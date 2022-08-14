Westpac Banking : WBC 3Q22 Capital, Credit Quality & Funding Update

For personal use only

15 AUGUST 2022

WESTPAC 3Q22 CAPITAL, CREDIT QUALITY AND FUNDING UPDATE

Following is Westpac's 3Q22 slides covering capital, credit quality and funding for the three months ended June 2022.

This document has been authorised for release by Tim Hartin, Company Secretary.