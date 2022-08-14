Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Westpac Banking Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:54 2022-08-14 pm EDT
22.44 AUD   -0.99%
05:50pAustralia's Westpac says CET1 ratio fell at end of third quarter
RE
05:43pWESTPAC BANKING : WBC 3Q22 Capital, Credit Quality & Funding Update
PU
05:43pWESTPAC BANKING : Pillar 3 Report (June 2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac Banking : Pillar 3 Report (June 2022)

08/14/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
ASX

Level 18, 275 Kent Street

Sydney, NSW, 2000

Release

15 AUGUST 2022

Pillar 3 Report as at 30 June 2022

Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac") today provides the attached Pillar 3 Report (June 2022).

For further information:

Hayden Cooper

Andrew Bowden

Group Head of Media Relations

General Manager Investor Relations

0402 393 619

0438 284 863

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, Company Secretary.

Pillar 3 report

Table of contents

Structure of Pillar 3 report

Executive summary

3

Introduction

5

Group structure

6

Capital overview

8

Leverage ratio

12

Credit risk exposures

13

Securitisation

18

Liquidity coverage ratio

21

Appendix

Appendix I | APS330 Quantitative requirements

22

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

23

In this report references to 'Westpac', 'Westpac Group', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' are to Westpac Banking Corporation and its controlled entities (unless the context indicates otherwise).

In this report, unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, references to '$', 'AUD' or 'A$' are to Australian dollars.

Any discrepancies between totals and sums of components in tables contained in this report are due to rounding.

In this report, unless otherwise stated, disclosures reflect the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) implementation of Basel III.

Information contained in or accessible through the websites mentioned in this report does not form part of this report unless we specifically state that it is incorporated by reference and forms part of this report. All references in this report to websites are inactive textual references and are for information only.

2 | Westpac Group June 2022 Pillar 3 Report

Pillar 3 report

Executive summary

Key capital ratios

%

30 June 2022

31 March 2022

30 June 2021

Level 2 Regulatory capital structure

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

10.75

11.33

12.05

Additional Tier 1 capital ratio

2.02

2.08

2.16

Tier 1 capital ratio

12.77

13.41

14.21

Tier 2 capital ratio

4.40

4.30

4.19

Total regulatory capital ratio

17.17

17.71

18.40

APRA leverage ratio

5.35

5.60

5.92

Level 1 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

10.59

11.23

12.19

Westpac's Level 2 common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 10.75% at 30 June 2022. The CET1 capital ratio was lower than the CET1 capital ratio of 11.33% at 31 March 2022 due to payment of the 2022 interim dividend, an increase in interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) risk weighted assets (RWA) from increased market interest rates over the quarter, and higher deductions for capitalised software and other regulatory deductions. These impacts were partly offset by the contribution of earnings over the quarter.

Risk Weighted Assets

$m

30 June 2022

31 March 2022

30 June 2021

Risk weighted assets at Level 2

Credit risk

362,279

359,673

358,249

Market risk

9,837

9,596

6,642

Operational risk

57,875

57,875

54,090

Interest rate risk in the banking book

43,498

27,710

12,155

Other

4,540

5,102

6,263

Total RWA

478,029

459,956

437,399

Total Exposure at Default

1,212,775

1,183,812

1,129,830

Total RWA increased $18.1 billion or 3.9% over the quarter with most of the increase in non-credit risk RWA.

Non-credit risk RWA were $15.5 billion higher mainly from a $15.8 billion increase in IRRBB RWA over the quarter. The increase in IRRBB RWA has mainly been driven by the regulatory embedded loss from increased market interest rates. A regulatory embedded loss occurs as Westpac's equity is invested over a three-year investment horizon, compared to the regulatory investment term of one year.

The $2.6 billion increase in credit risk RWA included:

  • A $5.1 billion increase from higher lending across residential mortgages, specialised lending and corporates;
  • A $0.4 billion increase for foreign currency translation impacts mostly from the depreciation of the Australian dollar against the United States dollar;
  • A $0.1 billion increase associated with derivative exposures (counterparty credit risk and mark-to-market related credit risk); partly offset by
  • A $3.0 billion decrease from improved credit quality metrics and model changes across corporate and business lending.

Additional Tier 1 Capital movements for third quarter 2022

On 21 June 2022 Westpac offered a new Additional Tier 1 Capital instrument, Westpac Capital Notes 9 (WCN 9). Westpac also announced that it would redeem $1.31 billion of Westpac Capital Notes 2 (WCN 2) on 23 September 2022. Under the offer, eligible holders of WCN 2 had the opportunity to reinvest their WCN 2 in WCN 9. At 30 June 2022 the offer had not been completed and had no impact on the Group's capital ratios. On 20 July 2022, Westpac issued $1.51 billion of WCN 9. The net impact of the issue of WCN 9 and redemption of WCN 2 is expected to add around 4 basis points to the Tier 1 capital ratio at 30 September 2022.

Tier 2 Capital movements for third quarter 2022

During the quarter, Westpac issued JPY 26 billion (approximately A$0.3 billion) of Tier 2 capital instruments which increased the total regulatory capital ratio by 6bps.

Westpac Group June 2022 Pillar 3 Report | 3

Pillar 3 report

Executive summary

Exposure at Default

Exposure at default (EAD) increased $29.0 billion over the quarter primarily due to:

  • A $10.2 billion increase in sovereign exposures due to an increase in liquid assets;
  • A $8.5 billion increase in corporate exposures mainly from an increase in market-relatedoff-balance sheet exposures; and
  • A $5.1 billion increase from residential mortgages.

Leverage Ratio

The leverage ratio represents the amount of Tier 1 capital relative to exposure1. At 30 June 2022, Westpac's leverage ratio was 5.35%, down 25 basis points since 31 March 2022. The decrease in the leverage ratio reflected higher balance sheet exposures and lower Tier 1 capital as a result of payment of the 2022 interim dividend.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

Westpac's average LCR for the quarter ending 30 June 2022 was 130% (31 March 2022: 137%)2 and continues to be comfortably above the regulatory minimum of 100%. The LCR decrease was mainly driven by a second reduction to Westpac's allocation of the Committed Liquidity Facility (CLF).

  1. As defined under Attachment D of APS110: Capital Adequacy.
  2. Calculated as a simple average of the daily observations over the quarter.

4 | Westpac Group June 2022 Pillar 3 Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 21:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 273 M 13 689 M 13 689 M
Net income 2022 5 371 M 3 815 M 3 815 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 5,36%
Capitalization 79 221 M 56 269 M 56 269 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 34 637
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 22,66 AUD
Average target price 24,14 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,52%
EPS Revisions
