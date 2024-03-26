WESTPAC TECHNOLOGY SIMPLIFICATION UPDATE

27 MARCH 2024

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION ABN 33 007 457 141

UNITE: ACCELERATING SIMPLIFICATION

Objectives

These objectives are 'forward-looking statements' and are subject to assumptions, risks and other important information in the Disclaimer on page 18.

A STRATEGY FOR GROWTH AND RETURN

READY TO ACCELERATE

1 BT Personal and Corporate Super, Advance Asset Management, General Insurance, Australian Life Insurance, Lenders Mortgage Insurance, Motor Vehicle Dealer Finance and Novated Leasing, Strategic Alliances 'Vendor Finance', New Zealand Life Insurance, New Zealand Wealth Advisory, BT Private Portfolio Management. 2 The Forrester Digital Experience Review: Australian Mobile Banking Apps, Q4 2023.

UNITE OBJECTIVES

BUILDING CUSTOMER-CENTRED TECHNOLOGY

WESTPAC SaferPay: PROTECTING AUSTRALIANS FROM SCAMS

ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP

Division Capabilities 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028+ Technology Infrastructure Cloud Platforms and Services Software Engineering Data Platforms WIB Financial Markets Corporate Cash Management Payments Business & Wealth Business Banking Wealth (Asgard migration) Consumer Digital Experience Cash & Transactional Banking Credit Card & Personal Lending Mortgage Originations Lending Processors Customer & Corporate Services Collections Process Management/Automation

KEY:PreparationSimplification and modernisationTarget state (Built for change, Evergreen, Automated, Digital to the core)

