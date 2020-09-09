Westpac Banking : VIEWs over securities in BHP

Structured Investments

9 September 2020

Mr Martin Dinh

Warrant Administration

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 6, 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Dinh

Re: Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants over securities in

BHP Group Limited (BHP) - Dividend amendment announcement

Westpac Banking Corporation, as issuer of Westpac Vanilla Instalment Equity Warrants ("Westpac VIEWs") over the following Underlying Securities, notifies of an amendment to the dividend previously announced in respect of those Underlying Securities:

BHP Group Limited (BHP) BHP Group Limited (BHP) Estimated dividend Final dividend $0.7657 per security $0.7546 per security 100% 100% 3 September 2020 3 September 2020 4 September 2020 4 September 2020 On or about 22 September 2020 On or about 22 September 2020

As a result of BHP confirming their dividend in Australian dollars, having fixed the AUD/USD exchange rate for that dividend, the previously announced dividend amount on the series of Westpac VIEWs noted below is amended from $0.7657 per security to $0.7546 per security.

BHPIWM

BHPIWO

For further information please contact Westpac Structured Investments on 1800 990 107.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the Westpac VIEWS Product Disclosure Statement.

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, General Manager & Company Secretary