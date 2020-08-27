Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in WPL

Structured Investments
27 August 2020
Mr Martin Dinh
Warrant Administration
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL) -
Dividend adjustment announcement
Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac"), as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced dividend in respect of those Underlying Securities:
|
Underlying Securities
|
Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL)
|
Distribution/distribution type
|
Interim dividend
|
Amount
|
$0.3625 per security
|
Franking percentage
|
100%
|
Ex-dividend Date
|
24 August 2020
|
Record Date
|
25 August 2020
|
Payment Date
|
On or about 18 September 2020
As a result of WPL confirming their dividend in Australian dollars, having fixed the AUD/USD exchange rate for that dividend, the previously announced dividend amount on the following series of Westpac SFIs is also amended as listed below from $0.3653 per security to $0.3625 per security.
|
|
Previous
|
Dividend
|
New
|
ASX Code
|
Completion
|
Completion
|
Adjustment
|
|
Payment
|
Payment
|
|
|
WPLSWA
|
$13.3180
|
-$0.0028
|
$13.3208
|
WPLSWB
|
$15.8702
|
-$0.0028
|
$15.8730
|
WPLSWC
|
$11.1323
|
-$0.0028
|
$11.1351
For further information please contact Westpac Structured Investments on 1800 990 107.
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement.
This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, General Manager & Company Secretary
