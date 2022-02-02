Log in
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/02 12:10:58 am
20.6 AUD   +0.98%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac Banking : WBC 1Q22 Update slide pack

02/02/2022 | 03:49pm EST
r personal use only

1Q22 Update

Financial results throughout this presentation are in Australian dollars and are based on cash earnings unless otherwise stated. Refer to page 14 for cash earnings definition. All results relating to 1Q22 are unaudited. This document should be read in conjunction with Westpac's December 2021 Pillar 3 Report, incorporating the requirements of APS330. Results principally cover and compare the 1Q22 and 2H21 quarterly average periods unless otherwise stated.

FOR THE 3 MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

ABN 33 007 457 141

Fix. Simplify. Perform.

Westpac Group 1Q22 Update

1Q22 Summary.1

Summary

Reported profit $1,815m, up 80% on 2H21 quarter average

Earnings increased

Cash earnings excluding notable items2 $1,580m, up 1% on 2H21 quarter average

- Expenses down 7%, excluding notable items

- Net interest margin (NIM) 1.91%, down 8bps from 2H21

nlyo

CET1 capital ratio 12.2% compared to 12.3% at Sep-21

Capital remains strong

- Payment of 2021 final dividend (-50bps), higher RWA (-21bps)

- Organic capital generation, divestments and other movements (+59bps)

use

Total provision balances $4,766m down $241m, despite increased weighting to economic downside

Credit quality improved

scenario and higher overlay of $551m

Stressed assets to TCE 1.15%, 21bps lower than Sep-21

Mortgage 90+ day delinquencies - Australia 0.95% (down 12bps), New Zealand 0.30% (unchanged)

Deposit to loan ratio improved to 83.6% (Sep-21: 81.6%)

Funding and liquidity

Funding and liquidity metrics remain strong with LCR at 142% and NSFR at 127%

Resumed wholesale funding issuance, raised $12bn in term markets in 1Q22

Simplification initiatives well progressed in 1Q22

Simplification

- Headcount3 down by over 1,100

- Wholesale auto dealer portfolio sold

- Announced new organisational structure to simplify head office with efficiencies expected in FY22

Expect announcements on specialist businesses in FY22

personal1 All figures are for 1Q22 or at 31 December 2021 unless otherwise noted. 2 Notable items are detailed on page 4. 3 Headcount includes FTE and third-party contractors.

2 r

Westpac Group 1Q22 Update

Unaudited 1Q22 results includes notable items.1

Performance

2H21 Qtr

($m)

Avg

1Q22

Change

AIEA2 of $868bn, up $43bn (or 5%), mostly liquid assets up $29bn and gross loans

Net interest income

4,123

4,182

1%

up $11bn3

NIM 1.91%, down 8bps

N n-interest income

997

929

(7%)

only

Non-interest income down 7%, or $68m ($58m from businesses sold in 2H21)

Expenses

(3,651)

(2,697)

(26%)

Headcount4 down by more than 1,100 since Sep-21

Core earnings

1,469

2,414

64%

Lower investment spend and third-party costs

use

Core earnings excluding notable items up 10%

Impairment

109

(118)

Large

(charges)/benefit

T x and non-

(670)

(712)

6%

Credit quality sound, stressed assets and delinquencies improving

co trolling interests

Remaining prudent in light of current uncertainty

Provision overlay up $371m

Cash earnings

908

1,584

74%

Increased weighting of downside economic scenario to 45% from 40%

Net profit

1,008

1,815

80%

1Q22 cash earnings adjustments of $231m, primarily from fair value gains on

economic hedges. For further details refer to page 14

personal

personal

1 P rformance comparison is 1Q22 compared to 2H21 quarterly average unless otherwise stated. 2H21 quarterly average may not add up due to rounding. 2 AIEA is average interest-earning assets. Comparison is against 2H21 AIEA. 3 All average balances, comparing 1Q22 with 2H21. 4 Headcount includes FTE and third-party contractors.

3 r

Unaudited 1Q22 cash earnings excluding notable items.1

Performance

only

Cash earnings impact of notable items

2H21 Qtr

($m)

Avg

1Q22

Change

($m)

2H21 Qtr Avg

1Q22

Net interest income

4,094

4,182

2%

Net interest income

28

-

Non-interest income

72

55

Non-interest income

925

874

(6%)

use

(2,850)

Expenses

(2,659)

(7%)

Core earnings

2,169

2,397

10%

personal

Impairment

109

(118)

Large

(ch rges)/benefit

Tax and non-controlling

(711)

(699)

(2%)

i

terests

Cash earnings ex

1,567

1,580

1%

notable items

1 2H21 quarterly average may not add up due to rounding.

4

Westpac Group 1Q22 Update

Expenses

(801)

(38)

Tax and non-controlling interests

41

(13)

Cash earnings impact of notable

(660)

4

items

Notable items in 1Q22 mainly reflect gains from asset sales and revaluations which offset additional litigation and remediation costs

r

Margins and expenses.

NIM (% and bps)

only

Competition in mortgage and business

$29bn increase in

lending, high fixed rate flows, partly

average liquid assets

offset by deposit repricing

1.99

(1bp)

1.98

(10bps)

9bps

1.91

(6bps)

0.11

0.11

0.20

1.88

1.87

1.71

use

2H21

Notable

2H21 ex

Loans, deposits

Liquidity

Treasury &

1Q22

items

notable items

& capital

Markets

Expenses ($m)

3,651

(801)

Lower headcount3 and investment spend

personal

2,850

(120)

(61)

(10)

2,659

38

2,697

Down $191m or 7%

2H21

2H21

2H21

Ongoing costs

Fix

Specialist

1Q22 ex

1Q22

1Q22

qtr avg

qtr avg

qtr avg ex

&

non-recurrent

Business

notable items

notable items

notable items notable items

Investments

1 Committed liquidity facility. 2 High quality liquid assets. 3 Headcount includes FTE and third-party contractors.

5

Westpac Group 1Q22 Update

r

Performance

  • NIM ex Treasury & Markets for Dec-21 month 1.67%. Expect NIM to decline further in FY22
  • Increased liquid assets to support reduction in CLF1 - HQLA2 build expected to be largely completed by Mar-22 (CLF $37bn at Sep-21)

Treasury & Markets impact on NIM NIM ex Treasury & Markets

  • Expenses expected to decline further through FY22 including from headcount reductions, primarily in head office
  • Targeting $8bn expense base in FY24

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 20:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
