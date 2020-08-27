Westpac Banking : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in WPL

Structured Investments

27 August 2020

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Self-Funding Instalments over securities in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL) -

Dividend adjustment announcement

Westpac Banking Corporation ("Westpac"), as issuer of Westpac Self-Funding Instalments ("Westpac SFIs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of an amendment to the previously announced dividend in respect of those Underlying Securities:

Underlying Securities Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL) Distribution/distribution type Interim dividend Amount $0.3625 per security Franking percentage 100% Ex-dividend Date 24 August 2020 Record Date 25 August 2020 Payment Date On or about 18 September 2020

As a result of WPL confirming their dividend in Australian dollars, having fixed the AUD/USD exchange rate for that dividend, the previously announced dividend amount on the following series of Westpac SFIs is also amended as listed below from $0.3653 per security to $0.3625 per security.

Previous Dividend New ASX Code Completion Completion Adjustment Payment Payment WPLSWA $13.3180 -$0.0028 $13.3208 WPLSWB $15.8702 -$0.0028 $15.8730 WPLSWC $11.1323 -$0.0028 $11.1351

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the Westpac SFIs Product Disclosure Statement.

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, General Manager & Company Secretary