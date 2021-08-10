Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Westpac Banking Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac Banking : New Zealand c.bank warns Westpac unit for breaching anti-money laundering laws

08/10/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday issued a formal warning to Westpac Banking Corp's local unit for failing to report almost 8,000 transactions as required by anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

The warning comes as RBNZ releases findings from a review of New Zealand-based banks, which was undertaken after Australia's financial crime agency in 2019 accused no.2 lender Westpac of enabling millions of payments to people exploiting children.

Under New Zealand's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws, companies are required to report transactions such as international wire transfers to the police's financial intelligence unit.

Westpac "configured its prescribed transaction reporting systems in a way that failed to detect and report all eligible international wire transfers," the RBNZ said, but found that other procedures and controls at the bank were "satisfactory".

The Australian lender's unit failed to report corporate transactions to overseas recipients between July 2018 and February 2019, RBNZ said.

"We take these matters very seriously. This issue arose from an inadvertent error with our reporting system which is now fixed," a spokesperson for Westpac New Zealand said in an e-mailed statement.

"Upon identifying the issue, we proactively reported it to the RBNZ. We continue to work with the RBNZ on strengthening our systems further," the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
All news about WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
05:04pWESTPAC BANKING : New Zealand c.bank warns Westpac unit for breaching anti-money..
RE
04:23pWESTPAC BANKING : New Zealand c.bank warns Westpac over breach of anti-money lau..
RE
10:00aWESTPAC BANKING : Dai-ichi Life Australian Unit Acquires Westpac's Life Insuranc..
MT
03:16aAustralia shares hit record high as CBA gains ahead of results
RE
08/09SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Slip Premarket Monday
MT
08/09STOXX EUROPE 600 : Australia's Westpac Sells Life Insurance Unit To TAL Dai-ichi..
MT
08/09WESTPAC BANKING : Divests Australian Life Insurance Business to TAL Dai-chi for ..
MT
08/09Miners hold back Australian shares even as financials gain
RE
08/09Westpac exits life insurance with $660 million sale to Japan's Dai-ichi
RE
08/09WESTPAC BANKING : Bank Sells Life Insurance Business for $661 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 21 088 M 15 497 M 15 497 M
Net income 2021 6 299 M 4 629 M 4 629 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 4,46%
Capitalization 93 733 M 68 840 M 68 882 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 33 607
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,58 AUD
Average target price 27,88 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Leslie Wilson Vance Group Executive-Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION32.06%68 238
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.81%470 126
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.18%342 234
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%237 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.20%199 777
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.24%192 752