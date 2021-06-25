Westpac Banking : 26/06/2021 Westpac support for customers impacted by COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney

26 June 2021

Westpac has today outlined the support measures available to help business and consumer customers impacted by the latest COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney.



Customers in need of financial asistance can access our dedicated support team who will tailor assistance to suit the customer's circumstances.



This may include the following:

Business customers

Case management support for our small business customers experiencing financial difficulty.

Reduced or deferred repayments on asset and equipment finance and eligible business loans.

Business loan restructuring with no fees incurred.

Referrals to financial counsellors or other support services.

Eligible customers may be able to access low interest rate business loans through the Federal Government's SME Recovery Loan Scheme.

Consumer customers

Credit card repayment and interest rate reductions for a period of time.

Home or personal loan repayment deferrals or reductions, interest rate reductions and loan term extensions.

Fee waivers across a range of products.

Restructuring of debt.

Referrals to financial counsellors or other support services.



'The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for households and small business owners, and we know that some customers across New South Wales will need an extra helping hand to get through the latest restrictions,' said Chris de Bruin, Westpac Chief Executive Consumer & Business Banking.



'We want our customers to know we are here to support them through this period. Westpac offers a range of options tailored to suit the customer's individual circumstances, including reduced or deferred repayments and low interest rate loans.



'We have specialist support teams ready to assist customers and we're here to help them get back on their feet,' Mr de Bruin said.



This support is available for Westpac Group customers including Westpac and St George. We encourage customers in financial difficulty to contact Westpac Assist on 1800 067 497 or St.George Assist on 1800 629 795.

Media contact:

westpacmediarelations@westpac.com.au