Offer (including Applications made through Syndicate Brokers). This priority will not extend to Applications for additional Westpac Capital Notes 7 by Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders. • If there is excess demand, Applications may be scaled back by Westpac. • There is no general public offer of the Notes. However, Westpac reserves the right to accept Applications from other persons at its discretion. 1.7.2 How to apply • For information on how to apply for the Notes, see Section 8 Section 8 87 and the Broker Firm Application Form, online Securityholder Application instructions and online Reinvestment Application instructions. 1.7.3 Minimum • Applications must be for a minimum of 50 Notes ($5,000). Section 8 87 Application • If your Application is for more than 50 Notes, you must amount apply in multiples of 10 Notes ($1,000) thereafter. • If you are an Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holder, you may apply to reinvest all or some of your Westpac Capital Notes 3 in Westpac Capital Notes 7 under the Reinvestment Offer. However, if you wish to participate in the Reinvestment Offer and: -- you own 50 Westpac Capital Notes 3 or fewer, you must apply to reinvest all your Westpac Capital Notes 3; or -- you own more than 50 Westpac Capital Notes 3, you must apply to reinvest a minimum of 50 Westpac Capital Notes 3 ($5,000). • If you apply to reinvest all your Westpac Capital Notes 3, you may also apply for additional Westpac Capital Notes 7. Your application for additional Westpac Capital Notes 7 must be for a minimum of 50 additional Westpac Capital Notes 7 ($5,000), and in multiples of 10 Westpac Capital Notes 7 ($1,000) thereafter (over and above your Application for reinvestment). 17 1 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7 SECTION 2 This Section sets out: Distributions Conversion on the Scheduled Conversion Date Optional Redemption and optional Transfer Optional Conversion Automatic Conversion - Capital Trigger Event and Non-Viability Trigger Event Automatic Conversion - Acquisition Event Ranking of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 in a Winding Up Other key features of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 CAUTION - Westpac Capital Notes 7 are not deposit liabilities of Westpac, are riskier than bank deposits and may not be suitable for some investors. Their complexity may make them difficult to understand and the risks associated with the Notes could result in the loss of all of your investment. If you do not fully understand how they work or the risks associated with them, you should obtain professional advice. 18 Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7 1 The following is an overview of the key terms of Westpac Capital Notes 7. It is important that you read this Prospectus, the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms, the Notes Deed Poll and Westpac's Constitution in full before deciding to invest in Westpac Capital Notes 7. If you have any questions, you should seek advice from your financial adviser or other professional adviser. The full Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms are contained in Appendix B. Rights and liabilities attaching to Westpac Capital Notes 7 may also arise under the Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. 2.1 Distributions Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.1.1 Distributions Distributions on Notes are calculated based on the Westpac 106 to on Westpac Distribution Rate and are expected to be paid quarterly in Capital 108 Capital Notes 7 arrear. Notes 7 Terms Distributions are discretionary, non-cumulative and only clause 3 payable subject to the satisfaction of the Distribution Payment Conditions. Distributions are expected to be fully franked and accordingly Holders are expected to receive cash Distributions and franking credits. 2.1.2 Distribution The Distribution Rate is a floating rate and will generally Westpac 106 to Rate be set on the first Business Day of each Distribution Period Capital 107 using the following formula: Notes 7 Terms clause 3.1 Distribution Rate = (3 month BBSW Rate + Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate) 3 month BBSW The 3 month BBSW Rate on the first Rate Business Day of the Distribution Period (except for the first Distribution Period, where the 3 month BBSW Rate will be determined on the Issue Date) Margin The Margin is expected to be in the range of 3.40% to 3.60% per annum. The Margin will be determined at the end of the Bookbuild and will not change after that determination is made Tax Rate The Australian corporate tax rate applicable to the franking account of Westpac at the relevant Distribution Payment Date expressed as a decimal. At the date of this Prospectus, the relevant Tax Rate is 30% or, expressed as a decimal in the formula, 0.30 (but that rate may change) As an example, assuming a Margin of 3.40% per annum, if the 3 month BBSW Rate on the Issue Date is the same as on 23 October 2020 and assuming that the Distribution will be fully franked, the Distribution Rate for that Distribution Period would be calculated as follows:1 3 month BBSW Rate at 0.0600% per annum 23 October 2020 Plus the assumed Margin + 3.4000% per annum Equivalent unfranked Distribution Rate 3.4600% per annum Multiplied by (1 - Tax Rate) x 0.70 Distribution Rate 2.4220% per annum Note: 1. The calculation of the Distribution Rate will be rounded to four decimal places. The Distribution Rate in this Section 2.1.2 is for illustrative purposes only and does not indicate the actual Distribution Rate. It is not a guarantee or forecast of the actual Distribution Rate that may be achieved. The actual Distribution Rate may be higher or lower than this and may vary each Distribution Period depending on the applicable 3 month BBSW Rate, the Margin and the Tax Rate. 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 19 Westpac Capital Notes 7 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.1.3 Calculation of Distributions Distributions will be calculated as follows: Distribution = Distribution Rate x Face Value x N 365 Distribution Rate See Section 2.1.2 Face Value Initially $100 per Note N The number of days in the Distribution Period Distribution The period from (but excluding) the Period Issue Date in the case of the first Distribution Period, or otherwise from (but excluding) each Distribution Payment Date, to (and including) the next Distribution Payment Date Distribution See Section 2.1.7 Payment Date As an example, if the Distribution was fully franked and the Distribution Rate was 2.4220% per annum as calculated in Section 2.1.2, then the cash amount of the Distribution on each Note for the Distribution Period (if the Distribution Period was 90 days) would be calculated as follows:2,3 Distribution Rate 2.4220% per annum Multiplied by the Face Value x $100 Multiplied by the number of days in the Distribution Period (N) x 90 Divided by ÷365 Cash amount of Distribution $0.5972 Franking credits4 attached to the cash amount of the Distribution $0.2560 It is possible for the 3 month BBSW Rate to become negative. Should this occur, the negative amount will be taken into account in calculating the Distribution Rate. As an example, if the Margin is 3.4000% per annum, the 3 month BBSW Rate is -1.0000% per annum and assuming that the Distribution will be fully franked, the Distribution Rate for that Distribution Period would be calculated as follows:2,3 3 month BBSW Rate -1.0000% per annum Plus the assumed Margin + 3.4000% per annum Equivalent unfranked Distribution Rate 2.4000% per annum Multiplied by (1 - Tax Rate) x 0.70 Distribution Rate 1.6800% per annum However, even if the Distribution Rate was negative because the combination of a negative 3 month BBSW Rate and the Margin produced a negative number, there would be no obligation on Holders to pay Westpac and there would be no distribution in those circumstances. Westpac 106 to Capital 107 Notes 7 Terms clause 3.1 Note: Distribution Periods will generally have 90-92 days in them. The number of days in the first Distribution Period will be 109 days and is longer than the normal Distribution Period. All calculations of payments will be rounded to four decimal places. For the purposes of making any payment in respect of a Holder's aggregate holding of Notes, any fraction of a cent will be rounded to the nearest one Australian cent (with one half of an Australian cent being rounded up to one Australian cent). The Distribution Rate on which this calculation is based, and the Distribution, are for illustrative purposes only and do not indicate the actual Distribution Rate or Distribution. It is not a guarantee or forecast of the actual Distribution that may be obtained. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. See Section 2.1.6 in relation to the use of franking credits by Holders. The calculation of the Distribution Rate will be rounded to four decimal places. The Distribution Rate in this Section 2.1.3 is for illustrative purposes only and does not indicate the actual Distribution Rate. It is not a guarantee or forecast of the actual Distribution Rate that may be achieved. The actual Distribution Rate may be higher or lower than this and may vary each Distribution Period depending on the applicable 3 month BBSW Rate, the Margin and the Tax Rate. 20 Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7 1 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.1.4 3 month BBSW The 3 month BBSW Rate is a key benchmark interest rate Westpac 106 to Rate for the Australian money market. It is the primary short-term Capital Notes 7 107 interest rate benchmark used in the financial markets for Terms clause 3.1 the pricing and valuation of Australian dollar securities and as a lending reference rate. This rate changes to reflect the supply and demand within the cash and currency markets. The movements in the 3 month BBSW Rate over the last 10 years are set out in the graph in this Section 2.1.4.6 The rate on 23 October 2020 was 0.06% per annum. 3 month BBSW Rate (% per annum) 7.00% 6.00% 5.00% 4.00% 3.00% 2.00% 1.00% 0.00% Oct-2010Oct-2012Oct-2014Oct-2016Oct-2018 If Westpac determines that a "BBSW Rate Disruption Event" has occurred, Westpac may select an Alternative BBSW Rate and make other related changes to the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms (subject, in each case, to APRA's prior written approval, which may or may not be given). Broadly, a "BBSW Rate Disruption Event" occurs where the 3 month BBSW Rate has been discontinued or is no longer generally accepted in the Australian market for securities such as Westpac Capital Notes 7. Westpac is required to act in good faith and in a commercially reasonable manner in selecting an Alternative BBSW Rate, and may consult with sources of market practice that it considers appropriate, but may otherwise exercise its discretion. Note: 6. This graph is for illustrative purposes only and does not indicate, guarantee or forecast the actual 3 month BBSW Rate. Past levels are not necessarily indicative of future levels. The actual 3 month BBSW Rate for the first and any subsequent Distribution Period may be higher or lower than the rates in the graph in this Section 2.1.4. Source: IRESS. 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 21 Westpac Capital Notes 7 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.1.5 Franking of Westpac expects, but does not guarantee, that Distributions Section 2.1.6 22 to 23 Distributions will be fully franked. Westpac 106 to If a Distribution is not fully franked then the amount of Capital Notes 7 107 the cash Distribution entitlement would be adjusted to Terms clauses compensate for the unfranked amount. The formula for 3.1 and 3.2 determining the adjusted Distribution is: Adjusted Distribution 1 - [Tax Rate x (1 - Franking Rate)] Distribution = Distribution The Distribution entitlement on that Distribution Payment Date as calculated under clause 3.1 of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms - see Section 2.1.3 Tax Rate See Section 2.1.2 Franking Rate The percentage of the Distribution that would carry franking credits If there is a change in the Tax Rate, the Distribution Rate will change accordingly. For example, if the Tax Rate decreases, the cash amount of any Distribution that Westpac may pay would increase and the franking credits attached to that Distribution would decrease. 2.1.6 Franking It is expected (but not guaranteed) that Holders will receive Sections 5.1.7 57 and credits in franking credits in respect of Distributions (other than where and 6 74 respect of a Holder's lack of entitlement to franking credits is a result Distributions of an act by, or circumstance affecting, the Holder). The franking credits represent each Holder's share of tax paid by Westpac on the profits from which the cash Distribution is paid. Impact of franking credits If the Distribution is fully franked, the potential value of the franking credits attached to a Distribution at the Distribution Rate of 2.4220% per annum in the example in Section 2.1.2 would be 1.0380% per annum. If that potential value is taken into account in full, the combined value of those franking credits and the cash Distribution would be equivalent to an unfranked Distribution Rate of approximately 3.4600% per annum. However, you should be aware that the potential value of the franking credits does not accrue to you at the same time as you receive the cash Distribution and you may not be able to obtain full value for these depending on your circumstances (see the following information in this Section 2.1.6 for more information). Use of franking credits by Holders Australian resident Holders may be entitled to use franking credits to offset their tax liability and Australian resident Holders that are individuals or complying superannuation entities may be entitled to a refund of excess franking credits, to the extent that the franking credits exceed their tax liability. You should be aware that your ability to use the franking credits, either as an offset to your tax liability or by claiming a refund after the end of the year of income, will depend on your individual tax position. 22 Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7 1 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.1.6 Franking Investors should refer to the Australian tax summary in credits in Section 6 and the Class Ruling (when published), and should respect of seek professional advice in relation to their tax position. Distributions Investors should also monitor any potential changes to (continued) government policy relating to franking credits on an ongoing basis. 2.1.7 Distribution Distributions are payable quarterly in arrear on the Westpac 106 to Payment Dates Distribution Payment Dates, subject to satisfaction of the Capital 107 and Distribution Payment Conditions. Notes 7 Terms 117 The Distribution Payment Dates are: clauses 3.1, 3.5, 3.6 and 11.1(b) • 22 March, 22 June, 22 September and 22 December of each year commencing on 22 March 2021, until the Notes are Converted at their full Face Value (or terminated following a failure to Convert) or Redeemed; and • the Conversion Date (other than a Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date), Redemption Date or Transfer Date, if those dates are not 22 March, 22 June, 22 September and 22 December. If a Distribution Payment Date is not a Business Day, then the Distribution will be paid on the next Business Day (without any interest in respect of the delay). The first Distribution Period runs from (but excludes) the Issue Date to (and includes) 22 March 2021. Thereafter, each Distribution Period runs from (but excludes) the previous Distribution Payment Date to (and includes) the next Distribution Payment Date. You should note that the first Distribution Period is a longer period of 109 days and other Distribution Periods will otherwise generally be 90 to 92 days. The Distribution Rate for the first Distribution Period will be determined on the Issue Date. After the first Distribution Period, the Distribution Rate will be determined on the first Business Day of each Distribution Period. Distributions will be paid to persons who are Holders on the Record Date in respect of the Distribution. 2.1.8 Method of Distributions will be paid in Australian dollars. Westpac Section 8.5.1 91 to 92 payment of will only pay Distributions directly into an Australian dollar Westpac 117 Distributions account of a financial institution. Westpac reserves the Capital right to vary the way in which any Distribution is paid Notes 7 Terms in accordance with the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms clause 11 (provided that Distributions are always paid in cash). 2.1.9 Distribution Distributions are only payable subject to satisfaction of the Section 5.1.1 55 Payment Distribution Payment Conditions, being: Westpac 107 Conditions • Westpac's absolute discretion; Capital • the payment of the Distribution not resulting in a breach Notes 7 Terms clause 3.3 of Westpac's capital requirements (on a Level 1 basis) or of the Westpac Group's capital requirements (on a Level 2 basis) under the then current Prudential Standards at the time of the payment; • the payment of the Distribution not resulting in Westpac becoming, or being likely to become, insolvent; and • APRA not otherwise objecting to the payment. Distributions will also be subject to the Corporations Act and any other law regulating the payment of Distributions. 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 23 Westpac Capital Notes 7 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.1.10 Consequence if Payments of Distributions are within the absolute discretion Westpac 107 a Distribution is of Westpac and are non-cumulative. If a Distribution is not Capital not paid in full paid in full because the Distribution Payment Conditions Notes 7 Terms are not satisfied or because of any other reason, Holders clause 3.4 will not be entitled to receive the unpaid portion of that Distribution. No interest accrues on any unpaid Distributions and Westpac has no liability to the Holder and the Holder has no claim in respect of such non-payment.Non-payment of a Distribution will not be an event of default7 and Holders have no right to apply for a Winding Up on the grounds of Westpac's failure to pay a Distribution. 2.1.11 Dividend If for any reason a Distribution has not been paid in full for a Westpac 107 to and capital relevant Distribution Payment Date, then until a Distribution Capital 108 restrictions is paid in full on a subsequent Distribution Payment Date (or Notes 7 Terms may apply to all Notes are Converted at their full Face Value, Redeemed or clauses 3.7 and Westpac if a terminated following a failure to Convert) Westpac must not: 3.8 Distribution is • determine or pay any Dividends on its Ordinary Shares; or not paid • undertake any discretionary Buy Back or Capital Reduction, unless the amount of the unpaid Distribution is paid in full within 20 Business Days of the relevant Distribution Payment Date (and in certain other limited circumstances). These restrictions would not apply where the reason a Distribution was not paid was because the Distribution Rate was zero or negative (see Section 2.1.3). 2.2 Conversion on the Scheduled Conversion Date Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.2.1 Meaning of Conversion means the conversion of the Notes into a Westpac 113 Conversion variable number of Ordinary Shares in accordance with Capital the formula contained in clause 9.1 of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms Notes 7 Terms. clause 9.1 On Conversion of a Note on the Scheduled Conversion Date, the Holder's rights in relation to that Note will be immediately and irrevocably terminated and Westpac will apply the Face Value of each Note by way of payment for the subscription for the Ordinary Shares. The Ordinary Shares issued will have the same rights as other Ordinary Shares on issue at the relevant time. 2.2.2 Scheduled The Notes do not have a maturity date but have a Scheduled Westpac 108 Conversion Conversion Date. Conversion is scheduled to occur on the Capital Date Scheduled Conversion Date, which will be the earlier of: Notes 7 Terms • 22 March 2029; and clause 4.1 • the first Distribution Payment Date after 22 March 2029, on which the Scheduled Conversion Conditions are satisfied. Note: 7. The Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms do not include any events of default. 24 Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7 1 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.2.3 Scheduled The Scheduled Conversion Conditions in relation to a Westpac 108 Conversion potential Scheduled Conversion Date are satisfied where: Capital Conditions • First Scheduled Conversion Condition: the VWAP of Notes 7 Terms clause 4.2 Ordinary Shares on the 25th Business Day before (but not including) the Scheduled Conversion Date is greater than 56.12% of the Issue Date VWAP; and • Second Scheduled Conversion Condition: the VWAP of Ordinary Shares during the 20 Business Days before (but not including) the Scheduled Conversion Date is greater than 50.51% of the Issue Date VWAP. • The percentages used in the Scheduled Conversion Conditions are derived from market precedents and the cap on the number of Ordinary Shares that are permitted to be issued under applicable Prudential Standards and ratings guidance. • The diagram in this Section 2.2.3 illustrates the timeframes that are relevant for the Scheduled Conversion Conditions using the date 22 March 2029 as a potential Scheduled Conversion Date. These dates are indicative only and may change. 15 February 2029 22 February 2029 21 March 2029 22 March 2029 25th Business Day First Business Day of VWAP Last Business Day of Scheduled Conversion Date before the Scheduled Period (20th Business Day VWAP Period (Business (subject to satisfaction Conversion Date before the Scheduled Day before the Scheduled of the Scheduled Conversion Date) Conversion Date) Conversion Conditions) 20 Business Day VWAP Period 2 3 4 5 6 First Scheduled Conversion Condition Second Scheduled Conversion Condition The VWAP of Ordinary Shares on the 25th The VWAP of Ordinary Shares during the Business Day before (but not including) 20 Business Days before (but not including) the Scheduled Conversion Date is greater the Scheduled Conversion Date is greater than 56.12% of the Issue Date VWAP than 50.51% of the Issue Date VWAP 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 25 Westpac Capital Notes 7 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.2.4 Purpose of It is intended that upon a Scheduled Conversion, Holders Westpac 108 and the Scheduled should receive Ordinary Shares worth approximately $101.01 Capital 113 to Conversion per Note (based on the Initial Face Value of $100 per Note Notes 7 Terms 116 Conditions and the VWAP of Ordinary Shares during the 20 Business clauses 4.2 Days before the Scheduled Conversion Date, with the benefit and 9 of a 1% discount)8. There is a cap on the number of Ordinary Shares (Maximum Conversion Number) that Holders can be issued upon Scheduled Conversion of the Notes, due to Prudential Standards and ratings guidance. The Maximum Conversion Number in the case of Scheduled Conversion is set by dividing the Face Value (initially $100 per Note) by 50% of the Issue Date VWAP. If the price of Ordinary Shares were to fall significantly and there were no Scheduled Conversion Conditions, the number of Ordinary Shares that you would receive might be limited by the Maximum Conversion Number. In that case, the value of those Ordinary Shares would be likely to be less than $101.01 per Note. In order to give Holders some protection against receiving Ordinary Shares worth less than approximately $101.01 per Note, the Scheduled Conversion Conditions operate, so that where the VWAP of Ordinary Shares has fallen to or is less than the specified percentage of the Issue Date VWAP (see Section 2.2.3), Scheduled Conversion is deferred. However, there can be no guarantee that the Conversion Conditions will be satisfied in the future. 2.2.5 Consequences If the Scheduled Conversion Conditions are not satisfied Westpac 108 if the on 22 March 2029, Conversion will not occur until the Capital Scheduled next Distribution Payment Date on which the Scheduled Notes 7 Terms Conversion Conversion Conditions are satisfied, if ever. clauses 4.1 and Conditions are 4.2 not satisfied 2.2.6 VWAP and In general terms, VWAP refers to the average of the daily Westpac 108, 113 Issue Date volume weighted average sales prices of Ordinary Shares Capital to 114, VWAP sold on ASX and Chi-X during the relevant period. Notes 7 Terms 122 and The Issue Date VWAP means the VWAP of Ordinary Shares clauses 4.2, 9.1 124 to 9.8 and 16.2 during the 20 Business Days on which trading in Ordinary (definition of Shares took place immediately preceding (but not including) "Issue Date the Issue Date (as adjusted in accordance with the Westpac VWAP" and Capital Notes 7 Terms). "VWAP") The satisfaction of the Scheduled Conversion Conditions on a potential Scheduled Conversion Date will depend on the price of Ordinary Shares. For example9, if the Issue Date VWAP is $18.00, then, for the First Scheduled Conversion Condition and Second Scheduled Conversion Condition to be satisfied: • the VWAP for the First Scheduled Conversion Condition would need to be at least $10.11 (which is greater than 56.12% of the Issue Date VWAP); and • the VWAP for the Second Scheduled Conversion Condition would need to be at least $9.10 (which is greater than 50.51% of the Issue Date VWAP). Note: However, if the market price of Ordinary Shares on the Scheduled Conversion Date is different to the price used to calculate the number of Ordinary Shares to be issued on Conversion, the value of Ordinary Shares resulting from the Conversion of one Note may be worth more or less than $101.01. The value of Ordinary Shares Holders receive could also be less than this amount if the Face Value has previously been reduced (following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event - see Section 2.5 for more information). If the Scheduled Conversion Conditions are not met, the Notes will not Convert on the Scheduled Conversion Date and the Scheduled Conversion Conditions will be re-tested on the next possible Scheduled Conversion Date. The Notes may remain on issue indefinitely. This example is for illustrative purposes only and does not indicate whether or not the Scheduled Conversion Conditions will actually be satisfied in respect of a potential Scheduled Conversion Date. 26 Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7 1 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.2.7 How many Upon Conversion, Holders will receive for each Note they Westpac 113 Ordinary Shares hold a variable number of Ordinary Shares calculated using Capital will I receive if the following formula: Notes 7 Terms the Westpac clause 9.1 Face Value Capital Notes 7 are Converted? 0.99 x VWAP Face Value Initially $100 per Note VWAP The VWAP during the VWAP Period VWAP Period In the case of a Scheduled Conversion, the period of 20 Business Days on which trading in Ordinary Shares took place immediately preceding (but not including) the Scheduled Conversion Date For example, assuming the VWAP is $18.00, the number of Ordinary Shares that Holders will receive for each Note on the Scheduled Conversion Date would be calculated as follows: Face Value $100.00 Divide by 0.99 x VWAP $17.82 Ordinary Shares per Note 5.6117 Assuming the price of the Ordinary Shares on the Scheduled Conversion Date is also $18.00, the aggregate value of the Ordinary Shares would be approximately $101.01 (calculated by multiplying 5.6117 Ordinary Shares by the Ordinary Share price of $18.00). Please be aware, the example in this Section 2.2.7 is for illustrative purposes only. The actual VWAP and number of Ordinary Shares that Holders may receive on Conversion on the Scheduled Conversion Date may be higher or lower than in this example. In addition, if the total number of Ordinary Shares to be allotted and issued in respect of a Holder's aggregate holding of Notes includes a fraction of an Ordinary Share, that fraction of an Ordinary Share will be disregarded. This has not been considered in the example in this Section 2.2.7. 2.2.8 What if I do not If you do not wish to receive Ordinary Shares, you can notify Westpac 115 wish to receive Westpac of this at any time but no less than 15 Business Capital Ordinary Days prior to the Conversion Date. If Conversion occurs and Notes 7 Terms Shares or if I you have notified Westpac that you do not wish to receive clause 9.10 am prohibited Ordinary Shares, or if you are an Ineligible Holder10, then or restricted Westpac will issue the relevant number of Ordinary Shares to from receiving the Sale Agent who will hold the Ordinary Shares on trust for Ordinary sale for your benefit11. At the first reasonable opportunity, the Shares? Sale Agent will arrange for the sale of the Ordinary Shares on your behalf and pay the proceeds less selling costs, brokerage, stamp duty and other taxes and charges, to you. No guarantee is given in relation to the timing or price at which any sale will occur or whether a sale can be achieved. Note: Westpac will treat a Holder as not being an Ineligible Holder unless the Holder has otherwise notified it after the Issue Date prior to the Conversion Date. If Conversion is occurring because of the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event and the Conversion is not effective and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason to the Sale Agent by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then: (i) those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and (ii) all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be) and Holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those Notes and they will not receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions. 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 27 Westpac Capital Notes 7 2.3 Optional Redemption and optional Transfer Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.3.1 Westpac's Westpac may elect to Redeem or Transfer: Westpac 111 to option to • all or some of the Notes on 22 March 2027; or Capital 113, 123 Redeem or Notes 7 Terms and 124 • all of the Notes following a Tax Event or Regulatory Event. Transfer the clauses 7, 8 and Westpac Redemption is subject to Westpac receiving APRA's prior 16.2 (definition Capital Notes 7 of "Tax Event" written approval. There can be no certainty that APRA will and "Regulatory provide its prior written approval. Event") 2.3.2 Tax Event A Tax Event will occur if Westpac determines, after receiving Section 2.1.6 22 to 23 a supporting opinion of reputable legal counsel or other tax and Westpac and 124 adviser in Australia experienced in such matters, that (as a Capital result of a Change of Law) there is a more than insubstantial Notes 7 Terms risk that: clause 16.2 • Westpac would be exposed to a more than de minimis (definition of "Tax Event") adverse tax consequence or increased cost in relation to the Notes; or • any Distribution would not be a frankable distribution within the meaning of Division 202 of the Tax Act. A Tax Event will not arise where, at the Issue Date, Westpac expected the event would occur. 2.3.3 Regulatory Broadly, a Regulatory Event will occur if Westpac determines, Westpac 123 Event after receiving a supporting opinion of reputable legal Capital counsel in Australia experienced in such matters or Notes 7 Terms confirmation from APRA that, as a result of a change of law clause 16.2 or regulation after the Issue Date: (definition of • more than de minimis additional requirements would be "Regulatory Event") imposed on the Westpac Group or there would be a more than de minimis negative impact on the Westpac Group in relation to (or in connection with) Notes which Westpac determines to be unacceptable; or • Westpac will not be entitled to treat some or all of the Notes as Additional Tier 1 Capital of the Westpac Group. A Regulatory Event will not arise where, at the Issue Date, Westpac expected the event would occur. 2.3.4 Meaning of Redemption means Westpac will pay to Holders the Face Westpac 111 to 112 Redemption Value (initially $100 per Note) for each Note Redeemed. Capital and 123 • Westpac may only Redeem Notes if it replaces them with Notes 7 Terms clauses 7 capital of the same or better quality (and the replacement and 16.2 is done under conditions that are sustainable for the income (definition of capacity of Westpac) or obtains confirmation that APRA is "Redemption") satisfied that Westpac does not have to replace the Notes. Holders cannot request Redemption of their Notes. 2.3.5 Meaning of Transfer means Westpac will arrange for a Nominated Westpac 112 to Transfer Party to undertake to purchase Notes from Holders for the Capital 113, 123 Face Value. On Transfer, Holders will receive the Face Value Notes 7 Terms and 124 (initially $100 per Note) for each Note from the Nominated clauses 8 and Party, paid in cash. 16.2 (definitions • If the Nominated Party does not pay the Face Value to of "Transfer" and Holders on 22 March 2027 or on a Transfer Date following "Nominated a Tax Event or Regulatory Event, the Transfer will not Party") proceed and Holders will continue to hold their Notes. • The Nominated Party means one or more third parties selected by Westpac in its absolute discretion, which cannot be a member of the Westpac Group or a related entity (as described in the Prudential Standards) of Westpac. Holders cannot request a Transfer of Notes. 28 Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7 1 2.4 Optional Conversion Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.4.1 When does Subject to satisfaction of the Optional Conversion Westpac 111, 123 Westpac have Restriction, Westpac may elect to Convert: Capital and 124 an option • all or some of the Notes on 22 March 2027; or Notes 7 to Convert Terms clauses • all of the Notes following a Tax Event or Regulatory Event. Westpac 6 and 16.2 Capital Notes (definition of 7? "Tax Event" and "Regulatory Event") Sections 2.3.2 28 and 2.3.3 2.4.2 Restrictions There are two types of restrictions or conditions that apply Westpac 111 or conditions to Optional Conversion: Capital Notes 7 on Optional 1. A restriction that may prevent Westpac from choosing Terms clauses Conversion 6.2 and 6.4 to Convert the Notes (i.e., from sending an Optional Conversion Notice to Holders) • The Optional Conversion Restriction applies to Optional Conversion such that Westpac may not elect to Convert the Notes if on the second Business Day before the date on which Westpac is to send an Optional Conversion Notice the VWAP of Ordinary Shares is: -- less than or equal to 56.12% of the Issue Date VWAP, where Westpac chooses to Convert the Notes on 22 March 2027; and -- less than or equal to 22.20% of the Issue Date VWAP, where Westpac chooses to Convert the Notes on an Optional Conversion Date following a Tax Event or Regulatory Event. 2. A condition that may prevent Westpac from Converting the Notes on the Optional Conversion Date • Once an Optional Conversion Notice has been sent, Westpac may still be prevented from Converting the Notes by the operation of the Second Scheduled Conversion Condition, which is deemed to apply to Optional Conversion as though the proposed Optional Conversion Date were a Scheduled Conversion Date. • The Second Scheduled Conversion Condition otherwise applies as set out in Section 2.2.3, except that in the case of Optional Conversion on an Optional Conversion Date following a Tax Event or Regulatory Event, it applies as if the reference to 50.51% referred to 20.20% of the Issue Date VWAP. The percentages used in the restrictions and conditions in this Section 2.4.2 for Optional Conversion are derived from market precedents and the cap on the number of Ordinary Shares that are permitted to be issued under the Prudential Standards and ratings guidance. 2.4.3 Number of If the Notes are Converted on an Optional Conversion Section 2.2.7 27 Ordinary Date, Holders will receive a variable number of Ordinary Westpac 124 Shares Holders Shares on the Conversion Date equal to the Conversion Capital will receive on Number calculated in the same manner as if Conversion was Notes 7 Terms an Optional occurring on the Scheduled Conversion Date (see Section clause 16.2 Conversion 2.2.7), except that the VWAP Period will be 20 Business Days (definition Date on which trading in Ordinary Shares took place immediately of "VWAP preceding, but not including, the Optional Conversion Date. Period") 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 29 Westpac Capital Notes 7 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.4.4 Consequences If Westpac chooses to Convert the Notes (and gives an Westpac 111 if Conversion Optional Conversion Notice to Holders) but the Second Capital does not occur Scheduled Conversion Condition (applied as described in Notes 7 Terms on an Optional Section 2.4.2) prevents Conversion from occurring on the clause 6.5 Conversion Optional Conversion Date, Westpac will notify Holders and Date the Conversion will be deferred until the first Distribution Payment Date on which the Scheduled Conversion Conditions are satisfied as if that Distribution Payment Date was a Scheduled Conversion Date (the "Deferred Conversion Date"). The Scheduled Conversion Conditions apply to Conversion on the Deferred Conversion Date except that in the case of a Tax Event or Regulatory Event, the Second Scheduled Conversion Condition will apply as if it referred to 20.20% of the Issue Date VWAP. 2.5 Automatic Conversion - Capital Trigger Event and Non-Viability Trigger Event Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.5.1 Automatic Conversion of Westpac Capital Notes 7 - Capital Trigger Event and Non- Viability Trigger Event Westpac must Convert all or some of the Notes following a: Capital Trigger Event; or

Non-Viability Trigger Event. The Scheduled Conversion Conditions do not need to be satisfied following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event. The proportion of Notes that will be Converted in these circumstances will be the number of Notes (or the percentage of the Face Value of the Notes) as is necessary to satisfy APRA that Westpac will no longer be non- viable (in the case of a Non-Viability Trigger Event) or be dependent on restoration of Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio to above 5.125% (either or both on a Level 1 or Level 2 basis, as the case may be) (in the case of a Capital Trigger Event). Where a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs because APRA has determined that without a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support, Westpac would become non-viable, all Notes must be Converted at their full Face Value. If Conversion does not occur for any reason following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then: those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and

Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and the Holder's rights in relation to those Notes will be immediately and irrevocably terminated on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), and Holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those Notes and they will not receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions. Westpac 108 to Capital 110 Notes 7 Terms clauses 5.2 to 5.8 30 Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7 1 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.5.1 Automatic If Westpac is required to Convert some of the Notes following Conversion a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event, Westpac of Westpac must treat Holders on an approximate pro-rata basis among Capital themselves and other holders of Relevant Securities or in a Notes 7 - manner that is otherwise, in the opinion of Westpac, fair and Capital Trigger reasonable. This is subject to such adjustments as Westpac Event and may determine to take into account the effect on marketable Non-Viability parcels of Notes and the need to round to whole numbers Trigger Event of Ordinary Shares and the face value of any Notes or other (continued) Relevant Securities remaining on issue and the need to effect the conversion, write-off or write-down immediately, provided that such determination does not impede the immediate Conversion of the relevant number of Notes. 2.5.2 Capital Trigger A Capital Trigger Event will occur when Westpac determines, Sections 4.1.5, 49, 51 Event or APRA notifies Westpac in writing that it believes, 4.2.4 and 4.2.5 to 52 Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio is equal to or less than 5.125% on either or both a Level 1 or Level 2 basis. Westpac 108 to Upon a Capital Trigger Event occurring, Westpac must Capital 109, 110 Convert (or otherwise, if Conversion does not occur for any Notes 7 Terms and 113 reason and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason clauses 5.1, 5.2, by 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the fifth Business Day after 5.7, 5.8 and 9.1 the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date, terminate the rights attaching to), that number of the Notes (or such percentage of the Face Value of the Notes) as is sufficient (taking into consideration any conversion, write-off or write down of other Relevant Securities) to return either or both the Westpac Level 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio or Westpac Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (as the case may be) to above 5.125%. Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio on a Level 2 basis of 11.1% as at 30 September 2020 equates to a surplus of $26.3 billion of Common Equity Tier 1 Capital above the Capital Trigger Event level of 5.125%. Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio on a Level 1 basis of 11.4% as at 30 September 2020 equates to a surplus of $27.2 billion of Common Equity Tier 1 Capital above the Capital Trigger Event level of 5.125%. See Sections 4.2.4 to 4.2.5 for more information about Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio. The graph in this Section 2.5.2 illustrates the historical Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of Westpac on a Level 1 and Level 2 basis. Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Level 1 and Level 2 basis) (%) CET 1 ratio - Level 1 CET1 ratio - Level 2 AT1 Trigger Level 1Level 2 11.4% 11.1% 10.2% 10.4% 10.5% 10.6% 10.7% 11.0% 11.1%10.8% 10.4% 10.5% 10.6% 10.7% 9.7% 9.5% 10.0% 10.6% 5.125% Sep-16 Mar-17 Sep-17 Mar-18 Sep-18 Mar-19 Sep-19 Mar-20 Sep-20 The graph in this Section 2.5.2 is for illustrative purposes only and does not indicate, guarantee or forecast Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio. The ratio may be higher or lower and may be affected by regulatory change, changes in the level of capital, changes in RWA calculations, and/or unexpected events affecting Westpac's business, operations and financial condition. 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 31 Westpac Capital Notes 7 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.5.3 Non-Viability A Non-Viability Trigger Event will occur when APRA notifies Westpac 109, 110 Trigger Event Westpac in writing that it believes Conversion of the Notes Capital and 113 (or conversion, write-off or write down of other capital Notes 7 Terms instruments of the Westpac Group) or a public sector clauses 5.3, 5.4, injection of capital, or equivalent support, is necessary 5.7, 5.8 and 9.1 because, without it, Westpac would become non-viable. Upon a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurring, Westpac must Convert (or otherwise, if Conversion does not occur for any reason and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the fifth Business Day after the Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date, terminate the rights attaching to), that number of the Notes (or such percentage of the Face Value of the Notes) as is necessary (when added to the amount of any other Relevant Securities converted, written-off or written down) to satisfy APRA that Westpac will no longer be non-viable. Where a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs because APRA has determined that without a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support, Westpac would become non-viable, all Notes must be Converted at their full Face Value. Whether a Non-Viability Trigger Event will occur is at the discretion of APRA. APRA has not provided specific guidance on when it will consider an entity to be non-viable and there are currently no Australian precedents for this. However, APRA has indicated that non-viability is likely to arise prior to insolvency. Non-viability could be expected to include situations in which an entity is suffering from significant financial stress or cannot raise money in the public or private market. 2.5.4 How many If Notes are Converted following a Capital Trigger Event or Westpac 110, 113, Ordinary Non-Viability Trigger Event then in respect of each Note Capital 124 Shares will that is Converted, Holders will receive a number of Ordinary Notes 7 Terms I receive on Shares equal to the lower of: clauses 5.5, Conversion • the Maximum Conversion Number (which, applied on a 5.7, 9.1 and following a 16.2 (definition Conversion of this kind, is based on an Ordinary Share Capital Trigger of "VWAP price that reflects 20% of the Ordinary Share price at the Event or Period") time of issue of the Notes); and Non-Viability • the Conversion Number calculated in the same manner Trigger Event? as if Conversion was occurring on the Scheduled Conversion Date (see Section 2.2.7) except that the VWAP Period will be the 5 Business Days in which trading of Ordinary Shares took place immediately preceding, but not including, the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date, as applicable. In addition, the Conversion of Notes into Ordinary Shares on a Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date is not subject to the Scheduled Conversion Conditions being satisfied. This means that, due to the application of the Maximum Conversion Number, depending on the market price of Ordinary Shares at the time, Holders may (in the case of a Capital Trigger Event) and are likely to (in the case of a Non-Viability Trigger Event) receive significantly less than approximately $101.01 per Note (based on the Initial Face Value of $100 per Note). If Holders receive Ordinary Shares worth less than the Face Value of the Notes, they will suffer loss as a consequence. The value received may be nothing if Conversion does not occur for any reason and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non- Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be). 32 Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7 1 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.5.5 Is there a limit Yes. The Maximum Conversion Number is used to limit the Westpac 113 to on the number number of Ordinary Shares to be issued on Conversion Capital 114 of Ordinary following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event. Notes 7 Terms Shares I will The example in this Section 2.5.5 illustrates how many Ordinary clauses 9.1 to receive on 9.8 Shares may be issued for each Note on Conversion following a Conversion Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event, assuming following a a VWAP of $3.00 and an Issue Date VWAP of $18.00. This Capital Trigger example is for illustrative purposes only. The actual VWAP, Issue Event or Date VWAP and Maximum Conversion Number may be higher Non-Viability or lower than provided in this example, and may be adjusted in Trigger Event? certain circumstances as outlined in the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms. Step 1 - Calculate the Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares for each Note Face Value $100.00 Divide by 0.99 x VWAP $2.97 Ordinary Shares per Note 33.6700 Step 2 - Calculate the Maximum Conversion Number for each Note applicable to Conversion in the case of a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event Face Value $100.00 Divide by 0.20 x Issue Date VWAP $3.60 Ordinary Shares per Note 27.7778 Step 3 - Assess the effect of the Maximum Conversion Number In this example, the Maximum Conversion Number is lower than the Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares for each Note. As a result, the number of Ordinary Shares a Holder would receive for each Note would be limited to the Maximum Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares for each Note. For example, a Holder of a single Note would receive 27 Ordinary Shares on Conversion in the case of a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as a fraction of an Ordinary Share to be allotted in respect of a Holder's aggregate holding of Notes will be disregarded). If those Ordinary Shares were sold on the ASX at the same price as the VWAP (being $3.00), the Holder would receive $81.00, thereby suffering a loss of $19.00 on their investment of $100.00 on the Initial Face Value of the Note. The Maximum Conversion Number will be announced by Westpac to the ASX at the time of issue of the Notes. The Maximum Conversion Number may be adjusted up or down to reflect transactions affecting the capital of Westpac (including bonus issues, share splits, consolidations or other similar transactions not involving any cash payment (or the giving of any other form of consideration) to or by holders of Ordinary Shares) as set out in the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms. The Maximum Conversion Number will not be adjusted to reflect other transactions which may affect the price of Ordinary Shares, including, for example, rights issues, returns of capital, buy-backs or special dividends. 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 33 Westpac Capital Notes 7 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.5.6 What happens If for any reason Conversion of Notes does not occur Westpac 110 if Westpac (including, for example, due to applicable law, order of Capital does not issue a court or action of any government authority, including Notes 7 Terms Ordinary regarding the insolvency, Winding Up or other external clause 5.8 Shares for administration of Westpac, as a result of Westpac's inability any reason or failure to comply with its obligations under the terms following a and conditions of the Notes in relation to Conversion, or as Capital Trigger a result of operational delays) and the Ordinary Shares are Event or not issued for any reason by 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the Non-Viability fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Trigger Event? Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then: • those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and • all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), and Holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those Notes and they will not receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions. 2.6 Automatic Conversion - Acquisition Event Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.6.1 Automatic Westpac must Convert all of the Notes following an Westpac 110 Conversion Acquisition Event subject to a modified application of the Capital of Westpac Second Scheduled Conversion Condition (see Section 2.6.3). Notes 7 Terms Capital Notes clause 5.9 7 - Acquisition Event 2.6.2 Acquisition An Acquisition Event will occur where: Westpac 120 to Event • a takeover bid is made for Ordinary Shares and certain Capital 121 Notes 7 Terms conditions are satisfied; or clause 16.2 • a scheme of arrangement is proposed and approved and (definition of certain conditions are satisfied. "Acquisition However, an Acquisition Event will not have occurred where Event") Westpac is replaced as the ultimate holding company of the Westpac Group by an Approved Successor in accordance with the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms. 2.6.3 Conditions on The Second Scheduled Conversion Condition will apply in Westpac 108 and Conversion a modified form following an Acquisition Event such that Capital 110 following an Conversion will not occur unless the VWAP of Ordinary Notes 7 Terms Acquisition Shares during the 20 Business Days12 before (but not clauses 4.2(a) Event including) the Acquisition Event Conversion Date is greater (ii) and 5.9(b) than 20.20% of the Issue Date VWAP. Note: 12. If trading in Ordinary Shares after an Acquisition Event occurs for less than 20 Business Days, the VWAP Period will be the number of Business Days after the occurrence of the Acquisition Event on which trading in Ordinary Shares takes place, immediately preceding, but not including, the Business Day before the Acquisition Event Conversion Date. 34 Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7 1 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.6.4 How many If Notes are Converted following an Acquisition Event, Ordinary Holders will receive a variable number of Ordinary Shares will Shares on the Conversion Date equal to the Conversion I receive on Number calculated in the same manner as if Conversion Conversion was occurring on the Scheduled Conversion Date following an (see Section 2.2.7), subject to the following adjustments: Acquisition • the VWAP Period will be the 20 Business Days13 on Event? which trading in Ordinary Shares took place immediately preceding, but not including, the Acquisition Event Conversion Date; • the First Scheduled Conversion Condition will not apply; and • the Second Scheduled Conversion Condition will be applied as if the reference to 50.51% were a reference to 20.20%. Section 2.2.7 27 Westpac 110, 113 Capital and 124 Notes 7 Terms clauses 5.9(b), 9.1 and 16.2 (definition of "VWAP Period") 2 3 4 2.7 Ranking of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 in a Winding Up Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.7.1 Ranking of Westpac Capital Notes 7 in a Winding Up In the event of a Winding Up (and assuming the Notes are still on issue and have not been Redeemed or Converted or otherwise had the rights attaching to them terminated following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event), the right of Holders to receive a return of capital will rank ahead of Ordinary Shares, equally among themselves and with Equal Ranking Capital Securities, but subordinated to Senior Creditors. The ranking of the Notes in a Winding Up will be adversely affected if a Capital Trigger Event or a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs. It is likely that such an event would occur prior to a Winding Up, requiring the Conversion of Notes. If Conversion has occurred, Holders will hold Ordinary Shares and will rank equally with other holders of Ordinary Shares. However, if for any reason Conversion of Notes following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event does not occur (including, for example, due to applicable law, order of a court or action of any government authority, including regarding the insolvency, Winding Up or other external administration of Westpac, as a result of Westpac's inability or failure to comply with its obligations under the terms and conditions of the Notes in relation to Conversion, or as a result of operational delays) and the Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then: those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and

Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be). In these circumstances, Holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those Notes and they will not receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions and those Notes will have no ranking in a Winding Up. Sections 1.4, 10, 59 5.1.11, 5.1.12, and 62 5.1.25, and 5.1.26 Westpac 106, 110, Capital Notes 7 115 and Terms clauses 118 to 2, 5.8, 9.9 and 119 13.4 5 6 6 7 8 APPENDIX A APPENDIX Note: 13. If trading in Ordinary Shares after an Acquisition Event occurs for less than 20 Business Days, the VWAP Period will be the number of Business Days after the occurrence of the Acquisition Event on which trading in Ordinary Shares takes place, immediately preceding, but not including, the Business Day before the Acquisition Event Conversion Date. B 35 Westpac Capital Notes 7 2.8 Other key features of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.7.1 Ranking of For a diagrammatic representation of the way Notes will Westpac Capital rank on a Winding Up, see Section 1.4. Notes 7 in a For the potential effect on the assets of Westpac available to Winding Up meet the claims of a Holder in a Winding Up where Westpac (continued) is replaced by an Approved Successor as the ultimate holding company of the Westpac Group, see Section 5.1.26. 2.8.1 Approved Where Westpac is replaced as the ultimate holding Westpac 111 and Successor company of the Westpac Group by an Approved Successor Capital 118 to and certain other conditions are satisfied, Conversion of Notes 7 Terms 119 the Notes will not be triggered but Westpac may instead clauses 5.10 be allowed to make amendments (provided APRA's prior and 13.4 written approval is obtained) to substitute the Approved Successor as the debtor of the Notes and the issuer of ordinary shares issued on Conversion and to make certain other amendments to the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms. Accordingly, if: • Westpac is replaced by an Approved Successor as the ultimate holding company of the Westpac Group; and • a substitution of the Approved Successor as the debtor of the Notes and the issuer of ordinary shares on Conversion is effected under the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms, Holders will be obliged to accept Approved Successor Shares on Conversion, and will not receive Ordinary Shares on Conversion. 2.8.2 No restriction Westpac may issue other securities, including further Notes, Section 5.1.24 61 to 62 on future issues or other Capital Securities that rank equally with, ahead Westpac 119 of securities by of or behind the Notes whether in respect of distributions, Westpac dividends, return of capital or principal in a Winding Up or Capital Notes 7 Terms otherwise, without the approval of Holders. clause 14.2 2.8.3 Participation The Notes do not carry a right for Holders to participate in Westpac 119 in future issues new issues of Westpac securities. Capital of securities by Notes 7 Terms Westpac clause 14.7 2.8.4 No set-off Neither Westpac nor any Holder is entitled to set-off any Westpac 119 amounts due in respect of the Notes against any amount of Capital any nature owed by Westpac to the Holder or by the Holder Notes 7 Terms to Westpac (as applicable). clause 14.3 2.8.5 Voting rights Holders have no right to vote at any general meeting of Section 7.4.4 82 Westpac before Conversion. Westpac 119 Holders have certain voting rights which can be exercised at Capital a meeting of Holders, as set out in the Notes Deed Poll. Notes 7 Terms Following Conversion, Holders will become holders of clause 14.7 Ordinary Shares and have the voting rights that attach to Ordinary Shares. 36 Section 2 Information about Westpac Capital Notes 7 1 Topic Summary Further Page(s) information 2.8.6 Notes Deed A trustee has not been appointed for the Notes. Instead, a See the final N/A Poll Notes Deed Poll will be made by Westpac in favour of each form of the person who is from time to time a Holder. Notes Deed The Notes Deed Poll will contain: Poll, available at Westpac's • the agreement of Westpac to observe its obligations as website at set out in the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms; www.westpac. • an obligation on Westpac to appoint the Registrar and com.au/ westpaccap procure the Registrar to establish and maintain a Westpac notes7 Capital Notes 7 Register; and • provisions for meetings of Holders. Holders will be bound by the terms of the Notes Deed Poll, the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms and this Prospectus when Notes are Allotted or transferred to them or they purchase Notes. The Registrar will hold the original executed Notes Deed Poll on behalf of Holders. Each Holder can enforce the obligations of Westpac under the Notes Deed Poll and the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms independently of the Registrar and each other Holder. The Notes Deed Poll is expected to be executed by Westpac on or around the date of the Bookbuild. An electronic copy of the final form of the Notes Deed Poll can be viewed and downloaded from Westpac's website at www.westpac.com. au/westpaccapnotes7. The final form of the Notes Deed Poll is incorporated by reference into this Prospectus. 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 37 Reinvestment Offer for Westpac Capital Notes 3 SECTION 3 This Section sets out: Overview of Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Reinvestment Offer Key details of the Reinvestment Offer Options for Westpac Capital Notes 3 holders Key differences between Westpac Capital Notes 3 and Westpac Capital Notes 7 Risks associated with the Reinvestment Offer Further information about Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Reinvestment Offer CAUTION - Westpac Capital Notes 7 are not deposit liabilities of Westpac, are riskier than bank deposits and may not be suitable for some investors. Their complexity may make them difficult to understand and the risks associated with the Notes could result in the loss of all of your investment. If you do not fully understand how they work or the risks associated with them, you should obtain professional advice. 38 Section 3 Reinvestment Offer for Westpac Capital Notes 3 1 3.1 Overview of Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Reinvestment Offer Topic Summary 3.1.1 What are Westpac Capital Notes 3 are fully paid, non-cumulative, convertible, transferable, Westpac redeemable, subordinated, perpetual, unsecured notes issued by Westpac acting through Capital its London branch. Westpac Capital Notes 3 were issued on 8 September 2015 and trade Notes 3? on ASX under the code "WBCPF". 3.1.2 What is On 22 March 2021, Westpac has the option under the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms to: happening • arrange for the transfer of all or some Westpac Capital Notes 3 for their face value of to Westpac $100 to a nominated third party selected by Westpac; and/or Capital • redeem all or some Westpac Capital Notes 3 for their face value of $100 (subject Notes 3? to APRA approval, which may or may not be given); and/or • convert all or some Westpac Capital Notes 3 into Ordinary Shares. Westpac intends to issue a transfer notice to transfer all outstanding Westpac Capital Notes 3 (for $100 per Westpac Capital Note 3) on 22 March 2021 to the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Nominated Party. The transfer notice will be lodged on the ASX when issued by Westpac. 3.1.3 What is the The Reinvestment Offer is an opportunity for Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders to Reinvestment apply to reinvest all or some of their Westpac Capital Notes 3 in Westpac Capital Notes 7 Offer? (and apply for additional Westpac Capital Notes 7). Any reinvestment in Westpac Capital Notes 7 will occur before the intended transfer of Westpac Capital Notes 3 on 22 March 2021. 3.1.4 What is the Westpac Capital Notes 3 that are reinvested in Westpac Capital Notes 7 under the difference Reinvestment Offer are referred to in this Prospectus as Participating Westpac Capital between Notes 3. Westpac Capital Notes 3 that are not reinvested in Westpac Capital Notes 7 under Participating the Reinvestment Offer are referred to in this Prospectus as Non-Participating Westpac Westpac Capital Notes 3. Capital Notes 3 and Non- Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3? 3.1.5 What happens To facilitate the Reinvestment Offer, Westpac lodged a transfer notice in respect of to Participating Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 only on the ASX on 4 November 2020. In accordance Westpac with that transfer notice, any Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 will be transferred to the Capital Westpac Capital Notes 3 Nominated Party on 4 December 2020 and the transfer proceeds Notes 3 upon ($100 per Participating Westpac Capital Note 3) will be automatically applied towards the reinvestment? subscription for Westpac Capital Notes 7. Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders will be Allocated one Westpac Capital Note 7 for each Participating Westpac Capital Note 3. 3.1.6 What happens Any Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 will remain on issue following completion to Non- of the Reinvestment Offer and will be dealt with in accordance with the Westpac Capital Participating Notes 3 Terms. All rights attaching to the Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 will Westpac continue, including to any distributions determined to be paid. Capital If Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 are transferred to the Westpac Capital Notes 3? Notes 3 Nominated Party on 22 March 2021 as intended by Westpac (see Section 3.1.2), the transfer proceeds ($100 per Non-Participating Westpac Capital Note 3) will be paid to Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders. 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 39 Westpac Capital Notes 7 3.2 Key details of the Reinvestment Offer TopicSummary 3.2.1 Who is eligible To be eligible to participate in the Reinvestment Offer, Westpac Capital Notes 3 holders to participate must be registered holders of Westpac Capital Notes 3 shown on the Register at 7.00pm in the (Sydney time) on the Reinvestment Offer Record Date, being 28 October 2020 as having an Reinvestment address in Australia. Offer? 3.2.2 What will Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders will be Allocated one Westpac Capital Note 7 Participating for each Participating Westpac Capital Note 3 reinvested on 4 December 2020 and will be Westpac Capital entitled to the distributions on Westpac Capital Notes 3 set out in Option 1 in Section 3.3. Notes 3 Holders receive? How do I apply Please refer to Section 8.2.1 for details of how to apply under the Reinvestment Offer. to participate

in the Reinvestment Offer? Do Applications Westpac will give priority to Applications received under the Reinvestment Offer (including

received under Applications made through Syndicate Brokers) when Allocating the Westpac Capital the Reinvestment Notes 7. This priority does not apply to Applications for additional Westpac Capital Notes 7 Offer have by Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders (as further described in Option 1 in Section 3.3). priority? 3.2.5 Can Westpac No. Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders who apply to participate in the Reinvestment Capital Notes 3 Offer are taken to agree to a holding lock being placed on their Westpac Capital Notes 3 be sold after elected for reinvestment, pending completion of the Reinvestment Offer. Once the holding an Application lock has been applied, you will not be able to dispose of or otherwise successfully deal with under the those Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3. Reinvestment Offer has been made? 3.2.6 Is any brokerage No brokerage or stamp duty is payable on the reinvestment of the transfer proceeds of or stamp duty Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 under the Reinvestment Offer or an Application for payable? additional Westpac Capital Notes 7. 3.3 Options for Westpac Capital Notes 3 holders Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders have two options to consider which are described in the table below. Participation in the Reinvestment Offer is optional for Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders. TopicSummary Option 1 - Reinvest all or some of your Westpac Capital Notes 3 in Notes If you choose not to participate in the Reinvestment Offer or to participate in the Reinvestment Offer only in respect of some of your Westpac Capital Notes 3, please also refer to Option 2 in respect of any Non- Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 Eligible Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders may apply to participate in the Reinvestment Offer in respect of all or some of their Westpac Capital Notes 3 held on the Reinvestment Offer Record Date. See Section 8.2.1 for details on how to apply.

You do not need to submit an Application Payment in respect of Westpac Capital

Notes 3 being reinvested as the transfer proceeds ($100 per Westpac Capital Note 3) will be automatically reinvested in the equivalent number of Westpac Capital Notes 7.

Notes 3 being reinvested as the transfer proceeds ($100 per Westpac Capital Note 3) will be automatically reinvested in the equivalent number of Westpac Capital Notes 7. If you choose to reinvest all of your Westpac Capital Notes 3, you may also apply for additional Westpac Capital Notes 7. You will need to submit an Application Payment for any additional Westpac Capital Notes 7. See Section 8.2.1 for details on how to apply.

You will be paid the First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution of $0.5726 on

4 December 2020 for each Participating Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 26 November 2020, provided the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms are satisfied. This is the last distribution you will receive on any Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3.

Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution of $0.5726 on 4 December 2020 for each Participating Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 26 November 2020, provided the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms are satisfied. This is the last distribution you will receive on any Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3. If you have elected to participate in the Reinvestment Offer in respect of only some of your Westpac Capital Notes 3, please see Option 2 below in relation to distributions intended to be paid on any Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3. 40 Section 3 Reinvestment Offer for Westpac Capital Notes 3 1 TopicSummary Option 2 - Do not participate in the Reinvestment Offer If you are a Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holder, no further action is required and you can continue to hold your Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3, which will be dealt with in accordance with the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms.

Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holder, no further action is required and you can continue to hold your Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3, which will be dealt with in accordance with the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms. Westpac intends to arrange for the transfer of all remaining Westpac Capital Notes 3 to the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Nominated Party on 22 March 2021. If the intended transfer were to occur, you will be paid the transfer proceeds of $100 per Non-Participating Westpac Capital Note 3 that you still hold on that date.

Non-Participating Westpac Capital Note 3 that you still hold on that date. You will be paid the following distributions on Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3:

-- the First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution of $0.5726 on 4 December 2020 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 26 November 2020;

-- the Second Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on 22 December 2020 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 14 December 2020; and

-- the intended Final Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on 22 March 2021 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 12 March 2021,

in each case provided that the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms are satisfied.

Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3: the First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution of $0.5726 on 4 December 2020 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 26 November 2020; the Second Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on 22 December 2020 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 14 December 2020; and the intended Final Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on 22 March 2021 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 12 March 2021, in each case provided that the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms are satisfied. Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 Holders may choose to sell their Non- Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 on ASX at the prevailing market price, which may be higher or lower than the transfer proceeds of $100 (if the intended transfer were to occur). The last day of trading for Westpac Capital Notes 3 is expected to be 12 March 2021. It is also expected that off-market transfers of Westpac Capital Notes 3 will not be accepted after 12 March 2021. You may be required to pay applicable brokerage if you choose to sell Westpac Capital Notes 3 on ASX. 2 3 4 5 3.4 Key differences between Westpac Capital Notes 7 and Westpac Capital Notes 3 The terms and conditions of Westpac Capital Notes 3 and Westpac Capital Notes 7 are similar. However, there are some key differences between Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Westpac Capital Notes 7 which you should be aware of before deciding whether to reinvest your Westpac Capital Notes 3 under the Reinvestment Offer. The following table describes the key features of Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Westpac Capital Notes 7 and highlights the differences between them. This table is not an exhaustive description of the differences between Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Westpac Capital Notes 7. If you have any questions about the differences between Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Westpac Capital Notes 7, you should seek advice from your financial or other professional adviser before deciding to invest in the Westpac Capital Notes 7. 6 6 Westpac Capital Notes 7 Westpac Capital Notes 3 Issuer Westpac Westpac, acting through its London branch Issue price $100 ASX code WBCPJ WBCPF Legal form Note - unsecured subordinated debt obligation Distributions Discretionary, non-cumulative, floating Discretionary, non-cumulative, floating rate rate Distributions, payable quarterly in distributions, payable quarterly in arrear, arrear, subject to the satisfaction of the subject to the satisfaction of distribution Distribution Payment Conditions payment conditions Expected to be fully Yes franked Distribution rate (margin + 3 month BBSW rate) x (1 - tax rate) Margin Margin is expected to be in the range of margin of 4.00% per annum 3.40% to 3.60% per annum and will be determined at the end of the Bookbuild 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 41 Westpac Capital Notes 7 Westpac Capital Notes 7 Westpac Capital Notes 3 Maturity date No fixed maturity date but scheduled No fixed maturity date but scheduled to to Convert into Ordinary Shares on convert into Ordinary Shares on 22 March 22 March 2029 (subject to satisfaction of 2023 (subject to satisfaction of scheduled the Scheduled Conversion Conditions) conversion conditions) Redemption at Yes, on 22 March 2027, and in certain Yes, on 22 March 2021 and in certain the issuer's option specified circumstances (as described in specified circumstances (subject to APRA's Section 2.3) prior written approval) Transfer to a Yes, on 22 March 2027, and in certain Yes, in respect of Participating Westpac nominated party at specified circumstances (see Section 2.3) Capital Notes 3 on 4 December 2020 or the issuer's option in respect of Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 on 22 March 2021 Potential conversion Yes, Scheduled Conversion on Yes, scheduled conversion on 22 March to Ordinary Shares 22 March 2029, (as described in Section 2023, optional conversion on 22 March 2021 (other than on a 2.2), Optional Conversion (as described or following an acquisition event, in each Capital Trigger Event in Section 2.4) or following an Acquisition case subject to certain conditions or Non-Viability Event (as described in Section 2.6), each Trigger Event) being subject to certain conditions Conversion to Yes, following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event Ordinary Shares on a If a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs and Conversion of the Capital Trigger Event notes does not occur for any reason and Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by or Non-Viability 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the fifth business day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Trigger Event Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then all rights in relation to those notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be) (and holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those notes and they will not receive any compensation or unpaid distributions) In the event of Conversion following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event the Maximum Conversion Number may limit the number of Ordinary Shares to be issued. See Section 2.5.5, which applies equally to Westpac Capital Notes 7 and Westpac Capital Notes 3 Ranking in a Winding If notes are on issue at the time of a Winding Up, they will rank ahead of Ordinary Shares, Up of Westpac equally among themselves and with all Equal Ranking Capital Securities and behind Senior Creditors (including depositors and holders of Westpac's senior or less subordinated debt) of Westpac However, it is likely that a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event would occur prior to a Winding Up If notes have been Converted into Ordinary Shares, holders will become holders of Ordinary Shares and will rank equally with other holders of Ordinary Shares If conversion is not possible following a Capital Trigger Event or a Non-Viability Trigger Event, all rights in relation to those notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be) and holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those notes. In these circumstances, those notes will have no ranking in a Winding Up 42 Section 3 Reinvestment Offer for Westpac Capital Notes 3 3.5 Risks associated with the Reinvestment Offer 1 TopicSummary 3.5.1 What are the By participating in the Reinvestment Offer, you will be making an investment in Westpac risks associated Capital Notes 7. For further information about the risks relating to an investment in with the Westpac Capital Notes 7 and in Westpac, see Section 5. These risks should be considered Reinvestment carefully before you apply to reinvest in Westpac Capital Notes 7 under the Reinvestment Offer?Offer or apply for additional Westpac Capital Notes 7. There are also the risks that you may not receive the full Allocation of Westpac Capital Notes 7 that you apply for or that the Offer does not proceed (and the transfer of Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 does not occur). See Option 2 in Section 3.3 and Section 3.6.4 for further details. If following the Reinvestment Offer, you hold both Westpac Capital Notes 7 and any Non- Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3, you will hold two securities with different terms and conditions until, as intended by Westpac, your Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 are transferred to the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Nominated Party on 22 March 2021. 3.6 Further information about Westpac Capital Notes 3 and the Reinvestment Offer Topic Summary 3.6.1 Why have Westpac has amended the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms primarily to facilitate the the Westpac Reinvestment Offer, in particular to enable: Capital Notes 3 • the transfer of Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 to the Westpac Capital Notes Terms been 3 Nominated Party on 4 December 2020 for $100 per Participating Westpac Capital amended? Note 3; • the potential redemption or conversion of Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 following their transfer to the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Nominated Party on 4 December 2020; and • the payment of the First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution and the Second Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution. The amended Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms were lodged by Westpac with the ASX on 4 November 2020. 3.6.2 How will Distribution payments to all Westpac Capital Notes 3 holders will be made in accordance payments of with your payment instructions recorded on the Register. You may amend these distributions instructions with the Registrar up to 5.00pm (Sydney time) on the record date for the and transfer relevant payment. proceeds be In respect of Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3, transfer proceeds will be automatically made? applied towards the subscription for Westpac Capital Notes 7. 3.6.3 What are Section 6 provides information about the general taxation consequences of participating in the taxation the Reinvestment Offer. consequences of the The Australian taxation consequences of participating in the Reinvestment Offer will depend on your individual circumstances. You should obtain your own taxation advice Reinvestment before you hold or dispose of Westpac Capital Notes 3. Offer? 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 43 Westpac Capital Notes 7 TopicSummary 3.6.4 What happens If you have elected to apply to reinvest all or some of your Westpac Capital Notes 3 under if the Offer the Reinvestment Offer and the Offer does not proceed, your Westpac Capital Notes 3 will does not remain on issue and be dealt with in accordance with the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms. proceed? You will be paid: the First Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on 4 December 2020 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 26 November 2020 (provided the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms are satisfied);

Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on 4 December 2020 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 26 November 2020 (provided the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms are satisfied); the Second Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on 22 December 2020 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 14 December 2020 (provided the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms are satisfied);

Pro-Rata Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on 22 December 2020 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date, being 14 December 2020 (provided the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms are satisfied); the transfer proceeds of $100 per Westpac Capital Note 3 you still hold on 22 March 2021 (provided all remaining Westpac Capital Notes 3 are transferred to the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Nominated Party on 22 March 2021 as intended by Westpac); and

the intended Final Westpac Capital Notes 3 Distribution on 22 March 2021 for each Westpac Capital Note 3 held on the record date for that distribution (provided the distribution payment conditions in the Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms are satisfied). 3.6.5 What will If the transfer in respect of Non-Participating Westpac Capital Notes 3 does not occur happen if the as intended on 22 March 2021 for any reason, the Non-Participating Westpac Capital transfer of Non- Notes 3 will remain on issue and all rights attaching to them will continue, including to Participating any distributions determined to be paid, until otherwise dealt with in accordance with the Westpac Westpac Capital Notes 3 Terms. See Section 3.4 for a description of the key features of Capital Notes 3 Westpac Capital Notes 3. does not occur as intended? 44 About Westpac SECTION 4 This Section sets out: Overview of Westpac's business including summary financial information Capital management strategy and capital ratios Funding and liquidity CAUTION - Westpac Capital Notes 7 are not deposit liabilities of Westpac, are riskier than bank deposits and may not be suitable for some investors. Their complexity may make them difficult to understand and the risks associated with the Notes could result in the loss of all of your investment. If you do not fully understand how they work or the risks associated with them, you should obtain professional advice. 1 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 A APPENDIX B APPENDIX 45 Westpac Capital Notes 7 4.1 Overview of Westpac's business including summary financial information 4.1.1 Overview of Westpac's business Westpac is one of the four major banking organisations in Australia and one of the largest banking organisations in New Zealand. Westpac provides a broad range of banking and financial services in these markets, including consumer, business and institutional banking and wealth management services. Westpac has branches, affiliates and controlled entities throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia and in the Pacific region, and maintains branches and offices in some of the key financial centres around the world. As at 30 September 2020, Westpac and its controlled entities had total assets of approximately $912 billion. Westpac's Ordinary Shares and certain other securities are quoted on ASX and, as at 23 October 2020, Westpac's Ordinary Share market capitalisation was approximately $68 billion. The performance of Ordinary Shares during the period from 22 October 2010 to 23 October 2020 is set out in the graph in this Section 4.1.1. Westpac Ordinary Shares daily closing price1 $45 $40 $35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $0 Oct-2010 Oct-2012 Oct-2014 Oct-2016 Oct-2018 Oct-2020 4.1.2 Organisational structure Westpac's business is focused in Australia and New Zealand, operating under multiple brands. The Westpac Group operates through an extensive branch and ATM network, significant online capability, and call centres supported by specialist relationship and product managers. Our operations comprise the following key divisions: Consumer is responsible for sales and service of banking products, including mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and savings and deposit products to consumer customers in Australia. Banking products are provided under the Westpac, St.George, BankSA, Bank of Melbourne, and RAMS brands. Consumer works with Business, WIB, and Specialist Businesses in the sales, service, and referral of certain financial services and products including general and life insurance, superannuation, platforms, auto lending and foreign exchange. Business provides business banking products and services for Australian SME and Commercial customers (including Agribusiness) generally up to $200 million in exposure. The division also serves Private Wealth. SME includes relationship managed and non-relationship managed SME customers. The division offers a wide range of banking products and services to support their borrowing, payments and transaction needs. In addition, specialist services are provided for cash flow finance, trade finance, equipment finance and property finance. Business operates under the Westpac, St.George, BankSA, and Bank of Melbourne brands. Business works with Consumer, WIB, and Specialist Businesses in the sale, referral and service of select financial services and risk management products (including corporate superannuation, foreign exchange and interest rate hedging). Westpac Institutional Bank ("WIB") delivers a broad range of financial products and services to corporate, institutional and government customers operating in, or with connections to, Australia and New Zealand. WIB operates through dedicated industry relationship and specialist product teams, with expert knowledge in financing, transactional banking, and financial and debt capital markets. Customers are supported throughout Australia and via branches and subsidiaries located in New Zealand, the US, UK and Asia. WIB works with all the Westpac Group's divisions in the provision of markets' related financial needs including foreign exchange and fixed interest solutions. Westpac New Zealand provides banking, wealth and insurance products and services for consumer, business and institutional customers in New Zealand. Westpac conducts its New Zealand banking business through two banks: Westpac New Zealand Limited, which is incorporated in New Zealand, and Westpac Banking Corporation (New Zealand Branch), which is incorporated in Australia. Westpac New Zealand operates through a network of branches and ATMs in both the North and South Islands. Business and institutional customers are also served through relationship and specialist product teams. Banking products and services are provided under the Westpac brand while insurance and wealth products are provided under Westpac Life and BT brands, respectively. Westpac New Zealand maintains its own infrastructure, including technology, operations and treasury in accordance with regulatory requirements. Specialist Businesses provides automobile finance, Australian life, general and lenders mortgage insurance, investment product and services (including margin lending and equities broking), superannuation and retirement products as well as wealth administration platforms. It also manages Westpac Pacific which provides a full range of banking services in Fiji and Papua New Guinea. The division operates under the Westpac, St.George, BankSA, Bank of Melbourne, and BT brands. Specialist Businesses works with Consumer, Business and WIB in the provision of select financial services and products. The businesses within the division have undergone a strategic review process and the outcome is that Westpac does not view itself as the long- term owner of these businesses and will seek to exit them over time as market conditions permit. Note: 1. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future performance. Source: IRESS 46 Westpac Group Businesses include: Treasury, which is responsible for the management of the Westpac Group's balance sheet including wholesale funding, capital and the management of liquidity. Treasury also manages the interest rate risk and foreign exchange risks inherent in the balance sheet, including managing the mismatch between Westpac Group assets and liabilities. Treasury's earnings are primarily sourced from managing the Westpac Group's balance sheet and interest rate risk, (excluding Westpac New Zealand) within set risk limits; Section 4 About Westpac Group Technology, which is responsible for technology strategy and architecture, infrastructure and operations, applications development and business integration in Australia; and

Core Support, which comprises Westpac Group support functions, including Australian banking operations, property services, strategy, finance, risk, compliance, legal, human resources, and customer and corporate relations. 1 2 3 4.1.3 Consolidated Income Statement and selected financial information2 Reported Reported 30 September 30 September 2019 2020 $m $m Interest income 33,222 27,047 Interest expense (16,315) (10,351) Net interest income 16,907 16,696 Non-interest income 3,742 3,487 Net operating income before operating expenses and impairment charges 20,649 20,183 Operating expenses (10,106) (12,739) Impairment charges (794) (3,178) Profit before income tax 9,749 4,266 Income tax expense (2,959) (1,974) Net profit for the period 6,790 2,292 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests (6) (2) Net profit attributable to owners of Westpac Banking Corporation 6,784 2,290 Selected financial information Expense to income ratio 48.9% 63.1% Statutory earnings per Ordinary Share - basic (cents) 196.5 63.7 Fully franked dividends per Ordinary Share (cents) 174 31 Note: 2. The Consolidated Income Statement has been derived from Westpac's audited financial report as at and for the year ended 30 September 2020. 4 5 6 6 7 8 A APPENDIX B APPENDIX 47 Westpac Capital Notes 7 4.1.4 Consolidated Balance Sheet and unaudited pro-forma Consolidated Balance Sheet3 Reported Reported Pro-forma 30 September 30 September Pro-forma 30 September 2019 2020 Adjustments 2020 $m $m $m $m Assets Cash and balances with central banks 20,059 30,129 190 30,319 Collateral paid 5,930 4,778 4,778 Trading securities and financial assets measured at fair value through income statement and investment securities 105,182 132,206 132,206 Derivative financial instruments 29,859 23,367 23,367 Loans 714,770 693,059 693,059 Life insurance assets 9,367 3,593 3,593 Other assets 21,459 24,814 24,814 Total assets 906,626 911,946 190 912,136 Liabilities Collateral received 3,287 2,250 2,250 Deposits and other borrowings 563,247 591,131 591,131 Other financial liabilities 29,215 40,925 40,925 Derivative financial instruments 29,096 23,054 23,054 Debt issues 181,457 150,325 150,325 Life insurance liabilities 7,377 1,396 1,396 Other liabilities 5,614 10,842 10,842 Total liabilities excluding loan capital 819,293 819,923 819,923 Loan capital 21,826 23,949 190 24,139 Total liabilities 841,119 843,872 190 844,062 Net assets 65,507 68,074 68,074 Shareholders' equity Total equity attributable to owners of 65,454 68,023 68,023 Westpac Banking Corporation Non-controlling interests 53 51 51 Total shareholders' equity and non- controlling interests 65,507 68,074 68,074 Impact of the issue of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 on Westpac's consolidated balance sheet The unaudited pro-forma balance sheet shows the adjustments that would be made to Westpac's consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2020, assuming: an issue of $750 million of Notes 4 , less Offer costs of $10 million; and

, less Offer costs of $10 million; and the redemption of $550 million of Westpac Capital Notes 3. 5 There is no impact from the pro-forma adjustments to Westpac's net assets and shareholders' equity. The anticipated proceeds received under the Offer will be used by Westpac for general business purposes. Note: The Consolidated Balance Sheet has been derived from Westpac's audited financial report as at 30 September 2020. Westpac may raise more or less than $750 million under the Offer and these figures will be impacted accordingly. This assumes $550 million of Westpac Capital Notes 3 are reinvested in Notes. The actual Westpac Capital Notes 3 reinvestment rate may be more or less and this figure will be impacted accordingly. 48 Section 4 About Westpac 4.1.5 Capital adequacy position and pro-forma capital adequacy position (Level 1 and 2)6 Capital ratios Reported Reported Pro-forma Pro-forma (Level 1) 30 September 30 September Adjustments 30 September 2019 2020 2020 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.0% 11.4% - 11.4%7 Additional Tier 1 Capital Ratio 2.2% 2.1% 0.04% 2.2% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.2% 13.5% 0.04% 13.6% Tier 2 Capital Ratio 2.9% 3.2% - 3.2% Total Capital Ratio 16.1% 16.7% 0.04% 16.8% Capital and Leverage ratios Reported Reported Pro-forma Pro-forma (Level 2) 30 September 30 September Adjustments 30 September 2019 2020 2020 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 10.7% 11.1% - 11.1%7 Additional Tier 1 Capital Ratio 2.2% 2.1% 0.04% 2.2% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.8% 13.2% 0.04% 13.3% Tier 2 Capital Ratio 2.8% 3.1% - 3.1% Total Capital Ratio 15.6% 16.4% 0.04% 16.4% APRA leverage ratio 5.7% 5.8% 0.02% 5.8% 1 2 3 4 5 Impact of the issue of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 on Westpac's Level 2 capital adequacy position The table in this Section 4.1.5 shows the unaudited pro- forma capital adequacy position as at 30 September 2020 assuming the following pro-forma adjustments: the issue of $750 million of Notes 8 ; and

; and the redemption of $550 million of Westpac Capital Notes 3. 9 On a Level 1 basis, the pro-forma adjustments increase the Tier 1 Capital Ratio and Total Capital Ratio by 0.04%. On a Level 2 basis, the pro-forma adjustments increase the Tier 1 Capital Ratio and Total Capital Ratio by 0.04%. 4.2 Capital management strategy and capital ratios 4.2.1 Capital adequacy framework APRA is the prudential regulator of the Australian financial services industry. It oversees credit unions, building societies, general insurance and reinsurance companies, life insurers, friendly societies, most members of the superannuation industry, and Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions ("ADIs") such as Westpac. APRA's website at www.apra.gov.au includes further details of its functions and Prudential Standards. APRA's Prudential Standards aim to ensure that ADIs remain adequately capitalised to support the risks associated with their activities and to generally protect Australian depositors. APRA applies a tiered approach to measuring Westpac's capital adequacy by assessing financial strength at three levels: Level 1, comprising Westpac and its subsidiary entities that have been approved by APRA as being part of a single 'Extended Licensed Entity' for the purposes of measuring capital adequacy; Level 2, the consolidation of Westpac and all its subsidiary entities (including offshore subsidiaries such as Westpac New Zealand Limited) except those entities specifically excluded by APRA regulations such as insurance or wealth management subsidiaries; and

Level 3, the consolidation of Westpac and all its subsidiary entities. APRA measures an ADI's regulatory capital as a percentage of RWA, by reference to: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ("CET1"), the highest quality components of capital that consists of paid- up share capital, retained profits and certain reserves, less certain intangible assets, capitalised expenses and software, and investments and retained profits in insurance and funds management subsidiaries that are not consolidated for capital adequacy purposes. The ratio of CET1 to RWA is called the "Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio" ("CET1 Ratio");

Tier 1 Capital, being the sum of Common Equity Tier 1 Capital and Additional Tier 1 Capital. Additional Tier 1 Capital comprises high quality components of capital that consists of certain securities not included in Common Equity Tier 1 Capital, such as the Notes. The ratio of Tier 1 Capital to RWA is called the "Tier 1 Capital Ratio"; and

Total Capital, being the sum of Tier 1 Capital and Tier 2 Capital. Tier 2 Capital includes subordinated instruments and other components of capital that, to varying degrees, do not meet the criteria for Tier 1 Capital, but nonetheless contribute to the overall strength of an ADI and its capacity to absorb losses. The ratio of Total Capital to RWA is called the "Total Capital Ratio". APRA has confirmed that the Notes will be eligible for inclusion as Additional Tier 1 Capital under Prudential Standard APS 111. 6 6 7 8 A APPENDIX Note: Capital ratios may not sum due to rounding. The impact of Offer costs of $10 million on the pro-forma Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio is less than 0.01%. Westpac may raise more or less than $750 million under the Offer and these figures will be impacted accordingly. This assumes $550 million of Westpac Capital Notes 3 are reinvested in Notes. The actual Westpac Capital Notes 3 reinvestment rate may be more or less and this figure will be impacted accordingly. B APPENDIX 49 Westpac Capital Notes 7 4.2.2 Regulatory capital requirements Under APRA's Prudential Standards, Australian ADIs, including Westpac, are required to maintain at least the following regulatory capital minimum ratios of capital to RWA at Level 1 and Level 2: 4.5% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital;

6% Tier 1 Capital; and

8% Total Capital. meeting their repayment obligations). In addition, the Australian Government's Coronavirus SME Guarantee Scheme is to be regarded as an eligible guarantee by the Australian Government for RWA calculation purposes. The temporary capital treatment is available until the earlier of either a maximum of ten months from when the initial repayment deferral was granted or, 31 March 2021; Deferral of APRA's implementation of the Basel III capital reforms by a year to January 2023; and APRA may also require ADIs, including Westpac, to meet prudential capital requirements ("PCR") above the regulatory capital minimums. APRA does not allow the PCR for individual ADIs to be disclosed. APRA also requires ADIs to hold an additional buffer of capital above the ADI's regulatory capital minimum of CET1 ("capital buffer"). This must be met with CET1. The capital buffer comprises: a capital conservation buffer. The capital conservation buffer for a domestic systemically important bank ("D-SIB") is 3.5% of RWA, unless otherwise determined by APRA. APRA has determined that Westpac is a D-SIB; and

("D-SIB") is 3.5% of RWA, unless otherwise determined by APRA. APRA has determined that Westpac is a D-SIB; and a countercyclical capital buffer. The countercyclical capital buffer is set on a jurisdictional basis and APRA is responsible for setting the requirement in Australia, currently within a range of 0% to 2.5% of RWA 10 . The countercyclical capital buffer requirement is currently set to zero for Australia and New Zealand. APRA's Prudential Standards are generally consistent with the international regulatory framework for banks, also known as Basel III, issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision ("BCBS"), except where APRA has exercised certain discretions. On balance, the application of these discretions acts to reduce capital ratios reported under APRA's Prudential Standards relative to the BCBS approach and to those reported in some other jurisdictions. 4.2.3 Regulatory capital developments APRA announcements on capital As part of its response to the current economic environment following the COVID-19 pandemic, APRA has made the following announcements on capital: Updated guidance on capital management and dividends: For 2020, APRA's expects ADI's to retain at least half their earnings, actively use the dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) and/or other capital management initiatives to at least partially offset the reduction in capital from distributions. Westpac took this guidance into consideration when determining the final FY20 dividend;

Adjustment to expectations for bank capital: As announced in March 2020, APRA does not expect ADI's to meet the "unquestionably strong" CET1 capital benchmark of 10.5% in the period ahead (as long as they remain above the current regulatory requirement);

Temporary amendments to the calculation of RWA for COVID-19 support packages: Where a support package provides an option to defer repayments for a period of time, for RWA calculation purposes, a bank need not treat the period of the repayment holiday as a period of arrears (provided the borrower had previously been Deferral APRA's revised APS 222: Associations with Related Entities standard by a year to 1 January 2022. APRA's proposed revisions to subsidiary capital investment treatment APRA has proposed changes to APS 111 Capital Adequacy Measurement of Capital including changes to the existing approach for equity exposures in banking and insurance subsidiaries (Level 1). There is no impact to Westpac's reported capital ratios on a Level 2 basis. APRA has indicated that they intend to recommence consultation and a revised standard will come into effect from 1 January 2022 following the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional loss absorbing capacity On 9 July 2019, APRA announced a requirement for the Australian major banks (including Westpac) to increase their total capital requirements by three percentage points of RWA as measured under the current capital adequacy framework. This increase in total capital will take full effect from 1 January 2024. The additional capital is expected to be raised through Tier 2 Capital and is likely to be offset by a decrease in other forms of long-term wholesale funding. Westpac is continuing to make progress towards the new requirements. As at 30 September 2020, the Tier 2 ratio was 3.15%. APRA is still targeting an additional four to five percentage points of loss-absorbing capacity. Over the next four years, APRA has stated that it will consider feasible alternative methods for raising the remaining 1-2 percentage points. Regulatory developments in New Zealand On 5 December 2019, the RBNZ announced changes to the capital adequacy framework in New Zealand including a Tier 1 capital requirement of 16% of RWA for systemically important banks (including Westpac New Zealand Limited ("WNZL")) and recalibrating RWA for internal rating based banks, such as WNZL, such that aggregate RWA will increase to 90% of standardised RWA. Westpac believes WNZL is already strongly capitalised with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 15% at 30 September 2020 based on the current RBNZ rules. On a pro forma basis, (including the new RWA and capital requirements) at 30 September 2020 and assuming a Tier 1 capital ratio of 16% to 17%, WNZL would require a further NZ$1.6 to NZ$2.2 billion of Tier 1 capital to meet the new requirements that are fully effective in 2028. In response to the impacts of COVID-19, and to support credit availability, the RBNZ has delayed the start date of the new capital regime by 12 months to 1 July 202111. Banks will be given up to seven years to comply. Note: ADIs will be notified of any decision to set, or increase, the level of the countercyclical buffer up to 12 months before the date from which it applies. The RBNZ will consider further delays in 2021 if it considers that market conditions warrant it. 50 Freeze on New Zealand Bank Dividends In addition, on 2 April 2020, the RBNZ announced that there shall be no payment of dividends on ordinary shares by all locally incorporated banks in New Zealand, and that they should not redeem non-CET1 capital instruments during the period of economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-payment of dividends from WNZL only affects Westpac's Level 1 CET1 Ratio. Westpac is well capitalised and as at 30 September 2020 had a Level 1 CET1 Ratio of 11.4%. WNZL does not have any externally issued non-CET1 capital instruments outstanding. 4.2.4 Capital management strategy Westpac's approach to capital management seeks to ensure that it is adequately capitalised as an ADI. Westpac evaluates its approach to capital management through an internal capital adequacy assessment process, the key features of which include: the development of a capital management strategy, including consideration of regulatory minimums, capital buffers and contingency plans;

consideration of both regulatory and economic capital requirements;

a stress testing framework that challenges the capital measures, coverage and requirements including the impact of adverse economic scenarios; and

consideration of the perspectives of external stakeholders including rating agencies and equity and debt investors. During the period of disruption caused by COVID-19, Westpac is operating with the following principles in relation to capital: prioritise maintaining capital strength;

retain capital to absorb further downside on credit quality and acknowledge a high degree of uncertainty regarding the length and depth of this stress;

allow for capital flexibility to support lending to customers; and

in line with APRA guidance, Westpac will seek to maintain a buffer above the regulatory minimum (currently at least 8% for D-SIBs including Westpac) and may utilise some of the "unquestionably strong" buffer. At 30 September 2020 the CET1 buffer above the regulatory minimum of 8% is $13.7 billion. These principles take into consideration: current regulatory capital minimums and the capital conservation buffer, which together are the total CET1 Ratio requirement. In line with the above, the total CET1 Ratio requirement for Westpac is at least 8.0%, based upon an industry minimum CET1 Ratio requirement of 4.5% plus a capital buffer of at least 3.5% applicable to D-SIBs 12 ;

D-SIBs ; stress testing to calibrate an appropriate buffer against a downturn; and

quarterly volatility of capital ratios due to the half yearly cycle of dividend payments. Section 4 About Westpac Westpac will revise its target capital levels once the medium to longer term impacts of COVID-19 are clearer and APRA's review of the capital adequacy framework is finalised. Distribution restrictions Should an ADI's Level 1 or Level 2 CET1 Ratio fall below the CET1 Ratio requirement ("Distribution Restriction Trigger" or "DRT"), restrictions on the distribution of earnings will apply ("Maximum Distributable Amount"). This includes restrictions on the amount of earnings that can be distributed through dividends, Additional Tier 1 Capital distributions (which will include Distribution payments on the Notes) and discretionary staff bonuses ("Tier 1 Capital Distributions"). The Distribution Restriction Trigger is currently 8.0% for D-SIBs, however it may be higher for individual ADIs (including Westpac). The Maximum Distributable Amount that can be paid as Tier 1 Capital Distributions is limited in accordance with the diagram in this Section 4.2.4 which sets out the indicative Distribution Restriction Trigger. Earnings are defined as distributable profits calculated prior to deduction of Tier 1 Capital Distributions on an after tax basis. An ADI can apply to APRA to make payments in excess of the Maximum Distributable Amount. APRA will only grant approval where it is satisfied that an ADI has established measures to raise capital equal to or greater than the amount above the constraint that it wishes to distribute. The Corporations Act does not limit the sources of payment of Distributions on the Notes to the profits of a particular year or period. In addition, under the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms, if a Distribution has not been paid in full for a relevant Distribution Payment Date, Westpac must not (unless in certain limited circumstances): determine or pay any Dividends on its Ordinary Shares; or

undertake any discretionary Buy Back or Capital Reduction. This means that Westpac would give priority to the payment of distributions on Additional Tier 1 Capital securities (including Notes) over payments of Dividends so it is not restricted from paying Dividends. The restrictions on determining or paying a Dividend will be of limited application in circumstances where Westpac has deferred its decision on determining a Dividend or determines not to pay a Dividend. On 18 August 2020, Westpac announced that, as a result of the uncertain economic and operating conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board had determined not to pay an HY2020 interim dividend. Other Additional Tier 1 Capital securities within the Westpac Group include similar restrictions if distributions on those securities are not paid in full. 1 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 A APPENDIX APPENDIX Note: 12. Noting that APRA may apply higher CET1 Ratio requirements for an individual ADI. B 51 Westpac Capital Notes 7 Distribution restrictions Distribution Restriction Trigger13 Indicative Level 2 buers15 Distribution Maximum CET1 Ratio 11.1% as at Restriction Management FY20 $7.4bn Trigger (DRT) Distributable 30 September 2020 Buer earnings•• Amount 8.0% ≤ PCR14 + 3.5% CET1 4th Quartile 60% $13.7bn above Capital 3rd Quartile ≤ PCR + 2.625% 40% DRT bu•er 2nd Quartile ≤ PCR + 1.75% 20% CET1 3.5% $12.6bn 1st Quartile ≤ PCR + 0.875% between DRT 0% and 5.125% Minimum Distribution CET1 trigger increasingly CET1 5.125% CET1 restricted $22.4bn 4.5% < 5.125% APRA Prudential Standard Westpac 4.2.5 CET1 Ratio and the Notes Under the Terms, the Notes include certain loss absorption features required by APRA, such as Conversion of the Notes into Ordinary Shares or the termination of Holders' rights (if Conversion does not occur for any reason), when Westpac's CET1 Ratio falls to or below a certain threshold - see Sections 2.5.2, 4.2.3, 5.1.8 and 5.1.9 for a discussion on the Capital Trigger Event. A Capital Trigger Event may occur if Westpac's CET1 Ratio declines to (or falls below) 5.125%, on either a Level 1 or Level 2 basis, as defined by APRA. The table at the end of this Section 4.2.5 shows Westpac's CET1 surplus above the Capital Trigger Event level of 5.125% and Distribution Restriction Trigger of 8.0%. The Distribution Restriction Trigger of 8.0% applies to D-SIBs, however it may be higher for individual ADIs (including Westpac) - see Section 4.2.4. A CET1 Ratio of 11.4% on a Level 1 basis and 11.1% on a Level 2 basis at 30 September 2020 equates to: a surplus of $27.2 billion and $26.3 billion for the Level 1 Westpac Group and Level 2 Westpac Group respectively of CET1 above the Capital Trigger Event level of 5.125%; and

a surplus of $14.7 billion and $13.7 billion for the Level 1 Westpac Group and Level 2 Westpac Group respectively of CET1 above a Distribution Restriction Trigger of 8.0%. Differences between Westpac's Level 1 and Level 2 CET1 Ratios relate principally to the level of capital held by, and RWA of, offshore banking subsidiaries and insurance subsidiaries of the ADI. Westpac's capital management policy for Westpac's subsidiaries assumes surplus capital is repatriated from subsidiaries (subject to subsidiary board approval, relevant regulatory approvals and regulatory requirements for Westpac subsidiaries). Westpac gives no assurance as to what its CET1 Ratio on a Level 1 or Level 2 basis will be at any time as it may be significantly impacted by regulatory changes to the measurement of capital or RWA calculations, and unexpected events affecting its business, operations and financial condition. Note: The Distribution Restriction Trigger is currently 8.0% for D-SIBs, however, it may be higher for individual ADIs (including Westpac). Applicable at Level 1 and Level 2. Prudential capital requirement. Based on Westpac's capital position as at 30 September 2020 and assuming that industry minimums apply as at 30 September 2020. Represents an additional potential amount that may be available to absorb losses (based on Westpac's financial year 2020 statutory profit before impairment charges and income tax expense). This amount is not a forecast of future earnings and past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future performance. 52 Section 4 About Westpac CET1 surplus above the Capital Trigger Event and Distribution Restriction Trigger Reported Reported Reported 30 September 30 September 2019 31 March 2020 2020 Level 1 Westpac Group Surplus ($bn) above Capital Trigger Event level of 5.125% $24.7 $26.1 $27.2 Surplus ($bn) above Distribution Restriction Trigger of 8.0%17 $12.6 $13.5 $14.7 Level 2 Westpac Group Surplus ($bn) above Capital Trigger Event level of 5.125% $23.8 $25.2 $26.3 Surplus ($bn) above Distribution Restriction Trigger of 8.0%17 $11.4 $12.5 $13.7 1 2 3 4.3 Funding and liquidity 4.3.1 Funding The Westpac Group monitors the composition and stability of its funding so that it remains within the Westpac Group's funding risk appetite. This includes compliance with both the Liquidity Coverage Ratio ("LCR") and Net Stable Funding Ratio ("NSFR"). In March 2020, the RBA introduced the Term Funding Facility ("TFF") providing funding to eligible ADIs at a fixed interest rate of 25 basis points for a maximum of three years. As at 30 September 2020, Westpac's total allowance is $19.7 billion and Westpac had drawn down $17.9 billion. Westpac has included its total allocation in the LCR and NSFR calculations for 30 September 2020. A supplementary allowance of $11.9 billion will be available to Westpac from 1 October 2020. LCR The LCR enhances banks' short-term resilience by requiring banks to hold sufficient HQLA, as defined, to withstand 30 days under a regulator-defined acute stress scenario. Given the limited amount of Government debt in Australia, the RBA, jointly with APRA, makes available to ADIs a CLF. Subject to the satisfaction of qualifying conditions, the CLF can be accessed to help meet the LCR requirement. As at 30 September 2020, the Westpac Group's LCR was 150%. Net Stable Funding Ratio The Westpac Group is required to maintain a NSFR, designed to encourage longer-term funding resilience, of at least 100%. Westpac had a NSFR of 122% at 30 September 2020. 4 5 6 4.3.2 Liquidity The Westpac Group has a liquidity risk management framework which seeks to meet cash flow obligations under a wide range of market conditions, including name specific and market-wide stress scenarios, as well as meeting the regulatory requirements of the LCR and NSFR. Liquid Assets The Westpac Group has a number of sources of liquidity that provide a buffer against periods of liquidity stress. These include high-quality liquid assets ("HQLA") and the Committed Liquidity Facility ("CLF"), both of which are used to meet the Westpac Group's LCR requirements. The Westpac Group also has access to non-HQLA and other assets that are eligible for repurchase with a central bank, under certain conditions. In total, Westpac held $221.2 billion in unencumbered liquid assets as at 30 September 2020 including $131.7 billion in HQLA, which comprise of cash, deposits with central banks, government securities and other high-quality securities that are repo- eligible with the RBA. The Westpac Group also holds a portfolio of non-HQLA liquid assets including private securities and self-originated rated mortgage backed securities, which are repo- eligible with the RBA. Note: 17. The Distribution Restriction Trigger of 8.0% applies to D-SIBs, however it may be higher for individual ADIs (including Westpac) - see Section 3.2.4. 6 7 8 A APPENDIX B APPENDIX 53 Investment risks SECTION 5 This Section sets out: Investment risks relating to the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Investment risks relating to Westpac CAUTION - Westpac Capital Notes 7 are not deposit liabilities of Westpac, are riskier than bank deposits and may not be suitable for some investors. Their complexity may make them difficult to understand and the risks associated with the Notes could result in the loss of all of your investment. If you do not fully understand how they work or the risks associated with them, you should obtain professional advice. 54 Section 5 Investment risks 1 Before applying for any Notes, you should consider whether the Notes are a suitable investment for you. There are risks associated with an investment in the Notes, many of which are outside the control of Westpac. These risks include those in this Section 5 and other matters referred to in this Prospectus. You should carefully consider the risks described and the other information in this Prospectus before investing in Notes. The risks and uncertainties described in this Section 5 are not the only ones Westpac faces. Additional risks and uncertainties that Westpac is unaware of, or that Westpac currently deems to be immaterial, may also become important factors that affect the Notes or Westpac. 5.1 Investment risks relating to the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Set out in this Section 5.1 are risks associated specifically with an investment in the Notes. In particular, these risks arise from the nature of the Notes and the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms. You should also consider the other risks in Section 5.2 as they relate to Westpac. 5.1.1 Distributions may not be paid There is a risk that Distributions may not be paid. The Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms do not oblige Westpac to pay Distributions, which are only payable at Westpac's discretion and are subject to satisfaction of the Distribution Payment Conditions, being: Westpac's absolute discretion;

the payment of Distributions not resulting in a breach of Westpac's capital requirements (on a Level 1 basis) or of the Westpac Group's capital requirements (on a Level 2 basis) under the then current Prudential Standards at the time of payment;

the payment of Distributions not resulting in Westpac becoming, or being likely to become, insolvent for the purposes of the Corporations Act; and

APRA not otherwise objecting to the payment. APRA has stated in response to the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic that APRA expects that ADIs (such as Westpac) limit or materially reduce discretionary capital distributions until the economic outlook is clearer (for further information see Sections 4.2.3 and 5.2.1). Discretionary capital distributions may include distributions on AT1 capital instruments such as the Notes. APRA's guidance on capital management does not prohibit Westpac from paying Distributions, however there is a risk that if the economic outlook remains negative or uncertain for a prolonged period of time or worsens, APRA may object to the payment of a Distribution, including where Westpac is above its CET1 Ratio requirement (see Section 4.2.4). To date, APRA has not objected to distributions on AT1 capital instruments. In addition, changes in laws and regulations applicable to Westpac may impose additional requirements which prevent Westpac from paying a Distribution. There are also restrictions on the amount of earnings that can be distributed through Tier 1 Capital Distributions should an ADI's Level 1 or Level 2 CET1 Ratios fall below the Distribution Restriction Trigger (as more fully described in Section 4.2.4). This may result in a Distribution Payment Condition not being satisfied. Payments of Distributions are non-cumulative and decisions to pay a Distribution cannot Note: 1. The Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms do not include any events of default. be deferred. If a Distribution is not paid in full because the Distribution Payment Conditions are not satisfied or because of any other reason, Holders will not be entitled to receive the unpaid portion of that Distribution. No interest accrues on any unpaid Distributions and Westpac has no liability to the Holder and the Holder has no claim in respect of such non-payment. Non-payment of a Distribution will not be an event of default1 and Holders have no right to apply for a Winding Up on the grounds of Westpac's failure to pay a Distribution. However, if a Distribution has not been paid in full for a relevant Distribution Payment Date, then until a Distribution is paid in full on a subsequent Distribution Payment Date (or all Notes are Converted at their full Face Value, Redeemed or terminated following a failure to Convert) Westpac must not: determine or pay any Dividends on its Ordinary Shares; or

undertake any discretionary Buy Back or Capital Reduction, unless the amount of the unpaid Distribution is paid in full within 20 Business Days of the relevant Distribution Payment Date (and in certain other limited circumstances). These restrictions would not apply where the reason a Distribution was not paid was because the Distribution Rate was zero or negative (see Section 2.1.3). This means that Westpac would give priority to the payment of distributions on Additional Tier 1 Capital securities (including Notes) over payments of Dividends so it is not restricted from paying Dividends. The restrictions on determining or paying a Dividend will be of limited application in circumstances where Westpac has deferred its decision on determining a Dividend or determines not to pay a Dividend. For example, on 18 August 2020, Westpac announced that, as a result of the uncertain economic and operating conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board had determined not to pay a 2020 interim dividend. Further, the terms of Westpac's future securities could limit Westpac's ability to make payments on the Notes. If Westpac does not make payments on other securities, payments may not be permitted to be made in respect of the Notes. 5.1.2 Westpac may initiate Conversion, Redemption or Transfer of Notes Westpac may initiate Conversion, Redemption (subject to APRA's prior written approval) or Transfer of: some or all of the Notes on 22 March 2027; or

all of the Notes following the occurrence of a Tax Event or Regulatory Event. If Westpac elects to Redeem Notes, APRA's prior written approval is required. There can be no certainty that APRA will provide its prior written approval. Westpac may only Redeem Notes if it replaces them with capital of the same or better quality (and the replacement is done under conditions that are sustainable for the income capacity of Westpac), or obtains confirmation that APRA is satisfied that Westpac does not have to replace the Notes. APRA may not provide its written approval for Westpac to Redeem Notes if, for example, it were to adopt a similar 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 55 Westpac Capital Notes 7 approach to RBNZ following the RBNZ's announcement on 2 April 2020 that all locally incorporated banks in New Zealand should not redeem non-CET1 capital instruments during the period of economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For further information see Sections 4.2.3 and 5.2.1. Holders have no right to request or require a Conversion, Redemption or Transfer of their Notes. Any Conversion, Redemption or Transfer may occur on dates not previously contemplated by Holders, which may be disadvantageous to Holders in light of market conditions or Holders' individual circumstances. This means that the period for which Holders will be entitled to the benefit of the rights attaching to the Notes is unknown. Where Holders receive cash on Redemption or Transfer, the rate of return at which Holders could reinvest their funds may be lower than the Distribution Rate at the time. Further, upon Redemption, Holders will receive the Face Value of the Notes which may be less than their market value immediately prior to Redemption. 5.1.3 Investments in Notes are not deposit liabilities or protected accounts under the Banking Act or Financial Claims Scheme Investments in the Notes are an investment in Westpac and will be affected by the ongoing performance, financial position and solvency of Westpac. They are not deposit liabilities or protected accounts of Westpac for the purposes of the Banking Act or Financial Claims Scheme and are not subject to the depositor protection provisions of Australian banking legislation (including the Australian Government guarantee of certain bank deposits). Therefore, the Notes are not guaranteed or insured by the Australian Government, any government agency or compensation scheme of Australia or any other jurisdiction. 5.1.4 Market price of the Notes may fluctuate Westpac will apply for quotation of the Notes on ASX, but Westpac is unable to forecast the market price and liquidity of the market for the Notes. The Notes may experience market price volatility more or less than Westpac Ordinary Shares. The market price for the Notes may fluctuate due to various factors, including: Australian and international general conditions (including inflation rates, interest rates and currency exchange rates), changes in government policy, changes in regulatory policy, impacts of regulatory change (including intervention by ASIC in the market for the Notes or similar securities), changes in the laws relating to the taxation treatment of Notes (including the availability of franking), the expressed views of regulators, investor sentiment and general market movements, which may or may not have an impact on Westpac's actual operating performance;

operating results of Westpac that vary from expectations of securities analysts and investors;

changes in expectations as to Westpac's future financial performance, including financial estimates by securities analysts and investors;

changes in market valuations of other financial services institutions; announcement of acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures or capital commitments by Westpac or its competitors;

changes in the market price of Ordinary Shares and/or other debt securities or other capital securities issued by Westpac or by other issuers, or changes in the supply of equity securities or capital securities issued by Westpac or by other issuers;

the occurrence or increase in the likelihood of the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event or a Non-Viability Trigger Event;

Non-Viability Trigger Event; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global, regional and national economies and markets; and

COVID-19 pandemic on global, regional and national economies and markets; and other major Australian and international events such as hostilities and tensions, and acts of terrorism. It is possible that the Notes will trade at a market price above or below the Face Value as a result of these and other factors. 5.1.5 The liquidity of the Notes may be low The market for the Notes will likely be less liquid than the market for Ordinary Shares. Holders who wish to sell their Notes may be unable to do so at an acceptable price, or at all, if insufficient liquidity exists in the market for the Notes. The liquidity of the market for the Notes may be impacted by a number of factors, including changes in law such as the new product design and distribution obligations that come into force in October 2021. The impact of those obligations is untested but they may affect the liquidity of funding instruments (including Additional Tier 1 Capital securities such as the Notes) if they lead to a material reduction in future issuance volumes or secondary trading activity by investors. If they increase the difficulty of undertaking further issuance of Additional Tier 1 Capital securities such as the Notes, this could also in turn affect the likelihood of Westpac electing to Redeem or Transfer the Notes rather than Converting them. See Section 7.12. Westpac does not guarantee the market price or liquidity of the Notes. There is a risk that if Holders sell Notes before the Scheduled Conversion Date, Holders may lose some of the money they have invested. 5.1.6 Changes in the Distribution Rate The Distribution Rate is calculated for each Distribution Period by reference to the relevant 3 month BBSW Rate, which is influenced by a number of factors and varies over time. The Distribution Rate will fluctuate and may increase and/or decrease over time with movements in the 3 month BBSW Rate. It is possible for the 3 month BBSW Rate to become negative. The 3 month BBSW Rate is influenced by the Interbank Overnight Cash Rate which is set by the RBA. One scenario under which the 3 month BBSW Rate sets negative is if RBA's Cash Rate Target (or other overnight rates such as rates on exchange settlement balances) is cut below 0.00%. The 3 month BBSW Rate could move before the Cash Rate is adjusted in anticipation of any moves by the RBA over a 3 month horizon. Noting the 3 month BBSW Rate is a market set rate, even in a scenario where the Cash Rate is at or above 0.00%, it could move negative depending on supply and demand in the prime bank paper market. The Eurozone, Switzerland, Japan and Denmark are examples of jurisdictions where central banks have set negative monetary policy rates. Should this occur, the negative amount will be taken into account in calculating the Distribution Rate (but there is no obligation on Holders to pay Westpac if the Distribution 56 Rate becomes negative and there would be no Distribution in those circumstances). Refer to the graph in Section 2.1.4 to see the movements in the 3 month BBSW Rate over the last 10 years. As the Distribution Rate fluctuates, there is a risk that the rate may become less attractive when compared to returns available on comparable securities issued by Westpac or other issuers or other investments. Westpac does not guarantee any particular rate of return on the Notes. 5.1.7 Use of franking credits by Holders Australian resident Holders may be entitled to use franking credits to offset their tax liability and Australian resident Holders that are individuals or complying superannuation entities may be entitled to a refund of excess franking credits, to the extent that the franking credits exceed their tax liability. You should be aware that your ability to use the franking credits, either as an offset to your tax liability or by claiming a refund after the end of the year of income, will depend on your individual tax position. Investors should refer to the Australian tax summary in Section 6 and the Class Ruling (when published), and should seek professional advice in relation to their tax position and monitor any potential changes to government policy relating to franking credits on an ongoing basis. 5.1.8 A Capital Trigger Event or a Non- Viability Trigger Event may occur A Capital Trigger Event occurs when Westpac determines, or APRA notifies Westpac in writing that it believes, that either or both the Westpac Level 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio or Westpac Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio is equal to, or is less than, 5.125%. The Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio is the ratio of Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to its RWA, where Common Equity Tier 1 Capital comprises the highest quality components of capital. A Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs when APRA notifies Westpac in writing that it believes: Conversion of the Notes (or conversion,

write-off or write down of other capital instruments of the Westpac Group) is necessary because, without it, Westpac would become non-viable; or

write-off or write down of other capital instruments of the Westpac Group) is necessary because, without it, Westpac would become non-viable; or a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support, is necessary because, without it, Westpac would become non-viable. It should be noted that whether a Non-Viability Trigger Event will occur is at the discretion of APRA and there are currently no Australian precedents. The circumstances in which APRA may exercise its discretion are not limited to when APRA may have a concern about a bank's capital levels but may also include when APRA has a concern about a bank's funding and liquidity levels or any other matters affecting a bank's viability. APRA has not provided specific guidance as to how it would determine non-viability. However, APRA has indicated that non-viability is likely to arise prior to insolvency. Non-viability could be expected to include serious impairment of Westpac's financial position, concerns about its capital, funding or liquidity levels and/ or insolvency. However, it is possible that APRA's definition Section 5 Investment risks of non-viability may not necessarily be confined to these matters and APRA's position on these matters may change over time. As the occurrence of a Non-Viability Trigger Event is at the discretion of APRA, there can be no assurance given as to the factors and circumstances that might give rise to such an event. Refer to Section 4.2.5 for further details regarding the surplus of Common Equity Tier 1 Capital above the Capital Trigger Event level of 5.125%. Differences between Westpac's Level 1 and Level 2 CET1 Ratios relate principally to the level of capital held by, and RWA of, offshore banking subsidiaries. Westpac's capital management policy for Westpac's subsidiaries assumes surplus capital is repatriated from subsidiaries (subject to subsidiary board approval, relevant regulatory approvals and regulatory requirements for Westpac subsidiaries). Westpac gives no assurance as to what its CET1 Ratio on a Level 1 or Level 2 basis will be at any time as it may be significantly impacted by regulatory changes to the measurement of capital or RWA calculations, and unexpected events affecting its business, operations and financial condition. A Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event may result in the loss of some or all of the value of the Notes. See Sections 5.1.9, 5.1.10 and 5.1.11. 5.1.9 Conversion following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event Upon the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event or Non- Viability Trigger Event, Westpac is required to Convert all or some of the Notes (or a percentage of the Face Value of each Note) into the Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares based on the VWAP during the 5 Business Days prior to, but not including, the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date. If a Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs because APRA has determined that without a public sector injection of capital, or other public sector support, Westpac would become non-viable, then Westpac must Convert all of the Notes. Conversion following a Capital Trigger Event or Non- Viability Trigger Event is not subject to the Scheduled Conversion Conditions being satisfied and Westpac is required to issue to Holders the Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares on the Conversion Date, which will not exceed the Maximum Conversion Number. Maximum Conversion Number The Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event is subject to the Maximum Conversion Number. The Maximum Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares following a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event will be calculated based on a VWAP set to reflect 20% of the Issue Date VWAP. Accordingly, depending upon the Ordinary Share price during the 5 Business Days prior to a Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date, the value of Ordinary Shares received for each Note may (in the case of a Capital Trigger Event) and is likely to (in the case of a Non-Viability Trigger Event) be significantly less than approximately $101.01 for each Note (based on the Initial Face Value of $100 per Note). 1 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 57 Westpac Capital Notes 7 The Maximum Conversion Number may be adjusted to reflect a consolidation, division or reclassification, or pro-rata bonus issue, of Ordinary Shares. However, no adjustment will be made to it on account of other transactions which may affect the price of Ordinary Shares, including for example, rights issues, returns of capital, buy-backs or special dividends. The Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms do not limit the transactions that Westpac may undertake with respect to its share capital and any such action may increase the risk that Holders receive only the Maximum Conversion Number and so adversely affect the position of Holders. Order of Conversion of Relevant Securities If Westpac is only required to convert a certain amount of Relevant Securities, Westpac will determine the amount of Notes which will be Converted and other Relevant Securities which will be converted, written-off or be written down as follows: first, Westpac is required to convert, write-off or write down such number or amount of the face value of any other Relevant Securities whose terms require them to be converted, written-off or written down before Conversion of the Notes as is necessary to return either or both Westpac's Level 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio or Westpac's Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio, as the case may be, to above 5.125% or to satisfy APRA that Westpac will no longer be non-viable; and

write-off or write down such number or amount of the face value of any other Relevant Securities whose terms require them to be converted, written-off or written down before Conversion of the Notes as is necessary to return either or both Westpac's Level 1 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio or Westpac's Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio, as the case may be, to above 5.125% or to satisfy APRA that Westpac will no longer be non-viable; and second, if conversion, write-off or write down of those Relevant Securities is not sufficient, Westpac is required to Convert the Notes and/or convert, write-off or write down other Relevant Securities, on a pro-rata basis or in a manner that is otherwise, in the opinion of Westpac, fair and reasonable, the Face Value of the Notes and the face value of any Relevant Securities whose terms require or permit them to be converted, written-off or written down in that manner (subject

to such adjustments as Westpac may determine to take into account the effect on marketable parcels and whole numbers of Ordinary Shares and any Notes or Relevant Securities remaining on issue and the need to effect conversion, write-off or write-down immediately), but such determination will not impede the immediate Conversion of the relevant number of Notes or percentage of the Face Value of each Note (as the case may be), or, if applicable, termination of the relevant Holders' rights and claims. However, Westpac has no obligation to have or maintain on issue any Relevant Securities (and does not, and may never, have on issue Relevant Securities) which are required to be converted, written-off or written down ahead of Notes and Westpac gives no assurance that there will be any such instruments on issue at the time at which the Notes may be required to be Converted. Further, in Converting Notes or converting, writing-off or writing down other Relevant Securities, although Westpac will endeavour to treat Holders and holders of other Relevant Securities on an approximately proportionate basis, Westpac may discriminate to take account of the effect on marketable parcels of Notes and other logistical considerations. Accordingly, should a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event occur and only some of the Notes must be Converted, it is possible that not all Holders will have their Notes Converted into Ordinary Shares. Westpac expects that any ASX purchase or sale transactions in Notes that have not settled on the date a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs will continue to settle in accordance with the normal ASX T+2 settlement, although Westpac expects that the seller will be treated as having delivered, and the buyer will be treated as having acquired, the number of Ordinary Shares into which the Notes have been Converted as a result of the occurrence of the Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event. Ordinary Shares The Ordinary Shares issued on Conversion may not be listed. Westpac's Ordinary Shares may not have been listed for some period of time, for example, if Westpac is acquired by another entity and delisted. The price of Ordinary Shares and the ability to trade them may be affected if not listed. The Ordinary Shares may not be able to be sold at prices representing their value based on the VWAP. In particular, the VWAP prices will be based on trading days which occur before the Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event. Ordinary Shares are a different type of investment to the Notes. Like Distributions on the Notes, Dividends are payable at the absolute discretion of Westpac, but, unlike Distributions, Dividends are not scheduled to be paid at any particular time and the amount of each Dividend is also discretionary (and not subject to a formula). In a Winding Up, claims of holders of Ordinary Shares rank behind claims of holders of all other securities and debts of Westpac. The market price of Ordinary Shares may fluctuate and be more sensitive than that of Notes to changes in Westpac's performance, operational issues and other business issues. 5.1.10 Termination of rights where Conversion does not occur following a Capital Trigger Event or Non- Viability Trigger Event If for any reason Conversion of Notes does not occur and the Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then: those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and

Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), and Holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those Notes and they will not receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions. Conversion of Notes may not occur, for example, due to applicable law, order of a court or action of any government authority, including regarding the insolvency, Winding Up or other external administration of Westpac, as a result of Westpac's inability or failure to comply with its obligations under the terms and conditions of the Notes in relation to Conversion, or as a result of operational delays. Those laws and the grounds on which a court or government authority may make orders or take action preventing the Conversion of Notes may change and the change may be adverse to the interests of Holders. Further, pandemics (such as COVID-19) and the related restrictions on access to facilities and systems of Westpac and/or its 58 agents may increase the risk of a breakdown in process or operational delays, which may result in Conversion of the Notes not occurring and Holders losing all of the value of their investment. 5.1.11 Ranking of the Notes In the event of a Winding Up, if the Notes are still on issue and have not been Redeemed or Converted, they will rank for payment: ahead of Ordinary Shares;

equally with all Equal Ranking Capital Securities which at the Issue Date, would include Westpac Capital Notes 2, Westpac Capital Notes 3, Westpac Capital Notes 4, Westpac Capital Notes 5, Westpac Capital Notes 6 and Westpac USD AT1 Securities; and

behind Senior Creditors. If, in a Winding Up, the Notes have not been Converted, Redeemed, or Transferred, Holders will be entitled to be paid the Liquidation Sum at the commencement of the Winding Up (or if less actual cash is available to Westpac for distribution to Holders, a proportionate share of that cash). The Liquidation Sum is an amount of surplus assets equal to $100 per Note (as adjusted for a Conversion under clauses 5.2 or 5.4 of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms or termination of rights under clause 5.8 of the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms). The claim for the Liquidation Sum effectively ranks equally with Equal Ranking Capital Securities, but is subordinated to Senior Creditors. As the Notes rank behind Senior Creditors, there is a risk that in the Winding Up, there will be insufficient funds to provide to Holders any return of their initial investment. However it is likely that any Capital Trigger Event or Non- Viability Trigger Event would occur prior to a Winding Up, requiring the Conversion of the Notes. Where a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event occurs, the ranking of Notes in a Winding Up will be adversely affected. If the Notes have been Converted (including upon the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event), Holders will hold Ordinary Shares and rank equally with other holders of Ordinary Shares in a Winding Up. If for any reason Conversion of Notes does not occur following one of these events (including, for example, due to applicable law, order of a court or action of any government authority, including regarding the insolvency, Winding Up or other external administration of Westpac, as a result of Westpac's inability or failure to comply with its obligations under the terms and conditions of the Notes in relation to Conversion, or as a result of operational delays) and the Ordinary Shares are not issued for any reason by 5.00pm on the fifth Business Day after the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), then: those Notes will not be Converted in respect of such Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and

Non-Viability Trigger Event (as the case may be) and will not be Converted, Redeemed or Transferred on any subsequent date; and all rights in relation to those Notes will be terminated immediately on the Capital Trigger Event Conversion Date or Non-Viability Trigger Event Conversion Date (as the case may be), and Holders will lose all of the value of their investment in those Notes and they will not Section 5 Investment risks receive any compensation or unpaid Distributions. In these circumstances, those Notes will have no ranking in a Winding Up. 5.1.12 Changes to credit rating Any credit rating assigned to the Notes or other Westpac securities could be reviewed, suspended, withdrawn or downgraded. Credit rating agencies may withdraw, revise or suspend credit ratings or change the methodology by which securities are rated at any time. Any revisions and any other changes could adversely affect the market price and liquidity of the Notes or other Westpac securities. 5.1.13 The Ordinary Share price used to calculate the Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares may be different to the market price of Ordinary Shares at the time of Conversion The number of Ordinary Shares issued to Holders upon Conversion will depend on the VWAP of Ordinary Shares over the 20 Business Days on which trading in Ordinary Shares took place immediately prior to the relevant Conversion Date (or in the case of a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event, the VWAP over 5 Business Days prior to the Conversion Date). Accordingly, the Ordinary Share price used to calculate the Conversion Number of Ordinary Shares may be different to the market price of Ordinary Shares at the time of Conversion so that the value of Ordinary Shares Holders receive may be less than the value of those Ordinary Shares based on the Ordinary Share price on the Conversion Date. Holders receiving Ordinary Shares on Conversion may not be able to sell those Ordinary Shares at the price on which the Conversion calculation is based, or at all. 5.1.14 Holders cannot request Conversion, Redemption or Transfer of the Notes Holders have no right to request Conversion, Redemption or Transfer of the Notes for any reason. Therefore, to realise their investment Holders would have to sell their Notes on the ASX at the prevailing market price. Depending on market conditions at the time, the Notes may be trading at a market price below the Face Value and/or the market for the Notes may not be liquid. Brokerage fees may also be payable if Notes are sold through a broker. Westpac does not guarantee that Holders will be able to sell Notes on ASX at an acceptable price or at all. 5.1.15 Conversion may or may not occur on 22 March 2029 The Notes may Convert into Ordinary Shares on 22 March 2029, being the first possible Scheduled Conversion Date. However, there is a risk that Conversion will not occur on 22 March 2029 because the Scheduled Conversion Conditions are not satisfied - see Sections 2.2.3 and 2.2.5. The Scheduled Conversion Conditions will not be satisfied if the VWAP of Ordinary Shares on the 25th Business Day on which trading in Ordinary Shares took place before (but not including) the Scheduled Conversion Date is less than or equal to 56.12% of the Issue Date VWAP, or the VWAP of Ordinary Shares during the period of 20 Business Days on which trading in Ordinary Shares took place before (but not including) the Scheduled Conversion Date is less than or equal to 50.51% of the Issue Date VWAP. 1 2 3 4 5 6 6 7 8 B APPENDIX A APPENDIX 59 Westpac Capital Notes 7 If Conversion does not occur on a potential Scheduled Conversion Date, Distributions will continue to be paid on the Notes, subject to the Distribution Payment Conditions. The Notes are perpetual instruments. If the Ordinary Share price deteriorates significantly and never recovers, it is possible that the Scheduled Conversion Conditions will never be satisfied and, if this occurs, the Notes may never Convert. 5.1.16 Westpac may issue a Transfer Notice requiring the Transfer of Notes to a Nominated Party Westpac may elect to issue a Transfer Notice, requiring all or some Notes (in the case of a Transfer on 22 March 2027) or all Notes (in the case of a Tax Event or Regulatory Event) to be Transferred to a Nominated Party for a cash amount per Note equal to the Face Value. Upon a Transfer of Notes (in the circumstances described in Section 5.1.16), it will be the Nominated Party's obligation to pay the aggregate Face Value of the Notes being Transferred, not Westpac's. If the Nominated Party does not pay this amount to Holders, the Transfer will not proceed, in which case Holders will continue to hold Notes in accordance with the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms. Where Holders receive cash pursuant to a Transfer, the rate of return at which Holders could reinvest their funds may be lower than the Distribution Rate at the time. 5.1.17 No fixed maturity date The Notes are perpetual instruments. The Notes may Convert on a potential Scheduled Conversion Date, but it is possible that market conditions at the time may be such that the Scheduled Conversion Conditions are not satisfied. If the Ordinary Share price falls far enough and never recovers it is possible that the Notes will not Convert at any point in time. Furthermore, any Optional Conversion, Redemption or Transfer is subject to the discretion of Westpac and certain other restrictions. Redemption is also subject to obtaining APRA's prior written approval. It is possible that Optional Conversion, Redemption or Transfer will not occur at any point in time. 5.1.18 Changes to regulatory capital requirements in Australia Any fall in Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio as a result of future changes to regulatory capital requirements may adversely impact the market price of the Notes or potentially increase the chance at a later date that Conversion of Notes takes place due to the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event (a Capital Trigger Event will occur where Westpac determines, or APRA notifies Westpac in writing that it believes, that Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio is equal to or less than 5.125% on a Level 1 or Level 2 basis) or a Non-Viability Trigger Event (a Non-Viability Trigger Event will occur where APRA notifies Westpac in writing that it believes Conversion of the Notes or conversion, write-off or write down of other capital instruments of the Westpac Group or a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support, is necessary because, without it, Westpac would become non-viable). See Section 5.1.9 for the risk associated with Conversion of the Notes due to the occurrence of a Capital Trigger Event or Non-Viability Trigger Event. See Sections 4.2.1, 4.2.2, 4.2.3 and 4.2.4 for more information about the Basel III capital framework and proposed changes to regulatory capital requirements, including the potential for capital ratios, minimum requirements and the Notes' Capital Trigger Event level of 5.125% to stay the same or increase. The Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms may be amended without the approval of Holders to comply with applicable laws (including the requirements of any statutory authority, such as APRA - see Section 5.1.26). 5.1.19 Regulatory classification APRA has confirmed that the Notes will be eligible for inclusion as Additional Tier 1 Capital under APRA's Prudential Standard APS 111. However, if APRA subsequently determines that the Notes do not or will not qualify for Additional Tier 1 Capital treatment (under the Basel III capital adequacy framework, as amended from time to time), Westpac may decide that a Regulatory Event has occurred and may elect to Convert, Redeem (subject to APRA's prior written approval) or Transfer the Notes - see Sections 2.3 and 2.4. A Regulatory Event may also occur as a result of other regulatory changes. See Section 2.3.3 for information on what constitutes a Regulatory Event, and Section 5.2.2 for risks associated with regulation for Westpac generally. 5.1.20 Taxation treatment A general description of the Australian taxation consequences of investing in the Notes is set out in Section 6. The information in Section 6 is provided in general terms and is not intended to provide specific advice in relation to the circumstances of any particular potential investor or Holder. Accordingly, you should seek independent advice in relation to your individual tax position before you choose to apply for or invest in the Notes. A Tax Event will occur if Westpac determines, after receiving a supporting opinion of reputable legal counsel or other tax adviser in Australia experienced in such matters, that (as a result of a Change of Law), there is a more than insubstantial risk that: Westpac would be exposed to a more than de minimis adverse tax consequence or increased cost in relation to the Notes; or

adverse tax consequence or increased cost in relation to the Notes; or any Distribution would not be a frankable distribution within the meaning of Division 202 of the Tax Act. In each of those situations, the risk may itself be a Tax Event, even before the cost or adverse tax consequence is incurred or the Distribution ceases to be frankable. If a Tax Event occurs, Westpac may Convert, Redeem or Transfer the Notes (subject to the conditions contained in the Westpac Capital Notes 7 Terms, including that Westpac has obtained a supporting opinion of r