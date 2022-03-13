Westpac Banking : Notification of cessation of securities - WBC
Notification of cessation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday March 14, 2022
Details of +securities that have ceased
Number of
ASX +security
+securities that
The +securities have
Date of
code
Security description
have ceased
ceased due to
cessation
WBCHBH
4.50% SUB INS MAT
17,500 Repayment or redemption of
11/03/2022
11-MAR-2027 MIN CONS
quoted +debt security
$5HT NC
Part 1 - Announcement Details
1.1 Name of +Entity
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
33007457141
1.3
ASX issuer code
WBC
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/3/2022
Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
ASX +Security Code and Description
WBCHBH : 4.50% SUB INS MAT 11-MAR-2027 MIN CONS $5HT NC
Quoted +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
17,500
Reason for cessation
Repayment or redemption of quoted +debt security
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
11/3/2022
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
Part 3 - Issued capital following changes
Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
WBCHCQ : 3.25% INSTRUMENTS MAT 2-JAN-2026 MIN CONS $5HT NC
4,000
WBCHBZ : 3.15% MAT 14-JUL-2027 MIN CONS $5HT NC
12,000
WBC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
3,501,127,694
WBCHCF : CALLABLE FRN MTN MAT 16-FEB-2028 MIN CONS $5HT NC
25,000
WBCPE : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.05% PERP NON-CUM RED T-09-22
13,105,705
WBCHBN : 4.125% MAT 04-JUN-2026 MIN CONS $5HT NC
42,500
WBCHCA : 4.334% MAT 16-AUG-2029 MIN CONS $5HT NC
17,500
WBCHCO : 3.25% INSTRUMENTS MAT 16-NOV-2023 MIN CONS $5HT NC
30,000
WBCHCP : FR INSTRUMENTS MAT 16-NOV-2023 MIN CONS $5HT NC
245,000
WBCHBH : 4.50% SUB INS MAT 11-MAR-2027 MIN CONS $5HT NC
0
WBCPH : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.20% PERP NON-CUM RED T-09-25
16,903,383
WBCHBK : 4.00% MAT 12-AUG-2027 MIN CONS $5HT NC
13,000
WBCHCR : FR INSTRUMENTS MAT 24-APR-2024 MIN CONS $5HT NC
190,000
WBCHCS : 3.000% INSTRUMENTS MAT 24-APR-2024 CONS $5HT NC
35,000
WBCHCY : FRN MAT 15-JUL-2022 MIN CONS $5HT NC
4,280
WBCHCZ : FRN MAT 15-AUG-2022 MIN CONS $5HT NC
5,000
WBCHDA : FRN MAT 15-SEP-2022 MIN CONS $5HT NC
5,000
WBCHDB : FRN MAT 17-OCT-2022 MIN CONS $5HT NC
5,000
WBCHDC : FRN MAT 15-NOV-2022 MIN CONS $5HT NC
WBCHDD : FRN MAT 14-FEB-2024 MIN CONS $5HT NC
WBCHDE : FRN MAT 14-JUN-2024 MIN CONS $5HT NC
WBCPI : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.70% PERP NON-CUM RED T-07-24
WBCHBU : 4.80% MAT 14-JUN-2028 MIN CONS $5HT NC
WBCHBT : 0.76% MAT 09-JUN-2026 MIN CONS $5HT NC
WBCHBO : 5.00% MAT 23-FEB-2046 MIN CONS $5HT NC
WBCPJ : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.40% PERP NON-CUM RED T-03-27
WBCHCT : FR INSTRUMENT MAT 16-MAY-2022 CONS $5HT NC
WBCHCU : FR INSTRUMENT MAT 16-AUG-2024 CONS $5HT NC
WBCHCV : 2.250% INSTRUMENTS MAT 16-AUG-2024 CONS $5HT NC
WBCHCI : 3.20% MAT 6-MAR-2023 MIN CONS $5HT NC
WBCHCC : FRN MTN MATURING 27-OCT-2022 MIN CONS $5HT NC
WBCHCD : 3.125% MAT 27-OCT-2022 MIN CONS $5HT NC
WBCHCL : 3.250% INSTRUMENTS MAT 4-SEP-2026 MIN CONS $5HT NC
WBCHCG : 5.00% SUB INS MAT 02-MAR-2048 MIN CONS $5HT NC
WBCHCJ : 3.70% INSTRUMENTS MAT 29-JUN-2028 MIN CONS $5HT NC
WBCHCH : FRN MAT 6-MAR-2023 MIN CONS $5HT NC
WBCHCE : 5.00% FIXED RATE INSTRUMENTS MAT 24-JAN-2048 MIN CONS $5HT NC
WBCHCK : FRN MAT 22-JUN-2028 MIN CONS $5HT NC
WBCHCW : FRN INSTRUMENT MAT 27-AUG-29CONS $5HT NC
WBCPK : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+2.90% PERP NON-CUM RED T-09-29
WBCHDF : 0.766% NOTES MAT 13-MAY-2031 MIN CONS $5HT NC
5,000
10,000
5,000
14,230,580
8,750
1,000,000
5,000
17,229,363
150,000
170,000
30,000
237,500
30,000
5,000
6,500
5,000
235,000
25,000
9,250
72,500
100,000
17,500,000
100,000
Disclaimer
Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 03:23:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
19 222 M
14 049 M
14 049 M
Net income 2022
5 096 M
3 725 M
3 725 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
16,7x
Yield 2022
5,40%
Capitalization
79 272 M
57 939 M
57 939 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
4,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023
3,96x
Nbr of Employees
40 143
Free-Float
-
