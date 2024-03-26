WESTPAC TECHNOLOGY SIMPLIFICATION UPDATE
27 MARCH 2024
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION ABN 33 007 457 141
UNITE: ACCELERATING SIMPLIFICATION
Objectives
These objectives are 'forward-looking statements' and are subject to assumptions, risks and other important information in the Disclaimer on page 18.
A STRATEGY FOR GROWTH AND RETURN
READY TO ACCELERATE
1 BT Personal and Corporate Super, Advance Asset Management, General Insurance, Australian Life Insurance, Lenders Mortgage Insurance, Motor Vehicle Dealer Finance and Novated Leasing, Strategic Alliances 'Vendor Finance', New Zealand Life Insurance, New Zealand Wealth Advisory, BT Private Portfolio Management. 2 The Forrester Digital Experience Review: Australian Mobile Banking Apps, Q4 2023.
UNITE OBJECTIVES
BUILDING CUSTOMER-CENTRED TECHNOLOGY
WESTPAC SaferPay: PROTECTING AUSTRALIANS FROM SCAMS
ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP
Division
Capabilities
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028+
Technology
Infrastructure
Cloud Platforms and Services
Software Engineering
Data Platforms
WIB
Financial Markets
Corporate Cash Management
Payments
Business & Wealth
Business Banking
Wealth (Asgard migration)
Consumer
Digital Experience
Cash & Transactional Banking
Credit Card & Personal Lending
Mortgage Originations
Lending Processors
Customer & Corporate Services
Collections
Process Management/Automation
KEY:PreparationSimplification and modernisationTarget state (Built for change, Evergreen, Automated, Digital to the core)
