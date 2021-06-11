Log in
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
Westpac Banking : 11/06/2021 Westpac announces emergency assistance for customers affected by severe weather events in Victoria

06/11/2021 | 01:48am EDT
11 June 2021

Westpac has rolled out a range of emergency support measures for households and businesses affected by the severe weather events in Victoria.

Chris de Bruin, Westpac Chief Executive Consumer & Business Banking, said the support will provide a range of financial measures to help customers.

'The severe weather events in the Gippsland region and other parts of Victoria have caused devastation to homes and businesses, on top of the recent challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,' said Mr de Bruin.

'Our thoughts are with our customers and employees in the impacted areas, as well as the emergency services personnel assisting with the response in extremely difficult conditions.

'This is an evolving situation, and the priority should be following the advice of emergency services.

'We want our customers to know there is a range of support available. When they are ready to speak with us, we have a dedicated team to support with assistance tailored to meet their circumstances,' he said.

Westpac's emergency assistance support includes a range of options* for both business and consumer customers, such as:

Consumer

  • Home loan customers may apply to defer repayments for up to three months.
  • Credit card customers may request to defer repayments for up to 90 days.
  • Customers wishing to purchase replacement goods may apply for a personal loan at a discounted interest rate with no establishment fee.
  • Waived interest rate adjustments for customers wishing to withdraw term deposits.

Business

  • Business customers may request loan restructuring with no fees incurred.
  • Affected business customers with merchant facilities are eligible to receive assistance including monthly terminal access fee waivers for up to three months.

Earlier this week Westpac outlined support measures for households and businesses impacted by recent lockdowns.

Customers who need assistance with their banking can contact Westpac Assist on 1800 067 497.

Insurance customers^

Customers with Westpac Home and Contents insurance may also be eligible to receive access to emergency funds and temporary accommodation under the terms of their policy. Affected customers can contact Westpac on 1300 369 989, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or visit our website for more information or to make a claim online.

Staying safe and what to do if your home is damaged:

  • Take photographs and videos of the damage, but only if it is safe to do so.
  • If your home is damaged and isn't safe, call your insurer to see if you can access emergency accommodation and advice on how to secure the property.
  • Be wary of 'storm chasers' - there has been a rise in the number of cases of people falling victim to unethical operators that may door knock or drop leaflets offering inspection reports or emergency repairs. If in doubt, check their reviews and call your insurer.
  • Contact your mortgage provider, if you have one, to let them know what's happened.
  • If you're concerned your home is at risk of further damage, contact your insurer.

More information about the support available can be found online at Westpac's Disaster Help Hub: westpac.com.au/disasterhelp.

For emergency assistance in severe weather, contact the Victorian State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500, or call 000 (triple zero) for life-threatening emergencies.

^Westpac Home & Contents Insurance is issued by Westpac General Insurance Limited (WGIL) ABN 99 003 719 319 (except workers compensation cover where applicable). Westpac Banking Corporation ABN 33 007 457 141 (Westpac) arranges the insurance but does not guarantee the insurance. This information does not take into account your personal circumstances. Terms, conditions and limitations and exclusions apply. Read the Product Disclosure Statement to see if this insurance is right for you. WGIL is a subsidiary of Westpac. *Eligibility and credit criteria, terms and conditions apply. This information has been prepared without taking your objectives, needs and overall financial information into account. For further information or to request the full terms and conditions please visit westpac.com.au/disasterhelp or contact Westpac Assist on 1800 067 497 © Westpac Banking Corporation ABN 33 007 457 141 AFSL and Australian credit licence 233714.

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 05:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
