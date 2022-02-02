Westpac Banking : Pillar 3 Report (December 2021)

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, General Manager & Company Secretary.
For personal use only
For personal use only
Pillar 3 report
Table of contents
Structure of Pillar 3 report
Executive summary
3
Introduction
5
Group structure
6
Capital overview
8
Leverage ratio
12
Credit risk exposures
13
Securitisation
17
Liquidity coverage ratio
20
Appendix
Appendix I | APS330 Quantitative requirements
21
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
22
In this report references to 'Westpac', 'Westpac Group', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' are to Westpac Banking Corporation and its controlled entities (unless the context indicates otherwise).
In this report, unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, references to '$', 'AUD' or 'A$' are to Australian dollars.
Any discrepancies between totals and sums of components in tables contained in this report are due to rounding.
In this report, unless otherwise stated, disclosures reflect the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) implementation of Basel III.
Information contained in or accessible through the websites mentioned in this report does not form part of this report unless we specifically state that it is incorporated by reference and forms part of this report. All references in this report to websites are inactive textual references and are for information only.
2 | Westpac Group December 2021 Pillar 3 Report
For personal use only
Pillar 3 report
Executive summary
Key capital ratios
31 December 2021
30 September 2021
31 December 2020
Level 2 Regulatory capital structure
Common equity Tier 1 capital after deductions $m
53,976
53,808
51,048
Risk weighted assets $m
442,411
436,650
430,232
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio %
12.20
12.32
11.87
Additional Tier 1 capital ratio %
2.17
2.33
2.30
Tier 1 capital ratio %
14.37
14.65
14.17
Tier 2 capital %
4.83
4.21
3.72
Total regulatory capital ratio %
19.20
18.86
17.89
APRA leverage ratio %
5.80
5.99
6.19
Level 1 Regulatory capital structure
Common equity Tier 1 capital after deductions $m
54,220
54,314
51,622
Risk weighted assets $m
438,046
431,422
426,566
Level 1 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio %
12.38
12.59
12.10
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio movement for First Quarter 2022 (% and basis points)
Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 12.20% at 31 December 2021, 12 basis points lower than 30 September 2021. Key movements in the CET1 capital ratio over the quarter were:
1Q22 cash earnings of $1,584 million (35 basis points increase);
Payment of the 2021 final dividend (50 basis points decrease);
An increase in Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) (21 basis points decrease) mostly from higher market risk RWA and higher lending;
Capital deductions and other capital movements (20 basis points increase) mainly due to lower deferred tax assets, movements in the fair value on economic hedges recognised in net profit and a decrease in the capital deduction for regulatory expected losses in excess of provisions; and
A 4 basis points increase from the impact of divestments.
Westpac Group December 2021 Pillar 3 Report | 3
For personal use only
Pillar 3 report
Executive summary
Risk Weighted Assets
$m
31 December 2021
30 September 2021
31 December 2020
Risk weighted assets at Level 2
Credit risk
359,773
357,295
349,844
Market risk
9,202
6,662
9,607
Operational risk
56,214
55,875
54,090
Interest rate risk in the banking book
12,190
11,446
10,309
Other
5,032
5,372
6,382
Total RWA
442,411
436,650
430,232
Total Exposure at Default
1,164,183
1,134,083
1,063,136
Total RWA increased $5.8 billion or 1.3% over the quarter from both higher credit risk RWA and non-credit RWA. The $2.5 billion increase in credit risk RWA included:
A $6.1 billion increase mainly from higher lending across corporates, specialised lending and residential mortgages, partially offset by;
A $1.8 billion decrease in credit RWA associated with derivative exposures (counterparty credit risk and mark-to-market related credit risk);
A $1.1 billion decrease from the sale of Westpac's wholesale dealer loan book; and
A $0.7 billion decrease in RWA for foreign currency translation impacts mostly from the appreciation of the A$ against the US$ and NZ$.
Non-credit risk RWA was $3.3 billion higher, mainly due to a $2.5 billion increase in market risk RWA. The increase was mainly driven by the introduction of an industry-wide overlay for updated market risk models which require regulatory approval.
Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 Capital movements for First Quarter 2022
On 20 December 2021, Westpac redeemed approximately $0.55 billion Westpac Capital Notes 4 (WCN 4) that remained on issue1. The net impact was a decrease in Tier 1 capital of approximately 12 basis points.
During the quarter, Westpac issued US$2.25 billion Tier 2 capital instruments. The net impact was an increase in the total regulatory capital ratio of approximately 72 basis points.
Exposure at Default
Exposure at default (EAD) increased $30.1 billion over the quarter, primarily due to an increase in exposure to sovereigns ($25.2 billion) from higher liquid assets, residential mortgage lending ($3.4 billion) and specialised lending ($2.0 billion).
Leverage Ratio
The leverage ratio represents the amount of Tier 1 capital relative to exposure2. At 31 December 2021, Westpac's leverage ratio was 5.8%, down 19 basis points since 30 September 2021 mainly from higher on- balance sheet liquid asset exposures.
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
Westpac's average LCR for the quarter ending 31 December 2021 was 142% (30 September 2021: 129%)3.
On 15 September 2021, Westpac issued $1.75 billion of Additional Tier 1 capital (Westpac Capital Notes 8), of which approximately $1.15 billion comprised reinvestment by the holders of WCN 4. The remaining $0.55 billion of WCN 4 were redeemed on 20 December 2021.
As defined under Attachment D of APS110: Capital Adequacy.
Calculated as a simple average of the daily observations over the relevant quarter.
| Westpac Group December 2021 Pillar 3 Report
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 20:48:01 UTC.