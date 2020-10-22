Westpac Banking : Group announces underwritten sale of stake in Zip Co Limited

Log in
10/22/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE U.S.

Westpac Group announces underwritten sale of stake in Zip Co Limited

21 October 2020

Westpac has today announced it will be selling its 10.7% stake in Zip Co Limited (ASX: Z1P) (Zip) by way of a fully underwritten book build to institutional investors domiciled in Australia and other relevant jurisdictions1.

The offer price for the shares is $6.65 per share, which equates to a discount of 6.07% to Zip's last closing price of $7.08 on 21 October 2020.

The decision reflects Westpac's approach to simplifying its business and ensuring the efficient use of capital. The sale will add around 8 basis points to Westpac's common equity tier 1 capital ratio.

Westpac Chief Information Officer, Gary Thursby, said: 'Larry Diamond, Peter Gray and the management team of Zip have done a tremendous job growing the company, including expanding globally. We look forward to seeing them continue to grow a global customer franchise.

'We are continuing to explore opportunities with Zip, including working to integrate their buy now pay later functionality into our mobile banking apps across Westpac and our Regional bank brands. This would expand our offering to customers and broaden the customers Zip can reach.

'We are also working with Zip on other opportunities for consumer, business, and corporate customers that we believe could be mutually beneficial, while continuing to develop our banking relationship with Zip.'

UBS is acting as Sole Lead Manager, Underwriter and Bookrunner of the offer.

Settlement of the transaction is expected to occur on 26 October 2020.

Background

In 2017, Westpac made an initial $40 million equity investment in Zip, with a subsequent $8.9m invested in 2019.

For further information:

David Lording

Group Head of Media Relations

0419 683 411

Andrew Bowden

Head of Investor Relations

0438 284 863
+612 8253 4008


Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute financial product or investment advice and has not been prepared to take into account the investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs of any investor. Potential investors in either Westpac or Zip should seek professional independent advice from their financial advisor or other professional advisor.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which can usually be identified by the use of words such as such as 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'intend', 'plan', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'continue', 'objectives', 'outlook', 'guidance' or words of similar effect. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Westpac, and which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this announcement. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Westpac as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules), Westpac undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

This announcement may not be distributed or released in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any Zip shares in the United States. The Zip shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, any person in the United States unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the U.S. Securities Act), or are offered and sold in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, and any other applicable U.S. state securities laws.

1 See the Annexure for the applicable selling restrictions

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 03:44:08 UTC

