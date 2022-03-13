Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Westpac Banking Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac Banking : Notification of cessation of securities - WBC

03/13/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of cessation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 14, 2022

Details of +securities that have ceased

Number of

ASX +security

+securities that

The +securities have

Date of

code

Security description

have ceased

ceased due to

cessation

WBCHBH

4.50% SUB INS MAT

17,500 Repayment or redemption of

11/03/2022

11-MAR-2027 MIN CONS

quoted +debt security

$5HT NC

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of cessation of +securities

1 / 6

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 1 - Announcement Details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

33007457141

1.3

ASX issuer code

WBC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Notification of cessation of +securities

2 / 6

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

For personal use only

ASX +Security Code and Description

WBCHBH : 4.50% SUB INS MAT 11-MAR-2027 MIN CONS $5HT NC

Quoted +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

17,500

Reason for cessation

Repayment or redemption of quoted +debt security

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

11/3/2022

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Notification of cessation of +securities

3 / 6

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 3 - Issued capital following changes

For personal use only

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

WBCHCQ : 3.25% INSTRUMENTS MAT 2-JAN-2026 MIN CONS $5HT NC

4,000

WBCHBZ : 3.15% MAT 14-JUL-2027 MIN CONS $5HT NC

12,000

WBC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,501,127,694

WBCHCF : CALLABLE FRN MTN MAT 16-FEB-2028 MIN CONS $5HT NC

25,000

WBCPE : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.05% PERP NON-CUM RED T-09-22

13,105,705

WBCHBN : 4.125% MAT 04-JUN-2026 MIN CONS $5HT NC

42,500

WBCHCA : 4.334% MAT 16-AUG-2029 MIN CONS $5HT NC

17,500

WBCHCO : 3.25% INSTRUMENTS MAT 16-NOV-2023 MIN CONS $5HT NC

30,000

WBCHCP : FR INSTRUMENTS MAT 16-NOV-2023 MIN CONS $5HT NC

245,000

WBCHBH : 4.50% SUB INS MAT 11-MAR-2027 MIN CONS $5HT NC

0

WBCPH : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.20% PERP NON-CUM RED T-09-25

16,903,383

WBCHBK : 4.00% MAT 12-AUG-2027 MIN CONS $5HT NC

13,000

WBCHCR : FR INSTRUMENTS MAT 24-APR-2024 MIN CONS $5HT NC

190,000

WBCHCS : 3.000% INSTRUMENTS MAT 24-APR-2024 CONS $5HT NC

35,000

WBCHCY : FRN MAT 15-JUL-2022 MIN CONS $5HT NC

4,280

WBCHCZ : FRN MAT 15-AUG-2022 MIN CONS $5HT NC

5,000

WBCHDA : FRN MAT 15-SEP-2022 MIN CONS $5HT NC

5,000

WBCHDB : FRN MAT 17-OCT-2022 MIN CONS $5HT NC

5,000

Notification of cessation of +securities

4 / 6

Notification of cessation of +securities

WBCHDC : FRN MAT 15-NOV-2022 MIN CONS $5HT NC

WBCHDD : FRN MAT 14-FEB-2024 MIN CONS $5HT NC

only

WBCHDE : FRN MAT 14-JUN-2024 MIN CONS $5HT NC

WBCPI : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.70% PERP NON-CUM RED T-07-24

WBCHBU : 4.80% MAT 14-JUN-2028 MIN CONS $5HT NC

WBCHBT : 0.76% MAT 09-JUN-2026 MIN CONS $5HT NC

use

WBCHBO : 5.00% MAT 23-FEB-2046 MIN CONS $5HT NC

WBCPJ : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.40% PERP NON-CUM RED T-03-27

WBCHCT : FR INSTRUMENT MAT 16-MAY-2022 CONS $5HT NC

WBCHCU : FR INSTRUMENT MAT 16-AUG-2024 CONS $5HT NC

personal

WBCHCV : 2.250% INSTRUMENTS MAT 16-AUG-2024 CONS $5HT NC

WBCHCI : 3.20% MAT 6-MAR-2023 MIN CONS $5HT NC

WBCHCC : FRN MTN MATURING 27-OCT-2022 MIN CONS $5HT NC

WBCHCD : 3.125% MAT 27-OCT-2022 MIN CONS $5HT NC

WBCHCL : 3.250% INSTRUMENTS MAT 4-SEP-2026 MIN CONS $5HT NC

WBCHCG : 5.00% SUB INS MAT 02-MAR-2048 MIN CONS $5HT NC

WBCHCJ : 3.70% INSTRUMENTS MAT 29-JUN-2028 MIN CONS $5HT NC

For

WBCHCH : FRN MAT 6-MAR-2023 MIN CONS $5HT NC

WBCHCE : 5.00% FIXED RATE INSTRUMENTS MAT 24-JAN-2048 MIN CONS $5HT NC

WBCHCK : FRN MAT 22-JUN-2028 MIN CONS $5HT NC

WBCHCW : FRN INSTRUMENT MAT 27-AUG-29CONS $5HT NC

WBCPK : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+2.90% PERP NON-CUM RED T-09-29

WBCHDF : 0.766% NOTES MAT 13-MAY-2031 MIN CONS $5HT NC

Notification of cessation of +securities

5 / 6

5,000

10,000

5,000

14,230,580

8,750

1,000,000

5,000

17,229,363

150,000

170,000

30,000

237,500

30,000

5,000

6,500

5,000

235,000

25,000

9,250

72,500

100,000

17,500,000

100,000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 03:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
03/13WESTPAC BANKING : Notification of cessation of securities - WBC
PU
03/11WESTPAC BANKING : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WBC
PU
03/10WESTPAC BANKING : 11/03/2022 Two thirds of global corporates targeting Net Zero by 2030
PU
03/09WESTPAC BANKING : proudly extends support for Head Start Homes, helping more Australians a..
PU
03/08WESTPAC BANKING : 09/03/2022 Westpac expands support for flood-affected communities
PU
03/08WESTPAC BANKING : MI Consumer Sentiment March (PDF 76KB)
PU
03/0607/03/2022 AUSTRALIANS BEWARE : scammers take advantage of disasters
PU
03/02WESTPAC BANKING : 03/03/2022 Westpac Group announces $2 million fund to support flood impa..
PU
02/28WESTPAC BANKING : 28/02/2022 Westpac completes sale of New Zealand life insurance business
PU
02/23WESTPAC BANKING : 24/02/2022 Westpac Group offers customers impacted by Queensland and New..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 222 M 14 049 M 14 049 M
Net income 2022 5 096 M 3 725 M 3 725 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 5,40%
Capitalization 79 272 M 57 939 M 57 939 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 40 143
Free-Float -
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 22,67 AUD
Average target price 24,64 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis King Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Peter Ralph Marriott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION6.18%57 939
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.73%380 588
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.35%325 256
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%246 847
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.02%184 892
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%181 776