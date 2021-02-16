Westpac Banking : Q1 profit improves as Australia's economy recovers

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp on
Wednesday reported a higher first-quarter profit compared with
the average of the previous two, and saw a decline in stressed
assets as the Australian economy and the housing market recover
from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Australia's success in containing the pandemic, supported by
unprecedented amounts of monetary and fiscal support, has helped
the country's banks overcome near-zero interest rates and bad
debt provisions.
Cash profit for the three months to Dec. 31 stood at A$1.97
billion ($1.53 billion), boosted by a A$501 million impairment
benefit and ahead of the quarterly average of A$808 million of
second half of fiscal 2020.
Australia's third-largest bank said its total stressed asset
exposure fell 15 basis points to 1.76% in the quarter, while
assets on its watchlist fell to 0.8%.
"The economy is recovering, consumer and business confidence
is strong, and the labour market has been much more resilient
than expected," said Chief Executive Officer Peter King.
The resurgent housing market is helping big banks through
the crisis as prices hit record highs and home loans surge,
although Westpac is facing up with top lender Commonwealth Bank
of Australia, which is edging further gains in market
share.
The Sydney-based bank's common equity tier 1 ratio increased
to 11.9% by the end of December, up from 11.13% three months
earlier.
($1 = 1.2887 Australian dollars)
