Westpac Banking : Incorporation by Reference - Form 6-K
Incorporation by Reference
The exhibits attached to this Report on Form 6-K shall be incorporated by reference in Westpac Banking Corporation's (the "
Registrant") Registration Statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333- 260702).
Index to Exhibits
Exhibit
No.
Description
1.1
Underwriting Agreement, dated as of November 9, 2022, by and among the Registrant, BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Westpac Banking Corporation.
4.1
Thirty-Second Supplemental Indenture (including the forms of the Securities), dated as of November 18, 2022, between the Registrant and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee.
5.1
Opinion of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.
5.2
Opinion of King & Wood Mallesons.
23.1
Consent of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP (contained in Exhibit 5.1).
23.2
Consent of King & Wood Mallesons (contained in Exhibit 5.2).
Disclaimer
Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 22:38:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Sales 2023
21 994 M
14 707 M
14 707 M
Net income 2023
7 973 M
5 331 M
5 331 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
11,0x
Yield 2023
5,96%
Capitalization
82 578 M
55 218 M
55 218 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
3,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024
3,72x
Nbr of Employees
37 476
Free-Float
99,5%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
23,62 AUD
Average target price
24,98 AUD
Spread / Average Target
5,76%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.