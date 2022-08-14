Westpac Banking : Pillar 3 Report (June 2022)

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, Company Secretary.
Pillar 3 report
Table of contents
Structure of Pillar 3 report
Executive summary
Introduction
Group structure
Capital overview
Leverage ratio
Credit risk exposures
Securitisation
Liquidity coverage ratio
Appendix
Appendix I | APS330 Quantitative requirements
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
In this report references to 'Westpac', 'Westpac Group', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' are to Westpac Banking Corporation and its controlled entities (unless the context indicates otherwise).
In this report, unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, references to '$', 'AUD' or 'A$' are to Australian dollars.
Any discrepancies between totals and sums of components in tables contained in this report are due to rounding.
In this report, unless otherwise stated, disclosures reflect the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) implementation of Basel III.
Information contained in or accessible through the websites mentioned in this report does not form part of this report unless we specifically state that it is incorporated by reference and forms part of this report. All references in this report to websites are inactive textual references and are for information only.
Pillar 3 report
Executive summary
Key capital ratios
%
30 June 2022
31 March 2022
30 June 2021
Level 2 Regulatory capital structure
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
10.75
11.33
12.05
Additional Tier 1 capital ratio
2.02
2.08
2.16
Tier 1 capital ratio
12.77
13.41
14.21
Tier 2 capital ratio
4.40
4.30
4.19
Total regulatory capital ratio
17.17
17.71
18.40
APRA leverage ratio
5.35
5.60
5.92
Level 1 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
10.59
11.23
12.19
Westpac's Level 2 common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 10.75% at 30 June 2022. The CET1 capital ratio was lower than the CET1 capital ratio of 11.33% at 31 March 2022 due to payment of the 2022 interim dividend, an increase in interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) risk weighted assets (RWA) from increased market interest rates over the quarter, and higher deductions for capitalised software and other regulatory deductions. These impacts were partly offset by the contribution of earnings over the quarter.
Risk Weighted Assets
$m
30 June 2022
31 March 2022
30 June 2021
Risk weighted assets at Level 2
Credit risk
362,279
359,673
358,249
Market risk
9,837
9,596
6,642
Operational risk
57,875
57,875
54,090
Interest rate risk in the banking book
43,498
27,710
12,155
Other
4,540
5,102
6,263
Total RWA
478,029
459,956
437,399
Total Exposure at Default
1,212,775
1,183,812
1,129,830
Total RWA increased $18.1 billion or 3.9% over the quarter with most of the increase in non-credit risk RWA.
Non-credit risk RWA were $15.5 billion higher mainly from a $15.8 billion increase in IRRBB RWA over the quarter. The increase in IRRBB RWA has mainly been driven by the regulatory embedded loss from increased market interest rates. A regulatory embedded loss occurs as Westpac's equity is invested over a three-year investment horizon, compared to the regulatory investment term of one year.
The $2.6 billion increase in credit risk RWA included:
A $5.1 billion increase from higher lending across residential mortgages, specialised lending and corporates;
A $0.4 billion increase for foreign currency translation impacts mostly from the depreciation of the Australian dollar against the United States dollar;
A $0.1 billion increase associated with derivative exposures (counterparty credit risk and mark-to-market related credit risk); partly offset by
A $3.0 billion decrease from improved credit quality metrics and model changes across corporate and business lending.
Additional Tier 1 Capital movements for third quarter 2022
On 21 June 2022 Westpac offered a new Additional Tier 1 Capital instrument, Westpac Capital Notes 9 (WCN 9). Westpac also announced that it would redeem $1.31 billion of Westpac Capital Notes 2 (WCN 2) on 23 September 2022. Under the offer, eligible holders of WCN 2 had the opportunity to reinvest their WCN 2 in WCN 9. At 30 June 2022 the offer had not been completed and had no impact on the Group's capital ratios. On 20 July 2022, Westpac issued $1.51 billion of WCN 9. The net impact of the issue of WCN 9 and redemption of WCN 2 is expected to add around 4 basis points to the Tier 1 capital ratio at 30 September 2022.
Tier 2 Capital movements for third quarter 2022
During the quarter, Westpac issued JPY 26 billion (approximately A$0.3 billion) of Tier 2 capital instruments which increased the total regulatory capital ratio by 6bps.
Pillar 3 report
Executive summary
Exposure at Default
Exposure at default (EAD) increased $29.0 billion over the quarter primarily due to:
A $10.2 billion increase in sovereign exposures due to an increase in liquid assets;
A $8.5 billion increase in corporate exposures mainly from an increase in market-relatedoff-balance sheet exposures; and
A $5.1 billion increase from residential mortgages.
Leverage Ratio
The leverage ratio represents the amount of Tier 1 capital relative to exposure1. At 30 June 2022, Westpac's leverage ratio was 5.35%, down 25 basis points since 31 March 2022. The decrease in the leverage ratio reflected higher balance sheet exposures and lower Tier 1 capital as a result of payment of the 2022 interim dividend.
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
Westpac's average LCR for the quarter ending 30 June 2022 was 130% (31 March 2022: 137%)2 and continues to be comfortably above the regulatory minimum of 100%. The LCR decrease was mainly driven by a second reduction to Westpac's allocation of the Committed Liquidity Facility (CLF).
As defined under Attachment D of APS110: Capital Adequacy.
Calculated as a simple average of the daily observations over the quarter.
