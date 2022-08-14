Westpac Banking : WBC 3Q22 Capital, Credit Quality & Funding Update

WESTPAC 3Q22 CAPITAL, CREDIT QUALITY AND FUNDING UPDATE
Following is Westpac's 3Q22 slides covering capital, credit quality and funding for the three months ended June 2022.
3Q22
Capital, Credit Quality and Funding Update
This document should be read in conjunction with Westpac's June 2022 Pillar 3 Report. Contents principally covers and compares the 3Q22 and 1H22 quarterly average periods unless otherwise stated. All amounts are in Australian dollars.
FOR THE 3 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
ABN 33 007 457 141
Summary
3Q22 Summary.
• CET1 capital ratio 10.75% at Jun-22 (11.33% at Mar-22) lower
Capital
from dividend payment (45 bps), higher risk-weighted assets
(RWA, 42 bps) and higher capital deductions
• RWA up $18.0bn or 3.9% in 3Q22, mostly from higher interest
rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) RWA
• Pro forma1 CET1 capital ratio 11.00%
• Provision cover little changed. Total provisions to credit RWAs
Credit quality
1.25%, down 5bps over the quarter
Credit quality improved, stressed assets to TCE 1.06%, 4bps lower than Mar-22
Mortgage 90+ day delinquencies improved - Australia 0.83% (down 5bps), New Zealand 0.28% (down 2bps)
Funding and liquidity
• Funding and liquidity strong. LCR 130% and NSFR 123%
• Deposit to loan ratio 83.1%, compared to 83.5% at Mar-22
1 Reflecting divestments of Westpac Life Insurance, 17bps, (completed 1 August 2022) and Superannuation and Advance Asset Management Limited (AAML) businesses, 8bps, (sales have been announced but are not yet completed).
2
Westpac Group 3Q22 Capital, Credit Quality and Funding Update
CET1 capital ratio 10.75%, pro forma1 11.00%.
Capital
Level 2 CET1 capital ratio movements (%)Key capital ratios (%)Sep-21Mar-22Jun-22
Level 2 CET1 capital ratio
12.32
11.33
10.75
Additional Tier 1 capital ratio
2.33
2.08
2.02
See details on
3Q22 cash earnings partly offset by higher
deductions for capitalised software and
following page
other regulatory deductions
Tier 1 capital ratio
14.65
13.41
12.77
Tier 2 capital ratio
4.21
4.30
4.40
11.33
(0.45)
Total regulatory capital ratio
18.86
17.71
17.17
(0.42)
0.29
10.75
0.25
11.00
Risk weighted assets
437
460
478
(RWA) ($bn)
Leverage ratio
5.99
5.60
5.35
Level 1 CET1 capital ratio2
12.59
11.23
10.59
Internationally comparable ratios3
Leverage ratio
6.6
6.1
5.8
(internationally comparable)
CET1 capital ratio
18.2
17.4
17.1
(internationally comparable)
Mar-22
1H22
RWA
Other
Jun-22
Asset
Pro forma
dividend
sales1
Jun-22
1 R flecting divestments of Westpac Life Insurance, 17bps, (completed 1 August 2022) and Superannuation and AAML businesses, 8bps, (sales have been announced but are not yet completed). 2 The difference between the Level 1 CET1 capital ratio and Level 2 CET capital ratio is mainly due to APRA's treatment of the equity investment in Westpac New Zealand Limited under APS111. 3 Internationally comparable methodology aligns with the APRA study titled 'International Capital Comparison Study' dated 13 July 2015.
3
Westpac Group 3Q22 Capital, Credit Quality and Funding Update
r
Increased risk weighted assets mostly from higher IRRBB RWA. Capital
Risk weighted assets (RWA) ($bn)
Commentary
15.8
-
(0.6)
478.0
•
RWA up $18.0bn over 3Q22
• IRRBB RWA up $15.8bn (37bps impact on capital) mainly
460.0
2.6
0.2
from a higher regulatory embedded loss from increased
market interest rates. An embedded loss occurs as
436.7
Westpac's equity is invested over a three year investment
only
Up $18.0bn or 3.9%
horizon compared to the regulatory investment term of one
year
• Credit RWA increased $2.6bn (6bps impact on capital)
Sep-21Mar-22 Credit
Market IRRBB
Operational
Other
Jun-22
mainly from higher exposures across residential
risk
risk
risk
mortgages, specialised lending and corporates
useMovement in credit risk weighted assets ($bn)
personal
Growth in mortgages, specialised
Improved credit quality metrics and
model changes across corporate and
lending and corporates
business exposures
357.3
359.7
5.1
(3.0)
0.4
0.1
362.3
Up $2.6bn or 0.7%
Sep-21
Mar-22
Exposures
Credit quality and
FX translation
Conterparty credit and
Jun-22
model changes
mark-to-market risk
4 Westpac Group 3Q22 Capital, Credit Quality and Funding Update
r
