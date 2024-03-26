WESTPAC TECHNOLOGY SIMPLIFICATION UPDATE

27 MARCH 2024

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION ABN 33 007 457 141

UNITE: ACCELERATING SIMPLIFICATION

Objectives

These objectives are 'forward-looking statements' and are subject to assumptions, risks and other important information in the Disclaimer on page 18.

A STRATEGY FOR GROWTH AND RETURN

READY TO ACCELERATE

1 BT Personal and Corporate Super, Advance Asset Management, General Insurance, Australian Life Insurance, Lenders Mortgage Insurance, Motor Vehicle Dealer Finance and Novated Leasing, Strategic Alliances 'Vendor Finance', New Zealand Life Insurance, New Zealand Wealth Advisory, BT Private Portfolio Management. 2 The Forrester Digital Experience Review: Australian Mobile Banking Apps, Q4 2023.

UNITE OBJECTIVES

These objectives are 'forward-looking statements' and are subject to assumptions, risks and other important information in the Disclaimer on page 18.

BUILDING CUSTOMER-CENTRED TECHNOLOGY

This page contains 'forward looking statements'. Please refer to the disclaimer on page 18. 1 The Forrester Digital Experience Review: Australian Mobile Banking Apps, Q4 2023.

WESTPAC SaferPay: PROTECTING AUSTRALIANS FROM SCAMS

ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP

Division

Capabilities

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028+

Technology

Infrastructure

Cloud Platforms and Services

Software Engineering

Data Platforms

WIB

Financial Markets

Corporate Cash Management

Payments

Business & Wealth

Business Banking

Wealth (Asgard migration)

Consumer

Digital Experience

Cash & Transactional Banking

Credit Card & Personal Lending

Mortgage Originations

Lending Processors

Customer & Corporate Services

Collections

Process Management/Automation

KEY:PreparationSimplification and modernisationTarget state (Built for change, Evergreen, Automated, Digital to the core)

This page contains 'forward looking statements'. Please refer to the disclaimer on page 18.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 26 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2024 21:16:22 UTC.