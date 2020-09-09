Log in
09/08
17.66 AUD   +1.61%
03:55aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BHP
PU
03:50aWESTPAC BANKING : VIEWs over securities in BHP
PU
02:51aAustralia shares close over 2% lower as coronavirus cases surge in hotspot
RE
Westpac Banking : VIEWs over securities in BHP

09/09/2020

Structured Investments

Level 11, Tower Two

International Towers Sydney

200 Barangaroo Avenue

Barangaroo NSW 2000

Telephone: 1800 990 107

www.westpac.com.au/structuredinvestments

9 September 2020

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants over securities in

BHP Group Limited (BHP) - Dividend amendment announcement

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants ("Westpac VIEWs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of an amendment to the dividend previously announced in respect of those Underlying Securities:

BHP Group Limited (BHP)

BHP Group Limited (BHP)

Estimated dividend

Final dividend

$0.7657 per security

$0.7546 per security

100%

100%

3 September 2020

3 September 2020

4 September 2020

4 September 2020

On or about 22 September 2020

On or about 22 September 2020

As a result of BHP confirming their dividend in Australian dollars, having fixed the AUD/USD exchange rate for that dividend, the previously announced dividend amount on the series of Westpac VIEWs noted below is amended from $0.7657 per security to $0.7546 per security.

BHPIWM

BHPIWO

For further information please contact Westpac Structured Investments on 1800 990 107.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the Westpac VIEWS Product Disclosure Statement.

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, General Manager & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:49:06 UTC
