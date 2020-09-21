Westpac Banking : announces new Chief Executive Consumer

21 SEPTEMBER 2020

Westpac announces new Chief Executive, Consumer

Westpac Group has today announced the appointment of Chris de Bruin as Chief Executive of its Consumer division.

Mr de Bruin has more than 24 years' experience in the financial services industry globally, including at large banks and challenger brands. He joins Westpac from Deem in Dubai, one of the largest non-bank financial institutions in the Middle East, where he is currently Chief Executive Officer.

Mr de Bruin was previously with Standard Chartered Bank for 13 years where he worked in a number of senior roles across Asia and the Middle East, with his last position being Global Head Retail Products and Digital Banking.

Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: "It's a pleasure to welcome Chris to the Group Executive team.

"Chris has extensive experience in consumer banking, including leading the global retail distribution and product portfolios, as well as several regional consumer businesses, of a multinational bank.

"He also has a strong background in fintech and digital banking, which will be particularly valuable as we work to enhance our digital capability and better meet customers' changing needs.

"I'd also like to thank Richard Burton for his contribution as Acting Chief Executive Consumer. Richard has done a great job continuing to drive the business and he will continue to remain Acting Chief Executive Consumer until Chris commences," Mr King said.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Mr de Bruin will commence in the role in early 2021.