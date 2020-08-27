Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in FMG

Structured Investments
27 August 2020
Mr Martin Dinh
Warrant Administration
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG)
- Dividend announcement
Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of a dividend in respect of the Underlying Securities:
|
Underlying Securities
|
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG)
|
Dividend/distribution type
|
Final dividend
|
Amount
|
$1.0000 per security
|
Franking percentage
|
100%
|
Ex-dividend date
|
31 August 2020
|
Record Date
|
1 September 2020
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 2 October 2020
As detailed in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), Holders direct that dividends be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the Westpac SFIs. The new Completion Payment will become effective from the ex-dividend date. The following series of Westpac SFIs will commence trading ex-dividend on the same date as the Underlying Securities are ex-dividend.
|
|
Previous
|
Dividend/distribution
|
New
|
|
amount applied to
|
ASX Code
|
Completion
|
Completion
|
reduce Completion
|
|
Payment
|
Payment
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
|
FMGSWB
|
$3.4488
|
$1.0000
|
$2.4488
|
FMGSWC
|
$7.0012
|
$1.0000
|
$6.0012
For further information please contact Westpac Structured Investments on 1800 990 107.
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the PDS.
This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, General Manager & Company Secretary
