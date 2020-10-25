Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Westpac Banking Corporation    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Westpac Banking : Says A$1.22 Billion Exceptional Items to Reduce 2nd Half Cash Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. said 1.22 billion Australian dollars (US$871 million) of exceptional items, including a writedown of its life insurance services business, would drag down its second-half cash earnings.

Westpac said the items would reduce its CET1 capital ratio by an estimated 24 basis points in aggregate.

The items include combined post-tax writedowns of A$568 million of goodwill and intangibles associated with Westpac Life Insurance Services Ltd., the company's Auto Finance business and capitalized software.

Westpac said it would also lift the provision and costs from a civil case related to the biggest breach of the Australia's money-laundering and terrorism financing laws in history by A$415 million. This includes A$404 million in provisions associated with its recent A$1.3 billion settlement with Australia's financial-intelligence agency that had previously been announced.

The lender also said it is increasing provisions for customer refunds, repayments, associated costs, and litigation provisions of A$182 million after tax.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-20 1707ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
05:08pWESTPAC BANKING : Says A$1.22 Billion Exceptional Items to Reduce 2nd Half Cash ..
DJ
04:55pAustralia's Westpac expects $870.4 mln hit to second-half cash earnings
RE
10/23WESTPAC BANKING : Group announces underwritten sale of stake in Zip Co Limited
PU
10/22Australia shares close lower as U.S. stimulus appears elusive
RE
10/21Australia shares near two-week low as energy, financial stocks weigh
RE
10/21WESTPAC BANKING : Australia's Westpac to sell stake in buy-now-pay-later firm Zi..
RE
10/21Australia shares rise on lift from financial, energy stocks
RE
10/19Australia shares track global markets lower; tech stocks shine
RE
10/19Afterpay, Westpac link up for Australia savings accounts
RE
10/19WESTPAC BANKING : 20/10/2020 Westpac and Afterpay announce partnership
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 703 M 14 766 M 14 766 M
Net income 2020 3 115 M 2 222 M 2 222 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 67 717 M 48 160 M 48 300 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,27x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 30 913
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,61 AUD
Last Close Price 18,78 AUD
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John McFarlane Chairman
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
Gary Thursby Chief Information Officer
Robert Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION-22.49%48 160
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.53%316 434
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.50%257 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.30%215 672
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%189 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.69%153 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group