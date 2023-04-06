Westpac Banking : Issuer Document

Advanced search
FINAL TERMS

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Instruments are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Instruments or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Instruments or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Instruments are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 (the "EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the UK's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement the Insurance Distribution Directive, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Instruments or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Instruments or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

NOTIFICATION UNDER SECTION 309B(1) OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT 2001 (2020 REVISED EDITION) OF SINGAPORE, AS MODIFIED OR AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME - The Instruments are prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and Excluded Investment Products (as defined in MAS Notice SFA 04-N12:Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA-N16:Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).

Series No.:

1509

Tranche No.:

1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION ABN 33 007 457 141

Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments

Issue of

USD15,000,000 Floating Rate Instruments due April 2033

by Westpac Banking Corporation

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): EN5TNI6CI43VEPAMHL14

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the base prospectus dated 11 November 2022 (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of the EUWA (as amended, the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Instruments described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing at Camomile Court, 23 Camomile Street, London EC3A 7LL, United Kingdom, and at http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html and copies may be obtained from the Specified Offices of the Paying Agents.

Part A

Contractual Terms

1.

Issuer and Designated Branch:

Westpac Banking Corporation acting

through its head office

2.

Date of Board Approval of the Issuer:

Not Applicable, save as discussed in Section

2 of the "General Information" section in the

Base Prospectus

3.

Status:

Senior

4. Specified Currency:

(i)

of denomination:

United States Dollar ("USD")

(ii)

of payment:

USD

5. Aggregate Principal Amount of USD15,000,000

Tranche:

6.

If interchangeable with existing Series,

Not Applicable

Series No.:

7.

(i)

Issue Date:

6 April 2023

(ii)

Interest Commencement Date:

Issue Date

8.

Issue Price:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Principal

Amount of the Tranche

9.

Maturity Date:

6 April 2033, subject to adjustment in

accordance with the Business Day

Convention specified in paragraph 22(iv)

10.

Expenses:

Not Applicable

11.

(i)

Form of Instruments:

Bearer

(ii)

Bearer

Instruments

No

exchangeable for

Registered

Instruments:

12. If issued in bearer form:

(i)

Initially

represented

by

a

Temporary Global Instrument

Temporary Global Instrument

or

Permanent Global Instrument:

  1. Temporary Global Instrument Yes.

exchangeable for

a

Permanent

Global Instrument or for Definitive

The Exchange Date shall be a date no

Instruments and/or (if the relevant

earlier than 40 days after the Issue Date.

Series comprises

both Bearer

Instruments

and

Registered

Instruments)

Registered

Instruments:

(iii)

Specify date (if any) from which

Not Applicable

exchanges

for

Registered

Instruments will be made:

(iv)

Permanent

Global

Instrument

No. Permanent Global Instruments are only

exchangeable at the option of the

exchangeable for Definitive Instruments in

bearer for Definitive Instruments

the limited circumstances set out in

and/or (if the relevant Series

Conditions 2.5(a) and (b)

comprises

both

Bearer

Instruments

and

Registered

Instruments)

Registered

Instruments:

  1. Talons for future Coupons to be As the Instruments have more than 27

attached

to

Definitive

Coupons, Talons may be required if, on

Instruments:

exchange into definitive form, more than 27

Coupon payments are still to be made

(vi)

Receipts to

be

attached to

No

Instalment Instruments which are

Definitive Instruments:

13.

If issued in registered form:

Not Applicable

14.

Denomination(s):

USD200,000

15.

Calculation Amount:

USD200,000

16.

Partly Paid Instruments:

No

17. If issued in registered form: Registrar: Not Applicable

18.

Interest:

SOFR + 1.02 per cent. per annum Floating

Rate

19.

Change of interest basis

Not Applicable

20.

Fixed Rate Instrument Provisions:

Not Applicable

21.

Fixed Rate Reset Instrument

Not Applicable

Provisions:

22.

Floating Rate Instrument Provisions:

Applicable

(i)

Specified Period(s):

Not Applicable

(ii)

Interest Payment Dates:

6 January, 6 April, 6 July and 6 October in

each year, commencing on 6 July 2023, up

to and including the Maturity Date, subject

to adjustment in accordance with the

Business Day Convention specified in

paragraph 22(iv)

(iii)

Interest Period End Dates or (if

Interest Payment Dates

the applicable Business

Day

Convention below is the

FRN

Convention) Interest Accrual

Period:

  1. Business Day Convention:

- for Interest Payment Dates:

Modified

Following

Business

Day

Convention

- for Interest Period End Dates:

Modified

Following

Business

Day

Convention

- for Maturity Date:

Modified

Following

Business

Day

Convention

- any other date:

No Adjustment

(v)

Additional Business Centre(s):

Sydney, London, New York

(vi)

Manner in which the Rate(s) of

Screen Rate Determination

Interest is/are to be determined:

(vii)

Screen Rate Determination:

Applicable (Overnight Rate)

-

Reference Rate:

SOFR

-

Relevant Screen Page:

As set out in Condition 5.4(iv)(II)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

