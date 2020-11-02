Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking Corporation: 2020 Full Year Result - Presentation and Investor Discussion Pack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 07:35am EST

DGAP-News: Westpac Banking Corporation / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Westpac Banking Corporation: 2020 Full Year Result - Presentation and Investor Discussion Pack

02.11.2020 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Westpac Banking Corporation

2020 Full Year Result - Presentation and Investor Discussion Pack

 

The announcement can be viewed at:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9552D_1-2020-11-2.pdf

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

 

2nd November 2020

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


02.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1144683  02.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144683&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
07:45aWESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : 2020 Full Year Results email to shareholders
EQ
07:40aWESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : 2020 Full Year Result - Media Release
EQ
07:35aWESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : 2020 Full Year Result - Presentation and Investor ..
EQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15aWESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : 2020 Full Year Dividend
EQ
07:05aWESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : 2020 Full Year Financial Results
EQ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 702 M 14 548 M 14 548 M
Net income 2020 2 680 M 1 883 M 1 883 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 1,40%
Capitalization 64 580 M 45 450 M 45 384 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 30 913
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,80 AUD
Last Close Price 17,91 AUD
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John McFarlane Chairman
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
Gary Thursby Chief Information Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-26.08%45 450
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.67%298 846
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-27.33%247 081
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.71%205 024
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.51%174 882
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.5.93%146 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group