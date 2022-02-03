Westpac Banking : WBC 1Q22 update transcript (PDF 161KB)

Andrew Bowden:

Peter King

Thank you Andrew and good morning everyone, and thanks for joining us. Conditions have certainly remained fluid since our full-year results last November. Given the buyback and COVID developments over the summer we decided to hold a call and provide some detail on our performance and the key trends we're seeing. Importantly, we don't expect to continue quarterly earnings calls going forward.

If I turn to the first quarter, I'm pleased with the progress we're making on our strategic and transformation agenda. In particular, our CORE (Customer and Risk Excellence) program has moved from its design phase to the implementation phase, and that will drive further improvement in our risk management.

The exit of non-core businesses is going to plan, and we're now focussed on super and platforms as the next businesses to exit.

We're also making progress on our cost reset program.

It's been a solid start to the year with our first quarter highlights including: