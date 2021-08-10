Westpac Banking : New Zealand c.bank warns Westpac unit for breaching anti-money laundering laws

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on
Wednesday issued a formal warning to Westpac Banking Corp's
local unit for failing to report almost 8,000
transactions as required by anti-money laundering and
counter-terrorism laws.
The warning comes as RBNZ releases findings from a review of
New Zealand-based banks, which was undertaken after Australia's
financial crime agency in 2019 accused no.2 lender Westpac of
enabling millions of payments to people exploiting children.
Under New Zealand's anti-money laundering and
counter-terrorism laws, companies are required to report
transactions such as international wire transfers to the
police's financial intelligence unit.
Westpac "configured its prescribed transaction reporting
systems in a way that failed to detect and report all eligible
international wire transfers," the RBNZ said, but found that
other procedures and controls at the bank were "satisfactory".
The Australian lender's unit failed to report corporate
transactions to overseas recipients between July 2018 and
February 2019, RBNZ said.
"We take these matters very seriously. This issue arose from
an inadvertent error with our reporting system which is now
fixed," a spokesperson for Westpac New Zealand said in an
e-mailed statement.
"Upon identifying the issue, we proactively reported it to
the RBNZ. We continue to work with the RBNZ on strengthening our
systems further," the spokesperson said.
