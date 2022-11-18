Advanced search
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-18 am EST
23.62 AUD   +1.81%
Westpac Banking : Incorporation by Reference - Form 6-K

11/18/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Incorporation by Reference

The exhibits attached to this Report on Form 6-K shall be incorporated by reference in Westpac Banking Corporation's (the "Registrant") Registration Statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333- 260702).

Index to Exhibits

Exhibit
No. 		Description
1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated as of November 9, 2022, by and among the Registrant, BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Westpac Banking Corporation.
4.1 Thirty-Second Supplemental Indenture (including the forms of the Securities), dated as of November 18, 2022, between the Registrant and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee.
5.1 Opinion of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.
5.2 Opinion of King & Wood Mallesons.
23.1 Consent of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP (contained in Exhibit 5.1).
23.2 Consent of King & Wood Mallesons (contained in Exhibit 5.2).

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 22:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 21 994 M 14 707 M 14 707 M
Net income 2023 7 973 M 5 331 M 5 331 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 5,96%
Capitalization 82 578 M 55 218 M 55 218 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 37 476
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 23,62 AUD
Average target price 24,98 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis King Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Peter Ralph Marriott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION8.67%53 972
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.93%388 767
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.45%298 194
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.45%198 365
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.15%175 244
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.56%147 235