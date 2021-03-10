Westpac Banking : 11/03/2021 Westpac backs ongoing support for COVID-hit businesses

11 March 2021



Statement by Westpac CEO, Peter King.

Westpac welcomes the new Federal Government SME Recovery Loan Scheme to further help Australian small and medium sized businesses recover and grow.

While many of our customers are back on track, some sectors and geographies remain under pressure. For those customers, the new scheme will provide targeted support and also helps provide a funding bridge to give businesses more time to recover.

This scheme is in addition to Westpac's existing support measures for customers, and as always, we encourage any customer facing challenges to call us and see how we can help.

We are proud to take the next step in this collaborative government and industry approach, to support Australian businesses.

