    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:54 2022-08-14 pm EDT
22.44 AUD   -0.99%
05:50pAustralia's Westpac says CET1 ratio fell at end of third quarter
RE
05:43pWESTPAC BANKING : WBC 3Q22 Capital, Credit Quality & Funding Update
PU
05:43pWESTPAC BANKING : Pillar 3 Report (June 2022)
PU
Westpac Banking : WBC 3Q22 Capital, Credit Quality & Funding Update

08/14/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
For personal use only

ASX

Level 18, 275 Kent Street

Sydney, NSW, 2000

Release

15 AUGUST 2022

WESTPAC 3Q22 CAPITAL, CREDIT QUALITY AND FUNDING UPDATE

Following is Westpac's 3Q22 slides covering capital, credit quality and funding for the three months ended June 2022.

For further information:

Hayden Cooper

Andrew Bowden

Group Head of Media Relations

General Manager Investor Relations

0402 393 619

0438 284 863

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, Company Secretary.

r personal use only

3Q22

Capital, Credit Quality and Funding Update

This document should be read in conjunction with Westpac's June 2022 Pillar 3 Report. Contents principally covers and compares the 3Q22 and 1H22 quarterly average periods unless otherwise stated. All amounts are in Australian dollars.

FOR THE 3 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

ABN 33 007 457 141

Summary

3Q22 Summary.

only

CET1 capital ratio 10.75% at Jun-22 (11.33% at Mar-22) lower

Capital

from dividend payment (45 bps), higher risk-weighted assets

(RWA, 42 bps) and higher capital deductions

RWA up $18.0bn or 3.9% in 3Q22, mostly from higher interest

rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) RWA

use

Pro forma1 CET1 capital ratio 11.00%

Provision cover little changed. Total provisions to credit RWAs

Credit quality

1.25%, down 5bps over the quarter

  • Credit quality improved, stressed assets to TCE 1.06%, 4bps lower than Mar-22
  • Mortgage 90+ day delinquencies improved - Australia 0.83% (down 5bps), New Zealand 0.28% (down 2bps)

Funding and liquidity

Funding and liquidity strong. LCR 130% and NSFR 123%

Deposit to loan ratio 83.1%, compared to 83.5% at Mar-22

1 Reflecting divestments of Westpac Life Insurance, 17bps, (completed 1 August 2022) and Superannuation and Advance Asset Management Limited (AAML) businesses, 8bps, (sales have been announced but are not yet completed).

personal

2

Westpac Group 3Q22 Capital, Credit Quality and Funding Update

r

CET1 capital ratio 10.75%, pro forma1 11.00%.

Capital

Level 2 CET1 capital ratio movements (%)Key capital ratios (%)Sep-21 Mar-22 Jun-22

only

Level 2 CET1 capital ratio

12.32

11.33

10.75

Additional Tier 1 capital ratio

2.33

2.08

2.02

See details on

3Q22 cash earnings partly offset by higher

deductions for capitalised software and

following page

other regulatory deductions

Tier 1 capital ratio

14.65

13.41

12.77

Tier 2 capital ratio

4.21

4.30

4.40

11.33

(0.45)

Total regulatory capital ratio

18.86

17.71

17.17

use

(0.42)

0.29

10.75

0.25

11.00

Risk weighted assets

437

460

478

(RWA) ($bn)

Leverage ratio

5.99

5.60

5.35

personal

Level 1 CET1 capital ratio2

12.59

11.23

10.59

Internationally comparable ratios3

Leverage ratio

6.6

6.1

5.8

(internationally comparable)

CET1 capital ratio

18.2

17.4

17.1

(internationally comparable)

Mar-22

1H22

RWA

Other

Jun-22

Asset

Pro forma

dividend

sales1

Jun-22

1 R flecting divestments of Westpac Life Insurance, 17bps, (completed 1 August 2022) and Superannuation and AAML businesses, 8bps, (sales have been announced but are not yet completed). 2 The difference between the Level 1 CET1 capital ratio and Level 2 CET capital ratio is mainly due to APRA's treatment of the equity investment in Westpac New Zealand Limited under APS111. 3 Internationally comparable methodology aligns with the APRA study titled 'International Capital Comparison Study' dated 13 July 2015.

3

Westpac Group 3Q22 Capital, Credit Quality and Funding Update

r

Increased risk weighted assets mostly from higher IRRBB RWA. Capital

Risk weighted assets (RWA) ($bn)

Commentary

15.8

-

(0.6)

478.0

RWA up $18.0bn over 3Q22

IRRBB RWA up $15.8bn (37bps impact on capital) mainly

460.0

2.6

0.2

from a higher regulatory embedded loss from increased

market interest rates. An embedded loss occurs as

436.7

Westpac's equity is invested over a three year investment

only

Up $18.0bn or 3.9%

horizon compared to the regulatory investment term of one

year

Credit RWA increased $2.6bn (6bps impact on capital)

Sep-21Mar-22 Credit

Market IRRBB

Operational

Other

Jun-22

mainly from higher exposures across residential

risk

risk

risk

mortgages, specialised lending and corporates

useMovement in credit risk weighted assets ($bn)

personal

Growth in mortgages, specialised

Improved credit quality metrics and

model changes across corporate and

lending and corporates

business exposures

357.3

359.7

5.1

(3.0)

0.4

0.1

362.3

Up $2.6bn or 0.7%

Sep-21

Mar-22

Exposures

Credit quality and

FX translation

Conterparty credit and

Jun-22

model changes

mark-to-market risk

4 Westpac Group 3Q22 Capital, Credit Quality and Funding Update

r

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 21:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 273 M 13 689 M 13 689 M
Net income 2022 5 371 M 3 815 M 3 815 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 5,36%
Capitalization 79 221 M 56 269 M 56 269 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 34 637
Free-Float 99,5%
