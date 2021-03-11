Westpac Banking : APRA Ends Probe Into Westpac's Anti-Money Laundering Breaches

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Australia's prudential regulator has closed its investigation into Westpac Banking Corp.'s anti-money laundering breaches, but says it is determined to ensure that the bank fixes risk governance weaknesses.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority in December 2019 began an investigation into Westpac's risk governance following earlier allegations by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre that the lender breached anti-money laundering laws.

But in June 2020, APRA delegated enforcement powers to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, which was conducting its own investigation, so as to avoid both agencies separately investigating related matters.

APRA said Friday that after careful consideration of the results of ASIC's investigation, which was related to AUSTRAC's probe, it had determined to close its own investigation.

"Although the investigation has not found evidence of breaches of the Banking Act or the Banking Executive Accountability Regime, APRA remains determined to ensure Westpac rectifies its risk governance weaknesses effectively and sustainably," said APRA Deputy Chair John Lonsdale.

Still, Westpac remains subject to a court enforceable undertaking with APRA after accepting its governance fell short of requirements. Under that undertaking, which was agreed to in December 2019, the bank must implement an integrated risk governance remediation plan to improve risk governance across its business. An independent review will assess its progress.

"Under the enforceable undertaking, Westpac has clearly defined executive and board accountabilities for the implementation of its integrated risk governance remediation plan. APRA will be holding Westpac to account for the delivery of the required improvements," Mr. Lonsdale said.

In December 2019, APRA applied a 1 billion Australian dollars (US$780 million) capital add-on to Westpac's operational risk capital requirement in response to AUSTRAC's allegations that it had breached anti-money laundering laws.

That risk capital add-on, which reflects the bank's heightened operational risk profile, will remain in place until APRA is satisfied with progress.

Westpac said in September 2019 that it would pay a A$920 million penalty - the largest in Australia's corporate history - for breaches of anti-money-laundering laws that included a failure to detect transfers that may have been used to facilitate child exploitation in Asia.

The bank also said it had failed to report more than 19.5 million international transfers and didn't keep records relating to the origin of some of them.

