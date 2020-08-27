Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in ANN

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

27 August 2020

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Ansell Limited (ANN) - Dividend

announcement

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of a dividend in respect of those Underlying Securities:

Underlying Securities Ansell Limited (ANN) Dividend/distribution type Estimated dividend Amount $0.3936 per security Franking percentage 0% Ex-dividend Date 31 August 2020 Record Date 01 September 2020 Payment Date On or about 17 September 2020

As detailed in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), Holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the Westpac SFIs. The new Completion Payment will become effective from the ex-dividend date. The following Westpac SFIs will commence trading ex- dividend on the same date as the Underlying Securities are ex-dividend. Should the actual dividend amount differ from the estimated amount noted above Westpac Banking Corporation may issue a further announcement confirming the actual dividend amount.

Dividend/distribution ASX Code Previous Completion amount applied to New Completion Payment reduce Completion Payment Payment ANNSWB $12.7906 $0.3936 $12.3970

For further information please contact Westpac Structured Investments on 1800 990 107.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the PDS.

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, General Manager & Company Secretary