Westpac Banking : 11/03/2021 Westpac backs ongoing support for COVID-hit businesses

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
03/10/2021 | 04:48pm EST
11 March 2021

Statement by Westpac CEO, Peter King.

Westpac welcomes the new Federal Government SME Recovery Loan Scheme to further help Australian small and medium sized businesses recover and grow.

While many of our customers are back on track, some sectors and geographies remain under pressure. For those customers, the new scheme will provide targeted support and also helps provide a funding bridge to give businesses more time to recover.

This scheme is in addition to Westpac's existing support measures for customers, and as always, we encourage any customer facing challenges to call us and see how we can help.

We are proud to take the next step in this collaborative government and industry approach, to support Australian businesses.

For further information:

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 21:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 452 M 15 824 M 15 824 M
Net income 2021 5 910 M 4 573 M 4 573 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 4,34%
Capitalization 90 134 M 69 494 M 69 738 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 36 849
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 24,82 AUD
Last Close Price 24,60 AUD
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Leslie Wilson Vance Group Executive-Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION27.00%70 295
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.49%463 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.83%313 342
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.94%288 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.17%211 977
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.06%187 280
