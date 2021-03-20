Westpac Banking : 20/03/2021 Westpac announces support for customers impacted by New South Wales floods

20 March 2021

Westpac has rolled-out its emergency assistance package for households and businesses in flood-affected areas in New South Wales.

Chris de Bruin, Westpac Chief Executive Consumer & Business Banking, said the package will provide a range of financial support measures for customers.

'The record-breaking rain in New South Wales has had a devastating impact on households, businesses and communities, and we want our customers in flood-affected areas to know we are here to help them at this time,' Mr de Bruin said.

'We have activated our emergency assistance package to provide customers access to urgent financial support, including a range of measures like home loan deferrals and emergency credit card relief.

'Our customer assistance teams are ready to talk to customers who need to access this support, and we have added extra claims consultants and mobilised local builders to help our insurance customers,' he said.

Westpac's emergency assistance package includes a range of options* for both business and retail customers, such as:



Home loan customers may apply to defer repayments for up to three months.

Credit card customers can apply to defer repayments for up to 90 days.

Customers wishing to purchase replacement goods may apply for a personal loan at a discounted interest rate with no establishment fee.

Waived interest rate adjustments for customers wishing to withdraw term deposits.

Business customers may request loan restructuring with no fees incurred.

Customers who need assistance can contact Westpac Assist on 1800 067 497.

Insurance customers



Westpac customers with Home and Contents insurance may also be eligible to receive access to emergency funds and temporary accommodation under the terms of their policy. Affected customers can contact Westpac on 1300 369 989, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or visit our website for more information or to make a claim.

Staying safe and what to do if your home is damaged:



Take photographs and video of the damage, but only if it is safe to do so.

If your home is damaged and isn't safe, call your insurer to see if you can access emergency accommodation and advice on how to secure the property.

Be wary of 'storm chasers' - there has been a rise in the number of cases of people falling victim to unethical operators that may door knock or drop leaflets offering inspection reports or emergency repairs. If in doubt, check their reviews and call your insurer.

Contact your mortgage provider, if you have one, to let them know what's happened.

If you're concerned your home is at risk of further damage, contact your insurer.

Never travel through floodwater. Stay clear of creeks, streams, drains, causeways, gutters, fallen trees, power lines and damaged buildings.

More information about the support available for customers impacted by the New South Wales floods is available online at Westpac's Disaster Help Hub: westpac.com.au/disasterhelp

For emergency assistance in storms and floods, contact the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500, or call 000 (triple zero) for life-threatening emergencies.

Media enquiries:

Westpac Media Relations

westpacmediarelations@westpac.com.au

