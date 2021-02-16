Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
Westpac Banking : Q1 profit improves as Australia's economy recovers

02/16/2021 | 04:33pm EST
Feb 17 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp on Wednesday reported a higher first-quarter profit compared with the average of the previous two, and saw a decline in stressed assets as the Australian economy and the housing market recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia's success in containing the pandemic, supported by unprecedented amounts of monetary and fiscal support, has helped the country's banks overcome near-zero interest rates and bad debt provisions.

Cash profit for the three months to Dec. 31 stood at A$1.97 billion ($1.53 billion), boosted by a A$501 million impairment benefit and ahead of the quarterly average of A$808 million of second half of fiscal 2020.

Australia's third-largest bank said its total stressed asset exposure fell 15 basis points to 1.76% in the quarter, while assets on its watchlist fell to 0.8%.

"The economy is recovering, consumer and business confidence is strong, and the labour market has been much more resilient than expected," said Chief Executive Officer Peter King.

The resurgent housing market is helping big banks through the crisis as prices hit record highs and home loans surge, although Westpac is facing up with top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which is edging further gains in market share.

The Sydney-based bank's common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 11.9% by the end of December, up from 11.13% three months earlier.

($1 = 1.2887 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 104 M 15 609 M 15 609 M
Net income 2021 5 223 M 4 055 M 4 055 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 4,13%
Capitalization 82 022 M 63 677 M 63 682 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 36 849
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,68 AUD
Last Close Price 22,51 AUD
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Leslie Wilson Vance Group Executive-Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION16.21%63 558
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.11.16%430 728
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.10%288 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%275 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%212 633
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%203 834
