Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Westpac Banking Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBC   AU000000WBC1

WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

(WBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Westpac Banking : 26/06/2021 Westpac support for customers impacted by COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney

06/25/2021 | 11:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

26 June 2021

Westpac has today outlined the support measures available to help business and consumer customers impacted by the latest COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney.

Customers in need of financial asistance can access our dedicated support team who will tailor assistance to suit the customer's circumstances.

This may include the following:

Business customers

  • Case management support for our small business customers experiencing financial difficulty.
  • Reduced or deferred repayments on asset and equipment finance and eligible business loans.
  • Business loan restructuring with no fees incurred.
  • Referrals to financial counsellors or other support services.
  • Eligible customers may be able to access low interest rate business loans through the Federal Government's SME Recovery Loan Scheme.

Consumer customers

  • Credit card repayment and interest rate reductions for a period of time.
  • Home or personal loan repayment deferrals or reductions, interest rate reductions and loan term extensions.
  • Fee waivers across a range of products.
  • Restructuring of debt.
  • Referrals to financial counsellors or other support services.

'The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for households and small business owners, and we know that some customers across New South Wales will need an extra helping hand to get through the latest restrictions,' said Chris de Bruin, Westpac Chief Executive Consumer & Business Banking.

'We want our customers to know we are here to support them through this period. Westpac offers a range of options tailored to suit the customer's individual circumstances, including reduced or deferred repayments and low interest rate loans.

'We have specialist support teams ready to assist customers and we're here to help them get back on their feet,' Mr de Bruin said.

This support is available for Westpac Group customers including Westpac and St George. We encourage customers in financial difficulty to contact Westpac Assist on 1800 067 497 or St.George Assist on 1800 629 795.

Media contact:

westpacmediarelations@westpac.com.au

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 26 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 03:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
06/25WESTPAC BANKING  : 26/06/2021 Westpac support for customers impacted by COVID-19..
PU
06/25Australia shares gain as U.S. infrastructure bill raises recovery hopes
RE
06/24Australia, NZ shares rise tracking Wall Street on stimulus boost
RE
06/23WESTPAC BANKING  : Retains 100% Ownership of Westpac New Zealand
MT
06/23Australia shares dragged by banks, energy stocks amid NSW virus concerns
RE
06/23WESTPAC BANKING  : 24/06/2021 Westpac confirms it is retaining Westpac New Zeala..
PU
06/23Australia's Westpac scraps potential demerger of NZ business
RE
06/23WESTPAC BANKING  : Australia's Westpac to retain New Zealand business
RE
06/23Westpac to Keep 100% Ownership of New Zealand Unit
DJ
06/20CBA Sells General Insurance Arm to Hollard Group -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 826 M 16 555 M 16 555 M
Net income 2021 6 753 M 5 122 M 5 122 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 4,49%
Capitalization 94 868 M 72 094 M 71 957 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 33 607
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Westpac Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 25,89 AUD
Average target price 27,30 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Francis King Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Rowland Chief Financial Officer
John McFarlane Chairman
Scott Collary Chief Operating Officer
Leslie Wilson Vance Group Executive-Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION33.66%71 719
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.93%457 460
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.71%349 885
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%272 768
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.28.33%214 680
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%200 969