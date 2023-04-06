Westpac Banking : Issuer Document

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Instruments are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area(the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended,"MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required byRegulation (EU) No 1286/2014(as amended, the"EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Instruments or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Instruments or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS -The Instruments are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 ofRegulation (EU) No 2017/565as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by theEuropean Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020(the "EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the UK'sFinancial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement the Insurance Distribution Directive, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) ofRegulation (EU) No 600/2014as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required byRegulation (EU) No 1286/2014as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Instruments or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Instruments or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
NOTIFICATION UNDER SECTION 309B(1) OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT 2001 (2020 REVISED EDITION) OF SINGAPORE, AS MODIFIED OR AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME - The Instruments are prescribed capital markets products (as defined in theSecurities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and Excluded Investment Products (as defined in MAS Notice SFA04-N12:Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS NoticeFAA-N16:Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).
Series No.:
1509
Tranche No.:
1
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION ABN 33 007 457 141
Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments
Issue of
USD15,000,000 Floating Rate Instruments due April 2033
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the base prospectus dated 11 November 2022 (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of the EUWA (as amended, the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Instruments described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing at Camomile Court, 23 Camomile Street, London EC3A 7LL, United Kingdom, and at http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html and copies may be obtained from the Specified Offices of the Paying Agents.
Part A
Contractual Terms
1.
Issuer and Designated Branch:
Westpac Banking Corporation acting
through its head office
2.
Date of Board Approval of the Issuer:
Not Applicable, save as discussed in Section
2 of the "General Information" section in the
Base Prospectus
3.
Status:
Senior
4. Specified Currency:
(i)
of denomination:
United States Dollar ("USD")
(ii)
of payment:
USD
5. Aggregate Principal Amount of USD15,000,000
Tranche:
6.
If interchangeable with existing Series,
Not Applicable
Series No.:
7.
(i)
Issue Date:
6 April 2023
(ii)
Interest Commencement Date:
Issue Date
8.
Issue Price:
100 per cent. of the Aggregate Principal
Amount of the Tranche
9.
Maturity Date:
6 April 2033, subject to adjustment in
accordance with the Business Day
Convention specified in paragraph 22(iv)
10.
Expenses:
Not Applicable
11.
(i)
Form of Instruments:
Bearer
(ii)
Bearer
Instruments
No
exchangeable for
Registered
Instruments:
12. If issued in bearer form:
(i)
Initially
represented
by
a
Temporary Global Instrument
Temporary Global Instrument
or
Permanent Global Instrument:
Temporary Global Instrument Yes.
exchangeable for
a
Permanent
Global Instrument or for Definitive
The Exchange Date shall be a date no
Instruments and/or (if the relevant
earlier than 40 days after the Issue Date.
Series comprises
both Bearer
Instruments
and
Registered
Instruments)
Registered
Instruments:
(iii)
Specify date (if any) from which
Not Applicable
exchanges
for
Registered
Instruments will be made:
(iv)
Permanent
Global
Instrument
No. Permanent Global Instruments are only
exchangeable at the option of the
exchangeable for Definitive Instruments in
bearer for Definitive Instruments
the limited circumstances set out in
and/or (if the relevant Series
Conditions 2.5(a) and (b)
comprises
both
Bearer
Instruments
and
Registered
Instruments)
Registered
Instruments:
Talons for future Coupons to be As the Instruments have more than 27
attached
to
Definitive
Coupons, Talons may be required if, on
Instruments:
exchange into definitive form, more than 27
Coupon payments are still to be made
(vi)
Receipts to
be
attached to
No
Instalment Instruments which are
Definitive Instruments:
13.
If issued in registered form:
Not Applicable
14.
Denomination(s):
USD200,000
15.
Calculation Amount:
USD200,000
16.
Partly Paid Instruments:
No
17. If issued in registered form: Registrar: Not Applicable
18.
Interest:
SOFR + 1.02 per cent. per annum Floating
Rate
19.
Change of interest basis
Not Applicable
20.
Fixed Rate Instrument Provisions:
Not Applicable
21.
Fixed Rate Reset Instrument
Not Applicable
Provisions:
22.
Floating Rate Instrument Provisions:
Applicable
(i)
Specified Period(s):
Not Applicable
(ii)
Interest Payment Dates:
6 January, 6 April, 6 July and 6 October in
each year, commencing on 6 July 2023, up
to and including the Maturity Date, subject
to adjustment in accordance with the
Business Day Convention specified in
paragraph 22(iv)
(iii)
Interest Period End Dates or (if
Interest Payment Dates
the applicable Business
Day
Convention below is the
FRN
Convention) Interest Accrual
Period:
Business Day Convention:
- for Interest Payment Dates:
Modified
Following
Business
Day
Convention
- for Interest Period End Dates:
Modified
Following
Business
Day
Convention
- for Maturity Date:
Modified
Following
Business
Day
Convention
- any other date:
No Adjustment
(v)
Additional Business Centre(s):
Sydney, London, New York
(vi)
Manner in which the Rate(s) of
Screen Rate Determination
Interest is/are to be determined:
(vii)
Screen Rate Determination:
Applicable (Overnight Rate)
-
Reference Rate:
SOFR
-
Relevant Screen Page:
As set out in Condition 5.4(iv)(II)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 13:23:04 UTC.