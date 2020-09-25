Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SYI

Structured Investments
25 September 2020
Mr Martin Dinh
Warrant Administration
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SPDR MSCI Australia Select High
Dividend Yield Fund (SYI) - Distribution announcement
Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of a distribution in respect of those Underlying Securities:
|
Underlying Securities
|
SPDR MSCI Australia Select High Dividend Yield Fund (SYI)
|
Dividend/distribution type
|
Estimated distribution
|
Amount
|
$0.2710 per security
|
Ex-distribution Date
|
29 September 2020
|
Record Date
|
30 September 2020
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 12 October 2020
As detailed in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), Holders direct that distributions be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the Westpac SFIs. The new Completion Payment will become effective from the ex-distribution date. The following series of Westpac SFIs will commence trading ex-distribution on the same date as the Underlying Securities are ex-distribution. Should the actual distribution amount differ from the estimated amount noted above, Westpac Banking Corporation may issue a further announcement confirming the actual distribution amount.
|
|
Previous Completion
|
Distribution amount
|
New Completion
|
ASX Code
|
applied to reduce
|
Payment
|
Payment
|
|
Completion Payment
|
|
|
|
SYISWA
|
$11.8251
|
$0.2710
|
$11.5541
|
SYISWB
|
$13.0150
|
$0.2710
|
$12.7440
For further information please contact Westpac Structured Investments on 1800 990 107.
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the PDS.
This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, General Manager & Company Secretary
