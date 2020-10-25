Westpac Banking : Says A$1.22 Billion Exceptional Items to Reduce 2nd Half Cash Earnings

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. said 1.22 billion Australian dollars (US$871 million) of exceptional items, including a writedown of its life insurance services business, would drag down its second-half cash earnings.

Westpac said the items would reduce its CET1 capital ratio by an estimated 24 basis points in aggregate.

The items include combined post-tax writedowns of A$568 million of goodwill and intangibles associated with Westpac Life Insurance Services Ltd., the company's Auto Finance business and capitalized software.

Westpac said it would also lift the provision and costs from a civil case related to the biggest breach of the Australia's money-laundering and terrorism financing laws in history by A$415 million. This includes A$404 million in provisions associated with its recent A$1.3 billion settlement with Australia's financial-intelligence agency that had previously been announced.

The lender also said it is increasing provisions for customer refunds, repayments, associated costs, and litigation provisions of A$182 million after tax.

