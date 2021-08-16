Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Westpac Banking Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac Banking : Pillar 3 Report for 30 June 2021 (PDF 462KB)

08/16/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pillar 3 report

Table of contents

Structure of Pillar 3 report

Executive summary

3

Introduction

5

Group structure

6

Capital overview

8

Leverage ratio

12

Credit risk exposures

13

Securitisation

17

Liquidity coverage ratio

20

Appendix

Appendix I | APS330 Quantitative requirements

21

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

22

In this report references to 'Westpac', 'Westpac Group', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' are to Westpac Banking Corporation and its controlled entities (unless the context indicates otherwise).

In this report, unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, references to '$', 'AUD' or 'A$' are to Australian dollars.

Any discrepancies between totals and sums of components in tables contained in this report are due to rounding.

In this report, unless otherwise stated, disclosures reflect the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) implementation of Basel III.

Information contained in or accessible through the websites mentioned in this report does not form part of this report unless we specifically state that it is incorporated by reference and forms part of this report. All references in this report to websites are inactive textual references and are for information only.

2 | Westpac Group June 2021 Pillar 3 Report

Pillar 3 report

Executive summary

Key capital ratios

%

30 June 2021

31 March 2021

30 June 2020

Level 2 Regulatory capital structure

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

12.0

12.3

10.8

Additional Tier 1 capital ratio

2.2

2.2

2.1

Tier 1 capital ratio

14.2

14.5

12.9

Tier 2 capital

4.2

3.9

3.1

Total regulatory capital ratio

18.4

18.4

16.0

APRA leverage ratio

5.9

6.3

5.9

Level 1 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

12.2

12.6

11.1

Westpac's Common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 12.0% at 30 June 2021. The CET1 ratio was lower than the CET1 ratio of 12.3% at 31 March 2021 due to payment of the 2021 interim dividend and a 2% increase in risk weighted assets (RWA). These impacts were partly offset by earnings over the quarter and divestments related to the sale of Coinbase Inc shares.

Risk Weighted Assets

$m

30 June 2021

31 March 2021

30 June 2020

Risk weighted assets at Level 2

Credit risk

358,249

347,127

373,675

Market risk

6,642

9,490

9,486

Operational risk

54,090

54,090

54,090

Interest rate risk in the banking book

12,155

11,998

6,849

Other

6,263

6,194

6,464

Total RWA

437,399

428,899

450,564

Total Exposure at Default

1,110,454

1,076,503

1,058,269

Total RWA increased $8.5 billion or 2.0% over the quarter from higher credit risk RWA partly offset by a decrease in non-credit RWA. The $11.1 billion increase in credit risk RWA included:

  • A $4.7 billion increase from higher lending, mostly residential mortgage lending and from a rise in corporate lending facilities;
  • A $6.9 billion increase from mortgage RWA. At 30 June 2021 Westpac has chosen to apply an overlay to our modelled outcomes to increase the mortgage risk weight floor to 25%. This is to reflect the anticipated unwind of temporary COVID-19 stimulus effects and our expectation that mortgage risk weights will rise from APRA's capital changes;
  • Foreign currency translation impacts increased RWA by $0.8 billion mostly from the depreciation of the A$ against the and NZ$; partially offset by;
  • A $0.6 billion decrease from improved credit quality metrics; and
  • A decrease in credit RWA associated with derivative exposures (counterparty credit risk and mark-to- market related credit risk) of $0.7 billion.

Non-credit risk RWA was $2.6 billion lower, mainly due to a $2.8 billion decrease in market risk RWA as the volatile period around March 2020 (related to the onset of COVID-19) rolled out of the one-year Value at Risk (VaR) lookback window.

Tier 2 Capital movements for third quarter 2021

On 13 May 2021, Westpac issued EUR 1.0 billion (approximately A$1.6 billion) Tier 2 capital instruments increasing our total capital ratio by approximately 37 basis points.

Exposure at Default

Exposure at default (EAD) increased $34.0 billion over the quarter, primarily due to an increase in exposure to sovereigns ($18.3 billion) due to higher liquid assets, residential mortgage lending ($12.5 billion) and corporate lending facilities ($2.9 billion).

Westpac Group June 2021 Pillar 3 Report | 3

Pillar 3 report

Executive summary

Leverage Ratio

Westpac's leverage ratio was 5.9%, down 35 basis points since 31 March 2021. The decline in the ratio was mainly due to an increase in total exposures1 by 5.4%.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

Westpac's average LCR for the quarter ending 30 June 2021 was 127% (quarter ending 31 March 2021: 124%)2.

  1. As defined under Attachment D of APS110: Capital Adequacy.
  2. Calculated as a simple average of the daily observations over the relevant quarter.

4 | Westpac Group June 2021 Pillar 3 Report

Pillar 3 report

Introduction

Westpac Banking Corporation is an Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) subject to regulation by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). APRA has accredited Westpac to apply advanced models permitted by the Basel III global capital adequacy regime to the measurement of its regulatory capital requirements. Westpac uses the Advanced Internal Ratings-Based approach (Advanced IRB) for credit risk and the Advanced Measurement Approach (AMA) for operational risk.

In accordance with APS330 Public Disclosure, financial institutions that have received this accreditation, such as Westpac, are required to disclose prudential information about their risk management practices on a semi-annual basis. A subset of this information must be disclosed quarterly.

In addition to this report, the regulatory disclosures section of the Westpac website1 contains the reporting requirements for:

  • Capital instruments under Attachment B of APS330; and
  • The identification of potential Global-Systemically Important Banks (G-SIB) under Attachment H of APS330 (disclosed annually).

Capital instruments disclosures are updated when:

  • A new capital instrument is issued that will form part of regulatory capital; or
  • A capital instrument is redeemed, converted into CET1 capital, written off, or its terms and conditions are changed.

1 http://www.westpac.com.au/about-westpac/investor-centre/financial-information/regulatory-disclosures/

Westpac Group June 2021 Pillar 3 Report | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 21:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
05:53pWESTPAC BANKING : 3Q21 Capital, Funding and Asset Quality slides (PDF 540KB)
PU
05:53pWESTPAC BANKING : Pillar 3 Report for 30 June 2021 (PDF 462KB)
PU
08/13Australia shares close week at record high on healthcare boost
RE
08/12Australia shares hit record high on tech, healthcare push
RE
08/11WESTPAC BANKING : 10/08/2021 Westpac reappointed Banking and Financial Services ..
PU
08/11WESTPAC BANKING : MI Consumer Sentiment August (PDF 136KB)
PU
08/10WESTPAC BANKING : Dai-ichi Life Holdings to Acquire Westpac's Life Insurance Bus..
MT
08/10WESTPAC BANKING : New Zealand c.bank warns Westpac unit for breaching anti-money..
RE
08/10WESTPAC BANKING : New Zealand c.bank warns Westpac over breach of anti-money lau..
RE
08/10WESTPAC BANKING : Dai-ichi Life Australian Unit Acquires Westpac's Life Insuranc..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 21 093 M 15 474 M 15 474 M
Net income 2021 6 270 M 4 600 M 4 600 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 4,45%
Capitalization 94 503 M 69 334 M 69 327 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 33 607
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,79 AUD
Average target price 27,88 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Leslie Wilson Vance Group Executive-Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION33.14%70 708
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.90%478 045
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.35%350 312
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.90%206 840
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%191 887
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.75%162 998