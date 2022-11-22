Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Westpac Banking Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-22 am EST
23.94 AUD   -0.13%
11:20aWestpac Banking : Issuer Document
PU
11/18Westpac Banking : Incorporation by Reference - Form 6-K
PU
11/17Better-Than-Expected Labor Data Lift Australian Shares to End Three-Day Losing Streak
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac Banking : Issuer Document

11/22/2022 | 11:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINAL TERMS

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Instruments are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Instruments or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Instruments or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Instruments are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 (the "EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the UK's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement the Insurance Distribution Directive, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Instruments or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Instruments or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

NOTIFICATION UNDER SECTION 309B(1) OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT 2001 (2020 REVISED EDITION) OF SINGAPORE, AS MODIFIED OR AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME (THE "SFA") - The Instruments are prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and Excluded Investment Products (as defined in MAS Notice SFA 04-N12:Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA-N16:Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).

Series No.:

1489

Tranche No.:

1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION ABN 33 007 457 141

Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments

Issue of

GBP250,000,000 Floating Rate Instruments due November 2023

by Westpac Banking Corporation

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): EN5TNI6CI43VEPAMHL14

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the base prospectus dated 11 November 2022 (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of the EUWA (as amended, the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Instruments described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing at Camomile Court, 23 Camomile Street, London EC3A 7LL, United Kingdom, and at http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html and copies may be obtained from the Specified Offices of the Paying Agents.

Part A

Contractual Terms

1.

Issuer and Designated Branch:

Westpac Banking Corporation acting

through its head office

2. Date of Board Approval of the Issuer: Not Applicable, save as discussed in Section 2 of the "General Information" section in the Base Prospectus

3.

Status:

Senior

4. Specified Currency:

(i)

of denomination:

Pound Sterling ("GBP")

(ii)

of payment:

GBP

5. Aggregate Principal Amount of GBP 250,000,000

Tranche:

6.

If interchangeable with existing Series,

Not Applicable

Series No.:

7.

(i)

Issue Date:

22 November 2022

(ii)

Interest Commencement Date:

Issue Date

8.

Issue Price:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Principal

Amount of the Tranche

9.

Maturity Date:

22 November 2023, subject to adjustment in

accordance with the Business Day

Convention specified in paragraph 22(iv)

10.

Expenses:

Not Applicable

11.

(i)

Form of Instruments:

Bearer

(ii)

Bearer

Instruments

No

exchangeable for

Registered

Instruments:

12. If issued in bearer form:

(i)

Initially

represented

by

a

Temporary Global Instrument

Temporary Global Instrument

or

Permanent Global Instrument:

  1. Temporary Global Instrument exchangeable for a Permanent Global Instrument or for Definitive Instruments and/or (if the relevant Series comprises both Bearer Instruments and Registered
    Instruments) Registered Instruments:

Yes.

The Exchange Date shall be a date no earlier than 40 days after the Issue Date.

  1. Specify date (if any) from which exchanges for Registered Instruments will be made:
  2. Permanent Global Instrument exchangeable at the option of the bearer for Definitive Instruments and/or (if the relevant Series
    comprises both Bearer Instruments and Registered
    Instruments) Registered Instruments:

Not Applicable

No. Permanent Global Instruments are only exchangeable for Definitive Instruments in the limited circumstances set out in Conditions 2.5(a) and (b)

  1. Talons for future Coupons to be No
    attached to Definitive Instruments:
  2. Receipts to be attached to No Instalment Instruments which are Definitive Instruments:
  1. If issued in registered form:
  2. Denomination(s):
  3. Calculation Amount:
  4. Partly Paid Instruments:
  5. If issued in registered form: Registrar:
  6. Interest:
  7. Change of interest basis

Not Applicable

GBP100,000

GBP100,000

No

Not Applicable

SONIA + 0.48 per cent. per annum Floating Rate

Not Applicable

20.

Fixed Rate Instrument Provisions:

Not Applicable

21.

Fixed Rate Reset Instrument

Not Applicable

Provisions:

22.

Floating Rate Instrument Provisions:

Applicable

(i)

Specified Period(s):

Not Applicable

(ii)

Interest Payment Dates:

22 February 2023, 22 May 2023, 22 August

2023 and the Maturity Date, subject to

adjustment in accordance with the Business

Day Convention specified in paragraph

22(iv)

(iii)

Interest Period End Dates or (if

Interest Payment Dates

the applicable Business Day

Convention below is the FRN

Convention) Interest Accrual

Period:

  1. Business Day Convention:

- for Interest Payment Dates:

Modified

Following

Business

Day

Convention

- for Interest Period End Dates:

Modified

Following

Business

Day

Convention

- for Maturity Date:

Modified

Following

Business

Day

Convention

- any other date:

Modified

Following

Business

Day

Convention

(v)

Additional Business Centre(s):

London, New York, Sydney

(vi)

Manner in which the Rate(s) of

Screen Rate Determination

Interest is/are to be determined:

(vii)

Screen Rate Determination:

Applicable (Overnight Rate)

-

Reference Rate:

SONIA

  • Relevant Screen Page: Reuters Screen SONIA Page (or any replacement thereto)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 16:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
11:20aWestpac Banking : Issuer Document
PU
11/18Westpac Banking : Incorporation by Reference - Form 6-K
PU
11/17Better-Than-Expected Labor Data Lift Australian Shares to End Three-Day Losing Streak
MT
11/17Fitch Expects Major Australian Banks' Asset Quality to Remain Sound
MT
11/17WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final divi..
FA
11/14Australia's CBA Q1 profit jumps on lending growth, rising interest rates
RE
11/14Commonwealth Bank of Australia first-quarter cash profit rises 13%
RE
11/13Three top Australian banks settle class action lawsuits for $84 mln
RE
11/11Australian shares hit five-month high on hopes of less aggressive Fed
RE
11/10Exclusive-Australian banks ease mortgage norms as property market cools
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 22 042 M 14 527 M 14 527 M
Net income 2023 7 973 M 5 255 M 5 255 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 5,89%
Capitalization 83 697 M 55 162 M 55 162 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 37 476
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 23,97 AUD
Average target price 24,98 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis King Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Holmes Chief Information Officer-Business
Scott Collary Group Executive-Customer Services & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION12.27%55 231
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.48%390 263
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.14%299 317
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%198 130
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.38%178 483
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.11%146 778