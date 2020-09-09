Westpac Banking : VIEWs over securities in BHP

Structured Investments
Level 11, Tower Two
International Towers Sydney
200 Barangaroo Avenue
Barangaroo NSW 2000
Telephone: 1800 990 107
www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments
9 September 2020
Mr Martin Dinh
Warrant Administration
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 6, 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Mr Dinh
Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants over securities in
BHP Group Limited (BHP) - Dividend amendment announcement
Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants ("Westpac VIEWs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of an amendment to the dividend previously announced in respect of those Underlying Securities:
|
BHP Group Limited (BHP)
|
BHP Group Limited (BHP)
|
Estimated dividend
|
Final dividend
|
$0.7657 per security
|
$0.7546 per security
|
100%
|
100%
|
3 September 2020
|
3 September 2020
|
4 September 2020
|
4 September 2020
|
On or about 22 September 2020
|
On or about 22 September 2020
As a result of BHP confirming their dividend in Australian dollars, having fixed the AUD/USD exchange rate for that dividend, the previously announced dividend amount on the series of Westpac VIEWs noted below is amended from $0.7657 per security to $0.7546 per security.
BHPIWM
BHPIWO
For further information please contact Westpac Structured Investments on 1800 990 107.
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the Westpac VIEWS Product Disclosure Statement.
This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, General Manager & Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:49:06 UTC