Westpac Banking : Australia's banking regulator ends Westpac money laundering probe

March 12 (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator said on
Friday it had closed the investigation against Westpac Banking
Corp for possible breaches of anti-money laundering and
counter-terrorism laws.
The bank was first accused of breaching the laws in 2019 by
the country's financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC, which led to
parallel probes by corporate regulator ASIC and banking
regulator Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).
In September last year, Westpac was forced to agree to a
record A$1.3 billion ($1.01 billion) payment to settle AUSTRAC's
claims.
APRA said on Friday it had closed its investigation after
considering the results of the probe by ASIC, which was closed
in December last year.
"Although the investigation has not found evidence of
breaches ... APRA remains determined to ensure Westpac rectifies
its risk governance weaknesses effectively and sustainably," the
APRA Deputy Chair John Lonsdale said.
In a separate statement, Westpac acknowledged APRA's
decision to end the probe.
($1 = 1.2844 Australian dollars)
