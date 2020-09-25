Log in
Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SYI

09/25/2020 | 03:30am EDT

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

25 September 2020

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in SPDR MSCI Australia Select High

Dividend Yield Fund (SYI) - Distribution announcement

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of a distribution in respect of those Underlying Securities:

Underlying Securities

SPDR MSCI Australia Select High Dividend Yield Fund (SYI)

Dividend/distribution type

Estimated distribution

Amount

$0.2710 per security

Ex-distribution Date

29 September 2020

Record Date

30 September 2020

Payment Date

On or about 12 October 2020

As detailed in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), Holders direct that distributions be applied to reduce the Completion Payment of the Westpac SFIs. The new Completion Payment will become effective from the ex-distribution date. The following series of Westpac SFIs will commence trading ex-distribution on the same date as the Underlying Securities are ex-distribution. Should the actual distribution amount differ from the estimated amount noted above, Westpac Banking Corporation may issue a further announcement confirming the actual distribution amount.

Previous Completion

Distribution amount

New Completion

ASX Code

applied to reduce

Payment

Payment

Completion Payment

SYISWA

$11.8251

$0.2710

$11.5541

SYISWB

$13.0150

$0.2710

$12.7440

For further information please contact Westpac Structured Investments on 1800 990 107.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the PDS.

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, General Manager & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 07:29:04 UTC
