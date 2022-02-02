Westpac Banking : WBC 1Q22 Update slide pack

Financial results throughout this presentation are in Australian dollars and are based on cash earnings unless otherwise stated. Refer to page 14 for cash earnings definition. All results relating to 1Q22 are unaudited. This document should be read in conjunction with Westpac's December 2021 Pillar 3 Report, incorporating the requirements of APS330. Results principally cover and compare the 1Q22 and 2H21 quarterly average periods unless otherwise stated.
FOR THE 3 MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
ABN 33 007 457 141
Fix. Simplify. Perform.
Westpac Group 1Q22 Update
1Q22 Summary.1
Summary
• Reported profit $1,815m, up 80% on 2H21 quarter average
Earnings increased
• Cash earnings excluding notable items2 $1,580m, up 1% on 2H21 quarter average
- Expenses down 7%, excluding notable items
- Net interest margin (NIM) 1.91%, down 8bps from 2H21
• CET1 capital ratio 12.2% compared to 12.3% at Sep-21
Capital remains strong
- Payment of 2021 final dividend (-50bps), higher RWA (-21bps)
- Organic capital generation, divestments and other movements (+59bps)
• Total provision balances $4,766m down $241m, despite increased weighting to economic downside
Credit quality improved
scenario and higher overlay of $551m
• Stressed assets to TCE 1.15%, 21bps lower than Sep-21
• Mortgage 90+ day delinquencies - Australia 0.95% (down 12bps), New Zealand 0.30% (unchanged)
• Deposit to loan ratio improved to 83.6% (Sep-21: 81.6%)
Funding and liquidity
• Funding and liquidity metrics remain strong with LCR at 142% and NSFR at 127%
• Resumed wholesale funding issuance, raised $12bn in term markets in 1Q22
• Simplification initiatives well progressed in 1Q22
Simplification
- Headcount3 down by over 1,100
- Wholesale auto dealer portfolio sold
- Announced new organisational structure to simplify head office with efficiencies expected in FY22
• Expect announcements on specialist businesses in FY22
Notable items are detailed on page 4. Headcount includes FTE and third-party contractors.
Westpac Group 1Q22 Update
Unaudited 1Q22 results includes notable items.1
Performance
2H21 Qtr
($m)
Avg
1Q22
Change
•
AIEA2 of $868bn, up $43bn (or 5%), mostly liquid assets up $29bn and gross loans
Net interest income
4,123
4,182
1%
up $11bn3
•
NIM 1.91%, down 8bps
Non-interest income
997
929
(7%)
only
• Non-interest income down 7%, or $68m ($58m from businesses sold in 2H21)
Expenses
(3,651)
(2,697)
(26%)
• Headcount4 down by more than 1,100 since Sep-21
Core earnings
1,469
2,414
64%
• Lower investment spend and third-party costs
use
• Core earnings excluding notable items up 10%
Impairment
109
(118)
Large
(charges)/benefit
T x and non-
(670)
(712)
6%
•
Credit quality sound, stressed assets and delinquencies improving
co trolling interests
• Remaining prudent in light of current uncertainty
‒ Provision overlay up $371m
Cash earnings
908
1,584
74%
‒ Increased weighting of downside economic scenario to 45% from 40%
Net profit
1,008
1,815
80%
• 1Q22 cash earnings adjustments of $231m, primarily from fair value gains on
economic hedges. For further details refer to page 14
personal
Performance comparison is 1Q22 compared to 2H21 quarterly average unless otherwise stated. 2H21 quarterly average may not add up due to rounding. AIEA is average interest-earning assets. Comparison is against 2H21 AIEA. All average balances, comparing 1Q22 with 2H21. Headcount includes FTE and third-party contractors.
