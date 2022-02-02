Westpac Banking : WBC 1Q22 Update slide pack

1Q22 Update

Financial results throughout this presentation are in Australian dollars and are based on cash earnings unless otherwise stated. Refer to page 14 for cash earnings definition. All results relating to 1Q22 are unaudited. This document should be read in conjunction with Westpac's December 2021 Pillar 3 Report, incorporating the requirements of APS330. Results principally cover and compare the 1Q22 and 2H21 quarterly average periods unless otherwise stated.

FOR THE 3 MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

ABN 33 007 457 141

Fix. Simplify. Perform.